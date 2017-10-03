Gun Control in the USA

With yet another gun related massacre in the United States, the calls for more gun control have recommenced.
Now if Spartacus was a citizen of the US or lived there, he would probably support gun control. But the problem is that all those calling for gun control are proposing legislative solutions where the US constitution provides the right to keep and bear arms. And in the wonderful system that is the US, the constitution beats legislation.
Spartacus does not claim to be a US constitutional scholar, but he can read. And one of the more recent decisions of the US Supreme Court on this matter, in District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008) found that:
that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia for traditionally lawful purposes
So give the Supreme Court has confirmed such a constitutional right, why are there no advocates for changing the US constitution? After all, unlike the 10 Commandments, the US constitution is not etched in stone. It can be changed, and has been. Hence the 27 amendments to the US constitution.
Again, if Spartacus was a citizen of the US, he would support a constitutional amendment to limit the right to bear arms, but no way no how should legislation trump (!) the constitution. If that were allowed, what would be next? Over-ruling the right to free speech? How about the separation of Church and State? Perhaps the protection against unreasonable search and seizure?
As Tommy Jeff wrote rather eloquently:
… whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.
If you don’t like it, change it.
In 1870 the New South Wales government raised a regular or permanent military force, consisting of two infantry companies and one artillery battery, their fortunes waxed and waned, but this too was a ‘standing army’.
And what happened to those units after 1901? But i still think the guy you said was talking bollocks could be correct. he said this
As for the “magnificent”second amendment, it merely refers to the maintenance of a “well regulated militia” in lieu of a standing army, supported by the right to bear arms.
The newly formed USA govt did not have the revenue to start a standing army. The same applies to us. At Federation the States had significant tax raising ability that the Commonwealth did not have. We could not afford a standing army hence we had a skeleton army supported by a large militia.
AUSTRALIA which did not exist pre-1901 did not get a proper standing army until 1947.
2dogs;
No worries, I was just concerned that you were proposing letting the government know my stocks of ammo. A surrogacy gun control program can easily be made by limiting ammunition.
The Colonial armies were merged (as were the Colonial navies) into a Federal force.
You are now reduced to mere sophistry. You do realise that the ‘Australian colonies’ were regarded by each other and by the Imperial government as a single entity, currently maturing and of necessity partially separate but developing towards a continental state from about 1850, don’t you? This was a natural outgrowth after Lord Durham’s Report and the ‘self-government model (see also Darwin’s brilliant work on how the Dominion concept developed). Federation did not just appear one fine day, springing from some brow like Prometheus. It had two generations of history behind it.
I have already pointed out that each of these colonies had its own standing army and Naval force, formed after the Imperial garrisons were withdrawn. These were merged into Federal forces in 1901.
You keep going back to a single point someone else pointed out. it’s childish.
1947 was merely another reform, no more or less important than the Haldane, Childers etc reforms which preceded them.
NSW had a standing professional army almost a century before that: it was merely in an earlier form. Small and specialised to be sure, but quite real.
In respect of John Lott’s research on the effect of CCW on crime:
The effect sizes he measured were overall positive, and in most places ranged from zero up, ie were small and non-uniform. The BIG effect he failed to emphasise is that a zero to slightly positive effect is NOT what the opponents predicted.
Gun control proponents are generally wrong on the mechanisms by which people operate. They operate out of contempt and moral superiority over a straw-man view of other people.
marcus classis
With regards to the colonial navies, Toowoomba’s Botanic Gardens has an old cannon from a Qld Navy ship. It’s around 6″ bore – rifled barrel & muzzle loading. I remember climbing over it in the 1950s – still admire it whenever i am in the vicinity.
What amazes me is these people who think that, if firearms were easily available, we would have wild-west type shootouts in the street.
Prior to that POS Howard, I have no recollection of this happening. Guns were just another tool to be used responsibly.
Also don’t remember too many house invasions prior to POSH – the retards were never sure if they might be walking face first into a shotgun.
Marcus, what few people seem to realise is that the right to keep and bear arms is an English right. For the defence of the realm, keeping the peace and personal protection.
The USA took the same idea and made it permanent by putting it in the Bill of Rights.
England (and Australia) relied on the protection of rights by Parliament, and of course we have been sold out by venal politicians and voter apathy.