The politically correct guide to diversity

Diversity. What a vacuous concept. And much like fairness, it is a concept that has been hijacked to achieve political ends.

According to the dictionary, diversity means the condition of having or being composed of differing elements. Previously, diversity did not connote a goodness or badness. But no more. Nowadays, some types of diversity are virtuous, so virtuous that there exist bodies to promote them. But some types of diversity are wicked, and they like Voldemort, must not be named or spoken of.

Just thinking out loud, much of the current focus on diversity seems to be in the workplace, particularly professional industry workplaces, where it is used to gets already successful women onto listed company boards or into judgeships or into senior business roles.

Oddly though, there seems less interest when it comes to diversity of ideas, speech and thought and in certain industries where there is little diversity to start with. Such as:

in primary and secondary education where all schools must be public and controlled by a central state bureaucracy

in tertiary education where all ideas and material must be pre-vetted by a committee

in health care where all health services must be public and controlled by a central bureaucracy

Diversity. Coming for you soon.

