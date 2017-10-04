Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017

  Tim Neilson
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Afternoon (AESDT) all.

  Ellen of Tasmania
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    “So gun control is not about gun control, strictly speaking. Gun control is people control. Gun control is not about the abolition of gun ownership. Gun control is about a rearrangement of the gun ownership—where the people below give them up, and the people above keep all of theirs. But when you have had countless indicators that the people above despise you, and harbor nothing but contempt for your way of life, you will not be eager for them to gain any more power. …

    Our government is a power cult already. Their aspirations are not small and insignificant. They really do want to ascend the sides of the north, and sit down above the stars of God. …

    To all this it will be replied that I am hyper-ventilating again—America is just a little old democracy. “What kind of crazed loon would think that our federal functionaries want to be as God? Ho, ho . . .” Well, I don’t know. Maybe it is the way they are constantly demanding that I and all my fellow citizens behave all day long in ways that will help them out in their desire to control the weather.

    So these debates do not explode because one group of citizens thinks we should turn left and another group thinks it should be a right turn. No. It is because one group takes any excuse whatever and turns it into an argument for immediately granting more control and power to those above us. And those below think that this is a very, very bad idea.”

    (https://dougwils.com/s7-engaging-the-culture/shooters-tower-babel-gun-control.html)

  struth
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    saying they are too cowardly to face up to the real reason a seemingly ordinary man managed to kill almost 60 people. “The truth about this act is not how evil it is, but how incredibly ordinary it has become,”

    They consider it a mere “irritant” Waleed.
    You know, a side show, like Islamic terrorism.

  Mak Siccar
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    From today’s Oz.

    Climate change could sentence Melbourne and Sydney to 50-degree days by the turn of the century, with other Australian cities also on track for unprecedented extreme heat, a new study warns.

    The study, led by the Australian National University, warns that even if the world keeps its Paris climate change pact commitments to limit warming to well below two degrees, Australia will be baking.

    “Major Australian cities, such as Sydney and Melbourne, may experience unprecedented temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius under 2 degrees of global warming. The increase in Australian summer temperatures indicates other major cities should also be prepared for unprecedented future extreme heat,” says lead climate researcher Dr Sophie Lewis.

    The doom and gloom is getting more and more shrill!

  Mother Lode
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I just read that extract from Squalid Aly’s supplied by SOG on the Old Fred.

    Has anyone managed a comment to him that mass murderers are a minor irritant?

  Arky
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    From last Fred:

    An unofficial unilateral ‘cease fire’ from the fall of the War , lead to changed tactics to infiltrate the institutions to prepare the ground,

    ..
    They can have the institutions.
    I never liked them anyway.
    Everything is better outside formal institutions.
    For example: True Christianity flourishes outside state control.

  Mother Lode
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Or that when the police raided the shooters house they found a cache of 12 Assault Refrigerators?

  The Deplorable Barking Toad
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Well top 20

  Roger
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Have no fear, Josh Frydenberg is here.

    He has a plan to power Australia forward with sustainable energy, reducing emissions and meeting our Paris Agreement targets.

    And did you know you beat the heat with window shading?

    No need for energy hungry air conditioners.

    Tips and news at the website, folks.

  struth
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Keep watching America.
    The misery and dominance of the Australian people, (like Venezuelans and Nazi Germany and all other socialist shitholes) without a government fearing them, is nearly upon them.
    For like all totalitarian and socialist rulers before them, they too have come for the guns before they could take over.

    Keep your guns.
    For god’s sake, keep your guns.

    Australia’s demise has a start date 1996.

  BrettW
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Tom,
    My point about the FBI HRT being deployed as per your earlier post was aimed at suggesting it was fake news. There are no mainstream reports indicating FBI entered the room and shot the guy. This seems odd considering the number of stories talking about it being LVPD who entered including transcripts of their transmissions before entering.

  struth
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    It’s amazing how quick a government can act on banning guns,etc, but ask for one decent road…………..

  nilk
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    No no no. I’ve been around since Tim Blair’s 2004 blog, and I contributed to CL shut down his blog by hogging the comments along with Homer, basically just the two of us. Who remembers CL’s blog? An offshoot of early Blair.

    I remember CL’s blog, Old Bruce.

  Ez
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull says the politics around gun ownership in America are “almost beyond comprehension” to most Australians.

    Mmyes.. because nobody in our peaceful country needs to be protected by guns…

  Bruce of Newcastle
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Not allowed to show lefty politicians in an unflattering light.

    YouTube demonetizing embarrassing clips of Pelosi, Maxine Waters

    According to YouTube, videos that bring attention to the ridiculous statements made by the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters are “not suitable for most advertisers.”

    The video streaming service has “demonetized” a series of videos published by The American Mirror that many Americans likely find ridiculous.

    One, published on September 28, featured Pelosi muttering “oh God” when she was asked a question about gun legislation during her weekly press conference.

    Another one showed Waters ranting about Donald Trump and pushing for his impeachment during remarks at the funeral of comedian Dick Gregory.

    This is on the back of many recent reports that Youtube has been demonetizing Trump supporters and other conservatives.

    The Green Left is increasingly showing it is an evil religion. I hope ordinary voters take note.

  herodotus
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    The Standard of Politics Today.

    Malcolm Turnbull: we must do everything to keep Australians safe from that horse we allowed to bolt ages ago despite being repeatedly warned that it was happening.

    Julie Bishop: cyber crime and manipulation has been illustrated by the 2016 US presidential election, so we have to take measures to combat it.

    IMF: we’ve noticed that Australia has a debt problem.

    ANU: Dr. Sophie Lewis. Once more, with feeling.
    Panic, because even if we can limit the increase in the earth’s temperature to 2 degrees, it’s going to be heat wave central here anyway. It’s all due to those gases we’re emitting. They did stop short of saying the rains may never fall again, but it’s the same old tune. We must act now.

  Winston Smith
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    From the Old Fred;

    Makka;
    Fear not, I wasn’t puzzling. I was trying to point out that this scum was only saying what her mates on the left actually believe and no doubt express in private. However, being a stupid SJW living in her totalitarian fantasy bubble , she thought it ok to say what “everyone” already thinks.

    If you ever want to know where the Nazis hide when they are not in a position to carry out their evil deeds, look no further – they hide in plain sight.
    This one just stuck its head above ground a bit early and copped a bullet for its stupidity…

  Joe
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull can stand down the politicians security apparatus – because clearly guns are not required in Australia. If he doesn’t, he is a worthless hypocrite.

  herodotus
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I also remember C.L.’s blog, which was remarkably well written. The comments were for the most part “hogged” (if that’s a valid criticism) by Homer, but C.L. doesn’t recall him with any malice. It’d be best if C.L. gave the explanation of why he discontinued his blog – probably tired of the effort rather than the comments.

  Rob MW
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Memo for Josh Frydenberg: Is diesel cheaper than electricity ?

    Won’t be long before I’ll have to get my bank manager’s permission to pay my rural properties power bills.

  Tom
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    BrettW, Alex Jones, of Infowars.com, is a beat-up merchant with little credibility who uses an array of cheap theatrical devices to dramatise his presentation. I thought his assertions about the shooter’s demise were worth reporting because he attributed them to an intelligence source. That could be any one of 10,000+ CIA/FBI employees who were probably not on the ground in Vegas. It was a worthwhile exercise testing his “facts”, but I probably won’t bother again.

  Chris
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    No no no. I’ve been around since Tim Blair’s 2004 blog, and I contributed to CL shut down his blog by hogging the comments along with Homer, basically just the two of us. Who remembers CL’s blog? An offshoot of early Blair.

    Nilk: I remember CL’s blog, Old Bruce.

    Me too. That was a time! Men were men, women swooned and leftists trembled lest their stupidity draw Tim’s scathing pen. And those long summer evenings swigging that fake-tasting Akkadian Mead that Paco Enterprises used to substitute for the traditional Cab Savs of Australian culture.

  Muddy
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    If I have a talent, it seems to making comments on the withered end of a thread.
    Boambee John, Zulu, Rambler et al, I have noticed the interesting mil hist comments on the old thread, but don’t have time to respond ATM. Cheers.

  Joe
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    It was a worthwhile exercise testing his “facts”, but I probably won’t bother again.

    How do you test his facts from Australia?

  Baldrick
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    34th Battalion A.I.F

    Jeffries, Clarence Smith (1894–1917)
    On 12 October 1917, in the attack on Passchendaele during the third phase of the battle of Ypres, his company’s advance towards its first objective was held up by two pill-boxes. He organized and led a bombing party which eliminated the obstacle and captured thirty-five prisoners and four machine-guns. He then led his company forward, under an extremely heavy enemy artillery barrage and enfilade machine-gun fire, to the objective. Later that morning the battalion’s advance to its second objective was delayed by a machine-gun post. Jeffries led another party to capture the position, enabling the advance to continue, but was killed during the operation. For his service that day he was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross, for ‘most conspicuous bravery in attack’.
    Jeffries was buried near Passchendaele, in the Tyne Cot military cemetery. His headstone is inscribed:
    On Fame’s eternal camping ground
    Their silent tents are spread.

  Chris
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I also remember C.L.’s blog, which was remarkably well written.

    I always found C.L.’s comments on Tim’s blog remarkably well written.

  Tom
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    How do you test his facts from Australia?

    By finding out whether they’re true or not.

  stackja
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Chris
    #2514500, posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:38 pm
    No no no. I’ve been around since Tim Blair’s 2004 blog, and I contributed to CL shut down his blog by hogging the comments along with Homer, basically just the two of us. Who remembers CL’s blog? An offshoot of early Blair.

    Nilk: I remember CL’s blog, Old Bruce.

    Me too. That was a time! Men were men, women swooned and leftists trembled lest their stupidity draw Tim’s scathing pen. And those long summer evenings swigging that fake-tasting Akkadian Mead that Paco Enterprises used to substitute for the traditional Cab Savs of Australian culture.

    And the spear for problem makers.

  herodotus
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    ABC more concerned about people not being able to access enough food in Puerto Rico than they are about the same situation in Venezuela.

  stackja
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    herodotus
    #2514516, posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm
    ABC more concerned about people not being able to access enough food in Puerto Rico than they are about the same situation in Venezuela.

    I am shocked!

  dover_beach
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I always found C.L.’s comments on Tim’s blog remarkably well written.

    Nothing has changed then.

  nilk
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Saw a link to this on an American expat website I occasionally visit and think it well worth reading.

    Still catching up on the Old Fred.

    OneWorldGov your link is to CCHR, the Scientologists’ anti-mental health professionals.

  marcus classis
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    And the trophy wall, minions, the Tardis, the Klingon warbird and Wronwright stealing all the lakes….

  Baldrick
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    How do you test his facts from Australia?

    By waiting. If they are reported on the ABC they’re bound to be false.

  stackja
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    marcus classis
    #2514520, posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    And the trophy wall, minions, the Tardis, the Klingon warbird and Wronwright stealing all the lakes….

    Then Tim moved!

  Tom
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Breaking: Speaking on Fox News, President Trump says Wall Street is going to have to kiss its Puerto Rico government debt goodbye. It’ll be all over WSJ.com in an hour or two.

  Mother Lode
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    I always found C.L.’s comments on Tim’s blog remarkably well written

    I miss Detective Paco.

    And the Sumerian Mead.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Debt insurance will cover Wall Street surely. (Just joking)

  cuckoo
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Amazingly, RN Breakfast had a member of the NRA on this morning. Though of course he was relentlessy hectored and monstered whenever he tried to answer a question. He did manage to briefly shut up the interviewer (some munchkin called ‘Matt’), who was hyperventilating about NRA donating to the Trump campaign, when he pointed out that the NRA isn’t even in the top 100 of political campaign donors. You could have heard a pin drop as Matt’s beloved narrative vanished into thin air.

  Mother Lode
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    And the spear for problem makers.

    Ah, yes. The famous assegai, ably wielded by the redoubtable Andrea.

  marcus classis
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Tom
    #2514523, posted on October 4, 2017 at 12:56 pm
    Breaking: Speaking on Fox News, President Trump says Wall Street is going to have to kiss its Puerto Rico government debt goodbye. It’ll be all over WSJ.com in an hour or two.

    So Wall st’s going to take it in the arse?

    Makes a nice change from all the usual taxpayer bailouts they get when they screw the pooch.

  incoherent rambler
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Trumble should prove his point by taking a stroll though leafy Lakemba or Broadmeadows, without an armed escort.

    Ferkin Derya Mal,

  mh
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    I was listening to Ray Hadley’s radio show today and he had Channel Nine’s US correspondent talking to him about gun control in the US. This Channel Nine guy stated that after the Sandy Hook massacre, President Obama door-knocked every US Congressman along with parents of a child killed at Sandy Hook, and together they begged these politicians to change their views on gun control. Can anyone fact-check this statement, as I seem to recall that Obama took many different positions on gun control. And please, no links to the left-wing Snopes website.

  BrettW
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Tom,
    So despite knowing Jones beats stuff up and has little credibility you quote him contradicting the LV Police chief. Are you not able to filter the crap out when there is a lot of very credible evidence to prove HRT was not involved ? Every article I have read says LVPD with no mention of FBI HRT. That then goes to discredit any story about what HRT found in the room as clearly they were not there.

    Then we had your point number 9 where you said staff at the Mandalay clearly gave shooter “active support”. Not discovering what was going on is one thing but suggesting active support is a totally different matter lacking in any evidence based on multiple articles on the event so far. Perhaps next time you want to give a summary of such an event you might quote your sources.

  Entropy
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    I miss professor bunyip

  dover_beach
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Just repeating a reply to Sinc here re a month old thread on gay ‘marriage’ that I missed:

    Sinc: This is a Type III error – a true but irrelevant statement.

    The arguments about the nuclear family are not arguments against gay marriage,…

    If the argument is true, and a premise of the argument is that marriage is a relationship between the sexes, how can it not be an relevant argument against gay ‘marriage’, which proposes that marriage is not a relationship between the sexes, but simply a relationship between persons of whatever sex? It just seems bizarre to argue that it is true but irrelevant without any further explanation.

  Tom
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    One of the SSM Sturmtruppen attempts to use lawfare to shut up the Coalition for Marriage:

    A Canberra public servant and “yes” advocate is launching a defamation lawsuit against the Coalition for Marriage, after the “no” campaign group depicted her as an “extremist” on its website.

    Jill Moran 26, claims the use of her photograph marching at a “Yes” rally on its website coupled with the description “the extremists of the ‘yes’ campaign”, falsely portrays her as a bully, a violent protester and a political extremist.

    Ms Moran, 26, said she felt “sick to her stomach” when a friend bought the image to her attention.

    “I am a passionate supporter of marriage equality and I am proud to campaign publicly, but it is completely untrue and hurtful to paint me as violent or a political extremist,” she said in a statement.

    “I am embarrassed and angry to be associated with anything other than peaceful campaigning.” However, the Coalition for Marriage denies it defamed the 26-year-old and says it was fighting for freedom of speech and freedom of political communication,” a spokeswoman said.

    The image showed Yes campaigners “brazenly disrupting a peaceful anti-Safe Schools event in Canberra,” the Coalition for Marriage spokeswoman said.

    The media release quoted the Coalition for Marriage’s Sophie York, who referred to the “bullying and intimidation tactics” at the base of the Yes campaign, along with its “loud, violent protests”.

    Slater and Gordon defamation lawyer Phil Johnston said the photograph remained online despite requests for it to be taken down and an apology issued. Mr Johnston warned other people depicted in material issued by the group could also have been defamed.

    The Coalition for Marriage said it had not referred to anyone by name, however defamation legislation also includes “indirect identification”.

    The group alleged Ms Moran was a “seasoned political activist” and former Greens candidate who used the image as her Facebook profile picture. It also claimed she had tweeted the image with a statement that she was “smashing the heteropatriarchy”.

    Under defamation law, the Coalition for Marriage has 28 days to adhere to Slater and Gordon’s requests, which were issued on September 25.

    Link

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Breaking: Speaking on Fox News, President Trump says Wall Street is going to have to kiss its Puerto Rico government debt goodbye. It’ll be all over WSJ.com in an hour or two.

    Trump really is an idiot.

  Rabz
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    I miss Professor Bunyip

    Still posts here, albeit under a different moniker – and no, I’m not going to reveal who it is.

  incoherent rambler
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    It would seem that this is one of those brief periods where the left see mass murderers as worse than hurty words*.
    2 weeks tops and we will be back to hurty words being the most evil of things.

    * hurty words – anything that criticizes the left’s latest thought bubble.

  Diogenes
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    From the old fred…

    Just finished watching the Burns documentaries on the Vietnam War.

    Did it focus on how cowardly the Boomers were?

    Up until around ep 7 it focussed on those who went, after that it was more the “courage” of those who dodged the draft and or rioted, and ep 10 seemed to be laying a silk slipper into the guys who did go (PTSD, strange poetry, marriage breakups etc etc). Interestingly the “inteleckshul” who was one of the first anti war protesters (started with a group of 40 a a Dow plant) never apologised and is a political consultant, one girl who had been interviewed , broke down and cried and apologised for all the nasty things she did as a radical.

    What was amusing , and does explain a lot, was the occupations of colleges to create this thing called “black studies” , occupy an office 4 days , and hey presto a new discipline is born.

    I know they were making for a US audience, but Australia was mentioned only once as helping out, and no mention of the progress we made in Phuoc Tuy – and the different application of tactics. I was also very surprised that there was no mention of Col David Hackworth’s (in?)famous interview critical of the way the war was being fought.

  Mother Lode
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    You could have heard a pin drop as Matt’s beloved narrative vanished into thin air.

    Progressives live in such a claustrophobic echo chamber in Australia.

    They have almost no knowledge of outside Australia except for trips to Europe where they hand out with other progessives and bring back the latest memes to Australia. Or travel to some remote location where the people are prey to all manner of privation, disease and poverty – which the progressives, oblivious to the aspirations of these museum-piece people, label as ‘authentic’ and decree that those poor people must live like that forever.

    When it comes to ideas they are utterly unable to imagine that other people might really believe different things with as much conviction as they do themselves.

    The NRA guy would be a case in point. No idea that anyone could believe that the right to firearms is better than citizens being banned from them. No idea that anyone might see what happened in Las Vegas was not solely about guns.

    Progs mock other people’s ideas not because they they see through them, but because they can’t see them at all.

  jupes
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    From Bolta:

    Labor frontbencher Steve Conroy and I on tonight’s The Bolt Report disagreed strongly on whether Tony Abbott as Prime Minister had approved a “unilateral invasion”. I was referring to the fake news that he’d ordered a “unilateral invasion” of Iraq.

    Steve thought I meant his plans to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

    So Conroy – former Shadow Defence Minister – thinks that sending peacekeepers to the Ukraine was a “unilateral invasion”.

    He’s either a bald-faced liar or dumb as a stump. Well, probably both but in this instance who knows?

  stackja
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Mother Lode
    #2514528, posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:04 pm
    And the spear for problem makers.

    Ah, yes. The famous assegai, ably wielded by the redoubtable Andrea.

    Yes!

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Conroy and Bolt are very good friends.

    Bad judgment.

  stackja
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Diogenes
    #2514542, posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Hanoi Jane get a mention?

  stackja
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2514546, posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:22 pm
    Conroy and Bolt are very good friends.

    Bad judgment.

    Bolt is strange!

  Rabz
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    He’s either a bald-faced liar or dumb as a stump.

    The Nuclear Milkman is both and has demonstrated this time and time again. Remember, this is the moron who “calculated” the costings for the National Brontosaurus Network on the back of a beer coaster.

  C.L.
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    … Ms Moran … had tweeted the image with a statement that she was “smashing the heteropatriarchy”.

    You couldn’t smash a rock melon, sweetheart. STFU.

  stackja
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Rabz
    #2514549, posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:24 pm
    He’s either a bald-faced liar or dumb as a stump.

    The Nuclear Milkman is both and has demonstrated this time and time again. Remember, this is the moron who “calculated” the costings for the National Brontosaurus Network on the back of a beer coaster.

    And Kev 07 agreed!

  Entropy
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Bolt is a Dutchman. QED.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    UK to Imprison People Who View ‘Far-Right Propaganda’ Online for Up to 15 Years

    Lots of muzzies are going to jail!

  stackja
    posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Ms Moran denies it is her in the photo? Ms Moran denies she supports yes?

