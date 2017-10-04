Liberty Quote
A society that does not recognize that each individual has values of his own which he is entitled to follow can have no respect for the dignity of the individual and cannot really know freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Gun Control in the USA
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Entropy on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Diogenes on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Entropy on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- BrettW on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- mh on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- marcus classis on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- cuckoo on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- dover_beach on Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Green Jobs
- Bad advice from The Financial Times
- Gun Control in the USA
- The politically correct guide to diversity
- [email protected] slide deck
- Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- Superannuation Industrial Complex
- Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Arky: Loyalty
- Government = Economy
- Parliamentarian Swear Jar
- Storm vs Cowboys 2017
- Children’s books
- Off Conferencing
- Open Forum: September 30, 2017
- Music for the occasion
- Marian Tupy: How the Debate on Climate Change Is Cooling Down
- German election: Merkel loses out in backlash over refugees
- Breaking News: Essendon saga back to the courts
-
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- RMIT is the George Mason of the South
- The Blockchain Economy: A beginner’s guide to institutional cryptoeconomics
- Sophistry
- A Conga Line of Gladys Kravitzs
- Capitalism and ignorance
- The Canberra Principle
- Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Gas and electricity crises need deregulation not more interventions
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hi
Anybody?
Third?
Anyone home?
Afternoon (AESDT) all.
“So gun control is not about gun control, strictly speaking. Gun control is people control. Gun control is not about the abolition of gun ownership. Gun control is about a rearrangement of the gun ownership—where the people below give them up, and the people above keep all of theirs. But when you have had countless indicators that the people above despise you, and harbor nothing but contempt for your way of life, you will not be eager for them to gain any more power. …
Our government is a power cult already. Their aspirations are not small and insignificant. They really do want to ascend the sides of the north, and sit down above the stars of God. …
To all this it will be replied that I am hyper-ventilating again—America is just a little old democracy. “What kind of crazed loon would think that our federal functionaries want to be as God? Ho, ho . . .” Well, I don’t know. Maybe it is the way they are constantly demanding that I and all my fellow citizens behave all day long in ways that will help them out in their desire to control the weather.
So these debates do not explode because one group of citizens thinks we should turn left and another group thinks it should be a right turn. No. It is because one group takes any excuse whatever and turns it into an argument for immediately granting more control and power to those above us. And those below think that this is a very, very bad idea.”
(https://dougwils.com/s7-engaging-the-culture/shooters-tower-babel-gun-control.html)
Top ten!
Shiny!
Nein
They consider it a mere “irritant” Waleed.
You know, a side show, like Islamic terrorism.
Crowd Sings “God Bless America” An Hour Before Las Vegas Shooting
From today’s Oz.
Climate change could sentence Melbourne and Sydney to 50-degree days by the turn of the century, with other Australian cities also on track for unprecedented extreme heat, a new study warns.
The study, led by the Australian National University, warns that even if the world keeps its Paris climate change pact commitments to limit warming to well below two degrees, Australia will be baking.
“Major Australian cities, such as Sydney and Melbourne, may experience unprecedented temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius under 2 degrees of global warming. The increase in Australian summer temperatures indicates other major cities should also be prepared for unprecedented future extreme heat,” says lead climate researcher Dr Sophie Lewis.
The doom and gloom is getting more and more shrill!
I just read that extract from Squalid Aly’s supplied by SOG on the Old Fred.
Has anyone managed a comment to him that mass murderers are a minor irritant?
From last Fred:
..
They can have the institutions.
I never liked them anyway.
Everything is better outside formal institutions.
For example: True Christianity flourishes outside state control.
Or that when the police raided the shooters house they found a cache of 12 Assault Refrigerators?
Well top 20
Have no fear, Josh Frydenberg is here.
He has a plan to power Australia forward with sustainable energy, reducing emissions and meeting our Paris Agreement targets.
And did you know you beat the heat with window shading?
No need for energy hungry air conditioners.
Tips and news at the website, folks.
Keep watching America.
The misery and dominance of the Australian people, (like Venezuelans and Nazi Germany and all other socialist shitholes) without a government fearing them, is nearly upon them.
For like all totalitarian and socialist rulers before them, they too have come for the guns before they could take over.
Keep your guns.
For god’s sake, keep your guns.
Australia’s demise has a start date 1996.
Tom,
My point about the FBI HRT being deployed as per your earlier post was aimed at suggesting it was fake news. There are no mainstream reports indicating FBI entered the room and shot the guy. This seems odd considering the number of stories talking about it being LVPD who entered including transcripts of their transmissions before entering.
It’s amazing how quick a government can act on banning guns,etc, but ask for one decent road…………..
I remember CL’s blog, Old Bruce.
Mmyes.. because nobody in our peaceful country needs to be protected by guns…
Not allowed to show lefty politicians in an unflattering light.
YouTube demonetizing embarrassing clips of Pelosi, Maxine Waters
This is on the back of many recent reports that Youtube has been demonetizing Trump supporters and other conservatives.
The Green Left is increasingly showing it is an evil religion. I hope ordinary voters take note.
The Standard of Politics Today.
Malcolm Turnbull: we must do everything to keep Australians safe from that horse we allowed to bolt ages ago despite being repeatedly warned that it was happening.
Julie Bishop: cyber crime and manipulation has been illustrated by the 2016 US presidential election, so we have to take measures to combat it.
IMF: we’ve noticed that Australia has a debt problem.
ANU: Dr. Sophie Lewis. Once more, with feeling.
Panic, because even if we can limit the increase in the earth’s temperature to 2 degrees, it’s going to be heat wave central here anyway. It’s all due to those gases we’re emitting. They did stop short of saying the rains may never fall again, but it’s the same old tune. We must act now.
12:24th
From the Old Fred;
If you ever want to know where the Nazis hide when they are not in a position to carry out their evil deeds, look no further – they hide in plain sight.
This one just stuck its head above ground a bit early and copped a bullet for its stupidity…
Malcolm Turnbull can stand down the politicians security apparatus – because clearly guns are not required in Australia. If he doesn’t, he is a worthless hypocrite.
I also remember C.L.’s blog, which was remarkably well written. The comments were for the most part “hogged” (if that’s a valid criticism) by Homer, but C.L. doesn’t recall him with any malice. It’d be best if C.L. gave the explanation of why he discontinued his blog – probably tired of the effort rather than the comments.
Memo for Josh Frydenberg: Is diesel cheaper than electricity ?
Won’t be long before I’ll have to get my bank manager’s permission to pay my rural properties power bills.
BrettW, Alex Jones, of Infowars.com, is a beat-up merchant with little credibility who uses an array of cheap theatrical devices to dramatise his presentation. I thought his assertions about the shooter’s demise were worth reporting because he attributed them to an intelligence source. That could be any one of 10,000+ CIA/FBI employees who were probably not on the ground in Vegas. It was a worthwhile exercise testing his “facts”, but I probably won’t bother again.
Nilk: I remember CL’s blog, Old Bruce.
Me too. That was a time! Men were men, women swooned and leftists trembled lest their stupidity draw Tim’s scathing pen. And those long summer evenings swigging that fake-tasting Akkadian Mead that Paco Enterprises used to substitute for the traditional Cab Savs of Australian culture.
If I have a talent, it seems to making comments on the withered end of a thread.
Boambee John, Zulu, Rambler et al, I have noticed the interesting mil hist comments on the old thread, but don’t have time to respond ATM. Cheers.
How do you test his facts from Australia?
34th Battalion A.I.F
I always found C.L.’s comments on Tim’s blog remarkably well written.
By finding out whether they’re true or not.
And the spear for problem makers.
ABC more concerned about people not being able to access enough food in Puerto Rico than they are about the same situation in Venezuela.
I am shocked!
Nothing has changed then.
Still catching up on the Old Fred.
OneWorldGov your link is to CCHR, the Scientologists’ anti-mental health professionals.
And the trophy wall, minions, the Tardis, the Klingon warbird and Wronwright stealing all the lakes….
By waiting. If they are reported on the ABC they’re bound to be false.
Then Tim moved!
Breaking: Speaking on Fox News, President Trump says Wall Street is going to have to kiss its Puerto Rico government debt goodbye. It’ll be all over WSJ.com in an hour or two.
I miss Detective Paco.
And the Sumerian Mead.
Debt insurance will cover Wall Street surely. (Just joking)
Amazingly, RN Breakfast had a member of the NRA on this morning. Though of course he was relentlessy hectored and monstered whenever he tried to answer a question. He did manage to briefly shut up the interviewer (some munchkin called ‘Matt’), who was hyperventilating about NRA donating to the Trump campaign, when he pointed out that the NRA isn’t even in the top 100 of political campaign donors. You could have heard a pin drop as Matt’s beloved narrative vanished into thin air.
Ah, yes. The famous assegai, ably wielded by the redoubtable Andrea.
So Wall st’s going to take it in the arse?
Makes a nice change from all the usual taxpayer bailouts they get when they screw the pooch.
Trumble should prove his point by taking a stroll though leafy Lakemba or Broadmeadows, without an armed escort.
Ferkin Derya Mal,
I was listening to Ray Hadley’s radio show today and he had Channel Nine’s US correspondent talking to him about gun control in the US. This Channel Nine guy stated that after the Sandy Hook massacre, President Obama door-knocked every US Congressman along with parents of a child killed at Sandy Hook, and together they begged these politicians to change their views on gun control. Can anyone fact-check this statement, as I seem to recall that Obama took many different positions on gun control. And please, no links to the left-wing Snopes website.
Tom,
So despite knowing Jones beats stuff up and has little credibility you quote him contradicting the LV Police chief. Are you not able to filter the crap out when there is a lot of very credible evidence to prove HRT was not involved ? Every article I have read says LVPD with no mention of FBI HRT. That then goes to discredit any story about what HRT found in the room as clearly they were not there.
Then we had your point number 9 where you said staff at the Mandalay clearly gave shooter “active support”. Not discovering what was going on is one thing but suggesting active support is a totally different matter lacking in any evidence based on multiple articles on the event so far. Perhaps next time you want to give a summary of such an event you might quote your sources.
I miss professor bunyip
Just repeating a reply to Sinc here re a month old thread on gay ‘marriage’ that I missed:
One of the SSM Sturmtruppen attempts to use lawfare to shut up the Coalition for Marriage:
Link
Trump really is an idiot.
Still posts here, albeit under a different moniker – and no, I’m not going to reveal who it is.
It would seem that this is one of those brief periods where the left see mass murderers as worse than hurty words*.
2 weeks tops and we will be back to hurty words being the most evil of things.
* hurty words – anything that criticizes the left’s latest thought bubble.
From the old fred…
Up until around ep 7 it focussed on those who went, after that it was more the “courage” of those who dodged the draft and or rioted, and ep 10 seemed to be laying a silk slipper into the guys who did go (PTSD, strange poetry, marriage breakups etc etc). Interestingly the “inteleckshul” who was one of the first anti war protesters (started with a group of 40 a a Dow plant) never apologised and is a political consultant, one girl who had been interviewed , broke down and cried and apologised for all the nasty things she did as a radical.
What was amusing , and does explain a lot, was the occupations of colleges to create this thing called “black studies” , occupy an office 4 days , and hey presto a new discipline is born.
I know they were making for a US audience, but Australia was mentioned only once as helping out, and no mention of the progress we made in Phuoc Tuy – and the different application of tactics. I was also very surprised that there was no mention of Col David Hackworth’s (in?)famous interview critical of the way the war was being fought.
Progressives live in such a claustrophobic echo chamber in Australia.
They have almost no knowledge of outside Australia except for trips to Europe where they hand out with other progessives and bring back the latest memes to Australia. Or travel to some remote location where the people are prey to all manner of privation, disease and poverty – which the progressives, oblivious to the aspirations of these museum-piece people, label as ‘authentic’ and decree that those poor people must live like that forever.
When it comes to ideas they are utterly unable to imagine that other people might really believe different things with as much conviction as they do themselves.
The NRA guy would be a case in point. No idea that anyone could believe that the right to firearms is better than citizens being banned from them. No idea that anyone might see what happened in Las Vegas was not solely about guns.
Progs mock other people’s ideas not because they they see through them, but because they can’t see them at all.
From Bolta:
So Conroy – former Shadow Defence Minister – thinks that sending peacekeepers to the Ukraine was a “unilateral invasion”.
He’s either a bald-faced liar or dumb as a stump. Well, probably both but in this instance who knows?
Yes!
Conroy and Bolt are very good friends.
Bad judgment.
Hanoi Jane get a mention?
Bolt is strange!
The Nuclear Milkman is both and has demonstrated this time and time again. Remember, this is the moron who “calculated” the costings for the National Brontosaurus Network on the back of a beer coaster.
You couldn’t smash a rock melon, sweetheart. STFU.
And Kev 07 agreed!
Bolt is a Dutchman. QED.
UK to Imprison People Who View ‘Far-Right Propaganda’ Online for Up to 15 Years
Lots of muzzies are going to jail!
Ms Moran denies it is her in the photo? Ms Moran denies she supports yes?