-
Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
Arky,
Silver sulphurdiazene.
JC. I read up thread that the PoS had installed cameras in and outside his room plus he recorded his suicide as well as him murdering all those people. No detail left out, he had many things covered.
I don’t think those reactions are abnormal; neither is subjecting himself to media scrutiny; many relatives of monsters do that for various reasons.
The wider issue is if Vegas is not ideological/muslim/antifa and not mental illness (mentally ill people while associated with some mass shootings are more likely to be victims of violence) then we are left with a functioning, ostensibly sane individual who for no apparent reason goes out and randomly commits mass murder.
At the time we lived out in the bush in WA and I remember my father driving us out to a hill just after sunset to see Sputnik go overhead. Around that time they had a radio series ‘Journey Into Space’ that had me enthralled.
Looks premeditated to me, not random at all.
+1
Just cooling her heals before another gig with Aunty/Fauxfax et al.
An imam on halal
At the point of consumption, before I put the food in my mouth, I give thanks, with a brief prayer that Muslims have been saying for more than 1,400 years.
I say: ‘In the name of God, the most Merciful, the most Gracious.’ Christian readers will recognise what I’m doing — it’s very similar to the concept of saying grace.
The Koran says we cannot eat slaughtered meat unless the name of God exclusively has been pronounced over it, not any other deity or idol.
So, it does not really matter if, when that cow or lamb was slaughtered, the abattoir workers were saying prayers or playing heavy rock music at full blast on their radios. The individual prayer just prior to actual consumption makes the meat fit — halal — to eat.
But if the Koran does not insist on what have become the customary halal methods, why are they now so prevalent in Britain? One reason is that religious zealots and theological ideologues are deliberately promoting confusion about halal to sow discord and resentment.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-2623879/We-Muslims-appalled-sale-halal-meat-stealth.html#ixzz4uWSzKGfv
Leading to a blistering start.
Weapons training mostly involves learning the correct drills for identifying and dealing with stoppages.
This guy was a suicidal narcissist.
A certain group is very good at identifying and exploiting such individuals.
I bet he was recruited and recieved rudimentary weapons training.
The other thing I don’t understand is how he could kill so many, from such a great height, and keep firing for over an hour.
Breaking, from the Oz. Bob Hawke, finally receipted and filed for the irrelevant old fool he is.
Is that best injected or snorted?
I have heard this a lot from people talking about mass shooters, and the usual reason is they are not exactly loaded with knowledge to understand the incident they are talking about.
Names and backgrounds on some of the victims shown on SBS.
Stand by for a Merle Haggard/ Conway Twitty/ Buck Owen lovin’ muslima who was cut down by the right wing gun-lover, but who reached out to comfort other victims as she lay there on the ground.
Day 3: it’s due any moment now.
And if they can’t find one its because they were warned in advance. !!1!
There have been reports that the shooter and his girlfriend attended Antifa and anti-Trump events in the United States and possessed Antifa literature. Antifa in Melbourne, Australia initially claimed responsibility for the attack and called the shooter their “brother.” Was the shooter and/or his girlfriend affiliated with Antifa? Was Antifa involved in the attack?
Is it a coincidence that the victims were country music lovers with the assumption being they would be predominately Republican voters?
If only Walleed could use that rhetoric on a certain religion…Its become sooo common.
Climate alarmists predicting 50 c apparently have not caught up wih Manne et als latest that the computer models are wrong and over estimated warming.
Arky .. Have you taken your finger off the hot object yet?
Never assume anything these days😀
Lol.
So naive.
Muslims won’t ever be convicted of hate crimes in Western countries!
Stand by for a Merle Haggard/ Conway Twitty/ Buck Owen lovin’ muslima who was cut down by the right wing gun-lover, but who reached out to comfort other victims as she lay there on the ground.
Max, pitch perfect, you script write for MSM?!
Rick W..hope there isn’t an 18 wheeler in that song..
Arky, if he had that many weapons stashed, you could probably say rudimentary training would have been provided by gun stores or people aligned with gun stores offering training. Once you had the basics, I’d say he would’ve moved up the learning curve on his own.
He was wearing gloves or hand protection of some sort as per the pics. This suggests he would have fired the gun in practice to know it heats up with heavy use.
whoops .. he had…
Very curious.
If you open the breech on a fully automatic weapon at the wrong type of stoppage the round can cook off in your face.
Maybe not much of a concern if you already intend blowing your brains out at the denouement,
Someone once said about Country Music ” any genre that is mainly about old dogs, unfaithful women and pick up trucks doesn’t have much going for it”.
No need to shoot anyone over it though.
Again recents events remind me of:
I had no trouble learning how to fire hand guns in the US.
I could have had a go with a machine gun if I’d wanted.
I’m pretty sure Mr Paddock could have trained at a firing range or out in the desert.
I can’t imagine firing down into a crowd of 20,000 people was that difficult.
This isn’t American Sniper.
It would be a concern if it occurred at an inopportune time like if you;re in the middle of trying to kill 1000’s of people.
Tell me though, would he be able to get training to avoid this from gun stores or it wouldn’t occur with the sort of guns the American public is allowed to buy? You’d have to assume he knew what he was doing with owing so many guns.
Exactly and yet he kept it up for an hour.
2GB had sound bite. Speech slurs is all I heard.
Anyone remember the drill for a round stuck in the barrel of a MAG58?
All I can remember is:
Something stoppage…
Quickly slam the lid down…
wait something something…
do something else.
Or do you just do a barrel swap?
There’s the possibility other gun nuts helped him with modifying the weapons but had no idea this sack of shit was going in for the kill.
I learned my trade on the M60, but the drill was to change barrels, and No 2 used the cleaning rod to clear the barrel.
I can’t imagine firing down into a crowd of 20,000 people was that difficult.
On D Day the German machine gunners right on the beach front “withdrew”, they weren’t under any pressure from those attempting to land, they simply couldn’t do it anymore.
Maybe that was the minimi.
I just can’t remember.
This is interesting for a few reasons.
Lombardo wouldn’t be raising speculation like this out of thin air. It’s too important a case to putting out smoke. They may have unsubstantiated leads at the moment and have to work though them.
The brother reckoned he had little to do with him, so how the fuck would he know if that piece of shit had been radicalized or not. Why give such a definitive answer in view of the fact that they weren’t close?
In Vegas, there are commercial have-a-go ranges where you can rent and be taught to use any guns you like. And it is not rocket surgery.
Whats the one you slam the tray back down and wait 30 seconds or something?
Don’t forget he had 23 guns in the room.
I can’t imagine firing down into a crowd of 20,000 people was that difficult.
From 2 firing positions, maximising the killing zone and minimizing enfilade spots, arms and ammo choices to be particularly effective at near 2,000 feet and able to keep up fire to kill 59 people at that range over how long a time?
I’d say that a lot of thought, planning and training has gone into this which might make it look easy but it really wasn’t. This requires quite a lot of preparation IMO.
Not one I ever remember, but the MAG and the Minimi were phrasing in, as I was getting out.
For the M60, learned over 40 years ago ” Using an overhand grip, pull the cocking handle to the rear. If something is ejected – a spent case, a link, return the cocking handle and go on firing. If nothing is ejected, hold the cocking handle to the rear, open the feed cover, clear the feed plate, and look down into the receiver to see if you have a separated case or round jammed in the chamber.”
On hour from the first 911 call to when TRG smashed into his hotel room.
No.
I’m thinking of the F89 minimi.
As you were z2ka.
You’re too old to know what I’m on about.
Should do wonders for classroom discipline, if nothing else.
I’m not suggesting that there wasn’t a lot of planning, just that you didn’t have to be a trained sniper
He wasn’t stupid and other than gambling, he did appear to have enough time on his hands to figure this out.
Okay.
Weapon fails to fire, round in the chamber, go on:
Bob Hawke slams $122 million gay marriage survey as ‘worst economic call by an Australian PM’
It wasn’t an economic call.
It was a call to give the electorate a say on a momentous legislative change.
What a silly old bugger.
It must be the same drill for both weapons Zulu.
You must wait first, right?
In Paddock’s case it appears that if that occurred he’d switch weapons. It’s not as though he was short of them in that room.
Not that I ever remember with the M60, Arky.
But to keep it up for an hour takes a lot of strength and discipline.