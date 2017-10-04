Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, October 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

305 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017

  1. Ruthm
    #2514800, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Arky,
    Silver sulphurdiazene.

  2. Gab
    #2514801, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    JC. I read up thread that the PoS had installed cameras in and outside his room plus he recorded his suicide as well as him murdering all those people. No detail left out, he had many things covered.

  3. cohenite
    #2514802, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    David from Canberra

    #2514768, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Worth watching: body language expert (according to themselves, anyway) on the interview of the shooter’s brother:

    I don’t think those reactions are abnormal; neither is subjecting himself to media scrutiny; many relatives of monsters do that for various reasons.

    The wider issue is if Vegas is not ideological/muslim/antifa and not mental illness (mentally ill people while associated with some mass shootings are more likely to be victims of violence) then we are left with a functioning, ostensibly sane individual who for no apparent reason goes out and randomly commits mass murder.

  4. Harlequin Decline
    #2514804, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2514757, posted on October 4, 2017 at 5:41 pm
    An anniversary which hasn’t had much coverage:

    At the time we lived out in the bush in WA and I remember my father driving us out to a hill just after sunset to see Sputnik go overhead. Around that time they had a radio series ‘Journey Into Space’ that had me enthralled.

  5. Gab
    #2514805, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    and randomly commits mass murder.

    Looks premeditated to me, not random at all.

  6. egg_
    #2514806, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Poor Yassi was struggling for relevancy even when she was living in Australia, now it’s even worse.
    I give her 12 months before she sneaks back into the country and back onto a taxpayer funded gravy train.

    +1

    Just cooling her heals before another gig with Aunty/Fauxfax et al.

  7. Fergus
    #2514807, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    An imam on halal
    At the point of consumption, before I put the food in my mouth, I give thanks, with a brief prayer that Muslims have been saying for more than 1,400 years.
    I say: ‘In the name of God, the most Merciful, the most Gracious.’ Christian readers will recognise what I’m doing — it’s very similar to the concept of saying grace.
    The Koran says we cannot eat slaughtered meat unless the name of God exclusively has been pronounced over it, not any other deity or idol.
    So, it does not really matter if, when that cow or lamb was slaughtered, the abattoir workers were saying prayers or playing heavy rock music at full blast on their radios. The individual prayer just prior to actual consumption makes the meat fit — halal — to eat.
    But if the Koran does not insist on what have become the customary halal methods, why are they now so prevalent in Britain? One reason is that religious zealots and theological ideologues are deliberately promoting confusion about halal to sow discord and resentment.

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-2623879/We-Muslims-appalled-sale-halal-meat-stealth.html#ixzz4uWSzKGfv
    Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

  8. Harlequin Decline
    #2514808, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Arky
    #2514735, posted on October 4, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Damn your eyeballs, Briggs and Stratton.
    Two badly burnt fingers.
    Could be worse, I could have been using my massive long todger to prime the engine

    .

    Leading to a blistering start.

  9. Arky
    #2514809, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    You don’t require military training, as you can self teach how to use them.

    ..
    Weapons training mostly involves learning the correct drills for identifying and dealing with stoppages.
    This guy was a suicidal narcissist.
    A certain group is very good at identifying and exploiting such individuals.
    I bet he was recruited and recieved rudimentary weapons training.

  10. Gab
    #2514810, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    The other thing I don’t understand is how he could kill so many, from such a great height, and keep firing for over an hour.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2514811, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    THE NATION
    Hawke a ’silly old bugger’ over survey: Abbott

    The Australian
    5:20PM October 4, 2017
    Greg Brown
    Journalist
    Canberra
    @gregbrown_TheOz
    Rachel Baxendale
    Reporter
    Canberra
    @rachelbaxendale

    Tony Abbott has lashed out at Labor’s longest serving prime minister Bob Hawke, accusing him of suffering from “memory loss” while effectively labelling him a “silly old bugger”.

    The former Coalition prime minister attacked Mr Hawke for saying today the $122 million same-sex marriage survey was the worst economic decision by any government since federation. The plebiscite policy was formulated by Mr Abbott when he was prime minister.

    “I think Bob Hawke is suffering from memory loss,” Mr Abbott told 2GB.

    “It was the former Gillard Labor government which spent $16 billion on school halls, grotesquely overpriced school halls including on schools that already had them.

    “It was the former Rudd/Gillard government that spent $2 billion putting pink batts into roofs which caught fire and then had to spend $2bn getting them out

    Mr Abbott said Mr Hawke “some years ago” called a pensioner a “silly old bugger”, arguing the 87-year-old should take his own advice and “look in the mirror”.

    “I have a lot of respect for Bob Hawke as prime minister, he was a good prime minister by Labor standards,” he said.

    “But some years ago he called a pensioner who gave him a hard time at a shopping centre, I think the phrase he used was a ‘silly old bugger’.

    “I think it’s time Bob looks in the mirror frankly; that’s what he called a pensioner back then and I think it is time he looks in the mirror.”

    ‘Worst decision made by a PM’

    Breaking, from the Oz. Bob Hawke, finally receipted and filed for the irrelevant old fool he is.

  12. Arky
    #2514812, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Ruthm
    #2514800, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:32 pm
    Arky,
    Silver sulphurdiazene.

    ..
    Is that best injected or snorted?

  13. Chris
    #2514813, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    The other thing I don’t understand is

    I have heard this a lot from people talking about mass shooters, and the usual reason is they are not exactly loaded with knowledge to understand the incident they are talking about.

  14. max
    #2514814, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Names and backgrounds on some of the victims shown on SBS.

    Stand by for a Merle Haggard/ Conway Twitty/ Buck Owen lovin’ muslima who was cut down by the right wing gun-lover, but who reached out to comfort other victims as she lay there on the ground.

    Day 3: it’s due any moment now.

  15. Chris
    #2514815, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Names and backgrounds on some of the victims shown on SBS.

    Stand by for a Merle Haggard/ Conway Twitty/ Buck Owen lovin’ muslima who was cut down by the right wing gun-lover, but who reached out to comfort other victims as she lay there on the ground.

    Day 3: it’s due any moment now.

    And if they can’t find one its because they were warned in advance. !!1!

  16. Makka
    #2514816, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    There have been reports that the shooter and his girlfriend attended Antifa and anti-Trump events in the United States and possessed Antifa literature. Antifa in Melbourne, Australia initially claimed responsibility for the attack and called the shooter their “brother.” Was the shooter and/or his girlfriend affiliated with Antifa? Was Antifa involved in the attack?

    Is it a coincidence that the victims were country music lovers with the assumption being they would be predominately Republican voters?

  17. Atoms for Peace
    #2514817, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    If only Walleed could use that rhetoric on a certain religion…Its become sooo common.

  18. min
    #2514819, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Climate alarmists predicting 50 c apparently have not caught up wih Manne et als latest that the computer models are wrong and over estimated warming.

  19. Atoms for Peace
    #2514820, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Arky .. Have you taken your finger off the hot object yet?
    Never assume anything these days😀

  20. Combine Dave
    #2514821, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2514554, posted on October 4, 2017 at 1:30 pm
    UK to Imprison People Who View ‘Far-Right Propaganda’ Online for Up to 15 Years

    Lots of muzzies are going to jail!

    Lol.

    So naive.

    Muslims won’t ever be convicted of hate crimes in Western countries!

  21. rickw
    #2514825, posted on October 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Stand by for a Merle Haggard/ Conway Twitty/ Buck Owen lovin’ muslima who was cut down by the right wing gun-lover, but who reached out to comfort other victims as she lay there on the ground.

    Max, pitch perfect, you script write for MSM?!

  22. Atoms for Peace
    #2514827, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Rick W..hope there isn’t an 18 wheeler in that song..

  23. stackja
    #2514828, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Liberty Quote
    Moral judgment was seen as the first step down the road to fanaticism. But moral relativism is the deathknell of a civilization. In a relativist culture, there is no moral consensus, only a clash of conflicting views in which the loudest voice wins.

    — Jonathan Sacks

  24. JC
    #2514829, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Weapons training mostly involves learning the correct drills for identifying and dealing with stoppages.
    This guy was a suicidal narcissist.
    A certain group is very good at identifying and exploiting such individuals.
    I bet he was recruited and recieved rudimentary weapons training.

    Arky, if he had that many weapons stashed, you could probably say rudimentary training would have been provided by gun stores or people aligned with gun stores offering training. Once you had the basics, I’d say he would’ve moved up the learning curve on his own.

    He was wearing gloves or hand protection of some sort as per the pics. This suggests he would have fired the gun in practice to know it heats up with heavy use.

  26. JC
    #2514832, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Is it a coincidence that the victims were country music lovers with the assumption being they would be predominately Republican voters?

    Very curious.

  27. Arky
    #2514833, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    If you open the breech on a fully automatic weapon at the wrong type of stoppage the round can cook off in your face.
    Maybe not much of a concern if you already intend blowing your brains out at the denouement,

  28. Eyrie
    #2514835, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Someone once said about Country Music ” any genre that is mainly about old dogs, unfaithful women and pick up trucks doesn’t have much going for it”.
    No need to shoot anyone over it though.

  29. stackja
    #2514836, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Again recents events remind me of:

    The Day of the Jackal (1971) is a thriller novel by English writer Frederick Forsyth about a professional assassin who is contracted by the OAS, a French dissident paramilitary organisation, to kill Charles de Gaulle, the President of France.

    The remainder of Part One describes the Jackal’s exhaustive preparations for the assassination.

    Roger Frey, the French Minister of the Interior, convenes a meeting of the heads of the French security forces. Because Rodin and his men are in the hotel under heavy guard, they can be neither captured nor interrogated. The rest of the meeting is at a loss to suggest how to proceed, except a Commissioner of the Police Judiciaire, who reasons that their first and most essential step is to establish the Jackal’s identity, which is a job for a police detective. When asked to name the best detective in France, he volunteers his own deputy commissioner, Claude Lebel.

  30. notafan
    #2514837, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I had no trouble learning how to fire hand guns in the US.

    I could have had a go with a machine gun if I’d wanted.

    I’m pretty sure Mr Paddock could have trained at a firing range or out in the desert.

    I can’t imagine firing down into a crowd of 20,000 people was that difficult.

    This isn’t American Sniper.

  31. JC
    #2514838, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    If you open the breech on a fully automatic weapon at the wrong type of stoppage the round can cook off in your face.
    Maybe not much of a concern if you already intend blowing your brains out at the denouement,

    It would be a concern if it occurred at an inopportune time like if you;re in the middle of trying to kill 1000’s of people.

    Tell me though, would he be able to get training to avoid this from gun stores or it wouldn’t occur with the sort of guns the American public is allowed to buy? You’d have to assume he knew what he was doing with owing so many guns.

  32. Gab
    #2514839, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    If you open the breech on a fully automatic weapon at the wrong type of stoppage the round can cook off in your face.

    Exactly and yet he kept it up for an hour.

  33. stackja
    #2514840, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Bob Hawke slams $122 million gay marriage survey as ‘worst economic call by an Australian PM’

    2GB had sound bite. Speech slurs is all I heard.

  34. Arky
    #2514841, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Anyone remember the drill for a round stuck in the barrel of a MAG58?
    All I can remember is:
    Something stoppage…
    Quickly slam the lid down…
    wait something something…
    do something else.
    Or do you just do a barrel swap?

  35. JC
    #2514842, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Gab
    #2514839, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    If you open the breech on a fully automatic weapon at the wrong type of stoppage the round can cook off in your face.

    Exactly and yet he kept it up for an hour.

    There’s the possibility other gun nuts helped him with modifying the weapons but had no idea this sack of shit was going in for the kill.

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2514843, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Or do you just do a barrel swap?

    I learned my trade on the M60, but the drill was to change barrels, and No 2 used the cleaning rod to clear the barrel.

  37. rickw
    #2514844, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm


    I can’t imagine firing down into a crowd of 20,000 people was that difficult.

    On D Day the German machine gunners right on the beach front “withdrew”, they weren’t under any pressure from those attempting to land, they simply couldn’t do it anymore.

  38. Arky
    #2514846, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Maybe that was the minimi.
    I just can’t remember.

  39. JC
    #2514847, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    This is interesting for a few reasons.

    During a live press conference, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo revealed that the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, may have been “radicalized” and that authorities were attempting to uncover the source of his radicalization.

    “Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source,” said Lombardo.

    If confirmed, this suggests that there may have been a political motive behind the massacre.

    As Infowars reported earlier, according to forensic psychiatrist Dr. Michael Welner, Paddock may have deliberately targeted conservatives attending a country music concert.

    Paddock’s family insists that he had no strong political or religious inclinations.

    Lombardo wouldn’t be raising speculation like this out of thin air. It’s too important a case to putting out smoke. They may have unsubstantiated leads at the moment and have to work though them.

    The brother reckoned he had little to do with him, so how the fuck would he know if that piece of shit had been radicalized or not. Why give such a definitive answer in view of the fact that they weren’t close?

  40. Chris
    #2514848, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I’m pretty sure Mr Paddock could have trained at a firing range or out in the desert.

    In Vegas, there are commercial have-a-go ranges where you can rent and be taught to use any guns you like. And it is not rocket surgery.

  41. Arky
    #2514849, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2514843, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:16 pm
    Or do you just do a barrel swap?

    I learned my trade on the M60, but the drill was to change barrels, and No 2 used the cleaning rod to clear the barrel.

    ..
    Whats the one you slam the tray back down and wait 30 seconds or something?

  42. notafan
    #2514851, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Don’t forget he had 23 guns in the room.

  43. Makka
    #2514853, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    I can’t imagine firing down into a crowd of 20,000 people was that difficult.

    From 2 firing positions, maximising the killing zone and minimizing enfilade spots, arms and ammo choices to be particularly effective at near 2,000 feet and able to keep up fire to kill 59 people at that range over how long a time?

    I’d say that a lot of thought, planning and training has gone into this which might make it look easy but it really wasn’t. This requires quite a lot of preparation IMO.

  44. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2514854, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Whats the one you slam the tray back down and wait 30 seconds or something?

    Not one I ever remember, but the MAG and the Minimi were phrasing in, as I was getting out.

    For the M60, learned over 40 years ago ” Using an overhand grip, pull the cocking handle to the rear. If something is ejected – a spent case, a link, return the cocking handle and go on firing. If nothing is ejected, hold the cocking handle to the rear, open the feed cover, clear the feed plate, and look down into the receiver to see if you have a separated case or round jammed in the chamber.”

  45. Gab
    #2514856, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    and able to keep up fire to kill 59 people at that range over how long a time?

    On hour from the first 911 call to when TRG smashed into his hotel room.

  46. Arky
    #2514857, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    No.
    I’m thinking of the F89 minimi.
    As you were z2ka.
    You’re too old to know what I’m on about.

  47. Serena at the Pub
    #2514858, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Israel stopped school shootings by giving teachers guns. Why dont we follow Israel’s example?

    Should do wonders for classroom discipline, if nothing else.

  48. notafan
    #2514859, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I’m not suggesting that there wasn’t a lot of planning, just that you didn’t have to be a trained sniper

  49. JC
    #2514861, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I’d say that a lot of thought, planning and training has gone into this which might make it look easy but it really wasn’t. This requires quite a lot of preparation IMO.

    He wasn’t stupid and other than gambling, he did appear to have enough time on his hands to figure this out.

  50. Arky
    #2514862, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Okay.
    Weapon fails to fire, round in the chamber, go on:

  51. Roger
    #2514864, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Bob Hawke slams $122 million gay marriage survey as ‘worst economic call by an Australian PM’

    It wasn’t an economic call.

    It was a call to give the electorate a say on a momentous legislative change.

    What a silly old bugger.

  52. Arky
    #2514865, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    It must be the same drill for both weapons Zulu.
    You must wait first, right?

  53. JC
    #2514866, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Okay.
    Weapon fails to fire, round in the chamber, go on:

    In Paddock’s case it appears that if that occurred he’d switch weapons. It’s not as though he was short of them in that room.

  54. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2514867, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    It must be the same drill for both weapons Zulu.
    You must wait first, right?

    Not that I ever remember with the M60, Arky.

  55. Gab
    #2514868, posted on October 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    In Paddock’s case it appears that if that occurred he’d switch weapons. It’s not as though he was short of them in that room.

    But to keep it up for an hour takes a lot of strength and discipline.

