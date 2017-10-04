Liberty Quote
Science is competent to establish what is. It can never dictate what ought to be.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
Except if your name is Mohammed, you threw your passport over the side when you got on the boat, and you’ll vote Labor all your life…
Not quite; she can keep her licence and firearms … BUT, she’s not allowed to keep them under the same roof as him.
If that’s not blatant, vindictive, authoritarian bullshit, I don’t know what is.
Police now make the laws??
Sherlock Holmes- the consulting detective whose fictional life Arthur Conan Doyle twisted to to suit his theory that evil crimes should be solved according to Marylebone Cricket Club rules?
If I ever write a guest post, it will revolve around the moronic stupidity of the Immigration Dept.
The attitude conveyed in that sentence pretty much sums up the department.
They should all be fired.
Start again, with people who have never been in the public service.
The dinner menu at this joint looks freaking delicious. It’s supposedly a hot place.
I’ve already chosen.
then
last
and this by the glass.
Bye.
Let me imagine Paul Murray’s take on this: Unbelievable. The Casino should be sued for breaking the contract. This is disgusting and disgraceful. But, look, I’m nevertheless ‘all in’ for Yes. Whatever it takes.
Winker.
Let’s not get too analytical about the LV shooter. Imagine firing a rifle into a 44-gallon drum full of goldfish. Same story.
He could have pointed down, closed his eyes, and pulled the trigger until the gun was empty.
Quite frankly, he couldn’t have missed.
Same as all the conspiracy theories about Bryant at Port Arthur. I’ve stood in that cafe, just a short while after. Let me make it clear: He couldn’t have missed. Even shooting from the waist (as reported), the muzzle was almost touching his victims. The incredible noise (heard a .223 in confined quarters?), the fear, the confusion … it was, literally, point and shoot. No skill required.
Same with LV; he could have had his eyes closed after initially pointing the gun. He didn’t need to aim!
“Serena”
Could you come up with something like that at the B&B.
Take a look at the menu. That’s what food is like.
A fact which all the conspiracy theorists tend to overlook.
The attitude conveyed in that sentence pretty much sums up the department.
So visa applicants shouldn’t follow due process? Or due process doesn’t matter? Or should special arrangements be made for Poms?
Don’t be fkn stupid. Of course they must follow due process. If they can’t mail off an envelope properly well serves them right. I’ve applied for visas in over a dozen 3rd world countries and managed to get through their many layers of immigration crap successfully. Surely an Anglo business person can handle our system.
You could just hire Australians to serve your refreshments.
Using magic bullets that pass through glass without breaking it.
He sent the paperwork Express Post, instead of by courier…
If they’re explaining, they’re losing.
Remember there are many, many people who do access or are unaware of, alternative sources of ‘news’ such as the vibrant Catallaxy Files. If you are not aware that an alternative narrative exists, then you believe the only information you are exposed to, day in, day out. There is no need to question what you regard as authoritative. It is the truth. The sun comes up, you turn on Kochie and Sam, and your day plays out in exactly the same rhythm as the previous 10,000 days. They must know what they’re talking about – they’re on TV, and no-one is complaining, are they?
Any night you book.
Some dishes may require advance notice – due to availability of ingredients.
But there’s nothing there we can’t cook.
There’s no pictures, can’t see what the food is like.
Our prices may vary, once again this is ingredient driven. (Although they don’t show price.)
Their wine list is top heavy with froggy stuff. Judging by their wine list that joint looks good enough for me to dine at.
Our wine list is not the same. I’ll warrant however that nobody will be disappointed with our wine.
Second concert attack this year too.
1/2 doz oysters
Steak and potatoes
Desert
Glass of red.
You can get that at just about any pub in the country.