Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, October 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
518 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2515134, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Perth cafe owner faces boot in paperwork confusion
    Mark Gibson and Claire Tyrrell, PerthNow
    October 4, 2017 7:00pm

    A WEST Perth cafe owner has been told he will be deported, after being caught in a bureaucratic mix-up.

    Paul Henwood, who owns Crema Cafe, moved to Perth from London two years ago with his wife Emily on a sponsored working visa.

    The couple bought the Hay Street cafe for $800,000 in 2015 and employ seven staff.

    Two years on, Mr Henwood, 54, went to apply for permanent residency and learnt he needed to resubmit a lot of paperwork.

    He sent the documents to Adelaide, as instructed, but he did so by Express Post instead of courier.

    “They did not take post, they will only take courier packages,” he said.

    His forms were rejected and returned to him, and now Mr Henwood has two weeks to leave the country.

    He was placed on a bridging visa, which means he cannot work.

    “I cannot run my business, I cannot pay my staff, my suppliers — technically if I do anything in the business, I’m breaking the law,” he said.

    “To be treated like a piece of paper or a package that’s worthless doesn’t make me feel that enamoured about the place I chose to spend the rest of my life.”

    He said his wife, 61, would also have to return to London if he was deported, because they were part of the same visa application.

    “It’s not the time for us to be packing up our life and moving — we have made a life for ourselves here,” Mr Henwood said.

    An Immigration spokeswoman said that it was crucial for all visa applicants to follow due process.

    Except if your name is Mohammed, you threw your passport over the side when you got on the boat, and you’ll vote Labor all your life…

  2. Bruce in WA
    #2515135, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Those same cock heads also cancelled his wife’s firearms licence.

    Not quite; she can keep her licence and firearms … BUT, she’s not allowed to keep them under the same roof as him.

    If that’s not blatant, vindictive, authoritarian bullshit, I don’t know what is.

    Police now make the laws??

  3. Leo G
    #2515136, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    “It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.” – Sherlock Holmes.

    Sherlock Holmes- the consulting detective whose fictional life Arthur Conan Doyle twisted to to suit his theory that evil crimes should be solved according to Marylebone Cricket Club rules?

  4. Serena at the Pub
    #2515138, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    An Immigration spokeswoman said that it was crucial for all visa applicants to follow due process.

    If I ever write a guest post, it will revolve around the moronic stupidity of the Immigration Dept.

    The attitude conveyed in that sentence pretty much sums up the department.
    They should all be fired.

    Start again, with people who have never been in the public service.

  5. JC
    #2515139, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    The dinner menu at this joint looks freaking delicious. It’s supposedly a hot place.

    I’ve already chosen.

    To start: Huîtres, granité aux algues
    oysters, seaweed ice

    then

    Filet de boeuf, jus à la moelle, queue dans la boulangère
    prime filet, bone marrow jus, oxtail potatoes

    last

    Crêpe soufflé au citron
    lemon ice cream, citron confit

    and this by the glass.

    Domaine Patrick Baudouin ‘La Fresnaye’ Cabernet Franc
    Anjou | Loire 2014

  6. twostix
    #2515141, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    He said his wife, 61, would also have to return to London if he was deported, because they were part of the same visa application.

    “It’s not the time for us to be packing up our life and moving — we have made a life for ourselves here,” Mr Henwood said.

    An Immigration spokeswoman said that it was crucial for all visa applicants to follow due process.

    Bye.

  7. dover_beach
    #2515142, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Wrest Point Casino and University of Tasmania refuse access for No campaign function.

    So much for free and open debate on SSM.

    Let me imagine Paul Murray’s take on this: Unbelievable. The Casino should be sued for breaking the contract. This is disgusting and disgraceful. But, look, I’m nevertheless ‘all in’ for Yes. Whatever it takes.

    Winker.

  8. Bruce in WA
    #2515143, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Let’s not get too analytical about the LV shooter. Imagine firing a rifle into a 44-gallon drum full of goldfish. Same story.

    He could have pointed down, closed his eyes, and pulled the trigger until the gun was empty.

    Quite frankly, he couldn’t have missed.

    Same as all the conspiracy theories about Bryant at Port Arthur. I’ve stood in that cafe, just a short while after. Let me make it clear: He couldn’t have missed. Even shooting from the waist (as reported), the muzzle was almost touching his victims. The incredible noise (heard a .223 in confined quarters?), the fear, the confusion … it was, literally, point and shoot. No skill required.

    Same with LV; he could have had his eyes closed after initially pointing the gun. He didn’t need to aim!

  9. JC
    #2515144, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    “Serena”

    Could you come up with something like that at the B&B.

    Take a look at the menu. That’s what food is like.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2515145, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Same as all the conspiracy theories about Bryant at Port Arthur. I’ve stood in that cafe, just a short while after. Let me make it clear: He couldn’t have missed. Even shooting from the waist (as reported), the muzzle was almost touching his victims. The incredible noise (heard a .223 in confined quarters?), the fear, the confusion … it was, literally, point and shoot. No skill required.

    A fact which all the conspiracy theorists tend to overlook.

  11. Makka
    #2515146, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    The attitude conveyed in that sentence pretty much sums up the department.

    So visa applicants shouldn’t follow due process? Or due process doesn’t matter? Or should special arrangements be made for Poms?

    Don’t be fkn stupid. Of course they must follow due process. If they can’t mail off an envelope properly well serves them right. I’ve applied for visas in over a dozen 3rd world countries and managed to get through their many layers of immigration crap successfully. Surely an Anglo business person can handle our system.

  12. twostix
    #2515147, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    If I ever write a guest post, it will revolve around the moronic stupidity of the Immigration Dept.

    The attitude conveyed in that sentence pretty much sums up the department.
    They should all be fired.

    You could just hire Australians to serve your refreshments.

  13. Snoopy
    #2515148, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Some reports of a video showing another person shooting from the fourth floor.

    Using magic bullets that pass through glass without breaking it.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2515149, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Don’t be fkn stupid. Of course they must follow due process. If they can’t mail off an envelope properly well serves them right.

    He sent the paperwork Express Post, instead of by courier…

  15. Muddy
    #2515150, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    If they’re explaining, they’re losing.

    Remember there are many, many people who do access or are unaware of, alternative sources of ‘news’ such as the vibrant Catallaxy Files. If you are not aware that an alternative narrative exists, then you believe the only information you are exposed to, day in, day out. There is no need to question what you regard as authoritative. It is the truth. The sun comes up, you turn on Kochie and Sam, and your day plays out in exactly the same rhythm as the previous 10,000 days. They must know what they’re talking about – they’re on TV, and no-one is complaining, are they?

  16. Serena at the Pub
    #2515153, posted on October 4, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Could you come up with something like that at the B&B.

    Any night you book.
    Some dishes may require advance notice – due to availability of ingredients.
    But there’s nothing there we can’t cook.

    Take a look at the menu. That’s what food is like.

    There’s no pictures, can’t see what the food is like.
    Our prices may vary, once again this is ingredient driven. (Although they don’t show price.)

    Their wine list is top heavy with froggy stuff. Judging by their wine list that joint looks good enough for me to dine at.
    Our wine list is not the same. I’ll warrant however that nobody will be disappointed with our wine.

  17. Arky
    #2515154, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Second concert attack this year too.

  18. Snoopy
    #2515155, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Could you come up with something like that at the B&B.

    1/2 doz oysters
    Steak and potatoes
    Desert
    Glass of red.

    You can get that at just about any pub in the country.

