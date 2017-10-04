Liberty Quote
The Left fully understand that 18C’s purpose is really about banning right-wing ideas, while only the Left tend to get caught up by defamation laws. Hence they want to reform defamation laws.— ‘Fisky”
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
797 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
Wow. Mmm.
Echoes and stress account for “multiple shooters”.
As for the brass, a fair portion may have ended up out the window depending on how he was firing.
Lets not get all “Jet fuel cant melt steel beams” here people, an incident like this will have witnesses, good reliable people believing some strange stuff because thats just how the brain works in stressful situations.
ABC is full volume on gun control.
But how do these memes/statements I’ve assembled stack up?
“Only a small number of muslims are a danger, so don’t exaggerate.”
But “only a small number of gun owners are dangerous.”
Or:
“The gun control rules that were widely regarded as John Howard’s finest achievement have been watered down”.
How about “the rules about marriage, widely regarded as fundamental to a healthy society, have been watered down”. It’s unusual for the left to get motivated about the weakening of any laws.
Then try to reconcile these two:
“It was supposed to be only those 18 years and over who were allowed to own a gun.”
“But children as young as 10 can fire a gun at a range.”
Well, yes. That’s how safe handling of guns is learnt. You can’t apply for a gun license unless you’ve done safety and handling courses run by ranges.
No need.
Abbott666 is easily found at any moment.
He lives inside Trumble’s head.
COAG Failed on Energy, now Terrorism.
Politicians gather today to agree to implement more draconian measures to “keep Australians safe”.
Unfortunately the multicultural post-modern cultural equivalence and open borders reffo bleeding heart horses have all bolted.
We knew it was happening, but the pollies and their cheerleading media didn’t want to say it was so.
A bit late now to profess that they’ll do anything to keep us safe.
I’d say these new rules will facilitate more opportunities for identity theft.
This is the technology and purpose of the 1984 telescreen – and the express intention is barely a tiny step away from Orwell’s Big Brother.
Sadly, it is likely to slip into place without much of a murmur
block qlute mixup
The next Socceroos match is against Syria.
How is Syria even still competing in international competitions ? I thought the rest of the world (apart from Russia) treated Syria as a pariah state.
Not long now, until turnbull announces an agile and innovative partnership with zuckerberg, where artificial intelligence detects unsound leanings from your social media and allows you the chance to post a self-critique online to avoid a showtrial.
The Final Solution to the racism problem, Comrades. We are close now.
Absolutely. How many legal gun owning Americans shoot bullets into the air?
Their facebook is the most popular tv channel for a big demographic.
Facial recognition and location artificial intelligence programs know where you are and who you are with, as the price of the deal with the facedevil.
From your activity, they can even estimate what you are thinking, if not from your active posting, then from the subjects you avoid.
Their president zuckerfilth, incoming, Comrades.
Well if we going to have a national face recognition database, may I daringly suggest that we need an arsehole database.
A face database will result in many people giving the brown eye to the cameras.
An automated arsehole recognition system (AARS) could issue automated fines (mailed in brown envelopes), to anyone who bares their arse.
Don’t they use a magnet or something to separate out the green electrons from the black, brown, blue and yellow electrons?/sarc
Calli was it me that said no Toulouse because it it were I was lying, should have been Toulon, Toulouse well worth a visit and not quite muslim overrun.
Two long or two loose?
If an older and more experienced man asks a young lad out to a party with a group of other older and more experienced men, is the boy committing a homophobic hate-crime if he refuses to go?.
Two long or two loose?
Exactly stackja
Your mobile phone linked to your social media profile is the new Australia Card, they just outsourced it to the facedevil.
Anti-trust breakup of facebook now, before it is too late.
What if Trump used RICO against facebook?.
Look – one of the things I am not really au fait with is pharmaceuticals, so I don’t quite get this story from GWP
One would optimistically hope that the personal records in a drug monitoring programme might be confidential ? Kind of does not bode well for people with family, business or employment reasons for not wanting their prescription drug use broadcast to the media at any stage ?
And is there not a contradiction in an ‘anti-anxiety’ drug triggering behaviour so aggressive it is being mooted as a possible cause in a mass homicide ?
As in, aren’t heaps of people on valium ? And therefore by extension there are ticking time bombs everywhere ?
Their ABC can’t get enough of TrigglyPuff’s lies (Paywallian):
Leftards have zero self-awareness. What is “post-truth”? Lies, of course. FMD
Link.
No need – a T shirt, haircut or makeup(tattoo) will do the job
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=facial+recognition+camo&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjtv5OHstjWAhVDX5QKHWkXB9oQ_AUICigB&biw=1842&bih=940
Mueller would indict him for Obstruction of Social Justice.
ABC News has this sad story.
Two-time Olympic shooting gold medallist Michael Diamond is acquitted of three firearms convictions that effectively ended his illustrious shooting career.
However they don’t carry Rachel Baxendale’s Oz article which slams Triggs.
Former human rights commissioner Gillian Triggs has been caught out falsely claiming that the High Court has not yet published its decision in favour of the Turnbull government’s same-sex marriage postal survey.
Overlap Tom! My apologies to readers.
What would we do without totally impartial Australian academics?
ABC Online:
Ban on council donations should extend to other influential groups, political expert warns.
Federal Labor MP takes out two ads in newspaper to slam far-left ABC bias.
Labor MP uses second taxpayer-funded ad to attack ABC reporter
It’s getting entertaining when the ABC is too lefty even for an ALP member of Parliament. I wonder what that says about the (hoho) ABC Charter?
Further on Triggs (at Tom’s link), the woman who wanted to jail Bill Leak and Andrew Bolt says …
This could have been lifted straight out of Iowahawk’s Media Violence Project.
Beyond parody.
Wow. Remember 2012 when they dipped below a dollar. Qantas shares just hit $6.15!
Michael Diamond’s “crime” is summarised by Judge Ellis who upheld Diamond’s appeal against the original convictions:
Justice Ellis noted that … Diamond who had a disassembled gun that was not loaded and was being transported from point A to B in a storage box.
In a locked car. With tinted windows.
They were really out to get him.
It’s getting entertaining when the ABC is too lefty even for an ALP member of Parliament.
Didn’t a recent informal survey show the Greens were the most favoured political party among ABC staff?
As reflected in last Monday’s ‘4 Corners’ on Adani, for e.g..
“They’ve just come out, have they? I haven’t caught up with that, but I do find it curious…”
You find it curious, Ms. Triggs?
Then shut up and read the decision before commenting on it publicly, you foolish woman.
Quasimodo just gets fscken worse.
I’m waiting for his hump to burst/pop.
Leo G;
There’s no way that this isn’t going to blow up in their faces this summer.
Do they have a plan to explain away the reality that the bullshit battery ploy was just… bullshit?
Go to the website.
It is Michael Danby, Member for Melbourne Ports and – last member of the original Mosaic Faith still standing in the ALP *.
And his complaint is the anti-Israel ‘bias’ ( subtext – you know what TheirABC’s subtext is ).
Danby is going down but at least he is going down fighting.
* Expect Boob Carr to lead a jihad – ermmm – protest for Danby’s expulsion for the Wrongthink crime of pointing out TheirABC’s naked partisanship.
Imagine if Stephen Paddock had actually known what he was doing last Sunday night? Fox News reporting that Paddock, from his machine-gun nest on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, was actually firing at aviation fuel storage tanks across the road at McCarran International Airport — just the sort of thing you’d expect from a soldier of Islam.
They want a facial recognition database?
Presently you have to remove your glasses for photo licenses and, I think, passports. I heard that was for photo recognition purposes – glasses themselves obstruct measurements, and the lenses change the appearance of the eyes behind – making the eyes appear closer together, visibly to the naked eye if the lenses are strong enough, and the software should be much more precise than that.
The paper, citing records from the Nevada Prescription Monitoring Program, reported Tuesday that Paddock was prescribed 50, 10-milligram diazepam tablets by a physician on June 21. The brand name of the drug is Valium. The report said the drug could trigger aggressive behavior.
No.
Just no.
This is what happens when people start making excuses.
Democracy. Good and hard Victoriastanis.
Get your smart meter here so we can shut you down when we like!
It’s getting entertaining when the ABC is too lefty even for an ALP member of Parliament.
And Googles saw everything she had made, and, behold it was very good.
Indeed I do.
He had started to collect ammonium nitrate.
I am guessing he ran out of time and possibly coherence to work on bomb making.
Perhaps he was still at noob stage, perhaps too long to do the job if he was to hit the apparent deadline of the public concert.
Imagine if he had a nail bomb packed in to that room service trolley in the corridor waiting for the cops ?
Imagine, like those Spanish jihadis were trying to do, if he had a truck bomb parked on the far side of the concert – in the direction people would have been running after the shooting started ?
Maybe the valium unsettled his planning capacity ? No wonder he was on anxiety drugs !
With simply More Time, this could have been even worse than it is.
You talkin’ to me, huh punk?
FMD. I did not know temazepam is Valium.
Over at Bolt’s he has this today:
BRITISH INVASION BAD, ROHINGYA INVASION GOOD
That is Yarra city council which is controlled by the Greens and the Socialist Party of Australia (yep, there is one). So it was fun, in a horrible sort of way, to read this Reuters report just now:
Bangladesh destroys boats ferrying Rohingya from Myanmar
I suspect there’s quite a lot of “ya ba” on the streets of Yarragrad already. On the other hand there must be a lot of empty rooms in the flats of Green voters in the city which could be used to accommodate these people, seeing how muslim Bangladesh has so churlishly rejected them.