Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017

  1. Chris
    #2515478, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Police forensics will answer to that assertion. Wound tracks will determine the number and direction of sources of gun-fire.

    Wow. Mmm.

  2. thefrolickingmole
    #2515479, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Echoes and stress account for “multiple shooters”.
    As for the brass, a fair portion may have ended up out the window depending on how he was firing.

    Lets not get all “Jet fuel cant melt steel beams” here people, an incident like this will have witnesses, good reliable people believing some strange stuff because thats just how the brain works in stressful situations.

  3. herodotus
    #2515481, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    ABC is full volume on gun control.
    But how do these memes/statements I’ve assembled stack up?
    “Only a small number of muslims are a danger, so don’t exaggerate.”
    But “only a small number of gun owners are dangerous.”
    Or:
    “The gun control rules that were widely regarded as John Howard’s finest achievement have been watered down”.
    How about “the rules about marriage, widely regarded as fundamental to a healthy society, have been watered down”. It’s unusual for the left to get motivated about the weakening of any laws.
    Then try to reconcile these two:
    “It was supposed to be only those 18 years and over who were allowed to own a gun.”
    “But children as young as 10 can fire a gun at a range.”
    Well, yes. That’s how safe handling of guns is learnt. You can’t apply for a gun license unless you’ve done safety and handling courses run by ranges.

  4. Mother Lode
    #2515482, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Trumble could monitor Mr. Rabbit 24 x 7 x 365.25

    No need.

    Abbott666 is easily found at any moment.

    He lives inside Trumble’s head.

  5. herodotus
    #2515483, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    COAG Failed on Energy, now Terrorism.

    Politicians gather today to agree to implement more draconian measures to “keep Australians safe”.

    Unfortunately the multicultural post-modern cultural equivalence and open borders reffo bleeding heart horses have all bolted.

    We knew it was happening, but the pollies and their cheerleading media didn’t want to say it was so.
    A bit late now to profess that they’ll do anything to keep us safe.

    I’d say these new rules will facilitate more opportunities for identity theft.

  6. Arky
    #2515484, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    This is the technology and purpose of the 1984 telescreen – and the express intention is barely a tiny step away from Orwell’s Big Brother.

    Sadly, it is likely to slip into place without much of a murmur

    ..
    That is because if you say “Big Brother” to most people under sixty. they wonder why you are crapping on about some defunct TV show.
    And “Orwellian” has as much meaning to them as a thesis on partical physics would.
    They just don’t understand how dangerous these tools would be in the hands of a totalitarian regime.
    And the types of organisations that previously would have warned against this stuff, liberty organisations, are left- captured, ineffectual, politically correct holes inhabited bu deadheads.

  8. BrettW
    #2515486, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    The next Socceroos match is against Syria.

    How is Syria even still competing in international competitions ? I thought the rest of the world (apart from Russia) treated Syria as a pariah state.

  9. John Constantine
    #2515488, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Not long now, until turnbull announces an agile and innovative partnership with zuckerberg, where artificial intelligence detects unsound leanings from your social media and allows you the chance to post a self-critique online to avoid a showtrial.

    The Final Solution to the racism problem, Comrades. We are close now.

  10. The Beer Whisperer
    #2515490, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    The wildest “gun culture” in the world is not in the US, but in Islamic states in the Middle East and South Asia.

    Absolutely. How many legal gun owning Americans shoot bullets into the air?

  11. John Constantine
    #2515493, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Their facebook is the most popular tv channel for a big demographic.

    Facial recognition and location artificial intelligence programs know where you are and who you are with, as the price of the deal with the facedevil.

    From your activity, they can even estimate what you are thinking, if not from your active posting, then from the subjects you avoid.

    Their president zuckerfilth, incoming, Comrades.

  12. incoherent rambler
    #2515495, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Well if we going to have a national face recognition database, may I daringly suggest that we need an arsehole database.
    A face database will result in many people giving the brown eye to the cameras.
    An automated arsehole recognition system (AARS) could issue automated fines (mailed in brown envelopes), to anyone who bares their arse.

  13. hzhousewife
    #2515496, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    So when the Govt calls for this electricity how does it (the electricity from the battery) know that it has to go only to the trains and not divert to Fred Nerk’s place to keep his a/c unit running? This is all a great mystery to me.

    Don’t they use a magnet or something to separate out the green electrons from the black, brown, blue and yellow electrons?/sarc

  14. notafan
    #2515497, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Calli was it me that said no Toulouse because it it were I was lying, should have been Toulon, Toulouse well worth a visit and not quite muslim overrun.

  15. stackja
    #2515499, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    notafan
    #2515497, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Two long or two loose?

  16. John Constantine
    #2515501, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    If an older and more experienced man asks a young lad out to a party with a group of other older and more experienced men, is the boy committing a homophobic hate-crime if he refuses to go?.

  17. notafan
    #2515502, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Two long or two loose?

    Exactly stackja

  18. John Constantine
    #2515503, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Your mobile phone linked to your social media profile is the new Australia Card, they just outsourced it to the facedevil.

    Anti-trust breakup of facebook now, before it is too late.

  19. John Constantine
    #2515504, posted on October 5, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    What if Trump used RICO against facebook?.

  20. Myrddin Seren
    #2515505, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Look – one of the things I am not really au fait with is pharmaceuticals, so I don’t quite get this story from GWP

    Stephen Paddock …..was prescribed an anti-anxiety drug in June, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

    The paper, citing records from the Nevada Prescription Monitoring Program, reported Tuesday that Paddock was prescribed 50, 10-milligram diazepam tablets by a physician on June 21. The brand name of the drug is Valium. The report said the drug could trigger aggressive behavior.

    One would optimistically hope that the personal records in a drug monitoring programme might be confidential ? Kind of does not bode well for people with family, business or employment reasons for not wanting their prescription drug use broadcast to the media at any stage ?

    And is there not a contradiction in an ‘anti-anxiety’ drug triggering behaviour so aggressive it is being mooted as a possible cause in a mass homicide ?

    As in, aren’t heaps of people on valium ? And therefore by extension there are ticking time bombs everywhere ?

  21. Tom
    #2515506, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Their ABC can’t get enough of TrigglyPuff’s lies (Paywallian):

    Former human rights commissioner Gillian Triggs has been caught out falsely claiming that the High Court has not yet published its decision in favour of the Turnbull government’s same-sex marriage postal survey.

    During an ABC radio interview last night, Professor Triggs also said there was “very little evidence” that tough new terror laws being considered by premiers and chief ministers today would address any issue “which had ever been a problem for police in reality”.

    Her comments came hours after Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin stood next to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull saying that the new laws, which allow terror suspects to be detained without charge for up to 14 days with the permission of a magistrate, would have made it much easier to question three Sydney men charged with July’s plot to blow up an aircraft.

    Professor Triggs gave the interview ahead of an address at the University of Melbourne last night titled “The Rule of Law in a Post-Truth Era”.

    Asked about former prime minister Bob Hawke’s declaration yesterday that the $122 million same-sex marriage survey was the “worst economic decision made by any Australian prime minister”, Professor Triggs said the use of the $122m was a “disgrace”.

    “The government has actually bypassed the legislative processes of parliament to find the money and to require the Australian Bureau of Statistics to carry out this postal survey,” Professor Triggs said.

    RN Drive host Patricia Karvelas interrupted Professor Triggs, saying: “The High Court determined that it was entirely legitimate for the government to do it.”

    “Well you say that, but I haven’t looked in the last 24 hours, but I don’t believe the reasons for this decision have yet been made public, which is interesting in itself,” Professor Triggs replied.

    The reasons for the decision were published last Thursday September 28, as Karvelas pointed out.

    “They’ve just come out, have they? I haven’t caught up with that, but I do find it curious, regardless, that we should have a bypassing of the proper parliamentary system in favour of a body, an agency, that was never intended for this purpose, and money is expended for it, to have a non-compulsory vote that is not actually binding on parliament,” Professor Triggs said.

    Leftards have zero self-awareness. What is “post-truth”? Lies, of course. FMD

    Link.

  23. Myrddin Seren
    #2515509, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    What if Trump used RICO against facebook?.

    Mueller would indict him for Obstruction of Social Justice.

  24. Old School Conservative
    #2515510, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    ABC News has this sad story.
    Two-time Olympic shooting gold medallist Michael Diamond is acquitted of three firearms convictions that effectively ended his illustrious shooting career.

    However they don’t carry Rachel Baxendale’s Oz article which slams Triggs.
    Former human rights commissioner Gillian Triggs has been caught out falsely claiming that the High Court has not yet published its decision in favour of the Turnbull government’s same-sex marriage postal survey.

  26. C.L.
    #2515515, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    What would we do without totally impartial Australian academics?

    ABC Online:
    Ban on council donations should extend to other influential groups, political expert warns.

    A ban on developers’ council donations should be extended to include alcohol and tobacco companies but exclude trade unions, a Queensland political expert says.

    Griffith University political expert Dr Paul Williams said trust in local government had taken “a blow” after a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) report found councils were “on the nose” and a “hotbed for perceived corruption”…

    He said the Government’s move to ban developer donations should be extended to other influential bodies such as alcohol and tobacco companies, but that banning trade union donations would be “a step too far”.

  27. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2515517, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Federal Labor MP takes out two ads in newspaper to slam far-left ABC bias.

    Labor MP uses second taxpayer-funded ad to attack ABC reporter

    It’s getting entertaining when the ABC is too lefty even for an ALP member of Parliament. I wonder what that says about the (hoho) ABC Charter?

  28. C.L.
    #2515518, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Further on Triggs (at Tom’s link), the woman who wanted to jail Bill Leak and Andrew Bolt says …

    ‘Where’s the evidence?’

    Professor Triggs said the new terror laws were part of a “creeping jurisdictional overreach by government” which was very worrying.

  29. Rabz
    #2515520, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    In an attempt to show how easy it is to buy a modern sporting rifle, Neil Steinberg, of the Chicago Sun-Times, was denied by the store owners because “it was uncovered that Mr. Steinberg has an admitted history of alcohol abuse, and a charge for domestic battery involving his wife.”

    This could have been lifted straight out of Iowahawk’s Media Violence Project.

    Beyond parody.

  30. Tom
    #2515522, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Wow. Remember 2012 when they dipped below a dollar. Qantas shares just hit $6.15!

  31. Old School Conservative
    #2515523, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Michael Diamond’s “crime” is summarised by Judge Ellis who upheld Diamond’s appeal against the original convictions:
    Justice Ellis noted that … Diamond who had a disassembled gun that was not loaded and was being transported from point A to B in a storage box.
    In a locked car. With tinted windows.

    They were really out to get him.

  32. Roger
    #2515524, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    It’s getting entertaining when the ABC is too lefty even for an ALP member of Parliament.

    Didn’t a recent informal survey show the Greens were the most favoured political party among ABC staff?

    As reflected in last Monday’s ‘4 Corners’ on Adani, for e.g..

  33. Roger
    #2515526, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    “They’ve just come out, have they? I haven’t caught up with that, but I do find it curious…”

    You find it curious, Ms. Triggs?

    Then shut up and read the decision before commenting on it publicly, you foolish woman.

  34. incoherent rambler
    #2515527, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews brushed off concerns about civil liberties, dismissing them as a “luxury”.

    “Notional considerations of civil liberties do not trump the very real threat of terror in our country today,” he told reporters.

    All leaders were willing to hand over photos of every licensed driver to federal authorities to support an expanded and automated facial recognition system.

    Quasimodo just gets fscken worse.
    I’m waiting for his hump to burst/pop.

  35. Winston Smith
    #2515528, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Leo G;

    Further to your post, I’m told that the SA Govt has a priority call of 70% of the Battery’s capacity should there be a blackout.

    There’s no way that this isn’t going to blow up in their faces this summer.
    Do they have a plan to explain away the reality that the bullshit battery ploy was just… bullshit?

  36. Myrddin Seren
    #2515529, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    It’s getting entertaining when the ABC is too lefty even for an ALP member of Parliament.

    Go to the website.

    It is Michael Danby, Member for Melbourne Ports and – last member of the original Mosaic Faith still standing in the ALP *.

    And his complaint is the anti-Israel ‘bias’ ( subtext – you know what TheirABC’s subtext is ).

    Danby is going down but at least he is going down fighting.

    * Expect Boob Carr to lead a jihad – ermmm – protest for Danby’s expulsion for the Wrongthink crime of pointing out TheirABC’s naked partisanship.

  37. Tom
    #2515530, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Imagine if Stephen Paddock had actually known what he was doing last Sunday night? Fox News reporting that Paddock, from his machine-gun nest on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, was actually firing at aviation fuel storage tanks across the road at McCarran International Airport — just the sort of thing you’d expect from a soldier of Islam.

  38. Mother Lode
    #2515532, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    They want a facial recognition database?

    Presently you have to remove your glasses for photo licenses and, I think, passports. I heard that was for photo recognition purposes – glasses themselves obstruct measurements, and the lenses change the appearance of the eyes behind – making the eyes appear closer together, visibly to the naked eye if the lenses are strong enough, and the software should be much more precise than that.

  39. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2515533, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    The paper, citing records from the Nevada Prescription Monitoring Program, reported Tuesday that Paddock was prescribed 50, 10-milligram diazepam tablets by a physician on June 21. The brand name of the drug is Valium. The report said the drug could trigger aggressive behavior.

    No.
    Just no.
    This is what happens when people start making excuses.

  40. H B Bear
    #2515534, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Quasimodo just gets fscken worse.

    Democracy. Good and hard Victoriastanis.

  41. OneWorldGovernment
    #2515535, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Uh oh
    #2515439, posted on October 5, 2017 at 11:53 am

    So when the Govt calls for this electricity how does it (the electricity from the battery) know that it has to go only to the trains and not divert to Fred Nerk’s place to keep his a/c unit running?

    Get your smart meter here so we can shut you down when we like!

  42. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2515536, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    It’s getting entertaining when the ABC is too lefty even for an ALP member of Parliament.

    And Googles saw everything she had made, and, behold it was very good.

  43. notafan
    #2515537, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Wow. Remember 2012 when they dipped below a dollar. Qantas shares just hit $6.15!

    Indeed I do.

  44. Myrddin Seren
    #2515538, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Imagine if Stephen Paddock had actually known what he was doing last Sunday night?

    He had started to collect ammonium nitrate.

    I am guessing he ran out of time and possibly coherence to work on bomb making.

    Perhaps he was still at noob stage, perhaps too long to do the job if he was to hit the apparent deadline of the public concert.

    Imagine if he had a nail bomb packed in to that room service trolley in the corridor waiting for the cops ?

    Imagine, like those Spanish jihadis were trying to do, if he had a truck bomb parked on the far side of the concert – in the direction people would have been running after the shooting started ?

    Maybe the valium unsettled his planning capacity ? No wonder he was on anxiety drugs !

    With simply More Time, this could have been even worse than it is.

  45. incoherent rambler
    #2515539, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    the drug is Valium. The report said the drug could trigger aggressive behavior.

    You talkin’ to me, huh punk?

  46. Chris
    #2515540, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    FMD. I did not know temazepam is Valium.

  47. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2515541, posted on October 5, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Over at Bolt’s he has this today:

    BRITISH INVASION BAD, ROHINGYA INVASION GOOD

    “The first council in the country to abandon Australia Day citizenship ceremonies has passed a motion putting pressure on the Turnbull government to accept 20,000 Rohingyan asylum seekers.”

    That is Yarra city council which is controlled by the Greens and the Socialist Party of Australia (yep, there is one). So it was fun, in a horrible sort of way, to read this Reuters report just now:

    Bangladesh destroys boats ferrying Rohingya from Myanmar

    SHAH PORIR DWIP, Bangladesh (Reuters) – Bangladeshi authorities have destroyed about 20 boats that ferried Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar, accusing smugglers of using the huge exodus to bring methamphetamine into the country.

    Refugees told Reuters that border guards also beat and arrested passengers and crew as they landed at Shah Porir Dwip, on the southern tip of Bangladesh on Tuesday night, before the vessels were smashed to pieces by locals.

    The local commander of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), Lieutenant Colonel Ariful Islam, denied there were beatings, and said the action was a crackdown on human trafficking and the smuggling of methamphetamine, a drug known locally as “ya ba”.

    I suspect there’s quite a lot of “ya ba” on the streets of Yarragrad already. On the other hand there must be a lot of empty rooms in the flats of Green voters in the city which could be used to accommodate these people, seeing how muslim Bangladesh has so churlishly rejected them.

