There is no general case for indiscriminate “trust-busting” or for the prosecution of everything that qualifies as a restraint of trade. Rational as distinguished from vindictive regulation by public authority turns out to be an extremely delicate problem which not every government agency, particularly when in full cry against big business, can be trusted to solve.— Joseph Schumpeter
Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
1,041 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
Have you noticed how pro- Catalonian the western media are?
Alarm bells should be deafening everyone.
Now as the publicity ramps up for Halloween, will the same people who are constantly railing against the “obesity epidemic” in children call out Halloween as unnecessary and unhealthy?
It’s not as if kids have insufficient access to sweets these days – in fact not for the past 70 years or more.
Apparently a ‘drought-breaker’ is on its way. Big wet forecast for next week.
Flannery said to be distraught. Just when things were going his way.
He should read ‘Kings in Grass Castles’ and bone up on the major droughts of yesteryear.
And the big wets that followed.
As is Fisky.
One picture says all you need to know.
Mapping Europe’s Secessionist Movements
Sounds like a good idea. Smaller devolved governments closer to the populace.
How would they stand up to much larger and aggressive opponents that are not concerned about body counts?
Mohammedans, I’m looking at you.
Have you noticed how silent about the Kurdish referendum the western media are?
The MSM needs a good abolishing.
Paddocks brother most recent interview and body language.
Forget about the body language, this is getting even weirder just listening to him:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Qg_Z-oEEt-c
Lizzie – he makes mOnty look like Nostradamus.
Fisk wants maximum disruption. He has his own agenda.
I’m not sure if it’s evil yet but I agree with him 90% of the time.
Have you noticed how pro- Catalonian the western media are?
Socialist, multicultural, anti-authoritarian, led by a journalist…what’s not to like?
Is this a normal adult employment rate for a developed country ?
I see famous in the 1990’s fauxservative Andrew Bolt is now doing the same thing to guns as he did to SSM.
He’s voting Yes and demanding more regulation of the most law abiding people on the planet but demanding it be done in a civilised manner.
Fraud.
It’s very weird, the US have been militarily helping the Kurds (and quite open about it) while at the same time they discouraged any independence talk (constantly coming up with “now is not the time” as if they ever were going to decide there would be a time). Meanwhile, IMHO the Kurds are pissing off all the right people:
https://southfront.org/turkish-and-iranian-presidents-met-in-tehran-to-discuss-iraqi-kurdistan-independence-referendum/
Sadly, looks like no one will actually back the Kurds… the Russians have decided to maintain loyalty to Assad (there’s sensible strategic reasons for that) and the USA are well known for turning on a dime when it comes to allies, especially when those allies are no longer useful.
But once again… Kosovo.
Definitely narcissistic – was bro the Patsy?
Milat family MkII?
34.9% employment means 65.1% unemployed.
BOM drops a special climate statement explaining why it was so hot in September
We all lived through it, but today the Bureau of Meteorology made it official that September 2017 had some significantly hot days.
Weatherzone, a Fairfax outfit, pumping up BOM’s tyres. Best snow cover in 25 years, but the current hot news at Weatherzone is: that it’s all melting.
Crikey the East Frisians are looking for independence.
snirk, chortle
In Germany the East Frisians are the ones with all jokes told about them – in the same way as we tell Irish jokes.
Not surprised about Bavaria , even in the early 80s bumper stickers for Freistaat Bayern, and “I bin i Kingi Faen” (I am a fan of the king) accompanied by an image of mad Ludwig were very popular.
The F-35 Program Continues to Stumble
Thanks Memory Vault. If it was a commercial contract there would be lawsuits aplenty. Why anyone thought the F-35 could perform in a close air support role is beyond my comprehension. There a reason there is a titanium shell around the pilot of an A-10, a very rugged and excellent design for CAS. They are now looking at a newer CAS aircraft, the Navy looks like it will be relying on super hornets, and the air force doesn’t have enough F-22s but fortunately the F-15 remains capable as long as it steers clear of newer radar and SAM threats.
The USA has invested so much in the F-35 when it would have been better off building more F-22s though I suspect they are already designing a 6th gen. We should be cancelling the order and looking elsewhere. BTW, Germany and France are about to start design of a new fighter bomber.
I am watching Spears Tonight. Everyone he is interviewing is supporting further government control via sharing driver licence data. All part of the Turnbull bollard defence strategy because muslims will need a drivers licence to buy/hire a vehicle with which to run down people.
No chance of anyone with a fake licence hiring a van.
No possibility of any identity theft.
Turnbull has it all under control. We are all safe. Vote 1 Turnbull Coalition Team because …. they are not Labor.
Overall, 18.9 per cent of Muslims aged between 16 and 74 are currently in full-time employment, according to the SMC.
That is significantly less than the 34.9 per cent figure for the adult population of the UK overall.
Is this a normal adult employment rate for a developed country ?
It is for a country heading to “developing” status.
In a few years, the 34.9% —> to 18.9%,
The local population will be the same as the invading population.
Gap closed, white privilege destroyed.
You know it makes sense.
Did anyone bother to determine/investigate how many actually applied for jobs? No, of course not as that would spoil the evil white Western employers narrative.
Any stats on ethnic groups who work exclusively in the black economy UK?
https://www.facebook.com/dallas.beaufort/posts/10155128063879370
Paddocks brother most recent interview and body language.
Definitely narcissistic – was bro the Patsy?
Paddock was either the patsy, or the leader that others followed, but not all the way.
This is no one man show.
Have just been listening to Mark McGowan on Speers. I don’t often agree with McGowan but when he says it is better to live in WA and having visited and stayed in all the major cities over east, on several occasions, I have to agree with him. Waiting for the sandgroper insults….
Has anyone pointed out yet that they couldn’t even run an electronic cencus, or a tax portal that doesn’t need to be shut for maintenance every week?
The Australian government isn’t exactly Harold Finch, is it?
The F-35 Program Continues to Stumble
Thanks Memory Vault. If it was a commercial contract there would be lawsuits aplenty. Why anyone thought the F-35 could perform in a close air support role is beyond my comprehension. There a reason there is a titanium shell around the pilot of an A-10, a very rugged and excellent design for CAS. They are now looking at a newer CAS aircraft, the Navy looks like it will be relying on super hornets, and the air force doesn’t have enough F-22s but fortunately the F-15 remains capable as long as it steers clear of newer radar and SAM threats.
The thread is beginning to sound like old generals fighting the last war.
The F-22 Fighter Jet Restart Is Dead: Study
Sorry, Raptor fans. As many expected, the F-22 restart will never happen.
And the No. 1 reason is cost, according to a new study.
In a classified report submitted to Congress this month, the Air Force estimated it would cost approximately “$50 billion to procure 194 additional F-22s, at an estimated cost of $206 million to $216 million per aircraft,” officials told Military.com on Wednesday.
“The total includes an estimate of approximately $9.9 billion for non-recurring start-up costs and $40.4 billion for aircraft procurement costs,” the service said.
Fighter or attack aircraft type, Average cost per flight hour, 2008–2012 (CY $):
F-22A Raptor – $68,362
F-15C Eagle – $41,921
F-15E Strike Eagle – $32,094
F-16C Fighting Falcon – $22,514
A-10C Thunderbolt II (Warthog) – $17,716
MQ-9A Reaper – $4,762
F-35A Lightning II – $32,554
F-16C Fighting Falcon – $25,541
I’m going to count how many times Paul Murray says “l’m voting yes in the same sex marriage equality survey” just to make sure his “cred” with the lefty world he lives in keeps the cash rolling in. Just like Bolt. Both are fake conservatives. It’s obvious to all.
Ali Kadri seemed to be complaining about being bashed by the Christian Right that seemed to imply that Muslims have more in common with the Right than the Left, who should be their natural enemies, but they’re just in bed with them for convenience – ditto the Left IMHO – uneasy bedfellows of convenience.
No chance of anyone with a fake licence hiring a van.
Unless muslims have infiltrated motor vehicle registries and licence authorities, which they have.
Those cars aren’t going to rebirth themselves you know!
Unless the US ever finds itself in need of genuine air superiority such that the F-15 / F-16 combo cannot achieve.
I should point out that the Russians now have something that’s a very close equivalent to the F-15. FWIW.
Ultimately and inevitably islam kills everything else.
Any muslim, any time, any place ™
How can a 62 y.o. woman be ‘a girlfriend’ ?
The same way a 62 y.o man can be a “wife”.
Shut out??!? Or simply not interested in getting along?
I mean everyone else is expected to conform to a certain basic social norm in order to achieve employment. Deviation in any way can and will get you booted, and the “Progressive” movement are perfectly happy for such rules to apply to people like James Damore so why is it difficult to accept that these same basic rules also apply to everyone?
What is it with the Left and hypocrisy?
Maybe if they started getting interested in genuine diversity, then others might also decide to be more tolerant. I’m just throwing that out there. Two way street and all that.
What – four comments by three people amongst 1,030 over two days.
We’re hardly hogging the thread.
Besides, I find the recurrent, continued waste of tens of tens of billions of taxpayers’ dollars at a time, slightly more relevant locally than a doomed Spanish independence movement, or even the latest American massacre. To each his own.
.
Occam’s Razor says they are just bludgers and happy to suck up taxpayer funded welfare, aka jizyah, as their due.
Hey, they could emigrate to somewhere with better prospects. I know. Just a thought.
Yep. I doubt there’ll seriously be a 6th gen fighter mass produced, at least not one with an onboard pilot. The US is doing development on aerial and subsea drone platforms. The cost benefit would be awesome compared with the skyrocketing cost of manned aircraft and subs.
Our F-35 budget may not be wasted but I suspect the conventional subs budget will be.
Julie Bishop complaining of sexism.
What hope do ladies of much lesser positions have of speaking up if they are bullied, if Ms Bishop, the Foreign Minister, at 60 years of age, intelligent, a woman of the world, at parties with the highest political leaders of the world, is so mousey and scared that she cannot speak up if a man in the workplace ignores her.
Sadly, she is no role model. Or, she’s lying to have a crack at Tony Abbott.
My take on the new ‘counter-terrorism measures’:
I like the idea that they can hold suspected terrorists for two weeks. I’d be happy if they held them until they die or better still booted them out the country.
As for facial recognition technology, I am not happy that they will use it on everyone with a drivers licence. After all, there are plenty of suspected terrorists without a licence.
Worse still, the dress of choice for terrorist’s wives in Australia is the niqab. How’s that for idiotic? They will know exactly where I am but Fatima al-Bollardi can roam wherever she wants without anyone knowing.
Australia would be far safer if they used the facial recognition technology on everyone who enters a mosque while simultaneously banning facial coverings.