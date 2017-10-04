Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, October 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,041 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2515793, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Have you noticed how pro- Catalonian the western media are?

    Alarm bells should be deafening everyone.

  2. herodotus
    #2515794, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Now as the publicity ramps up for Halloween, will the same people who are constantly railing against the “obesity epidemic” in children call out Halloween as unnecessary and unhealthy?

    It’s not as if kids have insufficient access to sweets these days – in fact not for the past 70 years or more.

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2515795, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Apparently a ‘drought-breaker’ is on its way. Big wet forecast for next week.
    Flannery said to be distraught. Just when things were going his way.
    He should read ‘Kings in Grass Castles’ and bone up on the major droughts of yesteryear.
    And the big wets that followed.

  4. Snoopy
    #2515797, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Have you noticed how pro- Catalonian the western media are?

    Alarm bells should be deafening everyone.

    As is Fisky.

  5. zyconoclast
    #2515798, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    One picture says all you need to know.

    Mapping Europe’s Secessionist Movements

    Sounds like a good idea. Smaller devolved governments closer to the populace.

    How would they stand up to much larger and aggressive opponents that are not concerned about body counts?

    Mohammedans, I’m looking at you.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2515800, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Have you noticed how pro- Catalonian the western media are?

    Have you noticed how silent about the Kurdish referendum the western media are?

    The MSM needs a good abolishing.

  7. rickw
    #2515801, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Paddocks brother most recent interview and body language.

    Forget about the body language, this is getting even weirder just listening to him:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Qg_Z-oEEt-c

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2515802, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Flannery said to be distraught. Just when things were going his way.

    Lizzie – he makes mOnty look like Nostradamus.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2515803, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    As is Fisky.

    Fisk wants maximum disruption. He has his own agenda.

    I’m not sure if it’s evil yet but I agree with him 90% of the time.

  10. Roger
    #2515804, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Have you noticed how pro- Catalonian the western media are?

    Socialist, multicultural, anti-authoritarian, led by a journalist…what’s not to like?

  11. Myrddin Seren
    #2515805, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Overall, 18.9 per cent of Muslims aged between 16 and 74 are currently in full-time employment, according to the SMC.

    That is significantly less than the 34.9 per cent figure for the adult population of the UK overall.

    Is this a normal adult employment rate for a developed country ?

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2515808, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    I see famous in the 1990’s fauxservative Andrew Bolt is now doing the same thing to guns as he did to SSM.

    He’s voting Yes and demanding more regulation of the most law abiding people on the planet but demanding it be done in a civilised manner.

    Fraud.

  13. Tel
    #2515809, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Have you noticed how silent about the Kurdish referendum the western media are?

    It’s very weird, the US have been militarily helping the Kurds (and quite open about it) while at the same time they discouraged any independence talk (constantly coming up with “now is not the time” as if they ever were going to decide there would be a time). Meanwhile, IMHO the Kurds are pissing off all the right people:

    https://southfront.org/turkish-and-iranian-presidents-met-in-tehran-to-discuss-iraqi-kurdistan-independence-referendum/

    Sadly, looks like no one will actually back the Kurds… the Russians have decided to maintain loyalty to Assad (there’s sensible strategic reasons for that) and the USA are well known for turning on a dime when it comes to allies, especially when those allies are no longer useful.

    But once again… Kosovo.

  14. egg_
    #2515810, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Paddocks brother most recent interview and body language.

    Definitely narcissistic – was bro the Patsy?

  16. cohenite
    #2515812, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    That is significantly less than the 34.9 per cent figure for the adult population of the UK overall.

    34.9% employment means 65.1% unemployed.

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2515813, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    BOM drops a special climate statement explaining why it was so hot in September
    We all lived through it, but today the Bureau of Meteorology made it official that September 2017 had some significantly hot days.

    Weatherzone, a Fairfax outfit, pumping up BOM’s tyres. Best snow cover in 25 years, but the current hot news at Weatherzone is: that it’s all melting.

  18. Diogenes
    #2515814, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Mapping Europe’s Secessionist Movements

    Crikey the East Frisians are looking for independence.
    snirk, chortle
    In Germany the East Frisians are the ones with all jokes told about them – in the same way as we tell Irish jokes.

    Not surprised about Bavaria , even in the early 80s bumper stickers for Freistaat Bayern, and “I bin i Kingi Faen” (I am a fan of the king) accompanied by an image of mad Ludwig were very popular.

  19. Mitch M.
    #2515815, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Thanks for the link, Mitch. A very long article but well worth the read by anyone who thinks the F-35 fighter program is salvageable. (Farted in your general direction, Marcus.)

    The F-35 Program Continues to Stumble

    Thanks Memory Vault. If it was a commercial contract there would be lawsuits aplenty. Why anyone thought the F-35 could perform in a close air support role is beyond my comprehension. There a reason there is a titanium shell around the pilot of an A-10, a very rugged and excellent design for CAS. They are now looking at a newer CAS aircraft, the Navy looks like it will be relying on super hornets, and the air force doesn’t have enough F-22s but fortunately the F-15 remains capable as long as it steers clear of newer radar and SAM threats.

    The USA has invested so much in the F-35 when it would have been better off building more F-22s though I suspect they are already designing a 6th gen. We should be cancelling the order and looking elsewhere. BTW, Germany and France are about to start design of a new fighter bomber.

  20. Robber Baron
    #2515816, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    I am watching Spears Tonight. Everyone he is interviewing is supporting further government control via sharing driver licence data. All part of the Turnbull bollard defence strategy because muslims will need a drivers licence to buy/hire a vehicle with which to run down people.

    No chance of anyone with a fake licence hiring a van.

    No possibility of any identity theft.

    Turnbull has it all under control. We are all safe. Vote 1 Turnbull Coalition Team because …. they are not Labor.

  21. zyconoclast
    #2515817, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Overall, 18.9 per cent of Muslims aged between 16 and 74 are currently in full-time employment, according to the SMC.

    That is significantly less than the 34.9 per cent figure for the adult population of the UK overall.

    Is this a normal adult employment rate for a developed country ?

    It is for a country heading to “developing” status.
    In a few years, the 34.9% —> to 18.9%,
    The local population will be the same as the invading population.

    Gap closed, white privilege destroyed.
    You know it makes sense.

  22. Gab
    #2515818, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    YOUNG Muslims are being shut out of British society with just one in five adult Muslims in work, a report said today.

    Did anyone bother to determine/investigate how many actually applied for jobs? No, of course not as that would spoil the evil white Western employers narrative.

  23. Atoms for Peace
    #2515819, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Any stats on ethnic groups who work exclusively in the black economy UK?

  24. cohenite
    #2515820, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Conservatism is dying. Could Islam help save it?

    David Sergeant Spectator Australia 5 October 2017

    Francis Schaeffer: ‘A co-belligerent is a person with whom I do not agree on all sorts of vital issues, but who, for whatever reasons of their own, is on the same side in a fight for some specific issue of public justice.’

    Most readers of the Spectator Australia will not need me to remind them that we are fighting and losing a culture war. The results of this conflict will define the future of everything we value and believe in.

    However, for a while now, I’ve wondered. Where exactly does Islam fit into the secular scheming of the radical-left?

    The left and Islam are in uneasy coalition

    It is the left who have been the biggest cheerleaders for Islam. It was they who flung open the doors to mass Islamic immigration. Indeed, they sent out ‘search parties’ designed to ‘rub the right’s nose in diversity.’

    Their plan was executed successfully. By 2030, conservative estimates predict that there will be 5.6 million Muslims in the United Kingdom, 5.6 million in Germany and 6.9 million in France. Already, major European cities have considerable Islamic minorities. 22 per cent of Birmingham is now Islamic. Likewise, 40 per cent of Marseille. Australia is a little way behind. Nonetheless, the recent national census revealed a 77 per cent increase in the Islamic population in the last decade. The faith is now Australia’s second largest.

    But why did they do it?

    Islam is: Patriarchal, traditional, collectivist and pious. Yes, the modern left is similarly authoritarian. However, the values and ideas it endeavours to propagate stand in vivid contrast with Quranic principle. Hedonism, Individualism and post-materialism are the theology of the left.

    There are two primary reasons for the lefts vehement support for Islam. Firstly, their desire to undermine any remaining remanence of Christian cultural identity. Second, their historic opposition to anybody in a position of authority. As Islamic arrivals are relatively new additions to the societal social fabric, they do remain somewhat underrepresented in: ‘the corridors of power.’ Therefore, the left feel that they owe it to Muslims to privilege the Islamic community.

    This is a blinding contradiction. Liberals now control and define every institution in the English-speaking world. It is they who are the establishment. They who are the West’s dominant cultural movement.

    Comparatively, Ben Shapiro argues that the left aligns with Islam because they believe that multicultural-warfare is a quicker and more effective way to bring down civilisation than their previously preferred class-battle. They imagine, that they can unite with other demographics who wish to see society change, bring everything crashing down, and then: ‘build on the ashes’.

    In reality, Islam and the left are not the firm friends many imagine them to be. They are simply allies of convenience.

    Each attempt to use the other to further their own objectives. The left is using Islam to undermine monoculturalism and topple an establishment, that, ironically, they control. Further, they recognise that, at least in the short-term, an influx of foreign citizens will result in an increased vote share. Finally, they wish to signal their own virtue.

    https://www.facebook.com/dallas.beaufort/posts/10155128063879370

  25. rickw
    #2515821, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Paddocks brother most recent interview and body language.

    Definitely narcissistic – was bro the Patsy?

    Paddock was either the patsy, or the leader that others followed, but not all the way.

    This is no one man show.

  26. Jo Smyth
    #2515822, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Have just been listening to Mark McGowan on Speers. I don’t often agree with McGowan but when he says it is better to live in WA and having visited and stayed in all the major cities over east, on several occasions, I have to agree with him. Waiting for the sandgroper insults….

  27. Marcus
    #2515823, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    I am watching Spears Tonight. Everyone he is interviewing is supporting further government control via sharing driver licence data. All part of the Turnbull bollard defence strategy because muslims will need a drivers licence to buy/hire a vehicle with which to run down people.

    Has anyone pointed out yet that they couldn’t even run an electronic cencus, or a tax portal that doesn’t need to be shut for maintenance every week?

    The Australian government isn’t exactly Harold Finch, is it?

  28. zyconoclast
    #2515824, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    The F-35 Program Continues to Stumble

    Thanks Memory Vault. If it was a commercial contract there would be lawsuits aplenty. Why anyone thought the F-35 could perform in a close air support role is beyond my comprehension. There a reason there is a titanium shell around the pilot of an A-10, a very rugged and excellent design for CAS. They are now looking at a newer CAS aircraft, the Navy looks like it will be relying on super hornets, and the air force doesn’t have enough F-22s but fortunately the F-15 remains capable as long as it steers clear of newer radar and SAM threats.

    The thread is beginning to sound like old generals fighting the last war.

    The F-22 Fighter Jet Restart Is Dead: Study

    Sorry, Raptor fans. As many expected, the F-22 restart will never happen.

    And the No. 1 reason is cost, according to a new study.

    In a classified report submitted to Congress this month, the Air Force estimated it would cost approximately “$50 billion to procure 194 additional F-22s, at an estimated cost of $206 million to $216 million per aircraft,” officials told Military.com on Wednesday.

    “The total includes an estimate of approximately $9.9 billion for non-recurring start-up costs and $40.4 billion for aircraft procurement costs,” the service said.

    Fighter or attack aircraft type, Average cost per flight hour, 2008–2012 (CY $):

    F-22A Raptor – $68,362

    F-15C Eagle – $41,921

    F-15E Strike Eagle – $32,094

    F-16C Fighting Falcon – $22,514

    A-10C Thunderbolt II (Warthog) – $17,716

    MQ-9A Reaper – $4,762

    F-35A Lightning II – $32,554

    F-16C Fighting Falcon – $25,541

  29. Robber Baron
    #2515825, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I’m going to count how many times Paul Murray says “l’m voting yes in the same sex marriage equality survey” just to make sure his “cred” with the lefty world he lives in keeps the cash rolling in. Just like Bolt. Both are fake conservatives. It’s obvious to all.

  30. egg_
    #2515826, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Conservatism is dying. Could Islam help save it?

    Ali Kadri seemed to be complaining about being bashed by the Christian Right that seemed to imply that Muslims have more in common with the Right than the Left, who should be their natural enemies, but they’re just in bed with them for convenience – ditto the Left IMHO – uneasy bedfellows of convenience.

  31. rickw
    #2515827, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:41 pm


    No chance of anyone with a fake licence hiring a van.

    Unless muslims have infiltrated motor vehicle registries and licence authorities, which they have.

    Those cars aren’t going to rebirth themselves you know!

  32. Tel
    #2515828, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Sorry, Raptor fans. As many expected, the F-22 restart will never happen.

    Unless the US ever finds itself in need of genuine air superiority such that the F-15 / F-16 combo cannot achieve.

    I should point out that the Russians now have something that’s a very close equivalent to the F-15. FWIW.

  33. cohenite
    #2515829, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Conservatism is dying. Could Islam help save it?

    Ultimately and inevitably islam kills everything else.

    Any muslim, any time, any place

  34. cynical1
    #2515830, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    How can a 62 y.o. woman be ‘a girlfriend’ ?

    The same way a 62 y.o man can be a “wife”.

  35. Tel
    #2515831, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    YOUNG Muslims are being shut out of British society with just one in five adult Muslims in work, a report said today.

    Shut out??!? Or simply not interested in getting along?

    I mean everyone else is expected to conform to a certain basic social norm in order to achieve employment. Deviation in any way can and will get you booted, and the “Progressive” movement are perfectly happy for such rules to apply to people like James Damore so why is it difficult to accept that these same basic rules also apply to everyone?

    What is it with the Left and hypocrisy?

    Maybe if they started getting interested in genuine diversity, then others might also decide to be more tolerant. I’m just throwing that out there. Two way street and all that.

  36. memoryvault
    #2515833, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    The thread is beginning to sound like old generals fighting the last war.

    What – four comments by three people amongst 1,030 over two days.
    We’re hardly hogging the thread.

    Besides, I find the recurrent, continued waste of tens of tens of billions of taxpayers’ dollars at a time, slightly more relevant locally than a doomed Spanish independence movement, or even the latest American massacre. To each his own.

  37. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2515834, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    YOUNG Muslims are being shut out of British society with just one in five adult Muslims in work, a report said today.

    .

    Occam’s Razor says they are just bludgers and happy to suck up taxpayer funded welfare, aka jizyah, as their due.

  38. Snoopy
    #2515835, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    YOUNG Muslims are being shut out of British society with just one in five adult Muslims in work, a report said today.

    Hey, they could emigrate to somewhere with better prospects. I know. Just a thought.

  39. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2515836, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    The thread is beginning to sound like old generals fighting the last war.

    Yep. I doubt there’ll seriously be a 6th gen fighter mass produced, at least not one with an onboard pilot. The US is doing development on aerial and subsea drone platforms. The cost benefit would be awesome compared with the skyrocketing cost of manned aircraft and subs.

    Our F-35 budget may not be wasted but I suspect the conventional subs budget will be.

  40. candy
    #2515837, posted on October 5, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Julie Bishop complaining of sexism.

    What hope do ladies of much lesser positions have of speaking up if they are bullied, if Ms Bishop, the Foreign Minister, at 60 years of age, intelligent, a woman of the world, at parties with the highest political leaders of the world, is so mousey and scared that she cannot speak up if a man in the workplace ignores her.

    Sadly, she is no role model. Or, she’s lying to have a crack at Tony Abbott.

  41. jupes
    #2515838, posted on October 5, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    My take on the new ‘counter-terrorism measures’:

    I like the idea that they can hold suspected terrorists for two weeks. I’d be happy if they held them until they die or better still booted them out the country.

    As for facial recognition technology, I am not happy that they will use it on everyone with a drivers licence. After all, there are plenty of suspected terrorists without a licence.

    Worse still, the dress of choice for terrorist’s wives in Australia is the niqab. How’s that for idiotic? They will know exactly where I am but Fatima al-Bollardi can roam wherever she wants without anyone knowing.

    Australia would be far safer if they used the facial recognition technology on everyone who enters a mosque while simultaneously banning facial coverings.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *