Yep, it’s the small underfunded band of free market think tanks who are stifling the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the U.S. Global Change Research Program, the National Academy of Sciences and their numerous brethren overseas, the European Environment Agency, the U.S. Climate Action Partnership, the EPA, NRDC, Greenpeace, etc. etc.— Marlo Lewis
Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
Having red hair and freckles 🙂
Thanks Steve.
The racing was epic and the commentary intelligent.
If you have the space, a 20 litre drum of water kept in the freezer frozen greatly improves the performance of an unpowered freezer. The squarish chemical drums are an efficient shape.
JC:
No, you are advocating that government officials should LIE to the public to protect the capital of main-chancers and leeches. Their behaviour in hoovering up bonds at reduced prices to expect full price redemption from the Feds is just plain theft. They deserve everything they get. I hope Trump bankrupts the, and could he take that satan Soros with them.
Steve trickler.
#2515954, posted on October 6, 2017 at 2:21 am
Epic moments in sport, that are generally not known, or are long forgotten.
Just catching up with overnight postings.
Thanks Steve, what an exciting finish!
Captain used pax all the time. Maybe it is a commercial tourist term, like R44 left x hundred hours with two pax. Of course the pilot is one, too. Helps with S&R.
Bully training 101
OSC;
I’ve never listened to Paul Murray, but he’s hit the nail right on.
That would be just like her – and I bet she wants to be the First President of the Republic of Australia.
Remember that the ego is what drives these people. Not fair play or patriotism.
Avaaz, GetUp’s controller
https://www.avaaz.org/page/en/
Peak, peak Gurdian achieved.
Frozen’s Elsa in a racy dress: this is the menace of Disney
And what on earth is Elsa doing in the Let it Go scene? She’s dancing in the snow, complaining of how hard it is to play by the rules and conceal her inner self. She climbs the mountain. She sets up the ice palace. Then she raises her tiny, heart-shaped face to the heavens and bellows out the climax of the song, a moment of self-actualisation that the animators represent by having her bust her out of her dowdy village clothes and into … an evening gown, with a slit up the side all the way to her thigh and a bridal-like train dragging behind her.
..
My children are played out by the song every week at ballet.
….
Singing a Disney song would probably get my kids expelled from their new music school, a sort of junior Juilliard that takes itself very seriously.
…
A mother to my left started hissing, desperately: “Cooper, sit down.” A little girl called Aquarius, taking a finger-puppet from the box before she was supposed to, was dispatched back to her seat with a single look. Whereupon class began, everyone behaved impeccably. It was a total delight.
…
So we have the vintage champagne socialist, inflicting the most middle class of upbringings on her kids, Ballet, private schooling, strict class discipline and friends called Aquarius and Cooper…
The newer tests are immunological and are more sensitive and reliable than screening tests used previously. But they can still give false negatives.
The FOBT used in the Program is the most accurate test available for use in population screening for bowel cancer.7
7. HealthPACT report. July 2015. Blood and stool based biomarker testing for colorectal cancer. Queensland Department of Health. https://www.health.qld.gov.au/healthpact/docs/briefs/WP151.pdf
On the use of the word bullies.
It’s everywhere. When describing schoolyard teasing through to violent street protests.
Better use must be made of the extensive English language than is currently happening.
Because teasing a child with red hair and freckles is not the same as bashing a conservative media commentator.
Violently shutting down debates and speeches are not in the same league as calling someone names.
A crowd that swarms in and jostles a government minister is not made up of simple bullies.
There are far more expressive terms to describe the petulant, angry, aggressive thugs who persist in using force to dominate societal debate.
Things like water and power are always triple plated for the pollies, for “national security” reasons.
Just like they demand to be protected by guns while denying that protection to punters.