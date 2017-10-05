Two Keynesian economists were walking down the street when they came across a recent canine dropping.

They paused and Economist 1 turned to Economist 2 and offered him $50,000 to taste the droppings. Economist 2 considered the risks, rewards, cost and benefits and decided that he would do it. So he tasted the droppings, money was exchanged and they keep walking.

Some 100 meters further down the road, the economists encountered another canine dropping. This time, Economist 2 offered Economist 1 $50,000 to taste the droppings. Economist 1 considered the risks, rewards, cost and benefits and decided that he would do it. So he tasted the droppings, money was exchanged and they keep walking.

As they walked further, the economists paused. Economist 2 turned to Economist 1 and said – we have both just tasted dog droppings, but neither of us is any better off. To which Economist 1 briskly replied,perhaps, but the economy has just grown by $100,000.

The moral of the story?

