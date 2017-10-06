Evidence Based Policy

The evidence is that policy has caused Australia to have the highest electricity prices in the world. Bring on the green jobs!
If you’re the kind of person who thinks a symbolic, high tax rate is more important than how much is actually collected, you’re the problem.
These values appear to be based on a 2015 IEA report.
The 2017 position may be much worse.
Current AGL SA residential standing offer: A$0.418/kWh (plus $333/pa supply charge)
Current UKPower top tariff: A$0.221/kWh (plus $145/pa supply charge)
Residential power in SA is currently 89% more expensive than the most expensive UK residential tariff – the chart above suggests only 50%.
No doubt Elon Musk will turn all that around…