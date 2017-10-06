If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere

The New York Times is a rather influential publication. It has a circulation greater than the total population of Australia.
Now Spartacus is not a regular New York Times reader, but he does like to read Bret Stephens‘ opinion column.
Bret Stephens was recently in Australia to give a speach to the Lowy Institute and took the opportunity to write a bit about his visit to Australia. The following paragraph caught the eye:
Australia’s scandal of the year concerns two Chinese-born property developers, both allegedly connected to the Chinese Communist party, who funneled more than $6 million dollars to Australian politicians of various parties. Senator Sam Dastyari, a rising star in the Australian Labor Party, was accused last year of mouthing the pro-Beijing line on the South China Sea dispute for fear of losing a six-figure donation.
There you go Senator Sam. Your name in lights. Your’s and the Labor Party’s.
It’s a good thing that the US is not a key defense and security ally of Australia. Oh wait.
Hey, China is the rising power, and this makes America tremble at night. America knows it will no longer be king of the castle. Better get used to being second fiddle.
Every time I see little Sam, it’s a complete mystery to me how anybody takes him seriously. It must all come down to his connections.
Yes. Parrots increasingly appreciate its pages.
Even parrots don’t appreciate that particular page.
NYTimes ‘Conservative’ Columnist Bret Stephens: Repeal the Second Amendment (yesterday)
In this case it seems the word ‘conservative’ is being used in the same way that the ABC is described as ‘balanced’.
You do like to read strange stuff Spartacus. On the other hand I hope the parrots make an exception for the column about Our Sam. He needs a decoration or two from an exotic foreign source.
No self-respecting corruptocrat in Asia, Africa, the ME, South America or the Pacific would sell their country out for less than a seven figure amount.
$6 mill buys the loyalty of vast swathes the various Parliaments, who are all compromised now. The Chinese Government cannot believe their luck that Australian politicians can be bought in wholesale lots for the contents of the petty cash tin.
It is debatable, but on the basis of low-balling even their treason, the Australian Political Class is arguably the most inept in the world.
Isn’t little Sam in breech of section 44 of the constitution? It sounds as though he is/was under the influence of a foreign power. Shouldn’t this be brought before the high court?
Rufus:
“Treason doth never prosper, what’s the reason? For if it prosper, none dare call it Treason.”
…aaaand there’s your answer.
Pedantry, I know, but Spartacus has either grossly underestimated the population of Australia, or – I concede this is more likely – completely misread data on the circulation of the New York Times. Circulation figures for May 2017 are: 571,500 Daily: 1,087,500 Sunday: and 2,200,000 Digital-only.