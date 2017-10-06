If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere

The New York Times is a rather influential publication. It has a circulation greater than the total population of Australia.

Now Spartacus is not a regular New York Times reader, but he does like to read Bret Stephens‘ opinion column.

Bret Stephens was recently in Australia to give a speach to the Lowy Institute and took the opportunity to write a bit about his visit to Australia. The following paragraph caught the eye:

Australia’s scandal of the year concerns two Chinese-born property developers, both allegedly connected to the Chinese Communist party, who funneled more than $6 million dollars to Australian politicians of various parties. Senator Sam Dastyari, a rising star in the Australian Labor Party, was accused last year of mouthing the pro-Beijing line on the South China Sea dispute for fear of losing a six-figure donation.

There you go Senator Sam. Your name in lights. Your’s and the Labor Party’s.

It’s a good thing that the US is not a key defense and security ally of Australia. Oh wait.

