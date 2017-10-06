The words speak for themselves

In today’s AFR, is the Australian Financial Review Magazine Power edition – Who’s got it, who’s lost it and who’s behind the scenes.

On the last page are some quotes on “What power means to me”. This is what Kevid Rudd is said to have said:

Power has never really interested me all that much. In fact, in the 2562 or so days since I was viciously stabbed in the back by my own party (2563 if you count the night of the initial betrayal), it’s really not something I’ve given much thought to. But if pushed to think back on my days as prime minister, I’d say it was my ability to relate to ordinary Australians that, ipso facto, made me influential. There’s nothing quite as powerful as being able to share an anecdote about a sauce bottle with some bogans at a barbecue, and then effortlessly translate that same anecdote into a range of languages for more sophisticated audiences. It’s about being open-minded to. People say I was difficult to work with, but I never found that.

On the money baby. Ipso facto baybo.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus