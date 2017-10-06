Xenophon goes down

Perhaps this particular dual-citizen read the writing on the wall but Nick Xenophon has announced he is resigning from the Senate (perhaps before the High Court can rule that he was never elected).
I think Simon Birmingham has best summed up Xenophon’s contribution:
Nick Xenophon who in 2007 cut and run from the South Australian Parliament just 18 months into an eight-year term saying that state politics was largely irrelevant and all the power resided in Canberra, is now cutting and running from the federal parliament just 12 months into a six-year term and saying he wants to come back to South Australia.
Sounds about right.
Good riddance. A blight on the wasteland that is Australian political life. A grifter who will fit right back in to the mendicant failed State of Mainland Tasmania with his pockets bulging with taxpayer largesse.
He is a multi-millionaire. No politician owns more properties than him.
I’m shocked he is not going into private enterprise and risking his own capital.
the tax mooching never ends.