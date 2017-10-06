Xenophon goes down

Posted on 4:13 pm, October 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Perhaps this particular dual-citizen read the writing on the wall but Nick Xenophon has announced he is resigning from the Senate (perhaps before the High Court can rule that he was never elected).

I think Simon Birmingham has best summed up Xenophon’s contribution:

Nick Xenophon who in 2007 cut and run from the South Australian Parliament just 18 months into an eight-year term saying that state politics was largely irrelevant and all the power resided in Canberra, is now cutting and running from the federal parliament just 12 months into a six-year term and saying he wants to come back to South Australia.

Sounds about right.

This entry was posted in Politics, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Xenophon goes down

  1. H B Bear
    #2516423, posted on October 6, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Good riddance. A blight on the wasteland that is Australian political life. A grifter who will fit right back in to the mendicant failed State of Mainland Tasmania with his pockets bulging with taxpayer largesse.

  2. Robber Baron
    #2516425, posted on October 6, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    He is a multi-millionaire. No politician owns more properties than him.

  3. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2516430, posted on October 6, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I’m shocked he is not going into private enterprise and risking his own capital.

  4. zyconoclast
    #2516431, posted on October 6, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    the tax mooching never ends.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *