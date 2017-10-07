From Tim Blair who titled his post This Doesn’t Happen. I’m merely posting it as a public service message since this is the sort of thing that must come to a stop immediately.

And it is an absolute protocol in Australia, which I have never seen violated, that in getting in and out of a lift, it is women and children first.

I wonder whether this is related to Tim’s other story about Julie Bishop.

Ms Bishop told the Women’s Weekly event in Sydney that when other women joined cabinet, they made “a little deal”. “It didn’t matter what the other woman said, the rest of us would say, ‘oh, that is brilliant!'” she said.

Which I am sure it always was.