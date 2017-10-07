“Oh, that is brilliant!”

Posted on 11:49 am, October 7, 2017 by Steve Kates

From Tim Blair who titled his post This Doesn’t Happen. I’m merely posting it as a public service message since this is the sort of thing that must come to a stop immediately.

And it is an absolute protocol in Australia, which I have never seen violated, that in getting in and out of a lift, it is women and children first.

I wonder whether this is related to Tim’s other story about Julie Bishop.

Ms Bishop told the Women’s Weekly event in Sydney that when other women joined cabinet, they made “a little deal”.

“It didn’t matter what the other woman said, the rest of us would say, ‘oh, that is brilliant!'” she said.

Which I am sure it always was.

3 Responses to “Oh, that is brilliant!”

  1. jupes
    #2516985, posted on October 7, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Surely there were two women in the Abbott cabinet.

    Chrissy Pyne identifies as such.

  2. stackja
    #2516988, posted on October 7, 2017 at 11:58 am

    My politeness taught early. My late mum hated being called ‘ms’.

  3. stackja
    #2516991, posted on October 7, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Liberty Quote
    If a man is called a Chinaman, a member of the Labour Party will always be found ready to rise and protest against his employment. I have no sympathy with any such narrow-minded pettifogging views.

    — Donald Cameron, member for the Free Trade Party, March 22, 1904

