Open Forum: October 7, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

262 Responses to Open Forum: October 7, 2017

1 2
  1. H B Bear
    #2517116, posted on October 7, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    And MSM/UN go into conniptions.

    Other than the usual suspects I’m not sure that anyone loses too much sleep over that.

  2. overburdened
    #2517117, posted on October 7, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    It is noted that there are reports of thousands of people out of the millions in residence protesting the Adani mine in such mining hotspots as Bondi Beach, Port Douglas and Carlton North. Questions-
    How many of these anti’s have been to the Northern Highlands of QLD? How many of those who have would choose to live out there with or without mines? How many of all the anti’s run privately owned income generating businesses that produce a material product? How many would relocate their privately owned income generating businesses that produce a material product to Clermont or similar?
    I humbly offer that without the mines there would be even less of nothing much out there. It is too far away from anywhere (Peak Downs around 300k inland from Mackay) to worry many of the 230,00 people in NQ at a rate of around 3 people per square Km with almost all of them living on the coast. The land is poor for much other than mineral exploitation.
    These people give me the shits.

  3. Winston Smith
    #2517118, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Cynical1;

    The strongest weapon the muzzies have is the racism card.

    It’s an Ace card because it’s backed up by the threat of violence.
    It may not always be physical violence, it can be legal, financial, social, or even the ability to play the victim card in any appropriate situation.
    One of the regulars was recounting Muslim behaviour in a Christian hospital.
    Why do you think the woman asked if the milk was halal? She knew it was halal. She knew it wasn’t haram, and even if it was, she knew if she said a prayer over the milk it would be allowed.
    No, this muslim was practicing a form of social violence toward the girl serving the food.
    Did the girl feel threatened?
    I’ll bet she did – one complaint from the muslim family and her job was in jeopardy.
    The question was a threat and that’s exactly what it was meant to be.
    Islam has been behaving in this way for centuries and it is very effective against Christians until we strike back. Then they can play the victim card.
    Look at the Rohingyas – they were happily murdering their neighbours, until the neighbours hit back. Now they are playing the victim card, and the media is treating the Rohingya people as victims, but they brought it on themselves.
    Why do you think the Palestinians were booted out of Jordan?
    Why are they refused sanctuary in other Arab nations?
    Because even their coreligionists know just what vile and treacherous swine they are.
    Where have you been for the last 1400 years?

  4. rickw
    #2517120, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    “In the battle there was a desperate determination to leave no work for the hangman or to run the risk of the murderers of peaceful citizens being allowed to escape. It was not a long battle. The attacking party was constantly being reinforced by eager men who arrived in any vehicle they could obtain or on foot. At just about one o’clock a rush took place to the Turks’ stronghold and they were found lying on the ground behind their shelter. Both had many wounds. One was dead, the other expired later in hospital. They were in the dress of their people, with turbans on their heads. The police took charge of the bodies.”

    In Australia’s glorious past, the main job of the police was to pick up bodies, justice having being delivered by average Joe. Even at this time there seems to have been quite a distrust in the Judiciary’s ability to get it right.

  5. C.L.
    #2517121, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    LOL:

    Firm Behind ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Underpaid Women.

    The firm that commissioned the popular “Fearless Girl” statue in New York’s financial district has agreed to pay $5 million, mostly to settle claims that it discriminated against 305 top female employees by paying them less than men in the same positions.

    In the agreement, officials at the United States Department of Labor also allege that the firm, State Street Corporation, discriminated against 15 of its black vice presidents by paying them less than white employees in the same positions.

    Via James Wood, Twitter king.

  6. Myrddin Seren
    #2517122, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Mr Rudd must go to Oxford. Oxford won’t come to Mr Rudd.

    That will shortly be The Hon. Dr K. Rudd – former Prime Minister.

    A fact that Kevni will no doubt remind us all of ad nauseum.

    He probably has a ‘research assistant’ banging out his summa cum laude thesis right now.

  7. C.L.
    #2517123, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    James Woods celebrating 900,000 Twitter followers.

  8. Perfidious Albino
    #2517124, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    We can only hope that the deceit will become widely apparent once the inquisitions of traditionalists begin…

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2517125, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    There doesn’t seem to be a single Australian accent …

    With government departments, I’ve adopted the following opening line:

    “Sorry cobber, I can’t get yer lingo. You got someone there that speaks strayan?

    Then I have been transferred to a native english speaker. So far.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2517126, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    The discussion was about having empathy for the shooter’s brother.
    It’s a little difficult when he’s obviously a fruitcake from a nest of cuckoos and showed scant empathy for the the hundreds of victims in the US’s worst massacre.

    Fair enough, Egg. But the discussion also veered towards growing old and sad about it.
    And here we all are, another day, another thread. What’s not to like?
    Those Chimes of Midnight reflections on the Cat then turn over into positive vibes from others.

    Interesting piece in the Oz this morning on ‘denialism’, not the usual climate change imprecation, but about the recall of youth and a belief that times were better then, and that all is going to hell in a handbasket now, including oneself. The author suggests “we are wired to find others like ourselves and do what they do” and relates it to a zeitgeist that is internet driven with regard to mass shootings. A bit of a thin premise though. His remedy is less screen time and more human touch and real human face seeing, and I can’t disagree there. Reaching out to other people in cyberspace has its limits and also its dangers.

  11. srr
    #2517129, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Details Unsealed: 2016 Feds Thwarted ISIS Inspired Plot Against Targets in New York City…
    Posted on October 6, 2017 by sundance

    A Canadian Jihadist, a U.S. Pakistani extremist, and an Islamic Filipino money-man walk into Times Square…

    (Via NBC) Authorities have cuffed three men in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to target concerts, landmarks and crowded subways in New York City in 2016, federal prosecutors announced Friday afternoon.

    Three men — Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, a 19-year-old Canadian citizen; Talha Haroon, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen based in Pakistan; and Russell Salic, a 37-year-old Philippines citizen — were all arrested on terror-related charges in the alleged plot that would have targeted New York City during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in 2016, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim.

    El Bahnasawy was detained on May 21, 2016, after he traveled to Cranford, New Jersey, to carry out the attacks; he has since pleaded guilty to multiple terrorism offenses. Haroon had allegedly made plans to travel to New York to join El Bahnasawy and was arrested in Pakistan. Salic, who allegedly wired money to the U.S. to fund the attack, was arrested in his home country.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/06/details-unsealed-2016-feds-thwarted-isis-inspired-plot-against-targets-in-new-york-city/

  12. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2517130, posted on October 7, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Then I have been transferred to a native english speaker. So far.

    Stop it. You’ll be giving Tim Southpossumwhatever ideas about a new TV ad against white males.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *