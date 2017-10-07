Liberty Quote
Yep, it’s the small underfunded band of free market think tanks who are stifling the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the U.S. Global Change Research Program, the National Academy of Sciences and their numerous brethren overseas, the European Environment Agency, the U.S. Climate Action Partnership, the EPA, NRDC, Greenpeace, etc. etc.— Marlo Lewis
-
Recent Comments
- John Constantine on “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- H B Bear on “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- John Constantine on “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Perfidious Albino on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- rickw on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- overburdened on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- H B Bear on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- rickw on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Mother Lode on “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- H B Bear on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- dauf on “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Myrddin Seren on “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- notafan on Laura Williams: Catalonia Shows the Danger of Disarming Civilians
- Fisky on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- notafan on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- rickw on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- memoryvault on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- John Constantine on “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- stackja on Open Forum: October 7, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Labor threatens renewed land expropriation to meet greenhouse emission reductions
- Xenophon goes down
- Laura Williams: Catalonia Shows the Danger of Disarming Civilians
- If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere
- Evidence Based Policy
- A metaphor for the relationship between the elected and the electors
- The words speak for themselves
- An unnatural rate of economic ignorance
- David Leyonhjelm: Regulate first, ask questions later
- Political Reform
- Two Keynesian Economists Were Walking Down the Street
- Some thoughts on Las Vegas
- Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Green Jobs
- Bad advice from The Financial Times
- Gun Control in the USA
- The politically correct guide to diversity
- [email protected] slide deck
- Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- Superannuation Industrial Complex
- Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Arky: Loyalty
- Government = Economy
- Parliamentarian Swear Jar
- Storm vs Cowboys 2017
- Children’s books
- Off Conferencing
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: October 7, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
262 Responses to Open Forum: October 7, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Other than the usual suspects I’m not sure that anyone loses too much sleep over that.
It is noted that there are reports of thousands of people out of the millions in residence protesting the Adani mine in such mining hotspots as Bondi Beach, Port Douglas and Carlton North. Questions-
How many of these anti’s have been to the Northern Highlands of QLD? How many of those who have would choose to live out there with or without mines? How many of all the anti’s run privately owned income generating businesses that produce a material product? How many would relocate their privately owned income generating businesses that produce a material product to Clermont or similar?
I humbly offer that without the mines there would be even less of nothing much out there. It is too far away from anywhere (Peak Downs around 300k inland from Mackay) to worry many of the 230,00 people in NQ at a rate of around 3 people per square Km with almost all of them living on the coast. The land is poor for much other than mineral exploitation.
These people give me the shits.
Cynical1;
It’s an Ace card because it’s backed up by the threat of violence.
It may not always be physical violence, it can be legal, financial, social, or even the ability to play the victim card in any appropriate situation.
One of the regulars was recounting Muslim behaviour in a Christian hospital.
Why do you think the woman asked if the milk was halal? She knew it was halal. She knew it wasn’t haram, and even if it was, she knew if she said a prayer over the milk it would be allowed.
No, this muslim was practicing a form of social violence toward the girl serving the food.
Did the girl feel threatened?
I’ll bet she did – one complaint from the muslim family and her job was in jeopardy.
The question was a threat and that’s exactly what it was meant to be.
Islam has been behaving in this way for centuries and it is very effective against Christians until we strike back. Then they can play the victim card.
Look at the Rohingyas – they were happily murdering their neighbours, until the neighbours hit back. Now they are playing the victim card, and the media is treating the Rohingya people as victims, but they brought it on themselves.
Why do you think the Palestinians were booted out of Jordan?
Why are they refused sanctuary in other Arab nations?
Because even their coreligionists know just what vile and treacherous swine they are.
Where have you been for the last 1400 years?
“In the battle there was a desperate determination to leave no work for the hangman or to run the risk of the murderers of peaceful citizens being allowed to escape. It was not a long battle. The attacking party was constantly being reinforced by eager men who arrived in any vehicle they could obtain or on foot. At just about one o’clock a rush took place to the Turks’ stronghold and they were found lying on the ground behind their shelter. Both had many wounds. One was dead, the other expired later in hospital. They were in the dress of their people, with turbans on their heads. The police took charge of the bodies.”
In Australia’s glorious past, the main job of the police was to pick up bodies, justice having being delivered by average Joe. Even at this time there seems to have been quite a distrust in the Judiciary’s ability to get it right.
LOL:
Firm Behind ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Underpaid Women.
Via James Wood, Twitter king.
That will shortly be The Hon. Dr K. Rudd – former Prime Minister.
A fact that Kevni will no doubt remind us all of ad nauseum.
He probably has a ‘research assistant’ banging out his summa cum laude thesis right now.
James Woods celebrating 900,000 Twitter followers.
We can only hope that the deceit will become widely apparent once the inquisitions of traditionalists begin…
With government departments, I’ve adopted the following opening line:
“Sorry cobber, I can’t get yer lingo. You got someone there that speaks strayan?
Then I have been transferred to a native english speaker. So far.
Fair enough, Egg. But the discussion also veered towards growing old and sad about it.
And here we all are, another day, another thread. What’s not to like?
Those Chimes of Midnight reflections on the Cat then turn over into positive vibes from others.
Interesting piece in the Oz this morning on ‘denialism’, not the usual climate change imprecation, but about the recall of youth and a belief that times were better then, and that all is going to hell in a handbasket now, including oneself. The author suggests “we are wired to find others like ourselves and do what they do” and relates it to a zeitgeist that is internet driven with regard to mass shootings. A bit of a thin premise though. His remedy is less screen time and more human touch and real human face seeing, and I can’t disagree there. Reaching out to other people in cyberspace has its limits and also its dangers.
Details Unsealed: 2016 Feds Thwarted ISIS Inspired Plot Against Targets in New York City…
Posted on October 6, 2017 by sundance
A Canadian Jihadist, a U.S. Pakistani extremist, and an Islamic Filipino money-man walk into Times Square…
(Via NBC) Authorities have cuffed three men in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to target concerts, landmarks and crowded subways in New York City in 2016, federal prosecutors announced Friday afternoon.
Three men — Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, a 19-year-old Canadian citizen; Talha Haroon, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen based in Pakistan; and Russell Salic, a 37-year-old Philippines citizen — were all arrested on terror-related charges in the alleged plot that would have targeted New York City during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in 2016, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim.
El Bahnasawy was detained on May 21, 2016, after he traveled to Cranford, New Jersey, to carry out the attacks; he has since pleaded guilty to multiple terrorism offenses. Haroon had allegedly made plans to travel to New York to join El Bahnasawy and was arrested in Pakistan. Salic, who allegedly wired money to the U.S. to fund the attack, was arrested in his home country.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/06/details-unsealed-2016-feds-thwarted-isis-inspired-plot-against-targets-in-new-york-city/
Stop it. You’ll be giving Tim Southpossumwhatever ideas about a new TV ad against white males.