Open Forum: October 7, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
509 Responses to Open Forum: October 7, 2017

  1. calli
    #2517453, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Sautéd in their own jus, with a bitter sauce d’hubris.

  2. Marcus
    #2517454, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Let’s imagine the more general application of his rule:

    Attorney-General George Brandis has argued that statutory rapists should not be disqualified from society if they “honestly swear” they had no idea the girl was only 15.

    I think in that scenario, the equivalent defence would be that the girl had a fake ID so the so-called statutory rapist couldn’t reasonably know that she was 15.

    Not that I’m a lawyer or anything. But this whole citizenship fiasco is over a big fat lot of nothing. Unless anyone’s suggesting that Barnaby Joyce is really a sleeper agent for the People’s Republic of New Zealand, this surely falls under the category of being a victimless crime?

  3. twostix
    #2517456, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Marcus you weak cuck the entire point of a national government is that the people in it aren’t citizens of another country.

    They should have to be born here, jonny-come-lately has no business presuming to rule over me.

    Short of that the minimum they can do is make sure they pretend to have a modicum of loyalty to this place.

  5. twostix
    #2517459, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Barnaby is a complete fake. In hindsight it was so obvious all along, he tries too hard to be a TV approved larrikin country bumpkin and it comes off as weird. Such a kiwi.

  6. C.L.
    #2517460, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:38 am

    I see Brandis the weirdo was in the news for another reason yesterday.
    Announcing that henceforth he will be …

    Making access to sex-change drugs easier for teens.

    FEDERAL Attorney-General George Brandis is controversially backing a push to make it easier and quicker for teenagers to access sex-change drugs.

    The nation’s top law officer has said hormone treatment is “therapeutic” to treat the “disease” of gender dysphoria and should no longer need Family Court approval.

  7. twostix
    #2517461, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:40 am

    The measure also applies to those who give blood without telling the blood bank that they are HIV-positive.

    When I was a kid I knew a kid who was hemophiliac and who had HIV.

    I don’t even know if he’s alive anymore.

    They pretended that they just got caught off guard in the ’80’s “we didn’t know!”.

    Now they know, and they deliberately are going to do it anyway.

    What we have on our hands here is an old fashioned Old Testament style death cult.

  8. Fisky
    #2517463, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:42 am

    FEDERAL Attorney-General George Brandis is controversially backing a push to make it easier and quicker for teenagers to access sex-change drugs.

    There are going to be so many lawsuits against the Commonwealth and State government, starting around the year 2035, we can hardly imagine. Anything from failing to uphold duty of care in schools, to coaching children into make life-changing medical decisions that cause irreparable harm. There is no way lawyers aren’t cashing in on this.

  9. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2517464, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Friday that lowers from a felony to a misdemeanor the crime of knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV without disclosing the infection.
    The measure also applies to those who give blood without telling the blood bank that they are HIV-
    positive.

    And sane people think the Government had nothing to do with AIDS.

    Confirmed!!!!

