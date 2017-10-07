Open Forum: October 7, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

795 Responses to Open Forum: October 7, 2017

  1. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2517783, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Good one USSR, so if Weinstein said all his victims really wanted it, you would support him.

    He made these women a ton of money, a little thank you wouldnt go astray.

  2. stackja
    #2517784, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Soggy koala rescued from mooring 300 metres offshore
    1:52pm Oct 8, 2017

    A koala has been rescued after landing itself in a sticky situation in southern Victoria this morning.

    The local coastguard was returning from rescuing a broken down vessel at Warneet, Western Port, when they spotted the marsupial in need of help approximately 300 metres from the shore.

  3. entropy
    #2517785, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Crossie
    #2517780, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Yes, if I could change one thing, it would be the preferential system. It may have served in the past (I’m not saying it did; I don’t know), but it does not now. It is gamed to the max in the lower house. I don’t want a proportional system, because that seems to produce even worse outcomes. I would go for a system where you assigned your preferences as far as you wanted.

    I thought we tried it for a while about 20 years ago but it could have been just the state elections.

    That was the case in Queensland until recently the Palaszczuk Government snuck compulsory preferences back in at the midnight hour on a last sitting day as an amendment to a Katter Bill increasing the number of seats.
    The thought at the time is it would help the ALP in a number of inner city electorates highly vulnerable to the Greens, and to harm the LNP where Palmer/Katter/one nation stood a good chance. Palmer is gone now of course, but the overall strategy remains, but given current forecasts of preference flows the tactic could bite them on the bum. Beattie removed compulsory when it benefited the ALP, Annasatacia reintroduced it when it was expected to benefit the ALP. It isn’t the little people’s concern.

  4. srr
    #2517786, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Weinstein Scandal & The Silent Left – Tucker Carlson
    Mass Tea Party – Wake Up America!

  5. H B Bear
    #2517787, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    If only Testes was here to provide some real insight into the scientific knowledge of our own Noble Savages.

  6. Crossie
    #2517788, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Meanwhile, what’s Michelle up to?

    Michelle Obama is now insulting conservative women, she declared that they vote how the men in their lives instruct them.

    I would have thought that’s her side of the politics modus operandi.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2517790, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    If only Testes was here to provide some real insight into the scientific knowledge of our own Noble Savages.

    Well said, HB Bear. I consider myself enlightened by Pest Tatterns words of wisdom on the matter, uttered after chucking out time at his local.

  8. srr
    #2517791, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Adorable Deplorable‏ @OliMauritania Oct 6

    If you count cards in Las Vegas, they will find you. If you murder 59 people, the casino footage disappears. 🤔
    cc: @MandalayBay

  9. Tom
    #2517793, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    If only Testes was here to provide some real insight into the scientific knowledge of our own Noble Savages.

    The Soros money tree is withering on account of Schumer and Pelosi being so unelectably clueless, Humphrey. Not suprising the trolling funny money can no longer afford to be pissed against the wall on the unread meanderings of Old Salt.

  10. H B Bear
    #2517795, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    You could be on to something Tom. Uncle George seems to have cut mUnty’s hours back as well.

  11. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2517796, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    From cuckoo at 1:57 pm:

    ” Every tenant in Victoria will have the right to have a pet in their rental property under sweeping reforms to the state’s tenancy rules, which will also prohibit real estate agents from soliciting higher bids for rent.

    Tomorrow’s headline: Victorian premier scratches head as stock of rental housing mysteriously dwindles.

    Advice offered to my children long ago was do not invest in rental housing for the reason that the base legislation, such as the Real Property Act, is augmented by any number of other statutes and their regulations and boards and tribunals invented by housing ministers of both major parties to kick the political tin along the road for the urban poor, the indolent and dole bludgers, at the urging of the likes of ACOSS, ATSIC (whatever its replacement is named), the tenants union, legal aid and so on.

    This was at at time when my day job had me looking at industrial zones along the eastern seaboard, in which I discovered the then emerging universal shortage of industrial land and buildings in middle ring suburbs. They now collectively sit on some nondescript looking concrete blockhouses which need painting every ten years or so, occasional roof drainage replacement and new tap washers in the dunnies every now and then. The other defining characteristics are ready demand, 100% occupancy and swift retrieval of vacant possession when necessary, because the magistrates are not obliged to shed tears for commercial tenants who won’t pay.

  12. Tel
    #2517797, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I find it dreadfully sad to see what’s happened to Boris Becker. Although he was brilliant at tennis he just never had the brains for business.

    That said, it’s an interesting comparison with Hollywood: these young starlets know how to take a roll on the casting couch with Weinstein, and they know how to dress up and read a few lines in a movie, flash some leg, gush out some fake emotion. Yet, the same Hollywood celebs are giving us advice on politics, business, economics, morality. If you believe that, then might as well take investment advice from Boris Becker.

  13. egg_
    #2517799, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Uncle George seems to have cut mUnty’s hours back as well.

    Is he still working Sundays?
    Bathurst would need a huge cleanup crew.

  14. Tel
    #2517800, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Tomorrow’s headline: Victorian premier scratches head as stock of rental housing mysteriously dwindles.

    But it won’t happen in a single day, and by the time it does happen they will happily blame “Da Fwee Markets”.

    It’s a predictable trick, but it works surprisingly well.

  15. egg_
    #2517801, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    these young starlets know how to take a roll on the casting couch

    Virtue has its price.

  16. srr
    #2517802, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Lewis‏ @Lewisbaker1603 15h15 hours ago

    This is the exact moment my irony meter broke.
    https://twitter.com/Lewisbaker1603/status/916642592305090560

  17. Serena at the Pub
    #2517803, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Just home, the French are fucked.

    Is that “Mission Accomplished”?
    Or a report on the state of the nation?

  18. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2517806, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    * Introduction of a landlord and estate agent blacklist available to renters

    How interesting. Dick Head Dan all out to give the benefit of the doubt to another whining section of his electorate. There is rumoured to be a blacklist of tenants already handy to those in the know. But of course, that has to be kept secret and only passed to trusted colleagues. Can’t have the good name of tenants being traduced. I wonder if all these brainfarts apply equally to Housos.

  19. srr
    #2517807, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Meme Alert News v2‏ @MemeNewsNet Oct 5

    Hello, my name is Scott Weiner and I’m a California State Senator. Thanks to me it is no longer a felony for someone who is HIV-positive to lie about their status before having unprotected sex with someone. My justification is that the old law was “discriminatory” and “homophobic

    https://twitter.com/MemeNewsNet/status/916117492564623360

  20. Rufus
    #2517808, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    A ban on lawyers in parliament is overdue. Lawyers are unfit to serve as legislators as they invariably advance their cartel. Excessive concentration of power and groupthink.

  21. notafan
    #2517810, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    That twitter pic of the hijabi is all over Facebook and clearly in a ME country where such a sight is commonplace.

    Pretty obvious that quite a few people are sharing in the same ‘communities’.

  22. H B Bear
    #2517811, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    The US needs a ban on politicians called Weiner like Australia needs a ban on anyone called Malcolm.

  23. Makka
    #2517812, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    As a boy, during the so-called “mission days”, Mr Gurruwiwi asked his grandmothers how they predicted cyclones. “No radar, not satellite, no tracking,” he said. “They just feel the land itself and they straight away know.”

    From December through March across the top end and FNQ if you “feel” a cyclone coming you’d be right most years. If they are that good why didn’t they “feel” a need to boil water? I’d bet far more abos died from illness and infections than cyclones getting them in their caves.

  24. H B Bear
    #2517815, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Rain is about the only thing that makes four wheeled motor-sport vaguely interesting.

  25. marcus classis
    #2517816, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    entropy
    #2517767, posted on October 8, 2017 at 1:42 pm
    A

    As a boy, during the so-called “mission days”, Mr Gurruwiwi asked his grandmothers how they predicted cyclones. “No radar, not satellite, no tracking,” he said. “They just feel the land itself and they straight away know.”

    Spare me f*cking days! “They just feel the land itself and they straight away know.” This is stone age mysticism. Is there any evidence offered to show that any of this actually worked? Of course not! This is “traditional knowledge”, so whether or not it is complete bs is irrelevant.

    Yes, that must be how an entire community managed to avoid being wiped out by STC Mahina a century and half ago in Bathurst Bay.

    Oh, wait, all 100 were killed?

    Mind, you originally racist whitey didn’t count them, being more focussed on the asians and whiteys wiped out on a pearling fleet.

    The exact number of casualties is not known as many deaths were not recorded. Estimates range between 307 and 410

    Noooooooooooooooooooo!

    That was an obvious lie. Obviously all 100 aborigines were murdered by bigotty bigoted racist YT’s with evil debbil-debbil guns then the corpses hucked into the swamp for the crocs to get so a cyclone got the blame!

    Testes wantoks nineteenth cousin’s four times removed great-great-great grannie’s second husband’s brother’s bumchum said so!

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2517817, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    If they are that good why didn’t they “feel” a need to boil water? I’d bet far more abos died from illness and infections than cyclones getting them in their caves.

    Let’s not rush things here. Before you master the boiling of water, you have to fabricate a waterproof and fire resistant vessel to hold it. The bark kettle just kept going back to the drawing board. So they gave up.

  27. Old School Conservative
    #2517818, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Somebody reads the Cat.

    I just heard on the car radio half of a conversation with (I think) the head of the Australian Medical Association.
    He wants, just as was predicted here, to centralise all gun holdings. No guns in homes at all – just one big, cctv monitored, electronic accessed, police-linked super warehouse.

    Only time will tell.

  28. srr
    #2517819, posted on October 8, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    ᗷᗩᔕEᗪ ᑭᖇIᔕ 🔥‏ @passionatechica

    Waveform Audio shows distinct sound of one gun.
    Then, with same background noise, shows a second pattern of shots.
    https://twitter.com/passionatechica/status/916856213660413957
    #1october #StephenPaddock

  29. Makka
    #2517820, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Let’s not rush things here. Before you master the boiling of water, you have to fabricate a waterproof and fire resistant vessel to hold it. The bark kettle just kept going back to the drawing board. So they gave up.

    Quite true Fly. They were sitting on the mother load of iron ore for 150,000 years and still didn’t have a clue about what the red stuff could do for them.

  30. m0nty
    #2517821, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Hey USSR, did you see the Buzzfeed expose of your boy Milo Y detailing how close he is to outright Nazis and white supremacists? Fascinating reading.

  31. srr
    #2517822, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Free Australian‏ @den2114 2h2 hours ago

    The UN’s Push for “Same-Sex Marriage”

    The UN’s Push for “Same-Sex Marriage”
    by Paul Coleman
    within Foreign Affairs, Marriage

    January 21st, 2016

    In direct opposition to international law, both the central UN bureaucracy and individual Member States are aggressively promoting same-sex marriage worldwide.

    http://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2016/01/16281/

    https://twitter.com/den2114/status/916853211893399552

  32. entropy
    #2517823, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    How many weiners are there in the Democrats?

  33. John Constantine
    #2517824, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Truvada may play a role in lowering the odds of getting HIV.

    Antibiotic resistant anal gonnorhea however………..

    http://www.wehoville.com/2014/06/15/san-fran-reports-drug-resistant-gonorrhea-rise-among-gay-men/

  34. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2517825, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    They were sitting on the mother load of iron ore for 150,000 years and still didn’t have a clue about what the red stuff could do for them.

    And their lady folk never wore uncut opals, sapphires or diamonds to Secret Women’s Business gala hip hops.

  35. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2517826, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    I fully agree. If we are going to have a fashion discussion I would like to contribute by suggesting this sort of brassiere is very sensible.

    Hmm, Top Ender that girl is wearing what we call a ‘push up’ bra, ideal for low cut necklines but hopeless for t-shirts. I’d also add helpfully for her that she is wearing one that is about two sizes too small for her. Also, when you push up real ones that far you don’t get that balloon-like ridge that you see on hers, because real ones are not inserts and you get a smooth slope even if high-angled (I know from just checking with my own).

    However, she is really pretty and if they make her happy and keep men interested, who’s to argue? I could even be wrong about the inserts (maybe but I suspect not), boobies do differ a lot, but I am not about the bra size.

  36. Winston Smith
    #2517827, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Entropy;

    How many weiners are there in the Democrats?

    Amongst the men?
    None.
    The women have the highest sperm count, though.
    Well, some of them, anyway.

  37. Helen
    #2517828, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    stand on one leg

    I used to do this often, especially when washing the dishes as a girl. Very comfortable way to stand.

  38. notafan
    #2517829, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Monty you know Milo just gay married his black boyfriend in Hawaii don’t you?

  39. srr
    #2517830, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Well, they aren’t at all backward in coming forward to declare their murderous intent towards their German hosts hostages –

    Tom Alex ❤️ ✝️ 🇺🇸‏ @rejialex7 17h17 hours ago

    🇩🇪Germany: Afghan Muslims threaten to kill Michael Stürzenberger for opposing Islam.😡Dear Liberals ,Islam hates us☹️ please wake up🤔
    https://twitter.com/rejialex7/status/916627196344758273

    – it’s a very public street gathering/talk … just like Muslims very public street gatherings all over Christendom, declaring death orders against all who don’t convert, cow and bow to their blood lusting, insane cult.

  40. entropy
    #2517831, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Let’s not rush things here. Before you master the boiling of water, you have to fabricate a waterproof and fire resistant vessel to hold it. The bark kettle just kept going back to the drawing board. So they gave up.

    Couldn’t you just heat up some rocks until they are almost reshot and drop them in a water filled bark container? They probably did.

  41. m0nty
    #2517833, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I heard that, nota. I don’t presume to understand how a gay J3w is actually a Nazi, but the evidence is there for you to read.

  42. notafan
    #2517834, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Be fair you guys, you know there wasn’t any clay in pre invasion Australia.

  43. Makka
    #2517835, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    I don’t presume to understand how a gay J3w is actually a Nazi, but the evidence is there for you to read.

    You’re such a consistent and complete fkwit.

  44. twostix
    #2517837, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Monty sneaks back in under the cover of a…buzzfeed exclusive.

    Lolercaust

  45. notafan
    #2517841, posted on October 8, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Memo to Monty

    Buzzfeed is not “evidence”.

    You are a qualified journalist, right?

