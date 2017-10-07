Liberty Quote
If taxes made the world get cooler the place would be an ice-box.— Barnaby Joyce
Open Forum: October 7, 2017
He made these women a ton of money, a little thank you wouldnt go astray.
That was the case in Queensland until recently the Palaszczuk Government snuck compulsory preferences back in at the midnight hour on a last sitting day as an amendment to a Katter Bill increasing the number of seats.
The thought at the time is it would help the ALP in a number of inner city electorates highly vulnerable to the Greens, and to harm the LNP where Palmer/Katter/one nation stood a good chance. Palmer is gone now of course, but the overall strategy remains, but given current forecasts of preference flows the tactic could bite them on the bum. Beattie removed compulsory when it benefited the ALP, Annasatacia reintroduced it when it was expected to benefit the ALP. It isn’t the little people’s concern.
Weinstein Scandal & The Silent Left – Tucker Carlson
Mass Tea Party – Wake Up America!
If only Testes was here to provide some real insight into the scientific knowledge of our own Noble Savages.
Michelle Obama is now insulting conservative women, she declared that they vote how the men in their lives instruct them.
I would have thought that’s her side of the politics modus operandi.
Well said, HB Bear. I consider myself enlightened by Pest Tatterns words of wisdom on the matter, uttered after chucking out time at his local.
Adorable Deplorable @OliMauritania Oct 6
If you count cards in Las Vegas, they will find you. If you murder 59 people, the casino footage disappears. 🤔
cc: @MandalayBay
The Soros money tree is withering on account of Schumer and Pelosi being so unelectably clueless, Humphrey. Not suprising the trolling funny money can no longer afford to be pissed against the wall on the unread meanderings of Old Salt.
You could be on to something Tom. Uncle George seems to have cut mUnty’s hours back as well.
From cuckoo at 1:57 pm:
Advice offered to my children long ago was do not invest in rental housing for the reason that the base legislation, such as the Real Property Act, is augmented by any number of other statutes and their regulations and boards and tribunals invented by housing ministers of both major parties to kick the political tin along the road for the urban poor, the indolent and dole bludgers, at the urging of the likes of ACOSS, ATSIC (whatever its replacement is named), the tenants union, legal aid and so on.
This was at at time when my day job had me looking at industrial zones along the eastern seaboard, in which I discovered the then emerging universal shortage of industrial land and buildings in middle ring suburbs. They now collectively sit on some nondescript looking concrete blockhouses which need painting every ten years or so, occasional roof drainage replacement and new tap washers in the dunnies every now and then. The other defining characteristics are ready demand, 100% occupancy and swift retrieval of vacant possession when necessary, because the magistrates are not obliged to shed tears for commercial tenants who won’t pay.
I find it dreadfully sad to see what’s happened to Boris Becker. Although he was brilliant at tennis he just never had the brains for business.
That said, it’s an interesting comparison with Hollywood: these young starlets know how to take a roll on the casting couch with Weinstein, and they know how to dress up and read a few lines in a movie, flash some leg, gush out some fake emotion. Yet, the same Hollywood celebs are giving us advice on politics, business, economics, morality. If you believe that, then might as well take investment advice from Boris Becker.
Is he still working Sundays?
Bathurst would need a huge cleanup crew.
But it won’t happen in a single day, and by the time it does happen they will happily blame “Da Fwee Markets”.
It’s a predictable trick, but it works surprisingly well.
Virtue has its price.
Lewis @Lewisbaker1603 15h15 hours ago
This is the exact moment my irony meter broke.
https://twitter.com/Lewisbaker1603/status/916642592305090560
Is that “Mission Accomplished”?
Or a report on the state of the nation?
* Introduction of a landlord and estate agent blacklist available to renters
How interesting. Dick Head Dan all out to give the benefit of the doubt to another whining section of his electorate. There is rumoured to be a blacklist of tenants already handy to those in the know. But of course, that has to be kept secret and only passed to trusted colleagues. Can’t have the good name of tenants being traduced. I wonder if all these brainfarts apply equally to Housos.
Meme Alert News v2 @MemeNewsNet Oct 5
Hello, my name is Scott Weiner and I’m a California State Senator. Thanks to me it is no longer a felony for someone who is HIV-positive to lie about their status before having unprotected sex with someone. My justification is that the old law was “discriminatory” and “homophobic
https://twitter.com/MemeNewsNet/status/916117492564623360
A ban on lawyers in parliament is overdue. Lawyers are unfit to serve as legislators as they invariably advance their cartel. Excessive concentration of power and groupthink.
That twitter pic of the hijabi is all over Facebook and clearly in a ME country where such a sight is commonplace.
Pretty obvious that quite a few people are sharing in the same ‘communities’.
The US needs a ban on politicians called Weiner like Australia needs a ban on anyone called Malcolm.
As a boy, during the so-called “mission days”, Mr Gurruwiwi asked his grandmothers how they predicted cyclones. “No radar, not satellite, no tracking,” he said. “They just feel the land itself and they straight away know.”
From December through March across the top end and FNQ if you “feel” a cyclone coming you’d be right most years. If they are that good why didn’t they “feel” a need to boil water? I’d bet far more abos died from illness and infections than cyclones getting them in their caves.
Rain is about the only thing that makes four wheeled motor-sport vaguely interesting.
Noooooooooooooooooooo!
That was an obvious lie. Obviously all 100 aborigines were murdered by bigotty bigoted racist YT’s with evil debbil-debbil guns then the corpses hucked into the swamp for the crocs to get so a cyclone got the blame!
Testes wantoks nineteenth cousin’s four times removed great-great-great grannie’s second husband’s brother’s bumchum said so!
If they are that good why didn’t they “feel” a need to boil water? I’d bet far more abos died from illness and infections than cyclones getting them in their caves.
Let’s not rush things here. Before you master the boiling of water, you have to fabricate a waterproof and fire resistant vessel to hold it. The bark kettle just kept going back to the drawing board. So they gave up.
Somebody reads the Cat.
I just heard on the car radio half of a conversation with (I think) the head of the Australian Medical Association.
He wants, just as was predicted here, to centralise all gun holdings. No guns in homes at all – just one big, cctv monitored, electronic accessed, police-linked super warehouse.
Only time will tell.
ᗷᗩᔕEᗪ ᑭᖇIᔕ 🔥 @passionatechica
Waveform Audio shows distinct sound of one gun.
Then, with same background noise, shows a second pattern of shots.
https://twitter.com/passionatechica/status/916856213660413957
#1october #StephenPaddock
Let’s not rush things here. Before you master the boiling of water, you have to fabricate a waterproof and fire resistant vessel to hold it. The bark kettle just kept going back to the drawing board. So they gave up.
Quite true Fly. They were sitting on the mother load of iron ore for 150,000 years and still didn’t have a clue about what the red stuff could do for them.
Hey USSR, did you see the Buzzfeed expose of your boy Milo Y detailing how close he is to outright Nazis and white supremacists? Fascinating reading.
Free Australian @den2114 2h2 hours ago
The UN’s Push for “Same-Sex Marriage”
https://twitter.com/den2114/status/916853211893399552
How many weiners are there in the Democrats?
Truvada may play a role in lowering the odds of getting HIV.
Antibiotic resistant anal gonnorhea however………..
http://www.wehoville.com/2014/06/15/san-fran-reports-drug-resistant-gonorrhea-rise-among-gay-men/
They were sitting on the mother load of iron ore for 150,000 years and still didn’t have a clue about what the red stuff could do for them.
And their lady folk never wore uncut opals, sapphires or diamonds to Secret Women’s Business gala hip hops.
Hmm, Top Ender that girl is wearing what we call a ‘push up’ bra, ideal for low cut necklines but hopeless for t-shirts. I’d also add helpfully for her that she is wearing one that is about two sizes too small for her. Also, when you push up real ones that far you don’t get that balloon-like ridge that you see on hers, because real ones are not inserts and you get a smooth slope even if high-angled (I know from just checking with my own).
However, she is really pretty and if they make her happy and keep men interested, who’s to argue? I could even be wrong about the inserts (maybe but I suspect not), boobies do differ a lot, but I am not about the bra size.
Entropy;
Amongst the men?
None.
The women have the highest sperm count, though.
Well, some of them, anyway.
I used to do this often, especially when washing the dishes as a girl. Very comfortable way to stand.
Monty you know Milo just gay married his black boyfriend in Hawaii don’t you?
Well, they aren’t at all backward in coming forward to declare their murderous intent towards their German
hostshostages –
Tom Alex ❤️ ✝️ 🇺🇸 @rejialex7 17h17 hours ago
🇩🇪Germany: Afghan Muslims threaten to kill Michael Stürzenberger for opposing Islam.😡Dear Liberals ,Islam hates us☹️ please wake up🤔
https://twitter.com/rejialex7/status/916627196344758273
– it’s a very public street gathering/talk … just like Muslims very public street gatherings all over Christendom, declaring death orders against all who don’t convert, cow and bow to their blood lusting, insane cult.
Couldn’t you just heat up some rocks until they are almost reshot and drop them in a water filled bark container? They probably did.
I heard that, nota. I don’t presume to understand how a gay J3w is actually a Nazi, but the evidence is there for you to read.
Be fair you guys, you know there wasn’t any clay in pre invasion Australia.
I don’t presume to understand how a gay J3w is actually a Nazi, but the evidence is there for you to read.
You’re such a consistent and complete fkwit.
Monty sneaks back in under the cover of a…buzzfeed exclusive.
Lolercaust
Memo to Monty
Buzzfeed is not “evidence”.
You are a qualified journalist, right?