Open Forum: October 7, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Good point. The weight loss required by actors (to appear genuine) would be a good start. Restrict their calories, and a bit more exercise too, a rolling pin was considered a “labour saving device” in those days.
I don’t watch the show much, but tell me, do the actors sit around bitching about how horrible life in the 1950’s is? (we’re always told how awful & boring the 50’s were, by the ABC)
Some examples of plausible scripts:
Dr Blake: “Oh my god! Not another roast + 2 veg dinner. Boring British food, just the same as every other night. When will this cultural cringe end? Life is so boring where there is only wholesome food to eat – what this country needs is immigration from Lebanon, so I can have kebabs with bok choy”
Dr Blake: “Well that’s the end of the workday, now I’m off for another boring night of reading a Dickens novel by lamplight with a cup of Horlicks by my side – oh how I wish someone would invent an electronic entertainment device so I may enjoy uplifting broadcasts directly into my lounge room”
Well, to the AMA: No, “because fuck you, that’s why.”
Bruce, at least good old gallant Sir Thwackalot has revealed to us all what he and all leftards want. Monty wants an armed socialist uprising to over throw the state so people he does not like can be ‘dealt with’ in standard socialist fashion, and he’s very happy to have an active socialist terrorism phase first.
Nice of him to tell us what he wants.
Believe we should be forming identity and affinity groups to counter this – it’s what they do, so we should too.
If this propaganda story goes well for The Age, next month there will be a “facebook post” about two gay “dads” who were abused in a mothers room.
Then if that goes well a few months later a “story” about a “transman” who was “abused” in a mothers room.
Then if that goes well we’ll be back to were they started, trannies in womens changerooms. Except this time they’ll have built a solid foundation to rest it on.
#2518122, posted on October 8, 2017 at 10:55 pm
And if you do start shooting, you lose all credibility as you would then be highly violent criminals.
Trouble with that argument is that you will be dead.
PS, I don’t approve of the method BTW
Massive pigsqueal of rage from gallant Sir Thwackalot: “How DARE you use our tactics and form your own identity groups!!??!!!”
Suck it, commie-boy. “Because fuck you, that’s why”
News bulletin feller:
Left: Talk, known for “jaw-jaw”, and for doing no work.
Right: Action, known for “war-war”, and for doing something.
(Spot the difference?)
If the shootin’ starts, loss of credibility won’t be on the radar. Loss of life will be.
Which of those two do you think will apply to the unarmed?
LOL Marcus, you have been reduced to grunts. As befits your military station.
I’m told lefty males don’t mind blue-vein steak.
1/4 of homos in San Francisco have AIDS?
In 2017?
Just like normal people.
“Enact our policies or we will shoot you”, the new slogan for the Christianists. At least you aren’t hiding it.
Poor m0nty.
So the AMA wants all legal guns stored in a central location do they?
What a magnificent idea.
Barry’s Gunshop in Beckenham, a suburb of Perth, is more secure than the gold storage vaults at the Reserve Bank but still got robbed of $650,000 worth of rifles and handguns by a team of highly professional burglars in May this year.
Why on Earth did the gun store have all those guns on the premises, you ask?
The guns were about 90% privately owned and paid for, but unable to be taken off Barry’s premises because WA Police Firearms had not completed all the mandatory pistol licence paperwork.
Now some over educated fool wants every firearm in a centralised location to assist the professional gun thieves relieve the rightful owners of the burden of owning them.
The mind boggles.
Barry’s Gun Shop Heist.
..
No one should be shooting anyone.
I like my communists peeled to death with a blunt potato peeler.
AT our local U3A on Friday when I used the unisex toilet it reminded me why I hate all this alphabet stuff and non gender loos. Seat left up and a little puddle on the floor. More difficult to manage the bottoms of pants when one is older and female.
And your own military experience, enabling you to make that judgement is what, monty?
What we learned from homo Californian Senator Wiener (you cannot make this stuff up), is that in order for homos to function as humans, apparently they need a vast pharmacutical complex to provide them with chemical cocktails given to them for free by the taxpaying public so they can do their thing of forcing their cock into other mens arses, doing so without dying from a disease that is almost designed to only infect people who do that to many people.
Then when they do contract AIDS as, apparently a full one quarter of homos in SF, they have an absolute right to spread their death disease to anyone they like.
That leaves you with just one option:
Enact their policies.
Can’t get any simpler than that.
Wait until you have to master the art hopping between islands of dry land in a lake of it just to to get to the toilet.
For some reason, this thread reminds me of Albert and the Lion.
Poor monty.
But seriously Monty, if you are against violence (you probably aren’t) you should be policing your own side (you probably don’t) and leave policing the right to those on the right. Look after your own patch guy.
So, Californian activist poofs have been granted the right to cull their own herd, slowly and painfully.
What’s not to like?
I sea that May is under siege in the UK.
Something weird about poms and women leaders. What is that?
memoryvault
#2518145, posted on October 8, 2017 at 11:21 pm
So, Californian activist poofs have been granted the right to cull their own herd, slowly and painfully.
What’s not to like?
Now there is a twist to the matter I like.
WD MV
..
A large pool of immune compromised individuals, widespread transplanting of cadaver tissues and organs, and high levels of third world imigration across unpoliced borders. A real devils brew.
Blood transfusions, man. It’s always about blood transfusion.
“PReP” foils blood tests:
How many guns do you keep at your house?
I don’t joke about Nerf.
It’s serious business.
M0nty is breathing a sigh of relief that nobody is talking about the institutional leftist rape rooms in the exclusively leftwing institution of pop-culture entertainment.
How many thousands of young girls have been defiled by pillars of the left’s community over the last fifty years?
No wonder the left have such a sympatico with Muslims at the moment.
Looking at a very smoky grey Taj Mahal at sunset.
Indian farmers are blamed as they burn off this time of year.
Perhaps they follow the acient indigenous land management system perfected in Australia or more likely, farmers just don’t give a stuff about tourists.
Yep, this AMA idiot wants every legal gun confiscated. Every fact contradicts the idiot’s position: gun ownership has increased since 2001 while every type of gun crime has fallen. Gun crime has concentrated in the Western suburbs of Sydney and the NE of Melbourne, suburbs with high densities of muslims. Islam however and illegal weapons are too politically incorrect for idiots so they go for the easy target. There’s no debating with them.
Not buying it, Twostix. Once universal testing for donated blood was introduced here in Oz in the 90’s, AIDS transfer became pretty-much limited to the sharing of needles, and unprotected anal sex.
Whether the widespread use of PrEP changes that, is yet to be seen, and we can learn from the Californian “experiment”, before we do anything rash here.
Oh MV.
Are you a secret pro homo HIV rights advocate as well as everything else??
I am guessing stocks in various drug companies that deal with HIV will bounce upwards tomorrow.
But for how long?
Not buying it, Twostix. Once universal testing for donated blood was introduced here in Oz in the 90’s, AIDS transfer became pretty-much limited to the sharing of needles, and unprotected anal sex.
Whether the widespread use of PrEP changes that, is yet to be seen, and we can learn from the Californian “experiment”, before we do anything rash here.
Doesn’t it always start with getting a rash,
then pustulant sores
then pissing razor blades?
Since you obviously missed it, here is my original comment:
I thought the meaning was fairly obvious, but make of it what you will.
Prenatal Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes in Children at 4 and 6–12 Years of Age in Mexico
BACKGROUND:
Some evidence suggests that fluoride may be neurotoxic to children. Few of the epidemiologic studies have been longitudinal, had individual measures of fluoride exposure, addressed the impact of prenatal exposures or involved more than 100 participants.
OBJECTIVE:
Our aim was to estimate the association of prenatal exposure to fluoride with offspring neurocognitive development.
METHODS:
We studied participants from the Early Life Exposures in Mexico to Environmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) project. An ion-selective electrode technique was used to measure fluoride in archived urine samples taken from mothers during pregnancy and from their children when 6–12 y old, adjusted for urinary creatinine and specific gravity, respectively. Child intelligence was measured by the General Cognitive Index (GCI) of the McCarthy Scales of Children’s Abilities at age 4 and full scale intelligence quotient (IQ) from the Wechsler Abbreviated Scale of Intelligence (WASI) at age 6–12.
RESULTS:
We had complete data on 299 mother–child pairs, of whom 287 and 211 had data for the GCI and IQ analyses, respectively. Mean (SD) values for urinary fluoride in all of the mothers (n=299) and children with available urine samples (n=211) were 0.90 (0.35) mg/L and 0.82 (0.38) mg/L, respectively. In multivariate models we found that an increase in maternal urine fluoride of 0.5mg/L (approximately the IQR) predicted 3.15 (95% CI: −5.42, −0.87) and 2.50 (95% CI −4.12, −0.59) lower offspring GCI and IQ scores, respectively.
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, higher prenatal fluoride exposure, in the general range of exposures reported for other general population samples of pregnant women and nonpregnant adults, was associated with lower scores on tests of cognitive function in the offspring at age 4 and 6–12 y. https://doi.org/10.1289/EHP655
The Six ‘Secret’ Tactics of Empire
1. False Flag Attacks
2. Coercive Engineered Migration
3. Colour Revolutions
4. Humanitarian Intervention
5. Proxy Armies
6. Fake News
Yes, no, and maybe, Zyconoclast.
AIDS** is not a specific “disease”.
It’s shorthand for the complete close-down of the body’s auto immune system.
You die from from whatever gets you first, in the absence of your body’s ability to fight back.
————————
** – AIDS – Auto Immune Deficiency Syndrome
May is a boob. Dead woman walking. Her political instincts are appalling. Her last-gasp roll of the dice to escape almost certain demise, to go on the offensive against Donald Trump! Well that might have gone down well with Corbynites who hated her when she was at the height of her powers and continue to loathe her. They only love it when Corbyn’s saying it, May, you fool.
Brexit. I know May was never keen on it but doubling down on it would have been a vastly better appeal to the Tory heartland. Gone full double forks to Brussels. Sinking the slipper into Trump is evidence of how inept May is.
Liberty quote:
If the people aren’t interested in Governments, Governments will govern outside the interests of the people.
memoryvault
#2518163, posted on October 9, 2017 at 12:03 am
Doesn’t it always start with getting a rash,
then pustulant sores
then pissing razor blades?
Yes, no, and maybe, Zyconoclast.
AIDS** is not a specific “disease”.
It’s shorthand for the complete close-down of the body’s auto immune system.
You die from from whatever gets you first, in the absence of your body’s ability to fight back.
————————
** – AIDS – Auto Immune Deficiency Syndrome
Takes me back to a Primary School class in 1986. Same language.
Oops MV.
Acquired immune deficiency syndrome was the class talk in 1986.
May is a boob. Dead woman walking. Her political instincts are appalling. Her last-gasp roll of the dice to escape almost certain demise, to go on the offensive against Donald Trump! Well that might have gone down well with Corbynites who hated her when she was at the height of her powers and continue to loathe her. They only love it when Corbyn’s saying it, May, you fool.
Brexit. I know May was never keen on it but doubling down on it would have been a vastly better appeal to the Tory heartland. Gone full double forks to Brussels. Sinking the slipper into Trump is evidence of how inept May is.
I’ve said before, either her party is incredibly stupid in electing her in the first place (and keeping her there since the election) or it is deliberate sabotage to delay and hopefully drag Brexit negotiation on for years while realigning all mechanisms as if they were 100% still in the EU.
When the forces of poz align against a person I instinctively review my own position regarding them.
May is suddenly dead-man-walking, according to the cockroach class.
I’m not sure I want her going anywhere now, now I’m suspicious.
Apologies if someone has already posted this, but U.S. Army sergeant and accused deserter (during active duty in Afghanistan) Bowe Bergdahl’s sentencing is scheduled to begin on the 23rd of October, according to The Washington Free Beacon which Rafe linked to in his most recent Roundup.
The judgement (he is expected to plead guilty, according to the aforementioned) and sentence will be interesting. One wonders if Trump’s comments will be used in the mitigation of his sentence, and if so, how the anxiety-porn industry will froth and bubble, being patriotic supporters of the military and all that.
OCO the average pom, even tory retards, ‘loathe’ Trump like the average Australian “Liberal” does.
So may going all in on Trump shouldn’t have hurt her too much with them and should have endeared her to the cockroaches.
What do you make of that?