Be careful what you wish for. Very careful.

For those wishing that the Hon. Peter Costello MP were still in parliament or would make a come back, consider this.

A test of a leader and the judgement of the leader is the people the leader surrounds himself with and the people the leader takes counsel from. Herewith a list of some of the stars Mr. Costello had “advising him”:

Ken Henry was also appointed Secretary of the Treasury by Mr Costello.

Mr Costello also maintain a personal profile website; like Kevin Rudd does.

Let’s not also forget the important role Mr Costello had in anointing Ms O’Dwyer as his successor in Higgins.

Aesop wrote that a man is known by the company he keeps.

Spartacus wrote that a politician is known by the advisers he maintains.

Clearly John Howard knew something.

