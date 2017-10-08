Be careful what you wish for. Very careful.

For those wishing that the Hon. Peter Costello MP were still in parliament or would make a come back, consider this.
A test of a leader and the judgement of the leader is the people the leader surrounds himself with and the people the leader takes counsel from. Herewith a list of some of the stars Mr. Costello had “advising him”:
- Niki Saava
- Kelly O’Dwyer
- Mitch Fifield
- Phil Gaetjens (who was Costello’ COS and is now Scott Morrison’s COS)
Ken Henry was also appointed Secretary of the Treasury by Mr Costello.
Mr Costello also maintain a personal profile website; like Kevin Rudd does.
Let’s not also forget the important role Mr Costello had in anointing Ms O’Dwyer as his successor in Higgins.
Aesop wrote that a man is known by the company he keeps.
Spartacus wrote that a politician is known by the advisers he maintains.
Clearly John Howard knew something.
Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t Tony Nutt and Uncle Arthur used to work for JH?
Costello’s reputation as an economic manager was greatly enhanced by being Treasurer when the government was being swamped with tax revenue. His main claim to fame was not allowing the Father of Middle Class Welfare to spend all of it on sectional bribes and pay-offs and ensure that at least some of it was returned to the masses as tax cuts.
Costello was also able to sell a GST in a way that Hewson (or anyone else for that matter – including Keating in abandoning his Option C) was unable to. Costello was also the last Treasurer who grew in the job sufficiently to reject so much of the crap advanced by Treasury, albeit after appointing the Wombat Whisperer to head the place.
Howard’s “concern” over Costello was simply the usual paranoia over his political rivals that saw him maintain a number of possible successors while PM. His superior succession planning ultimately saw him defy the party to oust him and become one of the few sitting PM’s to lose his own seat. It is arguable the Lieborals are still suffering from much of the damage inflicted during this period.
Costello would have to be a total idiot to challenge preselection.
Even assuming there was the chance of another successful Campbell Newman gambit, why the hell would Costello want to put himself through all this grief?
Directorships and running the future fund, combined with a sweet parliamentary pension is one whole lot less stressful, and no doubt more lucrative as well.
His time is past.
Sparty
Playing the man a bit, don’t you think?
And yes that list of losers don’t appear to have much going for them!
But then tell us which decisions he made you didn’t like?
Perhaps, you didn’t like the run of surpluses, or the annual tax cuts, or the reweighting of taxes away from income taxes, or……
Just sayin…..
People wishing for the return of Peter Costello are doing so out of desperation and lack of viable options, not because it’s a good idea.
Having said that, I do think that Costello made a better Treasurer than anyone else in modern history, and if he joined the Australian Conservatives now he would be almost assured of a seat in Parliament and could give long and regular lectures on the topic of spendthrift should he be interested in doing that. Would it help the country? Dunno, we could do worse. I think that Costello would have to drop a bunch of things in order to be eligible so I doubt he would do it.
Not a bad idea there, Tel. A senate seat would be a lot of fun, even. And pays very well too.
So if Howard knew so much about Costello, why did he not know more about Turnbull and Turnbull’s lack of good judgement.
So, no one’s perfect.
He also had David Alexander and David Gazard as advisers. They weren’t too bad.
Let’s talk about how the govt could go about rectifying today’s budgetary issues, realistically.
Costello’s reputation as an economic manager was greatly enhanced by being Treasurer when the government was being swamped with tax revenue.
I have heard that a million times. If you look at the revenue figures in the budget you do not see a huge increase in revenue during Costello’s time. I think the statement is just a lie to trash Costello