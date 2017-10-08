No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left

How do we know that PDT is the best president in 25 years: Media Give Trump Most Negative Presidential Coverage in 25 Years. To which they add as a subhead: “Only 5 percent of news reports are positive, according to Pew Research Center”. As much as five percent! I must have missed that story somehow. Meanwhile there is much to keep under wraps:

And then there’s the other news of the moment. The more it looks like there is more to it than gun rights the less of it we hear on the news. A bit of a sample:

Specially love the accidental suicide bit which must happen all the time. The trail is cold, and even with ISIS sending signed certificates of complicity, why should we pay any attention to a thing they say? And where did all that money come from? Of course, you can’t entirely discount this one either: Was the Las Vegas massacre an FBI terror plot that accidentally went live?.

No one is suggesting the FBI would intentionally plot the murder of Americans . . . but is it possible they staged all this, recruited the shooter, gave him the plans and then accidentally dropped the ball and allowed it all to unintentionally go into “live” status?

As good a theory as any other. Meanwhile, what’s happening with North Korea?