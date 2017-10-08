No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left

Posted on 8:10 am, October 8, 2017 by Steve Kates

How do we know that PDT is the best president in 25 years: Media Give Trump Most Negative Presidential Coverage in 25 Years. To which they add as a subhead: “Only 5 percent of news reports are positive, according to Pew Research Center”. As much as five percent! I must have missed that story somehow. Meanwhile there is much to keep under wraps:

Will Liberals Give Weinstein the O’Reilly Treatment?

Harvey Weinstein Didn’t Just Buy and Own the Official Democrat Party — He Also Bought and Owned the Unofficial One, the Media

Weinstein Proves In Hollywood, Being Liberal Means Never Having To Say You’re Sorry

Michelle Obama In 2013: Harvey Weinstein Is ‘A Wonderful Human Being’

The Weinstein Company Releases Statement: ‘Next Steps Will Depend on Harvey’s Therapeutic Progress’

Company Scrambles as Weinstein Takes Leave and a Third of the Board Resigns

Harvey Weinstein Under Independent Investigation Ordered By TWC Board Following Sexual Harassment Claims.

And then there’s the other news of the moment. The more it looks like there is more to it than gun rights the less of it we hear on the news. A bit of a sample:

Las Vegas shooter took 20 cruises, some to foreign ports [and many to the Middle East]

JUST THE START?Las Vegas massacre gunman was planning more attacks and car bombing spree, investigators fear… as it’s claimed ‘suicide’ may have been accidental

Explosive possessed by Stephen Paddock may have been used in NYC bombing

‘We have looked at everything’: Still no clear motive for Las Vegas attack, officials say

Specially love the accidental suicide bit which must happen all the time. The trail is cold, and even with ISIS sending signed certificates of complicity, why should we pay any attention to a thing they say? And where did all that money come from? Of course, you can’t entirely discount this one either: Was the Las Vegas massacre an FBI terror plot that accidentally went live?.

No one is suggesting the FBI would intentionally plot the murder of Americans . . . but is it possible they staged all this, recruited the shooter, gave him the plans and then accidentally dropped the ball and allowed it all to unintentionally go into “live” status?

As good a theory as any other. Meanwhile, what’s happening with North Korea?

4 Responses to No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left

  1. stackja
    #2517539, posted on October 8, 2017 at 8:48 am

    If the MSM reports a story. It is fake.

  2. zyconoclast
    #2517541, posted on October 8, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Weinstein is a bit like Roman Polanski.

    If a lefty drugs, [email protected] and s0domises someone, then it’s cool.

  3. stackja
    #2517544, posted on October 8, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Meanwhile, what’s happening with North Korea?

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 2 hours ago
    …hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!
    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 2 hours ago
    Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid……

  4. stackja
    #2517555, posted on October 8, 2017 at 9:08 am

    The truth about communists in Hollywood

    At last. After more than a half-century there is now available a book that thoroughly discredits all the movie industry protestations that there were no Communists in filmmaking during and after World War II, when in fact there were hundreds.
    Here is irrefutable evidence that they were very adept at using the screen to pound pro-Soviet propaganda into the heads of unsuspecting Americans in theaters coast-to-coast.
    The more than 500 pages of “Hollywood Traitors; Blacklisted Screenwriters — Agents of Stalin, Allies of Hitler” expose in detail and with infinite documentation the pro-Soviet propaganda machine, including during the 22 months when Stalin and Hitler were allies.

    This long-overdue book is authored by Allan H. Ryskind, who grew up in Hollywood, and whose father was Morrie Ryskind, lyricist, writer of stage and screen productions, including scripts for the comedic Marx Brothers.
    The elder Ryskind, a staunch anti-communist, was a cooperative “friendly” witness before the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC), which held years of hearings probing communism in Hollywood. For decades, Hollywood has struck back by using its control of large segments of the motion picture and TV industries to smear the reputations of those who had exposed them.
    Today, the younger Mr. Ryskind, author of the new volume (and now editor-at-large for the 70-year-old Washington weekly Human Events), has given us specifics as to how the talents of screenwriters and others in Hollywood were deployed in the service of America’s enemies.

