Marcus Classis: Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Ministerial Press Releases

Reading through the June SSAA “Australian Shooter’ magazine is always a monthly highlight. Especially anything written by their legislative officer, Kate Fantinel. (Kate Fantinel, ‘Minister’s epic guns seizure error – more parts than actual firearms found’, SSAA Australian Shooter magazine, June 2017, p.14. )

In the June magazine, she points out that Justice Minister Michael Keenan’s dramatic announcement in March 2017 that the ‘National Anti-Gang Squad’ (NAGS) had seized ‘more than 5,600 illegal firearms since 2013’.

This is not actually NAGS main job by the way, it’s incidental, mostly they focus on criminal gangs like the ones the government imports wholesale in the refugee and immigration inflow. Somali Apex gangs, Islamic terrorist and drug gangs, those sort of multiculti New Australians the luvvies rhapsodise over.

The gullible (if not cretinous) MSM swallowed this without a blink, of course. But not SSAA’s Kate Fantinel. She wondered about it, and dug into it. Should be a name for that sort of thing – ‘basic journalism’ springs to mind as a contender. And she seems to have met a stone wall from the Minister’s office. So she dug deeper. After a lot of effort she found that the much-hyped ‘National Anti-Gang Squad’ seizures ‘more than 5,600 illegal firearms since 2013’ was a load of bollocks.

The AFP, who the Minister’s staff left holding THEIR press-release-baby, at least responded as best they could. Must have been entertaining for them, given the blatant lies of the press release. They had records of 4,785 firearms parts allegedly bound for Australia being seized in the USA (not in Australia and there was no incontrovertible proof that they were Australia-bound), of these 4,547 were unmarked 1911 pistol frames, 96 were semi-automatic pistol frames, 136 were AR-15 receivers and just six, six , were “automatic assault rifles” (read semi-automatics, probably AR-15 or similar).

Only 303 items were found in Australia: and all were merely parts including an upper and lower frame for a semi-auto rifle, 19 semi-auto 1911 pistol frames with identical serial numbers, six parts for 1911 pistols and 10kg of ammo.

In other words, the Minister’s staff wrote a press release which he or his chief of staff authorised for release, and that press release was entirely a fiction. The cruel would say it was a tissue of lies. The Minister bayed that he was in credit because “5,600 illegal guns had been seized” but it was just six all seized in the USA, the rest were parts, and only 303 of those parts were seized in Australia!

To make it worse, the Minister is apparently cutting NAGS funding by $6.3 million. So not only was he stealing credit for their work and acting like a virgin 15 year old boy boasting about how many girls he’s screwed, he’s simultaneously cutting the funds to a squad at least trying to sort out the crime-gangs the Feds keep importing!

And politicians wonder why there is simply no trust in them or anything they do or say. The political rot has gotten bone deep in Australia, to the point where there are lies, there are damned lies, then there’s statistics and finally, at the absolute bottom of the barrel of trustworthiness, there’s ministerial press releases.