Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

Posted on 10:45 am, October 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

  3. notafan
    #2518362, posted on October 9, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Went for a coffee came back and found an empty thread

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2518364, posted on October 9, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Morning, all!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *