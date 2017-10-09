Liberty Quote
Logic is a poor guide compared with custom.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- Yon Toad on Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Yon Toad on Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- srr on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Neil on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Muddy on Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Harlequin Decline on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- whirrwhirr on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Muddy on Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Bruce on Marcus Classis: Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Ministerial Press Releases
- m0nty on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Ez on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Chris on Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- whirrwhirr on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Chris on Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- m0nty on The Trump effect
- Chris on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- woolfe on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- dopey on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Ez on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Rabz on Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Marcus Classis: Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Ministerial Press Releases
- Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Richard Ebeling: All Government Powers are based on Mystical Justifications
- The Trump effect
- Roundup Oct 8
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity politics
- Be careful what you wish for. Very careful.
- No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left
- “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Labor threatens renewed land expropriation to meet greenhouse emission reductions
- Xenophon goes down
- Laura Williams: Catalonia Shows the Danger of Disarming Civilians
- If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere
- Evidence Based Policy
- A metaphor for the relationship between the elected and the electors
- The words speak for themselves
- An unnatural rate of economic ignorance
- David Leyonhjelm: Regulate first, ask questions later
- Political Reform
- Two Keynesian Economists Were Walking Down the Street
- Some thoughts on Las Vegas
- Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Green Jobs
- Bad advice from The Financial Times
- Gun Control in the USA
- The politically correct guide to diversity
- [email protected] slide deck
- Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
267 Responses to Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
There should be no intergovernmental transfers at all. The Commonwealth should directly raise the money it requires. Think GST. And the States should each raise the money they require. Income and company tax. The Commonwealth needs to limit it’s interests to truly national matters.
Ez,
That Wong chap rooted him and he hasn’t been the same since.
Or, indeed, a politician.
Snoopy
#2518732, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:18 pm
So that makes at least three Democrat terrorist groups. Fascist Antifa, Nazi Antifa and BLM. Any more?
Uncle George and the Democrats have legions. There is Sporty Antifa, Baby Antifa, Posh Antifa etc
This Koch individual is relatively new to me. That video clip shows a disdainful sort of chap, blessed with industrial strength smug. A self-opinionated, vainglorious and dismissive prat to put a finer point on matters.
I’d argue Koch has made much more outrageous statements in his life.
09/05/2011
Finance and investment guru LOL!
lol very good
Curtin ‘temporarily’ gained control of state taxes.
Weatherill:
Actually, not.
The Commonwealth Grants Commission works out horizontal fiscal equalisation on the basis:
If you blow up your power station and then have to make panic purchases of gas and batteries – and then wonder where your industry has gone – you get to live in a cave, with Nick Xenophon advising you how to make nutritious grass soup, while you wait for the welfare submarines to be designed.
Boambee John
#2518735, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:23 pm
I have read reports of RCP stalls and banners being torn down at antifa actions
Entirely likely. Antifa are Nazis, they and communists have always been in competition for power. Plus antifa is keen on random violence
Only way to deal with vampire organisations that want to suck the life out of movements is to not give them any space. I have spilled the blood of many a calico banner in my day belonging to a Democratic Socialist Party member
This ‘horizontal fisting equalisation’ sounds a bit perverted to me. Sounds a bit like mutual branchioproctic insertion.
This Koch individual is relatively new to me.
He has been around a long time. During Keatings recession we had to have home loan interest rates hit 18%. But you could get a 5 year fixed rate for “just” 15%. Koch advised people to take the fixed 15% because it gave you certainty. Variable home loan rates then crashed to 12%. Lots of people then paid a penalty to get out of the fixed rate onto the variable rate
Financial advice is like BOM forecasts.
Can someone explain to me the difference between “horizontal fiscal equalisation”, and “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” ?
My Chat with Politically Incorrect Swedish Sociologist Göran Adamson
(THE SAAD TRUTH_518)
Thanks Neil. I remember that, and a bloke at work stuck on some stratospheric interest rate, and weeping daily in his cups. This Koch fellow then was gifted with the mark of both sage and prophet. I must become more acquainted with his wisdom then.
Trump wall: New proposal ties Dreamer plan to border wall