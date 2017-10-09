Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2518738, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    There should be no intergovernmental transfers at all. The Commonwealth should directly raise the money it requires. Think GST. And the States should each raise the money they require. Income and company tax. The Commonwealth needs to limit it’s interests to truly national matters.

  2. woolfe
    #2518739, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Ez,
    That Wong chap rooted him and he hasn’t been the same since.

  3. Chris
    #2518740, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    More than one way to skin a cat.

    Or, indeed, a politician.

  4. whirrwhirr
    #2518743, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Snoopy
    #2518732, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:18 pm
    So that makes at least three Democrat terrorist groups. Fascist Antifa, Nazi Antifa and BLM. Any more?

    Uncle George and the Democrats have legions. There is Sporty Antifa, Baby Antifa, Posh Antifa etc

  5. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2518744, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    This Koch individual is relatively new to me. That video clip shows a disdainful sort of chap, blessed with industrial strength smug. A self-opinionated, vainglorious and dismissive prat to put a finer point on matters.

  6. Ez
    #2518746, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    First question by Koch-head: Claim everything Milo says is too beyond the pale for Milo to really believe himself.

    I’d argue Koch has made much more outrageous statements in his life.

    09/05/2011

    The property downturn is just beginning. Over the past three years we’ve been suggesting readers direct spare cash towards paying down their mortgage and thereby increasing their home equity.

    There’s nothing more frightening than being a forced seller in a falling property market.

    Those of you who have heeded that advice should be well-positioned to ride the slide.

    Finance and investment guru LOL!

  7. m0nty
    #2518747, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:46 pm

  8. stackja
    #2518749, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Curtin ‘temporarily’ gained control of state taxes.

  9. Dr Faustus
    #2518750, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Weatherill:

    “Our system of horizontal fiscal equalisation is based on the principle that wherever you live in this nation you should get a similar standard of service, whether it’s education or health, and it’s a pretty basic idea.”

    Actually, not.

    The Commonwealth Grants Commission works out horizontal fiscal equalisation on the basis:

    State governments should receive funding from the Commonwealth such that, if each made the same effort to raise revenue from its own sources and operated at the same level of efficiency, each would have the capacity to provide services at the same standards.

    If you blow up your power station and then have to make panic purchases of gas and batteries – and then wonder where your industry has gone – you get to live in a cave, with Nick Xenophon advising you how to make nutritious grass soup, while you wait for the welfare submarines to be designed.

  10. whirrwhirr
    #2518752, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Boambee John
    #2518735, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I have read reports of RCP stalls and banners being torn down at antifa actions

    Entirely likely. Antifa are Nazis, they and communists have always been in competition for power. Plus antifa is keen on random violence

    Only way to deal with vampire organisations that want to suck the life out of movements is to not give them any space. I have spilled the blood of many a calico banner in my day belonging to a Democratic Socialist Party member

  11. Harlequin Decline
    #2518753, posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    This ‘horizontal fisting equalisation’ sounds a bit perverted to me. Sounds a bit like mutual branchioproctic insertion.

  12. Neil
    #2518755, posted on October 9, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    This Koch individual is relatively new to me.

    He has been around a long time. During Keatings recession we had to have home loan interest rates hit 18%. But you could get a 5 year fixed rate for “just” 15%. Koch advised people to take the fixed 15% because it gave you certainty. Variable home loan rates then crashed to 12%. Lots of people then paid a penalty to get out of the fixed rate onto the variable rate

  13. stackja
    #2518756, posted on October 9, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Neil
    #2518755, posted on October 9, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Financial advice is like BOM forecasts.

  14. memoryvault
    #2518757, posted on October 9, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Can someone explain to me the difference between “horizontal fiscal equalisation”, and “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” ?

  15. srr
    #2518758, posted on October 9, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    My Chat with Politically Incorrect Swedish Sociologist Göran Adamson
    (THE SAAD TRUTH_518)

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2518760, posted on October 9, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Thanks Neil. I remember that, and a bloke at work stuck on some stratospheric interest rate, and weeping daily in his cups. This Koch fellow then was gifted with the mark of both sage and prophet. I must become more acquainted with his wisdom then.

