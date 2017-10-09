Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

Posted on 10:45 am, October 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

509 Responses to Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

1 2 3
  7. Mark A
    #2519220, posted on October 10, 2017 at 4:14 am

    Thanks all the same Tom, but not impressed with today’s selections.
    They don’t mean a lot to me.

  9. Tom
    #2519224, posted on October 10, 2017 at 4:24 am

    Stat of the day from Paul Joseph Watson: abortion outstrips gun murder by 100 to one as a cause of death in America so, of course, liberals have spent the past week demanding that the US citizenry be disarmed.

    #LeftismIsAMentalIllness.

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *