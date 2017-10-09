Liberty Quote
Unlike socialism, mired as it is in the static reproduction of things already invented, capitalism is dynamic and energetic. It cheerfully fosters and encourages creativity, unspoken possibilities, and dreams of the individual.— Aryeh Spero
-
Recent Comments
- notafan on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Empire on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- struth on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Empire on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Hydra on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Empire on Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Andrew on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel
- Q&A Forum: October 9, 2017
- Marcus Classis: Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Ministerial Press Releases
- Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Richard Ebeling: All Government Powers are based on Mystical Justifications
- The Trump effect
- Roundup Oct 8
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity politics
- Be careful what you wish for. Very careful.
- No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left
- “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Labor threatens renewed land expropriation to meet greenhouse emission reductions
- Xenophon goes down
- Laura Williams: Catalonia Shows the Danger of Disarming Civilians
- If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere
- Evidence Based Policy
- A metaphor for the relationship between the elected and the electors
- The words speak for themselves
- An unnatural rate of economic ignorance
- David Leyonhjelm: Regulate first, ask questions later
- Political Reform
- Two Keynesian Economists Were Walking Down the Street
- Some thoughts on Las Vegas
- Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Green Jobs
- Bad advice from The Financial Times
- Gun Control in the USA
- The politically correct guide to diversity
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
781 Responses to Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
rickw seems to be feeling himself today.
The unbearable lightness of virtue signalling journalism
The White Privilege of the “Lone Wolf” Shooter
The idea that somebody as plugged in and jaded as Streep didn’t hitherto know abut Weinstein is utterly preposterous.
Come on. Have you ever called 000/911 and tried to get information through? Now add four thousand other calls while the operator is trying to figure out if you matter, and if so who you are – REALLY.
Where did it say they called and couldn’t get through?
Most Hotel Security operations would have pre established communication channels with Police by virtue of the fact that they are more likely to be able to give quality information to Police than average Joe.
Tim Blair:
Has Iowahawk unfriended the little faggot yet?
Que?
Blair supporting yes.
Literal Moon Nazis confirmed!!!!
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/oct/09/apollo-14-song-a-hymn-to-god-or-to-the-nazis
Tim Radford’s review of The Earth Gazers by Christopher Potter (Review, 7 October) notes that the American astronaut Stuart Roosa played the hymn How Great Thou Art as his craft, Apollo 14, approached the moon. The review goes on to discuss the contribution of the ex-SS officer (and, in the view of many, war criminal) Wernher von Braun to the US space programme.
The two things may not be unconnected. The Nazi anthem known as the Horst Wessel Song, still banned in postwar Germany, has a tune that, if not derived from How Great Thou Art, closely resembles it. One wonders whether the choice of this particular hymn to play to a listening world was a simple error of judgment or something rather more unwholesome.
Stephen Sedley
Oxford
Here I was thinking CET was 1 of 50 ideas put forward by a guy with no formal training in economics (or any relevant field) rather than a constitutional amendment.
All Hollywood knew. But pretended not to know. Same with Slick Willie.
Thanks, taxpayers:
Home for Sales! ABC presenter Leigh splashes out $2million on a new FIVE bedroom house in trendy inner Sydney suburb just months after marriage split”.
Really nice-looking home.
Really nice-looking home.
How is it possible to be a taxpayer funded celebrity earning celebrity wages?
Iowahawk is all for homo hoedowns too.
That viral Airbus hard landing is the stuff of nightmares:
Those big birds can take a pounding. That is phenomenal.
nice illustration of the gun hypocrisy
Attention Fisk!:
https://twitter.com/nontolerantman/status/917069627406110722
Weinstein is a whiny little bitch:
https://twitter.com/janicemin/status/917485536020905984
45599 people are killed bu infections in US hospitals each year?
Doctors are truly monsters.
Tim Blair:
Has Iowahawk unfriended the little faggot yet?
Que?
Iowahawk is all for homo hoedowns too.
Oh great…..
“Really nice-looking home.
How is it possible to be a taxpayer funded celebrity earning celebrity wages?”
Well, life-time taxpayer fundee Triggsy paid $2.89 million for her Vaucluse home back in 2007 and reportedly sold it for over 3 million in 2015:
https://www.domain.com.au/news/gillian-triggs-lists-vaucluse-home-20150430-1mwqy9/
Compared to Triggsy, Sales’ purchase is relatively modest.
No, it’s not.
Yes, but done by the book. Great piloting.
Arsehole Shorten attacking Abbott on TV right now from both ends of the energy debate, despite both ends being mutually exclusive arguments.
Don’t worry, the media will pull him up.
No, no, no Snoop, you got it wrong.
It’s the, more Catholic than their church, more holy than God, notafan, who knows everything, everywhere, all the time, especially better than the people there, thinking, saying, doing and experiencing what notafan declares (and everyone obediently believes), must really be the case, despite any and all contrary evidence that notafan also declares must be ignored.
Others simply commit the unforgivable crime against notafan’s delusion of omnipotence, by daring to share anything notafan has declared verboten, for others to consider for themselves, or not, as they themselves will.
The worst though, are those who cowardly, silently, keep giving notafan a free pass coz, ‘enemy of your enemy’, and other intellectual wankery … 🙄
See, if you can’t/won’t stand up to the anonymous ‘notafan’s’ as anonymous names on an anonymous blog, we all know how much you roll over for them in the real world.
Well said, Joe. If this is the only thing he achieves for the rest of his political career he will be a winner. Alas, some local form of Arkancide would prevail.
Triggered!
“we think”………………………………………………………..big call.
Both the ” we” and the ” think” .
How dare those evil miners make a profit?
Quasi-evil.
I reckon the Emirates maintenance director may have preferred a little less left rudder on touchdown.
Incidentally Snoopy was quoting Infidel Tiger, not me, and to the extent I was involved in the discussion I was quoting reliable news sources, not an hysterical make it up as he goes along teenager called Gio Rios.
But don’t let the truth get in the way of a good vendetta.
BTW How is the muslim angle going for you now Marilou Danley has been exposed as a several times a week Mass goer?