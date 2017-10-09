Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

Posted on 10:45 am, October 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Chris
    #2519528, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    rickw seems to be feeling himself today.

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2519529, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    The unbearable lightness of virtue signalling journalism
    The White Privilege of the “Lone Wolf” Shooter

  3. C.L.
    #2519532, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    The idea that somebody as plugged in and jaded as Streep didn’t hitherto know abut Weinstein is utterly preposterous.

  4. rickw
    #2519533, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Come on. Have you ever called 000/911 and tried to get information through? Now add four thousand other calls while the operator is trying to figure out if you matter, and if so who you are – REALLY.

    Where did it say they called and couldn’t get through?

    Most Hotel Security operations would have pre established communication channels with Police by virtue of the fact that they are more likely to be able to give quality information to Police than average Joe.

  5. rickw
    #2519534, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Tim Blair:

    Has Iowahawk unfriended the little faggot yet?

    Que?

    Blair supporting yes.

  6. thefrolickingmole
    #2519535, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Literal Moon Nazis confirmed!!!!
    https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/oct/09/apollo-14-song-a-hymn-to-god-or-to-the-nazis

    Tim Radford’s review of The Earth Gazers by Christopher Potter (Review, 7 October) notes that the American astronaut Stuart Roosa played the hymn How Great Thou Art as his craft, Apollo 14, approached the moon. The review goes on to discuss the contribution of the ex-SS officer (and, in the view of many, war criminal) Wernher von Braun to the US space programme.

    The two things may not be unconnected. The Nazi anthem known as the Horst Wessel Song, still banned in postwar Germany, has a tune that, if not derived from How Great Thou Art, closely resembles it. One wonders whether the choice of this particular hymn to play to a listening world was a simple error of judgment or something rather more unwholesome.
    Stephen Sedley
    Oxford

  7. Andrew
    #2519536, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    “If the Government is genuinely going to call into doubt the CET, then our view is it would need to suggest what the alternative is going to be — because we need something.”

    Here I was thinking CET was 1 of 50 ideas put forward by a guy with no formal training in economics (or any relevant field) rather than a constitutional amendment.

  8. stackja
    #2519537, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    C.L.
    #2519532, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:07 pm
    The idea that somebody as plugged in and jaded as Streep didn’t hitherto know abut Weinstein is utterly preposterous.

    All Hollywood knew. But pretended not to know. Same with Slick Willie.

  10. rickw
    #2519539, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Really nice-looking home.

    How is it possible to be a taxpayer funded celebrity earning celebrity wages?

  11. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2519540, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Tim Blair:

    Has Iowahawk unfriended the little faggot yet?
    Que?

    Iowahawk is all for homo hoedowns too.

  12. C.L.
    #2519541, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    That viral Airbus hard landing is the stuff of nightmares:

  13. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2519542, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Those big birds can take a pounding. That is phenomenal.

  15. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2519544, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Attention Fisk!:

    https://twitter.com/nontolerantman/status/917069627406110722

  16. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2519546, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Weinstein is a whiny little bitch:

    https://twitter.com/janicemin/status/917485536020905984

  17. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2519547, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    45599 people are killed bu infections in US hospitals each year?

    Doctors are truly monsters.

  18. rickw
    #2519548, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Tim Blair:

    Has Iowahawk unfriended the little faggot yet?
    Que?

    Iowahawk is all for homo hoedowns too.

    Oh great…..

  19. Des Deskperson
    #2519549, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    “Really nice-looking home.

    How is it possible to be a taxpayer funded celebrity earning celebrity wages?”

    Well, life-time taxpayer fundee Triggsy paid $2.89 million for her Vaucluse home back in 2007 and reportedly sold it for over 3 million in 2015:

    https://www.domain.com.au/news/gillian-triggs-lists-vaucluse-home-20150430-1mwqy9/

    Compared to Triggsy, Sales’ purchase is relatively modest.

  20. The Beer Whisperer
    #2519550, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS
    Vic Police top cop supports gay marriage

    No, it’s not.

  21. Hydra
    #2519552, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    That viral Airbus hard landing is the stuff of nightmares:

    Yes, but done by the book. Great piloting.

  22. The Beer Whisperer
    #2519553, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Arsehole Shorten attacking Abbott on TV right now from both ends of the energy debate, despite both ends being mutually exclusive arguments.

  23. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2519554, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Arsehole Shorten attacking Abbott on TV right now from both ends of the energy debate, despite both ends being mutually exclusive arguments.

    Don’t worry, the media will pull him up.

  24. srr
    #2519555, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Snoopy
    #2519363, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:52 am

    They are now claiming the security guard was shot at Manadaly Bay before he opened fire on the crowd.

    Who is this ‘They’ of which you speak? Why is it that only you and ssr get to know?

    No, no, no Snoop, you got it wrong.

    It’s the, more Catholic than their church, more holy than God, notafan, who knows everything, everywhere, all the time, especially better than the people there, thinking, saying, doing and experiencing what notafan declares (and everyone obediently believes), must really be the case, despite any and all contrary evidence that notafan also declares must be ignored.

    Others simply commit the unforgivable crime against notafan’s delusion of omnipotence, by daring to share anything notafan has declared verboten, for others to consider for themselves, or not, as they themselves will.

    The worst though, are those who cowardly, silently, keep giving notafan a free pass coz, ‘enemy of your enemy’, and other intellectual wankery … 🙄

    See, if you can’t/won’t stand up to the anonymous ‘notafan’s’ as anonymous names on an anonymous blog, we all know how much you roll over for them in the real world.

  25. Empire
    #2519556, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    The ONLY thing TA has to do and his sole goal should be a royal commission into the global warming fraud. I want to see ministers under oath explain that they were given advice and acted on it. I want to see the advisers and lobbyists explain their positions and the evidence for those positions. I want to see those that might recant to do so under oath and to explain why they did not advise the ministers involved of the fraud. I want to see managers to blocked access from sceptics to ministers and others explain their part in the fraud. I want to see banks and the finance industry explain their role in the scam. I want to see the commission follow the money to see who was paid to block the truth. In short I want revenge and I want TA to enable the enacting of that revenge of all of us and mostly for himself.

    Well said, Joe. If this is the only thing he achieves for the rest of his political career he will be a winner. Alas, some local form of Arkancide would prevail.

  27. struth
    #2519558, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    “We think (same-sex marriage is) probably something that should’ve happened a while ago,” Mr Ashton told 3AW radio on Tuesday

    “we think”………………………………………………………..big call.

    Both the ” we” and the ” think” .

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2519561, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Workers protest against gold royalty increase at Parliament House
    Dylan Caporn, PerthNow
    an hour ago

    HUNDREDS of industry workers have rallied at State Parliament against Labor’s proposed increase to the gold royalty this morning, as the future of the controversial budget measure hangs in the balance.

    The rally, hosted by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy, comes ahead of a Liberal party room meeting, where MPs will debate and vote on whether to block the gold royalty increase in the Upper House.

    Rally attendees heard from Treasurer Ben Wyatt, Opposition leader Mike Nahan, One Nation’s Robin Scott and Nationals WA leader Mia Davies.

    Mr Wyatt, who was booed at times during his speech, defended the gold royalty increase, saying modeling showed gold miners had a spread of profits between $200 and $800 an ounce last year.

    Mr Wyatt, who grew up in Leonora, said he did not want to implement a policy which would have a dramatic, negative impact on the sector.

    Dr Nahan told the crowd he would make the argument in the party room against the increase, saying the move would cost jobs.

    The idea was considered under the previous government, but a decision was made not to go ahead with it. During the debate at the time, now-Premier Mark McGowan argued against it.

    “This is a backflip … they do not have a mandate to do this,” Dr Nahan said.

    It was revealed this morning at the meeting, a majority of the 22 Liberal MPs are expected to vote in favour of supporting a disallowance motion in Parliament’s Upper House against the revenue-raising measure.

    Sources say up to six of the Liberals’ nine Upper House members were reluctant to block the impost, but most of the 13 Lower House MPs are strongly in favour of a challenge.

    Opponents say the Upper House should not block money measures, as it would break a long standing tradition.

    How dare those evil miners make a profit?

  30. Empire
    #2519563, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Yes, but done by the book. Great piloting.

    I reckon the Emirates maintenance director may have preferred a little less left rudder on touchdown.

  31. notafan
    #2519564, posted on October 10, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Incidentally Snoopy was quoting Infidel Tiger, not me, and to the extent I was involved in the discussion I was quoting reliable news sources, not an hysterical make it up as he goes along teenager called Gio Rios.

    But don’t let the truth get in the way of a good vendetta.

    BTW How is the muslim angle going for you now Marilou Danley has been exposed as a several times a week Mass goer?

