Liberty Quote
The proper and limited use of government is to invoke a common justice and keep the peace – and that is all.— Leonard Read
-
Recent Comments
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Robber Baron on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Arky on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- GerardO on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Neil on A parliament that does not legislate – call in the police.
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- GerardO on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Motelier on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- marcus classis on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- marcus classis on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- marcus classis on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- GerardO on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- marcus classis on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Jannie on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- GerardO on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Arky on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- marcus classis on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Jannie on A parliament that does not legislate – call in the police.
- GerardO on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- marcus classis on Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Peter O’Brien: Nick Xenophon and the ‘Casual’ Senate Vacancy
- Swamp increasingly isolated by Trump
- A parliament that does not legislate – call in the police.
- Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel
- Q&A Forum: October 9, 2017
- Marcus Classis: Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Ministerial Press Releases
- Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Richard Ebeling: All Government Powers are based on Mystical Justifications
- The Trump effect
- Roundup Oct 8
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity politics
- Be careful what you wish for. Very careful.
- No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left
- “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Labor threatens renewed land expropriation to meet greenhouse emission reductions
- Xenophon goes down
- Laura Williams: Catalonia Shows the Danger of Disarming Civilians
- If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere
- Evidence Based Policy
- A metaphor for the relationship between the elected and the electors
- The words speak for themselves
- An unnatural rate of economic ignorance
- David Leyonhjelm: Regulate first, ask questions later
- Political Reform
- Two Keynesian Economists Were Walking Down the Street
- Some thoughts on Las Vegas
- Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Green Jobs
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,047 Responses to Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
I abhor deer.
Thank you struth
Three serving officers, Chris Sheehy, Steven Rapisarda, Shane Housego and former officer Christian McDonald are seeking compensation and an apology from NSW Police, arguing the complaint was false and homophobic.
Its an infringement of their cultural rights to take ecstasy and exchange bodily fluids.
Fun fact from India.
A common red house brick costs about 12 cents. 6000 rupees per 1000.
Arky
The only thing you’re likely to blow is your grandpa’s rigor mortis erection in the funeral parlour you punk-ass white boy!!1!
You guys are gunna butcher Bambi???
So well said!
But too front on.
Better to take the oblique approach:
Would you really prefer to be sitting in a bark humpy tonight, not knowing where your next meal is coming from, without electrickery and internet?
you faggot, I’ll kcuf u in the ssa in front of everyone here, bitch
Peta Cradling with Latho on Jones.
Peta has openly revealed that treasury officials insist that the population Ponzi scheme is the only way they can rig the numbers to make good looking forward forecasts.
Credlin.
Leftist aotocorrect.
I asked an Aboriginal acquaintance a similar question.
“Fvck off! That’s why you white fellas invented the motor car and MacDonald’s!”
You think it was bin Laden?
It was Cheney & the Masons…
My guide tells me that Cambodia has always enjoyed KFC.
Khumer Fried Cricket.
The Beloved ate one the other night. It was deep fried on a little stick. He said it tasted bland but crunchy.
ZK2A
Email from a friend.
he had to sit through a bullshit ‘welcome to country’ ceremony twice last week. The old duck giving them’s an ‘australian aborigine’ from Leichardt in Sydney, but her parents hail from Sicily and she charges $3000 a pop.
Member of the ‘theresasuckerborneveryminute tribe’, apparently.
swallowed, hollowed
You need a new crystal meth supplier.
The current one’s cutting his stock with Drano.
Mugwump, this stabby Harris dude must be BLM, correct? Antifa are non-violent and only act in self-defence. Amirite?
Australia is now so wealthy we can’t afford to cool a house below 26 degrees.
i wish i had a bigger schlong
But they are tasty.
calli
I gather you have come from Siem Reap to Phnom Penh ?
Your bus may or may not have stopped at the Happy House pit stop and market.
Tarantula is the go there. Apparently the locals developed a taste after the Khmer Rouge left everyone starving.
Now so many tarantulas are consumed by locals and the road trade, they have to import them from further afield given depletion of local stocks.
Have a think about how great the Khmer empire was to produce a site like Angkor, and how low the Commos dragged them.
\0/
/\
Monty, stop pretending to be Gerard O’Pederast.
..
Never tried venison.
The last critter I killed and ate was a seven giller.
Nothing worse than slipping on a troll turd on the thread. Right up there with standing on regurgitated prawn heads courtesy of puddy cat.
M0nty is a Soros disinformation peddlar. I get my money from Harvey Weinstein.
Kentucky Fried Bird ?
Don’t often try the Open Forum because its too fast for me. But is it usual to have random Sex thingies posted from a deviant?
Venison’s nice, Arky. I’d never buy the bloody stuff as I have a freezer full of it all the time.
Great in curries and Spanish style game recipe stews.
TAke a look, y’all: IMG_4346.jpeg
Harvey has conned you. A pearl necklace is worth fcuk all.
Nope. Doomlord will smite him soon enough.
He does need to change his meth supplier though. Or stop snorting cheap dishwasher powder.
Jannie
Normally the odder beans here try to stalk commenters and have them soften their skin with moisturiser before planning to flay them and wear them as a skin suit. So a bit of Weinstein-speak is fairly tame really.
Ali falls in love with a goat, whom he names Nada.
Nada is a boy’s name I hope.
It’s a girls name.
Stay with the young stuff. Fillet steaks and leg and shoulder roasts.
Could be worse, trumble, ummmm, error, could be trolling the forum with his big thoughts.
The two-year old Stephen A. Smith gag was lame and stupid when he did it.
Do better.
Snoopy – agree with fallow and chital.
With reds, curry’s the way to go.
Really? I’ll be surprised if there isn’t a Twitter campaign to have it removed from cinemas.
That is just so embarrassing, sorta like the drunk uncle at a wedding that decides he should feel up every single lady at the reception.
clarcus massis
Arky at 2108
What breed of shark was that?
everyone here talks like SJWs
Tony Abbott back singing the old refrain: climate change is absolute crap; just as are the utterances dripping from the sour lips of the inelegant and ineloquent Solvenian Hag.
And if that is bird, you should be nicer.
I’m the only one on here who doesn’t dob you in to the blog owner as soon as you show up here.
Am at “catholic” hospital. Elevator doors open…full burqa clad woman standing in the middle. Guy next to me asks if lift is going up. Burqa clad woman says “down” gesturing with her thumb downwards. This reminded me of the scene out of “The Life of Brian” where similarly clad women enjoyed public executions.
From Mother Lode at 6:57 pm:
Eh???
Wooooossshhh! It’s only seven years since the slag from Altona made the comment and already she is off the hook!