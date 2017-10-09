Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

Posted on 10:45 am, October 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,047 Responses to Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

  2. Tintarella di Luna
    #2519854, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    struth
    #2519745, posted on October 10, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Thank you struth

  3. Jannie
    #2519855, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Three serving officers, Chris Sheehy, Steven Rapisarda, Shane Housego and former officer Christian McDonald are seeking compensation and an apology from NSW Police, arguing the complaint was false and homophobic.

    Its an infringement of their cultural rights to take ecstasy and exchange bodily fluids.

  4. Farmer Gez
    #2519856, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Fun fact from India.
    A common red house brick costs about 12 cents. 6000 rupees per 1000.

  5. GerardO
    #2519857, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Arky

    The only thing you’re likely to blow is your grandpa’s rigor mortis erection in the funeral parlour you punk-ass white boy!!1!

  6. Eyrie
    #2519858, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    You guys are gunna butcher Bambi???

  7. Roger
    #2519859, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    So well said!

    But too front on.

    Better to take the oblique approach:

    Would you really prefer to be sitting in a bark humpy tonight, not knowing where your next meal is coming from, without electrickery and internet?

  8. GerardO
    #2519860, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    you faggot, I’ll kcuf u in the ssa in front of everyone here, bitch

  9. John Constantine
    #2519861, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Peta Cradling with Latho on Jones.

    Peta has openly revealed that treasury officials insist that the population Ponzi scheme is the only way they can rig the numbers to make good looking forward forecasts.

  10. John Constantine
    #2519862, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Credlin.

    Leftist aotocorrect.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2519863, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Would you really prefer to be sitting in a bark humpy tonight, not knowing where your next meal is coming from, without electrickery and internet?

    I asked an Aboriginal acquaintance a similar question.

    “Fvck off! That’s why you white fellas invented the motor car and MacDonald’s!”

  12. GerardO
    #2519865, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    You think it was bin Laden?
    It was Cheney & the Masons…

  13. calli
    #2519866, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    My guide tells me that Cambodia has always enjoyed KFC.

    Khumer Fried Cricket.

    The Beloved ate one the other night. It was deep fried on a little stick. He said it tasted bland but crunchy.

  14. marcus classis
    #2519867, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    ZK2A

    Email from a friend.

    he had to sit through a bullshit ‘welcome to country’ ceremony twice last week. The old duck giving them’s an ‘australian aborigine’ from Leichardt in Sydney, but her parents hail from Sicily and she charges $3000 a pop.

    Member of the ‘theresasuckerborneveryminute tribe’, apparently.

  16. marcus classis
    #2519869, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    GerardO
    #2519860, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:53 pm
    you faggot, I’ll kcuf u in the ssa in front of everyone here, bitch

    You need a new crystal meth supplier.

    The current one’s cutting his stock with Drano.

  17. Snoopy
    #2519870, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Mugwump, this stabby Harris dude must be BLM, correct? Antifa are non-violent and only act in self-defence. Amirite?

    Deandre Harris, the black man seen being beaten on video by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va. during the “Unite the Right” rally in August, is now facing a felony charge.

    A magistrate issued the warrant Monday. Harris is accused of attacking another man first, and is wanted on charges of unlawful wounding.

  18. John Constantine
    #2519871, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Australia is now so wealthy we can’t afford to cool a house below 26 degrees.

  19. GerardO
    #2519872, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    i wish i had a bigger schlong

  20. marcus classis
    #2519873, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Arky
    #2519851, posted on October 10, 2017 at 8:47 pm
    I abhor deer.

    But they are tasty.

  21. Myrddin Seren
    #2519875, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    calli

    My guide tells me that Cambodia has always enjoyed KFC.

    Khumer Fried Cricket.

    The Beloved ate one the other night. It was deep fried on a little stick. He said it tasted bland but crunchy.

    I gather you have come from Siem Reap to Phnom Penh ?

    Your bus may or may not have stopped at the Happy House pit stop and market.

    Tarantula is the go there. Apparently the locals developed a taste after the Khmer Rouge left everyone starving.

    Now so many tarantulas are consumed by locals and the road trade, they have to import them from further afield given depletion of local stocks.

    Have a think about how great the Khmer empire was to produce a site like Angkor, and how low the Commos dragged them.

  23. marcus classis
    #2519878, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    GerardO
    #2519872, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:04 pm
    i wish i had a bigger schlong

    Monty, stop pretending to be Gerard O’Pederast.

  24. Arky
    #2519880, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    But they are tasty.

    ..
    Never tried venison.
    The last critter I killed and ate was a seven giller.

  25. Atoms for Peace
    #2519881, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Nothing worse than slipping on a troll turd on the thread. Right up there with standing on regurgitated prawn heads courtesy of puddy cat.

  26. GerardO
    #2519882, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    M0nty is a Soros disinformation peddlar. I get my money from Harvey Weinstein.

  27. Myrddin Seren
    #2519883, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Kentucky Fried Bird ?

  28. Jannie
    #2519884, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Don’t often try the Open Forum because its too fast for me. But is it usual to have random Sex thingies posted from a deviant?

  29. marcus classis
    #2519885, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Venison’s nice, Arky. I’d never buy the bloody stuff as I have a freezer full of it all the time.

    Great in curries and Spanish style game recipe stews.

  30. GerardO
    #2519886, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    TAke a look, y’all: IMG_4346.jpeg

  31. Snoopy
    #2519887, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I get my money from Harvey Weinstein.

    Harvey has conned you. A pearl necklace is worth fcuk all.

  32. marcus classis
    #2519888, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Jannie
    #2519884, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:12 pm
    Don’t often try the Open Forum because its too fast for me. But is it usual to have random Sex thingies posted from a deviant?

    Nope. Doomlord will smite him soon enough.

    He does need to change his meth supplier though. Or stop snorting cheap dishwasher powder.

  33. Myrddin Seren
    #2519889, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Jannie

    But is it usual to have random Sex thingies posted from a deviant?

    Normally the odder beans here try to stalk commenters and have them soften their skin with moisturiser before planning to flay them and wear them as a skin suit. So a bit of Weinstein-speak is fairly tame really.

  34. zyconoclast
    #2519890, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Ali falls in love with a goat, whom he names Nada.

    Nada is a boy’s name I hope.

    It’s a girls name.

  35. Snoopy
    #2519891, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Venison’s nice,

    Stay with the young stuff. Fillet steaks and leg and shoulder roasts.

  36. John Constantine
    #2519892, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Could be worse, trumble, ummmm, error, could be trolling the forum with his big thoughts.

  37. marcus classis
    #2519893, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    GerardO
    #2519886, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:13 pm
    TAke a look, y’all: IMG_4346.jpeg

    The two-year old Stephen A. Smith gag was lame and stupid when he did it.

    Do better.

  38. marcus classis
    #2519895, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Snoopy – agree with fallow and chital.

    With reds, curry’s the way to go.

  39. Snoopy
    #2519896, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Nada is a boy’s name I hope.

    It’s a girls name.

    Really? I’ll be surprised if there isn’t a Twitter campaign to have it removed from cinemas.

  40. Motelier
    #2519897, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    TAke a look, y’all: IMG_4346.jpeg

    That is just so embarrassing, sorta like the drunk uncle at a wedding that decides he should feel up every single lady at the reception.

  42. Boambee John
    #2519899, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Arky at 2108

    What breed of shark was that?

  43. GerardO
    #2519901, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    everyone here talks like SJWs

  44. Tintarella di Luna
    #2519903, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Tony Abbott back singing the old refrain: climate change is absolute crap; just as are the utterances dripping from the sour lips of the inelegant and ineloquent Solvenian Hag.

  45. Arky
    #2519904, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    And if that is bird, you should be nicer.
    I’m the only one on here who doesn’t dob you in to the blog owner as soon as you show up here.

  46. Robber Baron
    #2519905, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Am at “catholic” hospital. Elevator doors open…full burqa clad woman standing in the middle. Guy next to me asks if lift is going up. Burqa clad woman says “down” gesturing with her thumb downwards. This reminded me of the scene out of “The Life of Brian” where similarly clad women enjoyed public executions.

  47. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2519906, posted on October 10, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    From Mother Lode at 6:57 pm:

    ” Don’t worry, they will never fill the MCG.

    Well it is a valid point.

    I mean, the little shits don’t go to the cricket. …

    Eh???

    Wooooossshhh! It’s only seven years since the slag from Altona made the comment and already she is off the hook!

