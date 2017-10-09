Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

Posted on 10:45 am, October 9, 2017
1,271 Responses to Monday Forum: October 9, 2017

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2520189, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:23 am

    The Betoota Advocate is a satire site, Bruce.

    Did you actually look at the link I gave M0nty?
    Doesn’t appear that you have.

  2. Snoopy
    #2520190, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Mugwump announces water is wet.

  3. incoherent rambler
    #2520191, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Get paid to turn off the aircon

    I like the idea.
    I’m off to buy a a few aircons to supplement my income.

  4. struth
    #2520192, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Henry VIII wanted to marry another woman, not his manservant.

    And by the way, Henry was watched with everyone of his wives to make sure the marriage was consummated.
    This involves sexual intercourse, something same sex marriage can’t achieve.
    Rooting your mates lubed freckle is not sexual intercourse.

  5. Snoopy
    #2520193, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Fr Rod Bower @FrBower
    ·
    Oct 9
    #Auspol Thank God I am not a Sydney Anglican. #Qanda #SSM (link: https://www.buzzfeed.com/lanesainty/sydney-anglicans-give-one-million-to-no-campaign?utm_term=.pt7N1boNXj#.rtRGkO2GaP) buzzfeed.com/lanesainty/syd…

    What’s with the redundant reference to Sydney?

  6. m0nty
    #2520194, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Yes Bruce. You will forgive me for not knowing the intricacies of Anglicanism, but I suspect an archbishop outranks an archdeacon. Your post is thus of little interest.

  7. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2520195, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Aussie values in schools push
    A call for a debate on how schools can better embrace Australian values is gathering support.

    Laudable undertaking. One might ask if there are any ‘values’ left given the mauling from the Left. Teaching Aussie values will also run the risk of being seen as covert Islamophobia. Let the screeching begin.

  8. srr
    #2520196, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:33 am

    U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue Rages: President Trump is Existential Threat to NAFTA…
    Posted on October 10, 2017 by sundance

    Here we go… buckle up, and grab the popcorn. This is the part where the “trillions at stake” comes into play…

    U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue is now engaged in a direct fight with U.S. President Donald Trump. As would be expected, and as we specifically predicted, Tom Donohue is now specifically aligning himself with Canada and Mexico against the interests of the United States economy.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/tom-donohue-5.jpg

    Tom Donohue gives hundreds of millions to Mitch McConnell and the crony UniParty capitalist ilk that infect Washington DC. Donohue owns the vast majority of U.S. politicians. This battle is the epicenter of lobbying usurpation, and how multinational corporations own U.S. politicians. This battle will be epic.

    MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The most powerful U.S. business lobby accused the Trump administration on Tuesday of making “poison pill proposals” to sabotage talks aimed at modernizing NAFTA, as negotiators began gathering in Washington for fresh trade talks.

    […] Speaking in Mexico City, Thomas Donohue, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s president and chief executive, listed several U.S. proposals that he said would undermine $1 trillion in annual trilateral trade, including a “sunset clause” to force regular negotiations.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/10/u-s-chamber-of-commerce-president-tom-donohue-rages-president-trump-is-existential-threat-to-nafta/

  9. lotocoti
    #2520198, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Get paid to turn off the aircon

    Wonderful.
    I’m currently in the process of buying my first house with aircon.
    In the past, windows and refreshing beverages have been sufficient.
    Looks like I’ll be stepping up from Valu-Rite vodka.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2520199, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Yes Bruce. You will forgive me for not knowing the intricacies of Anglicanism, but I suspect an archbishop outranks an archdeacon

    Hehe. M0nty you do know that the church I attend is an independent church that is in no hierarchy? I’ve made mention of this several times. I love lefty satire, it’s so satirizable.

  11. Gab
    #2520200, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:38 am

    How is turnbull going to determine if someone turns off their a/c during the hot summer?

    I don’t believe trunbull has thought this through. Reminds me of the days when gillard would come up with yet another policy on the run brain fart every day.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2520201, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:40 am

    And by the way, Henry was watched with everyone of his wives to make sure the marriage was consummated.

    Some doubt as to whether the marriage with Anne of Cleves was ever consummated?

  13. Ez
    #2520203, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Get paid to turn off the aircon

    So you can get paid while you’re away on holiday?

  14. m0nty
    #2520204, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:43 am

    That has literally nothing to do with the Betoota Advocate piece, Bruce. Congratulations, you have committed a non sequitur.

  15. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2520205, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:44 am

    As the Dowager of Downton would say: ‘What is a holiday?’

    So you can get paid while you’re away on holiday?

  16. Snoopy
    #2520206, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:45 am

    non sequitur

    Never debate a Latin scholar, Bruce.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2520207, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

    That has literally nothing to do with the Betoota Advocate piece, Bruce. Congratulations, you have committed a non sequitur.

    LOL!

    m0nty
    #2520186, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:21 am

    The Betoota Advocate is a satire site, Bruce.

  18. C.L.
    #2520210, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Horny crocodile chases fisho near nudist beach

    Love is love.

  19. m0nty
    #2520211, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Have you had a stroke, Bruce? Seek medical attention.

  20. Diogenes
    #2520212, posted on October 11, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Can I be paid to not install ac ?

  21. C.L.
    #2520213, posted on October 11, 2017 at 11:01 am

    ABC Online
    Hillary Clinton shocked – SHOCKED! – about her benefactor Harvey Weinstein:

    Hillary Clinton has said she is “shocked and appalled” by the revelations about disgraced movie titan Harvey Weinstein, who faces multiple allegations of sexual abuse and harassment from some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

    Weinstein has been a major Democratic Party donor, with he and his family giving more than $US1.4 million in political contributions since the 1992 election cycle…

    The pressure was also on Mrs Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, and former president Barack Obama to respond to the reports.

    In a statement on Twitter, Mrs Clinton said she was “shocked and appalled” and that “the behaviour described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated”.

    Her statement made no mention of the donations.

    During her 2016 presidential campaign Mrs Clinton championed equal rights and frequently spoke out against sexual harassment.

    Democrats and Clinton have been major beneficiaries of the Weinstein’s family largesse, with $US200,000 to the party’s Senate campaign accounts, $US23,200 to its House campaign arm senatorial and $US46,350 to Mrs Clinton and HILLPAC, a committee she used to support other Democrats while senator.

    Weinstein and Chapman also contributed $US10,000 to then US president Barack Obama.

    Weinstein visited the White House during the Obama presidency and helped put on a film workshop in 2013, where then first lady Michelle Obama described him as a “wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse”.

    Aides to Mr Obama had no response.

