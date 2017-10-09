Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.

Behold! Witness the majesty and power of the Catictionary, a new catalexicon (h/t Rasputin) for those who value the blessing of the English language. Speak ye these words and see thine enemies (or irritating family members) smote with perplexity and wonder! Spread them like you would an infectious disease in a Liberal Party Cabinet meeting.

Translation: Following is the product of the three previous posts seeking original words to introduce to the unsuspecting world.

I’ve slashed and burned a little, so if your suggestion has not appeared here, please do not take it personally. You may not agree with my editorial decisions, but someone has to make them.

Please persist, because this project – which I hope will expand further over time – is nothing without active participation from the clowder.

A number of words as yet have no suitable definition. Even if it isn’t ‘your’ word, you are free to define it and will be acknowledged for doing so.

You might also note that the formatting is a bit average, so feel free to make suggestions there also.

A

Abbariginal. Someone who is quite fair-skinned, blonde and claiming aboriginality for the money, money, money. Shy Ted.

Acadumic – When the alleged intelligent one states something so incredibly stupid. Shy Ted.

Alternative spelling and definition: “Acadumbic – a uni professor who dumbs down students and makes them stupider. An “acadumbic statement” can then be an allegedly intelligent sounding statement which is actually incredibly stupid and devoid of facts or reason. Mr. Rusty.

Accelerated Nation Ruin. Myrddin Seren.

Accusuals – The usual accusers. Steve.

Alt-Racist – Reactionary throwback who believes that a man should be judged by the content of his character, not the colour of his skin. Iain C.

Allaholic Frenzy. (1) – Display of highly agitated behaviour, often in a crowd setting. Can be triggered by almost anything that can be interpreted as disrespectful to Islam, esp. cartoon. Frequently seen in Islamic areas such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and England. Patients suffering from Allaholic Frenzy are advised to be cautious when operating machinery or motor vehicles. References: (1). Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 6th Edition: DSM-6. Eddystone.

Alutheran – A forward-thinking progressive who thinks a man should be judged by the colour of his skin, not the content of their character, and who is thus supercilious and condescending towards an Alt-Racist.” Mr. Rusty.

Antigagnostic – A leftist who becomes agitated and hostile when faced with knowledge and facts. Mr. Rusty.

B

Balance of poorer – To control the votes to ensure Australia’s prosperity is never realised. ‘By holding the balance of poorer Senargy defeated the bill once again.’ Winter has come.

Balancers – Those who always look on the bright side of any beheading or car crushing event. Iain Russell.

Billabonk – “Having a root next to a waterhole. Phill.

Bolshie Ballet – The carefully choreographed routine employed by all leftards when the hideous crimes and failures of socialism are brought up. Responses such as “but that wasn’t real communism”, “but Scandinavia” and “but outside forces” are very common. Mr. Rusty.

C

Canoebaya (noun) – A metaphorical or imagined state in which all parties are in the same boat, but that’s OK because equality and that’s fantastic, man. See also “we are us.” 132andBush.

Catalexicon. Rasputin.

Castrocian – the end of the Cuban dynasty. Rasputin.

Catributors. Tintarella di Luna.

Christianists – They did the Crusades and the Inquisition. They’re not real Christians, like the Islamists aren’t real Islamics. [email protected]

Cleft Parrot – A jibbering, dribbling, unintelligible member of the collectivist left that is unable to form proper sentences or coherent words. Mr. Rusty.

Climatocracy – The upper echelons of the climate science and activist fraternity, made wealthy as dauphins by immeasurable government largesse and whose interbreeding extends to mutual peer review of each others’ work. New members can only be by anointment by fellow Climatocrats or by marriage (joining the reseach group of a Climatocrat). Iain C of The Ponds.

Climatrocity – The catastrophic exploitation of CO2 by enemies of the people as a means to grab power via a one-world government. Faye.

Cultural guilticide. Calli.

D

Derection– What you get when a left wing female takes her clothes off. Shy Ted.

Delection – The subtle art of going to an election, losing seats, but managing to hang on to power. Shy Ted.

Dhummi – A leftist who promotes Islam and wants mass Muslim immigration to Western countries. Mr. Rusty.

Dimformation – Propaganda disguised as information spread by the Marxist Stream Media to the low information, low engagement populace designed to dumb them down even further. Mr. Rsuty.

Dimwitterati – Our energy policy masters. Geoff Derrick.

Dingoat. Stimpson J. Cat.

Alternative definition: Dingoat I suppose could be applied to all LNP members of state and federal parliament save those who voted for Tony Abbott- my local member is a dingoat. Tintarella di Luna.

Dodgeridoo – A fake Aboriginal artefact. Phill.

E

Endocrime System – AKA “politics.” The system of exploitation, theft, corruption and nepotism that results in the phenomenon of politicians and senior public servants becoming incredibly rich via the political system. Mr. Rusty.

Erdogang – The group determined to take secular Turkey back into the dark ages. Herodotus.

F

Farticulation – Talking cr*p. Calli.

Feminein, Femineins. Faye.

Foregasm – Another wonderful feeling one gets when Treasury forecasts a balanced budget sometime in the next 20-30 years. Captain Crunch.

Flannery – A unit of measurement of rain. “I think we’ve had over 75 ‘Flannerys’ in the past week.” A Flannery being 50 gigalitres. Wivenhoe Dam [in south east Queensland] at 1,165 GL is…23.3 Flannerys. Bill Thompson. Definition: Entropy.

Alternative definition: An actionable noun. ie, There was a good ten minutes of solid mutual Flannery from Richard Di Natale and Fran Kelly this morning … meaning, moralistic green-left overstatement, verging on catastrophism, with no apparent embarrassment or acknowledgement of past gaffes. Dave in Marybrook.

Faulty-cultural – A multi-cultural society gone wrong which tends to occur after importing a backward 7th Century culture incompatible with your societal norms. Mr. Rusty.

Faulti-culti – (See above). A particular culture that, once introduced, will eventually corrupt and destroy a host culture. Mr. Rusty.

Fauxboriginal – White people who claim aboriginality based on a fraction of their DNA or ‘how they feel. Carpe Jugulum.

Fauxb/Fauxbia/Fauxbic – The dishonest and slanderous labelling of an individual who publicly questions the narrative imposed by a self-selected moral elite regarding specific favoured groups which share characteristics such as race, gender, sexual preference, religious or cultural belief. e.g. Homofauxbia, Islamofauxbia. The labelled individual is portrayed as suffering from an irrational fear, akin to a dangerous mental illness, of one or more of the favoured groups, thus consciously separating themselves from the societal ‘norm’ and voluntarily surrendering any rights, protections or privileges. This pathologising of dissent is analogous to the historical concept of outlawry, wherein an individual was legally stripped of the rights enjoyed by fellow citizens as the result of an alleged crime committed by the accused. Said outlaw could be ‘hunted’ using means not otherwise permitted by the contemporary legal system. The Post-Rational branding of an individual as a ‘fauxb’ presently submits them for hunting (by any and all persons who express an interest) in a reputational and social sense only, though Self-Elected Retributive Justice Magistrates (SERJMs, or simply RJMs) aim to progress legislation to the point where the hunting of fellow humans is again sanctioned by society as a whole, or its unelected representatives.

Fleffers – Far-left activists who routinely are stacked into the audiences of panels and TV shows (see Q&A) in order to whoop, cheer and vigorously applaud their ideology and its espousers. This has the effect of keeping them pumped up and excited until the other people’s money shot is reached. Mr. Rusty.

Fridgicide – Thanks to a US intellectual we now know that this, not Islamic, terrorism is the real threat to western civilisation. Adelagado.

G

Gangreen – A member of the minority watermelon party. Rasputin.

Grateness – Turnbull: Greatness into Grateness. Mother Lode.

Gaypr – An abbreviation of ‘Gay Privilege.’ Muddy.

Gayredherringcrumb – People discussing something someone else doesn’t want them to discuss. Notafan.

Grammargasm. Chris.

Grotesque National Product – New monetary measure describing the shrinking difference between the slightly increasing Gross National Product and the out of control total Federal and State Government debt. Iain C.

H

Hi-Alanism.

Homopath – A gay person who wants to harm to anyone deemed to be “homophobic”. Mr. Rusty.

Hyperhyperventilist – A person who hyperventilates at the slightest statement or action that could be considered politically incorrect e.g. someone who is incensed that President Trump complimented Macron’s missus on her appearance. Mrs Bouquet in Keeping Up Appearances would qualify if she were more left-wing rather than a conservative. Philip Dowling.

Hypertainsion – The nervousness felt between a terrorist incident and the confirmation of which group or ideology committed the act. Mr. Rusty.

Hysteractomy – A barren, soulless, progressive female who goes on a hysterical rant of fake outrage at the tiniest of slights. (ref. Gillard misogyny “speech”). Mr. Rusty.

I

Indanity – The mentally disturbed behaviour of Victoristan’s premier. Incoherent Rambler.

Insulterati. Viva.

Intaxication – That wonderful feeling Government gives you when they spend $ on you. But you know a headache is coming. Captain Crunch.

Interchangeable Filthcog. John Constantine.

Interruption Lotto – A conservative version of the traditional game of ‘Chicken’ wherein a small group of genetically unique Catallaxians regularly and voluntarily expose themselves to psychological trauma by watching an extreme-left propaganda broadcast from the taxpayer funded Ministry of Truth. The Catallaxian who can demonstrate the lowest level of mental disturbance at the end of the program each week is declared the ‘winner’ and is awarded an imaginary pair of ‘chaps’ to use as they please until the following week. There is at present no mandatory drug testing of participants. Carpe Jugulum.

J

Journolice/Journolouse. Snoopy.

K

Kleptocrony. John Constantine?

Kleptoswampturd. John Constantine?

Koraninanity – The argument that Islam is just like Christianity because Crusades. Calli.

L

Lattesexual – Inner city dweller willing to have meaningless sex with any gender after a couple of shots. Baa Humbug.

Leftwaffe, The – The droning, mechanical formations of SJW’s that carpet bomb social media with hashtags and believe they are superior to all others. Mr. Rusty.

Loan Wolf – A recent arrival to Australia, a previous resident of a caliphate, on loan, at taxpayer expense. Aims to turn Australia into the place they left, fond of truck and car based street performances. Nick.

Luddlumite – One slow on the uptake of essential information while fast talking. Herodotus.

M

Maloney – Anything our beloved leader says. Captain Crunch.

Mallard/s. (Also Dallard/s). Those concrete barriers our brain dead elites have chosen to decorate our cities with. Can be interchanged as barrier to any future prosperity. Captain Crunch.

ManBunPig – A metrosexual who gets their panties in a bunch for no specific reason. Carpe Jugulum.

Marxist Stream Media – The collective formerly known as the Mainstream Media. Mr. Rusty.

Meducation System – Systematic drugging of our brightest, most active children to be dumber than our teachers. Jumpnmcar.

Methnic – An ethnic addicted to Meth. Stimpson J. Cat.

Monobattery / SAbattery – By using OPM, SA ensures it remains on the bleeding edge of energy technology. Similar to the monorail purchased by the Simpson town of Springfield. Winter has come.

MsGuided – A state of mind whereby a tiny fraction of a percentage of angry, talentless, extremist women with no social skills believe they know exactly what all remaining women think, feel and desire, if only the Patriarchy let them. Iain C.

Musk Stick – What male lefties get when talking renewables; What politicians get after Elon has been to town. Jobsy.

Muskovite – A person who accepts the spiel of a carpetbagger as fact. Yon Toad.

N

Naggot – A conjunction of ‘nag’ and ‘maggot”: a certain highly paid public servant without whom, according to this same individual, our society would descend into a spiral of name-calling and malevolent staring. Fred Lenin.

Neo-Apartheid – Progressive, compassionate policy that supposes that locking certain sections of the community into their old non-Western, non-technological culture will magically result in improved standards of living. Iain C.

O

OPMShot/Other People’s Money Shot. The excitement felt by spraying around taxpayers money whilst proclaiming yourself to be the most amazing person ever, screaming “fair share” and reprimanding any dodgers. Mr. Rusty.

Orcleft, Their. John Constantine.

P

Phallinked – A person associated with the “Safe Schools” child grooming program. Carpe Jugulum.

Pollicock – Political correctness (remembering ‘poppycock’). Faye.

Pollikak – From Collins English Dictionary – C19 from Dutch dialect ‘pappekak’ literally: soft excrement, from ‘pap’ soft + ‘kak’ dung. Faye.

Pollycy. That policy which the average punter knows will achieve nothing and is done purely for political purposes. Shy Ted.

Pregressive – A self-righteous, soi disant ultra-modern thinker who takes his agricultural beliefs from 10,000 BC (pre-farming), social policies from 3000 BC (pre-family groups), marital policies from 1500 BC (pre-Mosaic monogamy), science and technological ideas from 1700 AD (pre-industrial revolution) and economic guidance from 1860 (Marx). Iain C.

Pretard – The extremely rare occurrence of a hot lefty who adopts Progressive standpoints in order to improve their social standing with other Progtards. Mr. Rusty.

Preposterist – Someone who expects others to believe their bullsh*t. Calli.

Q

Quilty – Adjective. After Archibald-botherer and, inexplicably, official war artist Ben Quilty. This is the flashy, mannered impasto now slapped around weekly by Anh Do, and because it echoes the puffed-up comfort of a quilt. Dave in Marybrook.

R

Rabz Doctrine – Shut. It. Down. Fire. Them. All. ‘Rabz it.’ Rabz.

Robber Baron Theory – A left-leaning vagina is better than a straight white penis. Robber Baron.

Rakeathon – Doubling down on bullshit after being whacked in the face with a rake. Zippy.

Raycism: An inability or unwillingness to judge a person based solely on their shadow. The inability to elevate an individual’s perceived ‘value’ based on supposed racial origin. Muddy.

Rearviewergy – Rear view energy. Politicians in cahoots with crony capitalists decide that the way forward is to firmly fix our sight in the rear view mirror – i.e. windmills.

Red Squirrel – “A distraction released during an argument with a lefty (who is losing the debate).” Mr. Rusty.

Relaxivism – The use of reason and logic to calm a fellow citizen who has become alarmed or agitated by prophecies put forward by special interest groups. Relaxivism strives to remove hysteria and emotion from debates and to replace it with rationality and scepticism. Beliaik.

RoPe – RoP evangelists. Given enough RoPe… pbw.

Ruinables. John Constantine.

S

Senarchy – The process by which senate minority parties block the mandate of an elected government. Another old bloke.

Senargy – Where the combined power of the Upper House mobilises to diminish any chance of reigning in government spending. Winter has come.

Shutitdownism – The only viable end result after gubberment has tampered, regulated, interfered or taxed a system that should not have been in to start with. Fibro. (See also Rabz Doctrine).

Slacktivist – Someone who only attends demos after midday. Calli.

Snouters.

Socialislam – The unofficial alliance between the left and Islam against Western liberal democracy. Mr. Rusty.

Spitcoin – Their internal currency of choice, the more spitcoins a swampy accumulates, the higher on their virtue ladder they are elevated and the greater the range of lesser deplorable people they can spit down on. John Constantine.

Splodehenge – Recently installed tumescent terror totems, installed across Sydney and Melbourne CBDs. Not related to any one group in particular. (See Loan Wolf). Nick.

Squandermonkies. Thefrolickingmole.

Surfdom – The indolent lifestyle and slacktivist world on the internet … the coming serfdom under leftist rule. Cui Bono.

T

Tealighting – Acts and deed carried out (such as the lighting of candles) that occur after a terrorist incident involving the RoP by those who wish to deny, misdirect and distort reality. Mr. Rusty.

Testosterdrone – A beta male who can’t resist trolling even when he’s reviled, ignored, chastised, and wrong. Herodotus.

Tollerance – The heavy monetary and social price Western countries have to pay in order to ‘enjoy’ the ‘benefits’ of multiculturalism. A Lurker.

Triggs Point – The realisation that after broadcasting your contempt for someone in the left media for days that you have completely forgotten the facts of the matter. Iain C.

Trumpentia – An altered state of consciousness where reasoned argument explodes in a red mist of mental self-harm. Tom.

Tuppitude – Sexual intercourse involving sheeple. Mr. Rusty.

Two-bagger – Your typical leftist/SJW who is as repulsive in the outside as they are on the inside and thus during tuppitude require two paper bags over the head in case the first one falls off. Mr. Rusty.

U

Unintelligentsia, The – The “ruling” class, from the UN down to all major political parties and NGO hangers-on. Some History.

V

Vichy Liberals – Liberal Party politicians who conspire against Australian values. Robber Baron.

Vinegar Tits – An old bagged-out Stasi radical commie disguised as a conservative. Rob MW.

VisOrama – Panoramic Virtue Signalling (anything from the environment to sexuality to electing a black, Marxist homosexual as president). Baa Humbug.

Vomitary Contribution: Payments demanded with a veneer of volunteerism which make you sick. Rasputin.

W

X

Y

Youthajism – The smug, satisfactory feeling achieved by SJW students as they march, chant and ejaculate meaningless slogans and platitude. Often used as a substitute for the fact that SJWs are largely incapable of getting laid, or if they are then it’s with a two-bagger. Mr. Rusty.

Z

Zyx – The politically-correct form of ‘Dude.’ i.e. ‘Zyx, check out the pair on that one!’ Muddy.