Q&A Forum: October 9, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
21 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 9, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2518901, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Panellists: Matt Canavan, Queensland Nationals Senator; Amanda Rishworth, Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel; Richard Di Natale, Leader of The Australian Greens; Peggy O’Neal, President of the Richmond Football Club; and Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan Research.

    19 please.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2518903, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    25, please.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2518911, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Good evening troops

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpwe 54
    Stackja 19
    ZK2A 25

  4. Westie woman
    #2518912, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Hi everyone

    Carpe may I have lucky 13 please

    Thanks!

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2518914, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    ZK2A 25

  6. Peter Castieau
    #2518915, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Hi everyone. 52 please Carpe.

    It’s appropriate that stackja announced the “stacked” panel we are about to witness.

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2518918, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    ZK2A 25
    Westie Woman 13

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2518920, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    ZK2A 25
    Westie Woman 13
    Custard 52

  9. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2518922, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    =(8.925*-12.82314+7)*(2/0.333)+663-0.6755285285285

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2518924, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    ZK2A 25
    Westie Woman 13
    Custard 52
    Grumpy – FFS

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2518926, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    ZK2A 25
    Westie Woman 13
    Custard 52
    Grumpy 17

  12. Baldrick
    #2518929, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San, 21 please

  13. stackja
    #2518930, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Peter Castieau
    #2518915, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:09 pm
    Hi everyone. 52 please Carpe.

    It’s appropriate that stackja announced the “stacked” panel we are about to witness.

    Always proper and fitting.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2518932, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Baldrick
    #2518929, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Konbanwa Barodorriku

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2518934, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Interruption Lotto
    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    ZK2A 25
    Westie Woman 13
    Custard 52
    Grumpy 17
    Baldrick 21

  16. mizaris
    #2518935, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    37 please Carpe san. But do I have to watch it as well for my entry to be valid?????

  17. Baldrick
    #2518937, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 38%, ALP 33%, GREENS 13%.

  18. Vic in Prossy
    #2518938, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    May I have 14, please Carpe?

  19. Snoopy
    #2518939, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Amanda Rishworth?

    Phwoah! I’ll watch this one in bed.

  20. egg_
    #2518940, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Richard Di Natale

    Wot – no pouting Terri Butler to berate him?
    What entertainment are we to be treated to tonight?

  21. Peter Campion
    #2518941, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    49, please, Carpe

