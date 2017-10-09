Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel

Posted on 9:01 pm, October 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2017 to

Richard H. Thaler
University of Chicago, IL, USA

“for his contributions to behavioural economics”.

Press Release.

Popular information.

Scientific Background.

One Response to Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel

  1. Procrustes
    #2518931, posted on October 9, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I can’t say that he hasn’t been influential but this is a prize for one of the biggest wrong turns in microeconomics.

