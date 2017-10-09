Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2017 to
Richard H. Thaler
University of Chicago, IL, USA
“for his contributions to behavioural economics”.
If the relationship of trust between government and people is replaced by growing conflict between over-government and the people’s impatient rejection of high taxes, the search for new ways to elude detection by the tax-inspectors and tax collectors may be expected to grow.
I can’t say that he hasn’t been influential but this is a prize for one of the biggest wrong turns in microeconomics.