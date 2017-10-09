The Trump effect

A perusal of mostly Drudge at the moment brings to mind what a difference it has made that Donald Trump is now president rather than the pathetic Hillary or the incompetent buffoon who was there before.
ISIS Fighters, Having Pledged to Fight or Die, Surrender en Masse
Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, ‘Only one thing will work’
Trump to Sign Order Easing Health Plan Rules, Official Says: Executive action expected next week would roll back some Obamacare requirements
In a switch, GOP deserts its budget-cutting mantra
New Democratic ads would give Steve Bannon assist in war against Paul Ryan, GOP incumbents
The anti-Trump late-night comedy lineup keeps plummeting
Shock poll: NFL now least liked sport, core fans down 31%
Trump proclaims Columbus Day, without Obama’s qualms
White House Press Pool Goes Silent When Asked Why They Ignore Violence Of The Left (VIDEO)
The ‘Resistance,’ Raising Big Money, Upends Liberal Politics
After winning awards for mocking Trump, here’s what SNL said about Weinstein sex scandal
Weinstein sexual harassment controversy exposes Hollywood’s double standard
Being the weekend, there’s nothing on the economy, but the economy is also doing well. People who vote Democrat are wilfully ignorant, hypocritical beyond redemption and a massive danger not just to normal people but ultimately to themselves as well.
This is one of the best things Trump has done. Simply by being himself he’s outraged the vast horde of lefty journo-school graduates so much that they’re saying and doing stuff which they’ve never dared to do before. We are seeing the insides of their souls and it ain’t pretty.
So far the network executives are allowing this. Probably because they are of similar mind, having come through the same system.
What is happening to all of them though is brutal reality as viewership collapses and revenues do likewise. The owners are going to have to reign their guys in. Or sack them, which seems the most likely outcome since they aren’t going to change and their salaries are increasingly unaffordable.
A crisis in the MSM caused by Trump will be most entertaining. Much more entertaining that all that lefty sludge they produce.