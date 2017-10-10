A parliament that does not legislate – call in the police.

James Robertson of the The Sydney Morning Herald seems to have taken a class from the Gillard School of Government; the school that teaches that good government is a government that passes as many laws as possible. That the laws are terrible or meaningless or destructive does not matter. Governing it seems is a volume game.

The problem, apparently, according to Mr Robertson is that:

Gladys Berejiklian’s government has passed the least bills of any new NSW premiers in three decades, a new analysis of records shows.

Mr Roberson seems not at all concerned about whether legislation is to the benefit of citizens or whether it actually achieves what it seeks to achieve.

Commenting on this lack of legislation is Dr Peter Chen of the University of Sydney Department of Government and International Relations:

“But it definitely tells us something about the parliament’s workload,” said Sydney University political scientist Dr Peter Chen. “It does make you ask: ‘What are the MPs doing?'”

A very good question Dr Chen, but one that can be equally asked of the academics of the University of Sydney Department of Government and International Relations. What are the University of Sydney academics doing?

Dr Chen, who also authored Animal Welfare in Australia: Politics and policy (available in paperback for $40) appears concerned that “the state government had adopted a managerial style“. Yes. It must be horrible to have a government that has some modicum of competence given the other examples around Australia. What NSW needs more than anything else is a good dose of what NSW had before the 2011 election.

In Sydney Morning Herald and Sydney University land, it seems that busy-ness is the virtue and business is the vice.

