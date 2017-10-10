Swamp increasingly isolated by Trump

The actual headline at Drudge is WASH POST LEAD TUES: TRUMP INCREASINGLY ISOLATED IN SWAMP…. A very large part of the Republican Congressional party has about the same level of competence as Malcolm Turnbull and are about equally useless. That PDT finds himself driven to distraction by such imbeciles is easy for anyone to fathom except for the American political class, the public service and Democrats in general. As for the rest of us, one can only live in hope.
Drudge matches this story with another from the NYT: Trump’s Fight with Corker Jeopardizes His Legislative Agenda. I read the story through very carefully and could not find a single issue mentioned, only this departing Republican Senator’s unspecified frustrations. No doubt the crony capitalists and other interests he served no longer find him worth the millions they have poured into his pocket over the years.
It’s a long, uphill fight. But even Malcolm has been forced by his own party room to cede some ground on global warming so there’s hope. But it is Donald Trump who has made all the difference. It’s still 50-50 at the moment, but I have not seen such determination in office since the days of Margaret Thatcher. May he prevail in our day as she did in hers.
Voters wanted change. Congressional elections soon.
Richard Nixon also upset a lot of the swamp.
If Trump is successful in draining the Swamp and according to Steve Bannon today it’s a long job, then a large part will be due to the emergence of the internet and social media over the pas 10 years. At one time the media and the left could control the information the public got, now they can’t and they are trying their best to gain control once again. The facts are Obama gave away the rights to the internet and tried to influence all the CEOs of the social media networks and if Clinton had won the election it is frightening to think what the outcome would have been.
Trump has just kicked another goal with the EPA announcement of more rollback of Obama’s sabotage of the power industry.
The leftwing fascists seem to be less active in the streets lately, I wonder if that is a straw in the wind.
Further to Rafe’s comment, here’s some more news on Trump’s deregulatory agenda:
Red Tape Rollback: Trump Least-Regulatory President Since Reagan
Having worked under the Howard government and personally witnessed the explosion of red tape under a supposedly market-friendly government, this appears to be pretty impressive.