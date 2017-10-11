Liberty Quote
Unlike private enterprise which quickly modifies its actions to meet emergencies — unlike the shopkeeper who promptly finds the wherewith to satisfy a sudden demand — unlike the railway company which doubles its trains to carry a special influx of passengers; the law-made instrumentality lumbers on under all varieties of circumstances at its habitual rate. By its very nature it is fitted only for average requirements, and inevitably fails under unusual requirements.— Herbert Spencer
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
I’m first
lol…winning interruption lotto and first today…should I stop at 2 wins???
or am I spending too much time onscreen?
Hellooooooooo…anyone out there????
FFS…where are you all????
I’m free Mr Grace!!
Roku-ban!
Kuso-ban
No one likes a gloater, mizaris.
Unless its me.
I’m visiting my son’s place in Perth. He recently connected to the NBN, it drops out upto a dozen times a day, even after numerous callouts by the tech over a couple of weeks. It’s not unlike the electricity grid expectations. What happened to progress?
Not 10!
You are posting too quickly. Slow down.
Woohooo! Jump in, the water’s just fine.
Air con at 24
Top 5 ‘Hate Crime’ Hoaxes
Louder With Crowder
Aircon is off. Show me the money!!!
So’s mine!
* Still in Cambodia.
Silent on kneeling footballers and travel bans too.
Stop it, Trump. No more winning. Too much winning.
Except the CFMEU and the police commissioner it seems.
Top thirty or somefink
From old fred …
Depends on your tax position.
These things are normally pitched at a discount to market price.
The attraction is that a large chunk of the buyback price is usually a fully franked dividend.
If your tax rate is, say, zero or maybe 15% it might be worth it (ie the tax credits from dividend imputation generate a net gain). If your marginal tax rate is 30% or above 40% the numbers usually don’t stack up.
It depends how the shares are owned (individual, trust, super fund) and what the marginal tax of the owner is.
This is not financial advice, etc etc etc
It is the new way to make money.
Didn’t Yossarian’s father in Catch-22 get paid by the government not to grow alfalfa, so he bought all the fields he could and made a fortune not growing alfalfa on them.
Of course, it didn’t occur to Heller to have the government legislating for the surplus of alfalfa at the same time.
Turdbull is stranger than fiction.
Well, m0nty is a Weinstein doppelganger.
The next squirrel is going to be huuge!
Oh FFS. Has turnbull banned Rio Tinto now?
Why are we being assailed with the tribulations of a spat between the Catalonians and the federal Spaniards? This is as relevant as the tedious Basque quest for independence.
All these sub species of Europe are tainted with the regressive genes of the Arab incursions centuries ago. The Spaniards, the Southern Italians, the Portuguese , Greeks and the Balkans all create perpetual problems for the Northern Europeans.
They should never have been included in the European Union. Their customs, law and societal mores are antithetical to Northern Europeans.
Why are we concerning ourselves with this utterly irrelevant problem. Let them sort it out amongst themselves. The outcome is not germane to the prosperity or progress of the core of Europe. They are irrelevant. Consider the actions of that other irrelevance to Europe ….the Turks.
Puppies taste more like veal.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20171011/pdf/43n4l3w3jpk4w0.pdf
LKO Lakes Oil continues to stick it up the yarragrad Nazgul.
Taking private property without compensation, as when the FilthState took the right to drill for conventional gas away from LKO, should be a humiliating and expensive experience for the Big State orcs.
Didn’t Yossarrian lease virtual wharehouses to the government so the State could potentially store the non-existant alfalfa surplus?.
30th?
ScoMo territory on measles alert.
Kev07/MT.
More than this, John – remember Milo Minderbinder’s thing where he bought eggs for 5 cents, sold them for 3 cents and still made a 3 cent profit.
Sound like an energy policy we know?
John, that was Milo Minderbinder (sp?)
He even bombed his own air base for a govt contract – was hilarious until the nurse died.
Story in Oz today about an IT guy who was connected to NBN. He has found that internet speeds were directly affected by kids being on school holidays when the kids spend a lot of time online.
The NBN has to be up there with the biggest wastes of Government money ever (Hawke probably still using a black dial phone) and what is worse the service is worse than before. Rudd and Conroy should be adherence to show their faces in public over the debacle.
ps LL that did look suspiciously like good financial advice!
A child rights organisation is calling for gendered school uniforms to be banned
This is f$cking outrageous.
One Scotland is enough.
NBN infrastructure is rarely at fault from all reports
optus and telstra and the rest just are not buying data allowances sufficient to meet demand
i dread the day soon when we will be forced off our HFC on to nbn 🙁
The image and the thread are worth taking in –
Ariel 🇺🇸#BoycottNFL @TXShades123 7h7 hours ago
…and here we see Oprah offering up a human sacrifice to the God of Hollywood…
https://twitter.com/TXShades123/status/917868925366538241
41st Battalion A.I.F
In Victoria the cops are directed to investigate the circulation of pictures of a grown woman, posing topless, of her own free will.
In Queensland an organisation, that has frequently shown disregard for the law, threatens to rape children and the Premier says they should be left to their own devices.
What a country.
Net immigration down to 246 000 in the last 12 months (just above Australia’s annual intake, btw).
May’s target is 100 000.
Makes her unpopular in her party but she’s sticking to it.
Thanks.
I wonder what the target date is,
Still, it’s a 100k too many.
It is progress.
Towards the rationing of everything, which is more than the plebs deserve.
Again, the Left project their flaws. They mischaracterise capitalism to mean having more than other people, where in reality it is they who cannot enjoy having anything without the certainty that others are doing without.
Why won’t the Liberals go over their heads and direct to a public utterly sick and tired of all this?
Because we don’t matter.
The image and the thread are worth taking in –
Everybody knows.
Just nasty nasty people.
Of course it was Milo, i owe everything i know about the process of government to Catch-22.
dover_beach
#2520420, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:29 pm
monty has been very quiet about Weinstein. Too quiet.
Waiting for the talking points, so he will know what he thinks?
In Catch-22, Milo would have auctioned off the police work of hunting down the hot topless chick with the premiership medal to the highest bidding police department.
Ahahahahaha Drudge is reporting that Weinstein is jetting off to Europe to go into rehab for sex addiction. The last redoubt of the sleaze. He doesn’t have a sex addiction. He just figured that since he was a powerful player in a business that many people will do all sorts of things to get a foot in the door, he would use that leverage to get young actresses to gratify him sexually. This is not an addiction. Abusing the power of one’s position for lustful purposes does not signify an addiction. He is not sick. He’s just a sleazy old man.
Over a twenty year period, Australian taxpayers will be slugged $60 billion to subsidise the unreliable and intermittent renewable energy sector.
That’s a lot of wealth stolen from Australians.
monty has been very quiet about Weinstein. Too quiet.
Snopes has to test how deep the pool is before he jumps in at the deep end.
There’s no such thing as sex addiction.
The one question I want answered about Harvey is this:
Does he have Tiger Blood?
One for Josh “Climate Change is Real!” Frydenberg:
Who else but Delingpole of course, who adds two more studies which show the models are rubbish.
Delingpole: Man-Made Climate Catastrophe Is a Myth, More Studies Confirm
Weinstein is a piece of garbage, but he is now getting his comeuppance. Good. You lot elected your Weinstein as president.
The kneeling thing is 100% squirrel, designed to distract from Trump’s complete failure to get anything done legislatively. His wonderful outreach program to Bob Corker underlines how successful he has been there.
The travel ban thing is um… do you mean the one where SCOTUS dismissed one case because the previous ban expired last month, but a hearing on the new ban is due next week? But you declare victory! LOL.
When my 13 yr old grandson visits today I will be telling him he will soon have the choice of wearing a dress, skirt or pants to school. Knowing him, he and his mates will opt for a dress, just to show them.
Baldrick.
Again, many thanks for your postings on our WW1 medal recipients. Whenever I get to chat to a returned veteran, I look him in the eye and thank him for his service to Australia. The response is invariably humble gratitude. Lest we forget.
Ahahahahaha Drudge is reporting that Weinstein is jetting off to Europe to go into rehab for sex addiction.
He’ll do his faux penance and then Hollywood and The Left will let him slither back in. They don’t have any great moral objection to what he’s done, it’s just that he got caught.
Your lot elected a rapist.
Your vote will probably go to a rapist in Australia next election.
Trump talked about how sluts act around money, power and fame, and he is absolutely spot on.
What Trump said was THE TRUTH.
You sexual SSM, Safe school sick fucks have no right opening your fat traps about this subject, with your record.
Weinstein is a piece of garbage, but he is now getting his comeuppance. Good. You lot elected your Weinstein as president.
Weinstein as president? Where’s the complainants?
You lot elected your Weinstein as president.
Try harder Monty.
You lot elected your Weinstein as president.
Leave Bill out of this Monty.
Monty,
Where is there a record of Trump doing something to a woman she didn’t want.
Where is the woman complaining of how she was treated.
He talked about groupies.
Weinerstain has women coming out of the woodwork to tell of the horrible things he has done.
Oh, and Trump has one anecdote ‘against’ him. And there were no women involved.
The Allegations Women Have Made Against Donald Trump
They are only allegations, sure, but so are the Weinstein ones.
He will be living in Roman Polanski’s spare room.
Can you point to 6-7 hush money legal agreements signed by Trump?
The field of rakes awaits.
Also a last ditch attempt to avoid $gazillion in alimony.
It was an illness…
Love that Kevin Costner. 😛
It appears most actresses in Hollyweird are whores. “The Hollywood Harlots”. Difficult to have any respect for these sluts.
He’ll do his faux penance and then Hollywood and The Left will let him slither back in. They don’t have any great moral objection to what he’s done, it’s just that he got caught…
…supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.
FIFY.
What changed your mind? Three weeks ago you were celebrating downtrodden NFL millionaires sticking it to Trump.
Hitting your thumb with a hammer would ruin Spacechooking for weeks.
Home Depot Panics Over Millennials; Forced To Host Tutorials On Using Tape Measures, Hammering Nails
On the other hand if you hit yourself with that hammer just right you’ll get a green thumb!
Monstie, please, gender neutral pronouns! There’s a good xir.
And in todays good news story
Japan accepts 3 “refugees” in the first half of 2017
Woo Hoo
Without even looking Monty, let me explain a little unpleasant fact to you.
Weiner-stain (Flowerpot man) has claims made against him by women from the same side of politics!
And he wasn’t even running for office.
He’s also admitted he’s guilt.
Rakes, Monty, Rakes.
But keep defending the perverted, as it’s all about sides, isn’t it.
You truly are scum.
Japan accepts 3 “refugees” in the first half of 2017
F$cking racists.
Just outrageous.
Bet they weren’t Koreans.
😁
Im waiting for the singularity of sleze, the event horizon of feculence, the Highlander of hornbaggery.
Jeffery epsteins flight list showing Bill Clinton and Weinstein on the lol*ta express heading for rape island…
I note the droves of boilers who were going to sue Trump for sexual wishful thinking or some other piffle before the election have disappeared. Trump did nothing except say some women rub up against rich guys. Attempts at equivalence between sleaze-bags like weenystein and slick willy and Trump are just stupid.
They are only allegations, sure, but so are the Weinstein ones.
Weinstein has admitted his guilt.
No wonder China is building so many new coal fired power stations. Those new rake factories will have big production targets.
All of Hollywood are sluts and scum.
It’s always been the way.
Even Judy Dench whored herself, to a degree that has been admitted.
Flashing her tattooed arse at him in a restaurant after she got ink to thank him for making her a star.
These people are some of the most degraded, lazy, hypocritical morons god ever put breath into.
There are exceptions.
Clint Eastwood.
By definition they would be kept quiet, LL.