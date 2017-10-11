Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, October 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

83 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017

  2. mizaris
    #2520423, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    lol…winning interruption lotto and first today…should I stop at 2 wins???

  3. mizaris
    #2520424, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    or am I spending too much time onscreen?

  4. mizaris
    #2520425, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Hellooooooooo…anyone out there????

  5. mizaris
    #2520426, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    FFS…where are you all????

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2520427, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I’m free Mr Grace!!

  10. Mother Lode
    #2520432, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    No one likes a gloater, mizaris.

    Unless its me.

  11. RobK
    #2520433, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    I’m visiting my son’s place in Perth. He recently connected to the NBN, it drops out upto a dozen times a day, even after numerous callouts by the tech over a couple of weeks. It’s not unlike the electricity grid expectations. What happened to progress?

  12. Chris
    #2520434, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Not 10!
    You are posting too quickly. Slow down.

  13. Gab
    #2520435, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Woohooo! Jump in, the water’s just fine.

  15. srr
    #2520437, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Top 5 ‘Hate Crime’ Hoaxes
    Louder With Crowder

  16. Gab
    #2520441, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Aircon is off. Show me the money!!!

  17. calli
    #2520442, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    So’s mine!

    * Still in Cambodia.

  18. C.L.
    #2520445, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    monty has been very quiet about Weinstein. Too quiet.

    Silent on kneeling footballers and travel bans too.
    Stop it, Trump. No more winning. Too much winning.

  19. Snoopy
    #2520446, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    “It is not acceptable for anyone to use threatening behaviour. I don’t care whether that person is from the business community, a member of the public or a member from the union movement,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

    “Intimidating behaviour is not acceptable full stop.

    “I would expect everyone to comply with the law of Queensland.”

    Except the CFMEU and the police commissioner it seems.

  20. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2520448, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Top thirty or somefink

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #2520450, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    From old fred …

    Rabz

    #2520344, posted on October 11, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Anyone participating in the Rio Tinto buyback?

    Wondering whether to get involved or not.

    Depends on your tax position.
    These things are normally pitched at a discount to market price.
    The attraction is that a large chunk of the buyback price is usually a fully franked dividend.
    If your tax rate is, say, zero or maybe 15% it might be worth it (ie the tax credits from dividend imputation generate a net gain). If your marginal tax rate is 30% or above 40% the numbers usually don’t stack up.
    It depends how the shares are owned (individual, trust, super fund) and what the marginal tax of the owner is.
    This is not financial advice, etc etc etc

  22. Mother Lode
    #2520451, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Air con at 24

    It is the new way to make money.

    Didn’t Yossarian’s father in Catch-22 get paid by the government not to grow alfalfa, so he bought all the fields he could and made a fortune not growing alfalfa on them.

    Of course, it didn’t occur to Heller to have the government legislating for the surplus of alfalfa at the same time.

    Turdbull is stranger than fiction.

  23. Oh come on
    #2520452, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Well, m0nty is a Weinstein doppelganger.

  24. Snoopy
    #2520453, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    monty has been very quiet about Weinstein. Too quiet.

    Silent on kneeling footballers and travel bans too.

    The next squirrel is going to be huuge!

  25. Gab
    #2520455, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Anyone participating in the Rio Tinto buyback?

    Oh FFS. Has turnbull banned Rio Tinto now?

  26. Michel Lasouris
    #2520456, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Why are we being assailed with the tribulations of a spat between the Catalonians and the federal Spaniards? This is as relevant as the tedious Basque quest for independence.
    All these sub species of Europe are tainted with the regressive genes of the Arab incursions centuries ago. The Spaniards, the Southern Italians, the Portuguese , Greeks and the Balkans all create perpetual problems for the Northern Europeans.
    They should never have been included in the European Union. Their customs, law and societal mores are antithetical to Northern Europeans.
    Why are we concerning ourselves with this utterly irrelevant problem. Let them sort it out amongst themselves. The outcome is not germane to the prosperity or progress of the core of Europe. They are irrelevant. Consider the actions of that other irrelevance to Europe ….the Turks.

  27. Leigh Lowe
    #2520458, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    How is a lamb different to a puppy ?.”

    Puppies taste more like veal.

  28. John Constantine
    #2520459, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20171011/pdf/43n4l3w3jpk4w0.pdf

    LKO Lakes Oil continues to stick it up the yarragrad Nazgul.

    Taking private property without compensation, as when the FilthState took the right to drill for conventional gas away from LKO, should be a humiliating and expensive experience for the Big State orcs.

  29. John Constantine
    #2520462, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Didn’t Yossarrian lease virtual wharehouses to the government so the State could potentially store the non-existant alfalfa surplus?.

  31. stackja
    #2520466, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    ScoMo territory on measles alert.

  32. stackja
    #2520469, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    RobK
    #2520433, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm
    I’m visiting my son’s place in Perth. He recently connected to the NBN, it drops out upto a dozen times a day, even after numerous callouts by the tech over a couple of weeks. It’s not unlike the electricity grid expectations. What happened to progress?

    Kev07/MT.

  33. Mother Lode
    #2520471, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    More than this, John – remember Milo Minderbinder’s thing where he bought eggs for 5 cents, sold them for 3 cents and still made a 3 cent profit.

    Sound like an energy policy we know?

  34. pete m
    #2520472, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    John, that was Milo Minderbinder (sp?)

  35. pete m
    #2520473, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    He even bombed his own air base for a govt contract – was hilarious until the nurse died.

  36. BrettW
    #2520475, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Story in Oz today about an IT guy who was connected to NBN. He has found that internet speeds were directly affected by kids being on school holidays when the kids spend a lot of time online.

    The NBN has to be up there with the biggest wastes of Government money ever (Hawke probably still using a black dial phone) and what is worse the service is worse than before. Rudd and Conroy should be adherence to show their faces in public over the debacle.

  37. pete m
    #2520476, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    ps LL that did look suspiciously like good financial advice!

  38. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2520477, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    A child rights organisation is calling for gendered school uniforms to be banned

    This is f$cking outrageous.
    One Scotland is enough.

  39. pete m
    #2520478, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    NBN infrastructure is rarely at fault from all reports
    optus and telstra and the rest just are not buying data allowances sufficient to meet demand
    i dread the day soon when we will be forced off our HFC on to nbn 🙁

  40. srr
    #2520480, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    The image and the thread are worth taking in –

    Ariel 🇺🇸#BoycottNFL‏ @TXShades123 7h7 hours ago

    …and here we see Oprah offering up a human sacrifice to the God of Hollywood…

    https://twitter.com/TXShades123/status/917868925366538241

  41. Baldrick
    #2520481, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    41st Battalion A.I.F

    Gordon, Bernard Sidney (1891–1963)
    In July 1918 the 41st Battalion, as part of the 11th Infantry Brigade, was involved in an attack on Hamel, and Gordon was awarded the Military Medal for gallant conduct. He was later awarded the Victoria Cross, for ‘most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty on 26th-27th August, 1918, east of Bray’. In this action, the citation stated, Gordon displayed ‘a wonderful example of fearless initiative’. He led his section through heavy shell-fire to its objective, which he consolidated. ‘Single-handed he attacked an enemy machine-gun which was enfilading the company on his right, killed the man on the gun and captured the post, which contained one officer and ten men. He then cleaned up a trench, capturing twenty-nine prisoners and two machine-guns … Practically unaided, he captured, in the course of these operations, two officers and sixty-one other ranks, together with six machine-guns’.

  42. Ez
    #2520482, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    In Victoria the cops are directed to investigate the circulation of pictures of a grown woman, posing topless, of her own free will.

    In Queensland an organisation, that has frequently shown disregard for the law, threatens to rape children and the Premier says they should be left to their own devices.

    What a country.

  43. zyconoclast
    #2520485, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Net immigration down to 246 000 in the last 12 months (just above Australia’s annual intake, btw).

    May’s target is 100 000.
    Makes her unpopular in her party but she’s sticking to it.

    Thanks.

    I wonder what the target date is,

    Still, it’s a 100k too many.

  44. The Beer Whisperer
    #2520486, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I’m visiting my son’s place in Perth. He recently connected to the NBN, it drops out upto a dozen times a day, even after numerous callouts by the tech over a couple of weeks. It’s not unlike the electricity grid expectations. What happened to progress?

    It is progress.

    Towards the rationing of everything, which is more than the plebs deserve.

    Again, the Left project their flaws. They mischaracterise capitalism to mean having more than other people, where in reality it is they who cannot enjoy having anything without the certainty that others are doing without.

  45. zyconoclast
    #2520487, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Why won’t the Liberals go over their heads and direct to a public utterly sick and tired of all this?

    Because we don’t matter.

  46. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2520488, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    The image and the thread are worth taking in –

    Everybody knows.
    Just nasty nasty people.

  47. stackja
    #2520489, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Liberty Quote
    I have never trusted sociologists to be consistently pro-freedom. It started out as a collectivist commie discipline and always will be.

    — Jason Soon

  48. John Constantine
    #2520490, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Of course it was Milo, i owe everything i know about the process of government to Catch-22.

  49. Boambee John
    #2520491, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    dover_beach
    #2520420, posted on October 11, 2017 at 3:29 pm
    monty has been very quiet about Weinstein. Too quiet.

    Waiting for the talking points, so he will know what he thinks?

  50. John Constantine
    #2520493, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    In Catch-22, Milo would have auctioned off the police work of hunting down the hot topless chick with the premiership medal to the highest bidding police department.

  51. Oh come on
    #2520495, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Ahahahahaha Drudge is reporting that Weinstein is jetting off to Europe to go into rehab for sex addiction. The last redoubt of the sleaze. He doesn’t have a sex addiction. He just figured that since he was a powerful player in a business that many people will do all sorts of things to get a foot in the door, he would use that leverage to get young actresses to gratify him sexually. This is not an addiction. Abusing the power of one’s position for lustful purposes does not signify an addiction. He is not sick. He’s just a sleazy old man.

  52. rickw
    #2520496, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Over a twenty year period, Australian taxpayers will be slugged $60 billion to subsidise the unreliable and intermittent renewable energy sector.

    That’s a lot of wealth stolen from Australians.

  53. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2520497, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    monty has been very quiet about Weinstein. Too quiet.

    Snopes has to test how deep the pool is before he jumps in at the deep end.

  54. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2520498, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    There’s no such thing as sex addiction.

  55. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2520500, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    The one question I want answered about Harvey is this:

    Does he have Tiger Blood?

  56. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2520502, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    One for Josh “Climate Change is Real!” Frydenberg:

    Let’s get something absolutely clear about this global warming debate. (I may have mentioned this before but it’s worth restating). Anyone at this late stage who is still on the alarmist side of the argument is either a liar, a cheat, a crook, a scamster, an incompetent, a dullard, a time-server, a charlatan or someone so monumentally stupid that they really should be banned by law from having an opinion on any subject whatsoever.

    Who else but Delingpole of course, who adds two more studies which show the models are rubbish.

    Delingpole: Man-Made Climate Catastrophe Is a Myth, More Studies Confirm

  57. m0nty
    #2520503, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Weinstein is a piece of garbage, but he is now getting his comeuppance. Good. You lot elected your Weinstein as president.

    The kneeling thing is 100% squirrel, designed to distract from Trump’s complete failure to get anything done legislatively. His wonderful outreach program to Bob Corker underlines how successful he has been there.

    The travel ban thing is um… do you mean the one where SCOTUS dismissed one case because the previous ban expired last month, but a hearing on the new ban is due next week? But you declare victory! LOL.

  58. Jo Smyth
    #2520504, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    When my 13 yr old grandson visits today I will be telling him he will soon have the choice of wearing a dress, skirt or pants to school. Knowing him, he and his mates will opt for a dress, just to show them.

  59. Mak Siccar
    #2520505, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Baldrick.

    Again, many thanks for your postings on our WW1 medal recipients. Whenever I get to chat to a returned veteran, I look him in the eye and thank him for his service to Australia. The response is invariably humble gratitude. Lest we forget.

  60. rickw
    #2520506, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Ahahahahaha Drudge is reporting that Weinstein is jetting off to Europe to go into rehab for sex addiction.

    He’ll do his faux penance and then Hollywood and The Left will let him slither back in. They don’t have any great moral objection to what he’s done, it’s just that he got caught.

  61. struth
    #2520507, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Weinstein is a piece of garbage, but he is now getting his comeuppance.

    Your lot elected a rapist.
    Your vote will probably go to a rapist in Australia next election.

    Trump talked about how sluts act around money, power and fame, and he is absolutely spot on.

    What Trump said was THE TRUTH.

    You sexual SSM, Safe school sick fucks have no right opening your fat traps about this subject, with your record.

  62. rickw
    #2520508, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Weinstein is a piece of garbage, but he is now getting his comeuppance. Good. You lot elected your Weinstein as president.

    Weinstein as president? Where’s the complainants?

  63. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2520509, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    You lot elected your Weinstein as president.

    Try harder Monty.

  64. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2520510, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    You lot elected your Weinstein as president.

    Leave Bill out of this Monty.

  65. Mother Lode
    #2520513, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Monty,

    Where is there a record of Trump doing something to a woman she didn’t want.

    Where is the woman complaining of how she was treated.

    He talked about groupies.

    Weinerstain has women coming out of the woodwork to tell of the horrible things he has done.

    Oh, and Trump has one anecdote ‘against’ him. And there were no women involved.

  67. Leigh Lowe
    #2520515, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Ahahahahaha Drudge is reporting that Weinstein is jetting off to Europe to go into rehab for sex addiction.

    He will be living in Roman Polanski’s spare room.

  68. Leigh Lowe
    #2520518, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    They are only allegations, sure, but so are the Weinstein ones

    Can you point to 6-7 hush money legal agreements signed by Trump?
    The field of rakes awaits.

  69. Dr Faustus
    #2520519, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    He’ll do his faux penance and then Hollywood and The Left will let him slither back in.

    Also a last ditch attempt to avoid $gazillion in alimony.
    It was an illness…

  70. Lysander
    #2520520, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    The field of rakes awaits.

    Love that Kevin Costner. 😛

  71. Eyrie
    #2520521, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    It appears most actresses in Hollyweird are whores. “The Hollywood Harlots”. Difficult to have any respect for these sluts.

  72. Roger
    #2520522, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    He’ll do his faux penance and then Hollywood and The Left will let him slither back in. They don’t have any great moral objection to what he’s done, it’s just that he got caught…

    …supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.

    FIFY.

  73. Snoopy
    #2520523, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    The kneeling thing is 100% squirrel

    What changed your mind? Three weeks ago you were celebrating downtrodden NFL millionaires sticking it to Trump.

  74. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2520525, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Hitting your thumb with a hammer would ruin Spacechooking for weeks.

    Home Depot Panics Over Millennials; Forced To Host Tutorials On Using Tape Measures, Hammering Nails

    While avocado resellers like Whole Foods only have to worry about creating a catchy advertising campaign to attract millennials, Home Depot is in full-on panic mode after realizing that an entire generation of Americans have absolutely no clue how to use their products. As the Wall Street Journal points out, the company has been forced to spend millions to create video tutorials and host in-store classes on how to do everything from using a tape measure to mopping a floor and hammering a nail.

    Meanwhile, Scotts Miracle-Gro has been forced to start training classes to remind frustrated millennials, who can’t seem to keep their flowers alive, that plants need sunlight to grow (apparently not a single millennial ever took biology in grade school). Commenting on the tutorials, a defeated VP of Corporate Affairs, Jim King, admitted “these are simple things we wouldn’t have really thought to do or needed to do 15 to 20 years ago”

    Unfortunately, at least for the Home Depots of the world, millennials now represent the largest demographic in America with 4.75 million 26 year olds roaming the streets of New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles without a clue as to how to use a tape measure.

    On the other hand if you hit yourself with that hammer just right you’ll get a green thumb!

  75. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2520526, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    His wonderful outreach program to Bob Corker underlines how successful he has been there.

    Monstie, please, gender neutral pronouns! There’s a good xir.

  77. struth
    #2520529, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Without even looking Monty, let me explain a little unpleasant fact to you.
    Weiner-stain (Flowerpot man) has claims made against him by women from the same side of politics!

    And he wasn’t even running for office.
    He’s also admitted he’s guilt.

    Rakes, Monty, Rakes.
    But keep defending the perverted, as it’s all about sides, isn’t it.

    You truly are scum.

  78. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2520530, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Japan accepts 3 “refugees” in the first half of 2017

    F$cking racists.
    Just outrageous.
    Bet they weren’t Koreans.

    😁

  79. thefrolickingmole
    #2520532, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Im waiting for the singularity of sleze, the event horizon of feculence, the Highlander of hornbaggery.

    Jeffery epsteins flight list showing Bill Clinton and Weinstein on the lol*ta express heading for rape island…

  80. cohenite
    #2520533, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Good. You lot elected your Weinstein as president.

    I note the droves of boilers who were going to sue Trump for sexual wishful thinking or some other piffle before the election have disappeared. Trump did nothing except say some women rub up against rich guys. Attempts at equivalence between sleaze-bags like weenystein and slick willy and Trump are just stupid.

  81. Tim Neilson
    #2520534, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    They are only allegations, sure, but so are the Weinstein ones.

    Weinstein has admitted his guilt.

    No wonder China is building so many new coal fired power stations. Those new rake factories will have big production targets.

  82. struth
    #2520536, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    All of Hollywood are sluts and scum.
    It’s always been the way.
    Even Judy Dench whored herself, to a degree that has been admitted.
    Flashing her tattooed arse at him in a restaurant after she got ink to thank him for making her a star.
    These people are some of the most degraded, lazy, hypocritical morons god ever put breath into.

    There are exceptions.

    Clint Eastwood.

  83. m0nty
    #2520537, posted on October 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Can you point to 6-7 hush money legal agreements signed by Trump?

    By definition they would be kept quiet, LL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *