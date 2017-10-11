Liberty Quote
Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
I wasn’t going to add that this is the same little girl who, at seven years old, decided that she is going to be a nursing sister for old people (providing that she doesn’t have to give them needles.) That is still her long term ambition. The money making is just to tide her over until she’s pulling a salary.
Gough Whitlam was a strong advocate for decolonisation.
All those African success stories wot dunnit.
Is Kochie transitioning? Sounds like it:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_biqk-lqsXQ
Gough Whitlam was a strong advocate for decolonisation.
Millions of Papua New Guineans live in poverty and danger thanks to that moron.
I’d have thought Xenophon would be further in front. The Lib’s actualy beating him on primaries (38 to 35) and if Nick Xenophon himself is kinda, sorta squeazing ahead in his seat, it’ll probably trun out to be like the Federal election over there where they come close to fall just short in a lot of seats.
Australia couldn’t even play the colonial power?
African success stories for the first few. They got the money and retired.
Spot on.
Following your passions and searching for “a job you love” is what has ruined the western world. Life is not like that.
I believe the patrol officers played colonial power, until Japan intervened.
Easily the top two highlights of the AFL season.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DLHyc0OUEAEQBoT?format=jpg&name=small
NSFW
Many Australian still suffer because of Gough.
Maybe pot plant boy was enamoured of a moneyplant shot.
Yeah, that’s the spirit, super-spies. See the funny side:
Hacker codenamed in honour of ‘Alf’ from Home and Away stole sensitive data about Australian military projects.
Breaking in Fairfax.
This episode casts the massive and elaborate political probes launched to discover whether Russian intelligence helped Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election in an absurd light. Russian spies were known to have been digging around America’s most secret networks a year earlier. Although President Barack Obama must have been informed about these clandestine hacking operations, he never held Moscow to account.https://www.debka.com/israel-tipped-off-nsa-russian-digital-spies-using-product/
Josh, I thought the puppies won last year.
I don’t think Australia ever recovered from the Whitlam experiment in “champagne socialism.”
More to the point, what did Zoe’s kids know and when did they know it?
“You are going to spend a good part of your life at work. Make sure it is something you enjoy doing. It doesn’t matter what it pays, just adjust your lifestyle to suit. ”
So sayth the great philosopher Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Charles E. Yeager
Actually IT, that is not even remotely like what I suggested.
But who am I to stand in the way of you and Zippy enjoying a good pile on.
So I’ll leave you to it and go and watch another episode of Midsomer Murders.
Have fun. After all, the Tribe Has Spoken.
At a time where kiddies are taught to act out being homos and sluts as part of the school curriculum, somehow posting the torso of a woman wearing a premiership medalion online is a crime. Fatty Ashton’s gang are investigating as we speak.
Stop being a whiny little fag, MV.
Sensitive information on the $14 billion Joint Strike Fighter program, Australia’s next fleet of spy planes and several of its naval warships have been stolen by hackers who breached a Department of Defence contractor, a government official has revealed.
With Allies like Australia, who needs enemies.
Thanks, Stacks.
What a list of Commie reprobates. They’d fit right in as “big men” here, and sneer at the scrambling, miserable poor as they were driven past in their Bentleys.
And that idiot turnbull wants to have a central databank of driver’s licenses to thwart terrorism (another policy on the run brain fart along with his pay to turn off your aircon.)
Yep, that’s going to work out beautifully.
John Constantine:
Yeah.
Hurr hurr…
another policy on the run brain fart along with his pay to turn off your aircon.
Yeah, let’s encourage a lot of old people to die of heat stroke. Imminently great is our Mal.
Young people growing up on rural farms will inevitably need knowledge of firearms to use them responsibly. Early socialisation under adult supervision is hardly problematic in this instance. If people choose to take up firearms for sport or use on the land, we should want them socialised into responsible users of these firearms from an early age.
Responsible behaviour is learned, just as deviant behaviour is learned. Young people who have a legitimate interest in shooting sport or primary production need responsible teachers and mentors to demonstrate responsible behaviour.
https://theconversation.com/oversimplifying-gun-control-issues-can-pose-a-real-threat-to-community-safety-85244
Following your passions and searching for “a job you love” is what has ruined the western world. Life is not like that.
Find a job that you mostly like, then find inspiration, motivation and pride in doing it extremely well, and through that you come to love it.
He’s channelling “Death Spiral” Juliar. At least one ridiculous idea per day. Clear air and dominating the 24 hour meeja cycle. Lots of hoped for lerve from the ALPBC and fauxfacts and other equally reputable j’ism sprayers.
What the hell did we ever do to deserve these utter imbeciles?
On the bright side, think of the pension and medicare savings. I’m sure Morristeen is.
‘I believe the patrol officers played colonial power,’
There were lots of former patrol officers – Kiaps – in the Defence Department when I joined in the late seventies. Presumably there was some deal between Defence and the Department of Territories or whatever it was called at the time to provide jobs for these guys.
They were all extremely unremarkable men, with none of the intelligence, charisma, flexibility, energy or judgement that received wisdom and propaganda had lead is to expect. Dull, lazy clods. It has always made me question how well we actually did in PNG pre-independence.
Yeah, so cutesie pie and hilarious. Does somebody want to tell these clowns that there are some less enlightened parts of the world where “Alf” would be shot, and his family sent the bill?
Yes, good summary. When turnbull does a knitting pose for Women’s Weekly (does it still exist?), we’ll know the end is near.
Responsible behaviour is learned, just as deviant behaviour is learned. Young people who have a legitimate interest in shooting sport or primary production need responsible teachers and mentors to demonstrate responsible behaviour.
As kids growing up on a farm, under our own initiative we introduced a program of rounding up all the guns, axes, tomahawks and knives ahead of visits by kids from the city.
We had a much greater appreciation than our parents for just how fucking stupid they were.
Friend in US sent me a picture of her 3 year old grand child holding some sage grouse post hunt. Open breach firearm on pick up tray. Call me old fashioned, but works for me.
And that idiot turnbull wants to have a central databank of driver’s licenses to thwart terrorism (another policy on the run brain fart along with his pay to turn off your aircon.)
Let’s not forget that the plans for ASIO’s new headquarters ended up in China as well.
LOL. Here’s hoping the knitted object is a wombat. Kate’s expecting another sprog, isn’t she?
Yes, good summary. When turnbull does a knitting pose for Women’s Weekly (does it still exist?), we’ll know the end is near.
Apparently yes with a claimed 1.6M readers
The central data base of passport photos works really well ay.
No it isn’t. Most people start with a job they can actually do and get paid for.
After the hard graft of study, promotion and saving up sometimes, and only sometimes, an opportunity presents itself where you can follow your dream. Just make sure it doesn’t end in a nightmare.
Others simply accept Weinstein-like compromises to fast track what they want. And then b*tch about it.
No, one of the ABC? staffers from the era on the doco about the tour spoke very openly about it – it was with John or Paul (he stated which one IIRC) and it was an open secret, I guess.
How the bourgeois other half lives?
When turnbull does a knitting pose for Women’s Weekly
LOL. Here’s hoping the knitted object is a wombat. Kate’s expecting another sprog, isn’t she?
He could knit a willy warmer (possibly NSFW)
That’s more Maocolms style.
It has always made me question how well we actually did in PNG pre-independence.
I would say that private enterprise was what really made a difference, but basic law and order, even if managed by clods, was the prerequisite for that.
Businesses making their environment more uncomfortable during hot periods to get a discount seems a bit rough. Employees don’t get a say, I would expect.
Also government is to offer movies tickets and gift vouchers, movie tickets to people who switch off the air con. Seems dicey – with regard to spoiling food, and elderly folk doing it get a voucher for the grandkids at Christmas, health suffering. It all seems a bit third world.
Firstly Harvey has the narcissist’s problems of believing that he is entitled and the rules don’t apply to him. So not an addict but someone with the power to make or break a career so keep me titillated.
Secondly sent off email to Frydenberg earlier reminding him that I taught him a little history about the founding of Greenland and the following 500 years of paying taxes to Popes, the bisphoric given in 1000 their cathedral, etc etc until climate change wiped them out. No coal, no Co2, hardly any humans but warm enough to grow barley for food and silage,, raise cattle and send kids back to Denmark for education .
Summer maximum temp these days is 9 degrees according to tourism ads. Not enough for crops I would think.
“When The Beatles Drove Us Wild” online vid
Malcolm is too busy knitting a CET powered broadband system.
We were once a free country full of tough, capable men, useful, motherly women and skinny, sporty children.
Can’t have that.
It appears most actresses in Hollyweird are whores. “The Hollywood Harlots”. Difficult to have any respect for these sluts.
All the more reason to enjoy their movies without paying any entry fee or royalties. HHHaaarrrrrr me hearties.
Boom!
All able to think for themselves. Can’t have that – “Big Brother” has to do your thinking for you.
Harvey W. is done for. He looks like a heart attack waiting to happen, too.
I think he has young children. Always the innocent who suffer. Maybe he had kids after his last assault but it must have been on his mind all the time, will the kids find out what I’ve done in my life. Or perhaps he didn’t give a toss.
I can remember that country. What an incredibly different place it was – and in a very good way.
Noice work, candy.