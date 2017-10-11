Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017

  Delta A
    #2520755, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    you can do anything, but always do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

    I wasn’t going to add that this is the same little girl who, at seven years old, decided that she is going to be a nursing sister for old people (providing that she doesn’t have to give them needles.) That is still her long term ambition. The money making is just to tide her over until she’s pulling a salary.

  Makka
    #2520756, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Gough Whitlam was a strong advocate for decolonisation.

    All those African success stories wot dunnit.

  rickw
    #2520758, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Gough Whitlam was a strong advocate for decolonisation.

    Millions of Papua New Guineans live in poverty and danger thanks to that moron.

  Marcus
    #2520759, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    TPP Galaxy poll just out for seat of Hartley SA is:
    Libs: 47;
    Xenophon: 53.

    I’d have thought Xenophon would be further in front. The Lib’s actualy beating him on primaries (38 to 35) and if Nick Xenophon himself is kinda, sorta squeazing ahead in his seat, it’ll probably trun out to be like the Federal election over there where they come close to fall just short in a lot of seats.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2520760, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    PNG got self-rule in 75 and we see the result.

    Australia couldn’t even play the colonial power?

  stackja
    #2520761, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Makka
    #2520756, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:30 pm
    Gough Whitlam was a strong advocate for decolonisation.

    All those African success stories wot dunnit.

    African success stories for the first few. They got the money and retired.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2520762, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    This is just a variation on follow your passion. Fuck that. Follow the market, nobody gives a shit what your passions are.

    Spot on.

    Following your passions and searching for “a job you love” is what has ruined the western world. Life is not like that.

  stackja
    #2520764, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2520760, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:35 pm
    PNG got self-rule in 75 and we see the result.

    Australia couldn’t even play the colonial power?

    I believe the patrol officers played colonial power, until Japan intervened.

  stackja
    #2520766, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    rickw
    #2520758, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:34 pm
    Gough Whitlam was a strong advocate for decolonisation.

    Millions of Papua New Guineans live in poverty and danger thanks to that moron.

    Many Australian still suffer because of Gough.

  Atoms for Peace
    #2520767, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Maybe pot plant boy was enamoured of a moneyplant shot.

  C.L.
    #2520768, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Yeah, that’s the spirit, super-spies. See the funny side:

    Hacker codenamed in honour of ‘Alf’ from Home and Away stole sensitive data about Australian military projects.

    Sensitive information on the $14 billion Joint Strike Fighter program, Australia’s next fleet of spy planes and several of its naval warships have been stolen by hackers who breached a Department of Defence contractor, a government official has revealed.

    A manager at the Australian Signals Directorate – the government’s main national security cyber spies – told a conference in Sydney on Wednesday that the hackers stole 30 gigabytes of data including on the Defence projects.

    ASD incident response manager Mitchell Clarke told the Australian Information Security Association conference that the ASD had codenamed the hacker ‘Alf’ after the Home and Away character played by Ray Meagher.

    Breaking in Fairfax.

  Fergus
    #2520769, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    This episode casts the massive and elaborate political probes launched to discover whether Russian intelligence helped Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election in an absurd light. Russian spies were known to have been digging around America’s most secret networks a year earlier. Although President Barack Obama must have been informed about these clandestine hacking operations, he never held Moscow to account.https://www.debka.com/israel-tipped-off-nsa-russian-digital-spies-using-product/

  Nick
    #2520770, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Josh, I thought the puppies won last year.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2520771, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Many Australian still suffer because of Gough.

    I don’t think Australia ever recovered from the Whitlam experiment in “champagne socialism.”

  Baldrick
    #2520773, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Zoe Daniel. Weinstein’s behaviour was a “known secret” in Hollywood. Just as well Trump didn’t say that, Zoe would be beside herself with scorn.

    More to the point, what did Zoe’s kids know and when did they know it?

  Eyrie
    #2520775, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    “You are going to spend a good part of your life at work. Make sure it is something you enjoy doing. It doesn’t matter what it pays, just adjust your lifestyle to suit. ”

    So sayth the great philosopher Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Charles E. Yeager

  memoryvault
    #2520776, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Following your passions and searching for “a job you love” is what has ruined the western world. Life is not like that.

    Actually IT, that is not even remotely like what I suggested.
    But who am I to stand in the way of you and Zippy enjoying a good pile on.
    So I’ll leave you to it and go and watch another episode of Midsomer Murders.
    Have fun. After all, the Tribe Has Spoken.

  stackja
    #2520777, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2520771, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:51 pm
    Many Australian still suffer because of Gough.

    I don’t think Australia ever recovered from the Whitlam experiment in “champagne socialism.”

    Second Whitlam Ministry
    From Wikipedia

    Australian Labor Party
    Hon Gough Whitlam, QC MP: Prime Minister. Minister for Foreign Affairs (to 6 November 1973)
    Hon Lance Barnard, MP: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Defence. Minister for Supply (to 9 October 1973). Minister for the Army, Minister for the Navy, Minister for Air (to 30 November 1973)
    Hon Dr Jim Cairns, MP: Minister for Overseas Trade. Minister for Secondary Industry (to 9 October 1973)
    Hon Bill Hayden, MP: Minister for Social Security
    Hon Frank Crean, MP: Treasurer
    Senator Hon Lionel Murphy, QC: Attorney-General, Minister for Customs and Excise

  jupes
    #2520778, posted on October 11, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Easily the top two highlights of the AFL season.

    At a time where kiddies are taught to act out being homos and sluts as part of the school curriculum, somehow posting the torso of a woman wearing a premiership medalion online is a crime. Fatty Ashton’s gang are investigating as we speak.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2520779, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Stop being a whiny little fag, MV.

  rickw
    #2520780, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Sensitive information on the $14 billion Joint Strike Fighter program, Australia’s next fleet of spy planes and several of its naval warships have been stolen by hackers who breached a Department of Defence contractor, a government official has revealed.

    With Allies like Australia, who needs enemies.

  calli
    #2520781, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Thanks, Stacks.

    What a list of Commie reprobates. They’d fit right in as “big men” here, and sneer at the scrambling, miserable poor as they were driven past in their Bentleys.

  Gab
    #2520782, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Sensitive information on the $14 billion Joint Strike Fighter program, Australia’s next fleet of spy planes and several of its naval warships have been stolen by hackers who breached a Department of Defence contractor, a government official has revealed.

    And that idiot turnbull wants to have a central databank of driver’s licenses to thwart terrorism (another policy on the run brain fart along with his pay to turn off your aircon.)

    Yep, that’s going to work out beautifully.

  Winston Smith
    #2520783, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    John Constantine:

    The greens and ABC unable to be conflicted by being champions of howards gun grab, while ignoring it’s effect of radically replacing Australia’s arsenal of worn out rabbit guns with new accurate sporting rifles firing military grade ammunition.

    Yeah.
    Hurr hurr…

  Makka
    #2520784, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    another policy on the run brain fart along with his pay to turn off your aircon.

    Yeah, let’s encourage a lot of old people to die of heat stroke. Imminently great is our Mal.

  Fergus
    #2520785, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Young people growing up on rural farms will inevitably need knowledge of firearms to use them responsibly. Early socialisation under adult supervision is hardly problematic in this instance. If people choose to take up firearms for sport or use on the land, we should want them socialised into responsible users of these firearms from an early age.

    Responsible behaviour is learned, just as deviant behaviour is learned. Young people who have a legitimate interest in shooting sport or primary production need responsible teachers and mentors to demonstrate responsible behaviour.
    https://theconversation.com/oversimplifying-gun-control-issues-can-pose-a-real-threat-to-community-safety-85244

  rickw
    #2520786, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Following your passions and searching for “a job you love” is what has ruined the western world. Life is not like that.

    Find a job that you mostly like, then find inspiration, motivation and pride in doing it extremely well, and through that you come to love it.

  Rabz
    #2520787, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    that idiot turnbull wants to have a central databank of driver’s licenses to thwart terrorism (another policy on the run brain fart along with his pay to turn off your aircon.)

    He’s channelling “Death Spiral” Juliar. At least one ridiculous idea per day. Clear air and dominating the 24 hour meeja cycle. Lots of hoped for lerve from the ALPBC and fauxfacts and other equally reputable j’ism sprayers.

    What the hell did we ever do to deserve these utter imbeciles?

  Rabz
    #2520788, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Yeah, let’s encourage a lot of old people to die of heat stroke.

    On the bright side, think of the pension and medicare savings. I’m sure Morristeen is.

  Des Deskperson
    #2520789, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    ‘I believe the patrol officers played colonial power,’

    There were lots of former patrol officers – Kiaps – in the Defence Department when I joined in the late seventies. Presumably there was some deal between Defence and the Department of Territories or whatever it was called at the time to provide jobs for these guys.

    They were all extremely unremarkable men, with none of the intelligence, charisma, flexibility, energy or judgement that received wisdom and propaganda had lead is to expect. Dull, lazy clods. It has always made me question how well we actually did in PNG pre-independence.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2520790, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Yeah, that’s the spirit, super-spies. See the funny side:

    Hacker codenamed in honour of ‘Alf’ from Home and Away stole sensitive data about Australia

    Yeah, so cutesie pie and hilarious. Does somebody want to tell these clowns that there are some less enlightened parts of the world where “Alf” would be shot, and his family sent the bill?

  Gab
    #2520791, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    He’s channelling “Death Spiral” Juliar. At least one ridiculous idea per day. Clear air and dominating the 24 hour meeja cycle. Lots of hoped for lerve from the ALPBC and fauxfacts and other equally reputable j’ism sprayers.

    Yes, good summary. When turnbull does a knitting pose for Women’s Weekly (does it still exist?), we’ll know the end is near.

  rickw
    #2520792, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Responsible behaviour is learned, just as deviant behaviour is learned. Young people who have a legitimate interest in shooting sport or primary production need responsible teachers and mentors to demonstrate responsible behaviour.

    As kids growing up on a farm, under our own initiative we introduced a program of rounding up all the guns, axes, tomahawks and knives ahead of visits by kids from the city.

    We had a much greater appreciation than our parents for just how fucking stupid they were.

  Atoms for Peace
    #2520794, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Friend in US sent me a picture of her 3 year old grand child holding some sage grouse post hunt. Open breach firearm on pick up tray. Call me old fashioned, but works for me.

  rickw
    #2520795, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    And that idiot turnbull wants to have a central databank of driver’s licenses to thwart terrorism (another policy on the run brain fart along with his pay to turn off your aircon.)

    Let’s not forget that the plans for ASIO’s new headquarters ended up in China as well.

  Rabz
    #2520796, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    When turnbull does a knitting pose for Women’s Weekly

    LOL. Here’s hoping the knitted object is a wombat. Kate’s expecting another sprog, isn’t she?

  zyconoclast
    #2520797, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Yes, good summary. When turnbull does a knitting pose for Women’s Weekly (does it still exist?), we’ll know the end is near.

    Apparently yes with a claimed 1.6M readers

  Atoms for Peace
    #2520798, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    The central data base of passport photos works really well ay.

  calli
    #2520799, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Following your passions and searching for “a job you love” is what has ruined the western world. Life is not like that.

    No it isn’t. Most people start with a job they can actually do and get paid for.

    After the hard graft of study, promotion and saving up sometimes, and only sometimes, an opportunity presents itself where you can follow your dream. Just make sure it doesn’t end in a nightmare.

    Others simply accept Weinstein-like compromises to fast track what they want. And then b*tch about it.

  egg_
    #2520800, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Know who they were Egg?

    No, one of the ABC? staffers from the era on the doco about the tour spoke very openly about it – it was with John or Paul (he stated which one IIRC) and it was an open secret, I guess.
    How the bourgeois other half lives?

  zyconoclast
    #2520801, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    When turnbull does a knitting pose for Women’s Weekly

    LOL. Here’s hoping the knitted object is a wombat. Kate’s expecting another sprog, isn’t she?

    He could knit a willy warmer (possibly NSFW)
    That’s more Maocolms style.

  rickw
    #2520802, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    It has always made me question how well we actually did in PNG pre-independence.

    I would say that private enterprise was what really made a difference, but basic law and order, even if managed by clods, was the prerequisite for that.

  candy
    #2520803, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Businesses making their environment more uncomfortable during hot periods to get a discount seems a bit rough. Employees don’t get a say, I would expect.

    Also government is to offer movies tickets and gift vouchers, movie tickets to people who switch off the air con. Seems dicey – with regard to spoiling food, and elderly folk doing it get a voucher for the grandkids at Christmas, health suffering. It all seems a bit third world.

  min
    #2520804, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Firstly Harvey has the narcissist’s problems of believing that he is entitled and the rules don’t apply to him. So not an addict but someone with the power to make or break a career so keep me titillated.
    Secondly sent off email to Frydenberg earlier reminding him that I taught him a little history about the founding of Greenland and the following 500 years of paying taxes to Popes, the bisphoric given in 1000 their cathedral, etc etc until climate change wiped them out. No coal, no Co2, hardly any humans but warm enough to grow barley for food and silage,, raise cattle and send kids back to Denmark for education .
    Summer maximum temp these days is 9 degrees according to tourism ads. Not enough for crops I would think.

  Atoms for Peace
    #2520806, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Malcolm is too busy knitting a CET powered broadband system.

  calli
    #2520808, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    What the hell did we ever do to deserve these utter imbeciles?

    We were once a free country full of tough, capable men, useful, motherly women and skinny, sporty children.

    Can’t have that.

  mizaris
    #2520809, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    It appears most actresses in Hollyweird are whores. “The Hollywood Harlots”. Difficult to have any respect for these sluts.

    All the more reason to enjoy their movies without paying any entry fee or royalties. HHHaaarrrrrr me hearties.

  Gab
    #2520810, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Kellyanne Conway‏Verified account @KellyannePolls 13h13 hours ago

    It took Hillary abt 5 minutes to blame NRA for madman’s rampage, but 5 days to sorta-kinda blame Harvey Weinstein 4 his sexually assaults.

    Boom!

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2520811, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    We were once a free country full of tough, capable men, useful, motherly women and skinny, sporty children.

    Can’t have that.

    All able to think for themselves. Can’t have that – “Big Brother” has to do your thinking for you.

  candy
    #2520812, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Harvey W. is done for. He looks like a heart attack waiting to happen, too.

    I think he has young children. Always the innocent who suffer. Maybe he had kids after his last assault but it must have been on his mind all the time, will the kids find out what I’ve done in my life. Or perhaps he didn’t give a toss.

  Rabz
    #2520813, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    We were once a free country full of tough, capable men, useful, motherly women and skinny, sporty children.

    I can remember that country. What an incredibly different place it was – and in a very good way.

  Rabz
    #2520814, posted on October 11, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Or perhaps he didn’t give a toss.

    Noice work, candy.

