Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017

  1. Roger
    #2521078, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

    The IMF has downgraded the Australian growth outlook from 3% to 2.2%. Imagine how low it would be without the GDP boost derived from the Turnbull government paying households not to use electricity!

    Imagine how it would look without the artificial stimulus of 210 000 migrants every year!

  2. Snoopy
    #2521079, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Struth, the film industry is an industry just as renewables electricity generation is an industry. Both are government subsidy magnets.

  3. Winston Smith
    #2521080, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Chris;

    What I learned when it was too late was that when in the company of a nice young lady it is a good idea to make some sort of pass no matter how clumsy. The very worst insult you can make is not to even try.

    What I learned too late could fill a book.
    But the worst was not knowing the significance of armboob.
    Still furious…

  4. Mr Rusty
    #2521081, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:53 am

    We are way worse than the states.
    Way more corrupt.
    Way more socialist.

    Totally agree Struth. It’s why I’m currently working on an escape plan. The U.S still has a chance, we have none. The utter cowardice and lack of fight on the right is why we are heading for a very preventable catastrophe.

    Conservatives have been found wanting but the Fagertarians are the most contemptible trash of all. The biggest bunch of useless losers since the Judean People’s Front crack suicide squad. Every single one of them to a woman (cos there are no men amongst them that’s for sure) is voting for SSM Cultural Marxism.

    Can anyone name one single victory the right has had in the past 10 years? Just one? Now think of what the left has done. All we do is sit in echo chambers, listen to talks and write articles that are basically documenting the end of Western society or screeching “…..errrrrr look at what the left are doing!” Or best of all, the greatest weapon the right currently has – the email harvesting online petition!

    Newsflash people – the left don’t give a shit about anyone exposing their hypocrisy or lies or corruption. They have no morals or ethics. They only care about power and money, namely YOUR money.

    It’s so depressing about how easily we’ve given up and not even attempted to put a fight. We deserve everything coming for us.

  5. Bruce in WA
    #2521082, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Hubby comes to visit the next day & starts demanding, then taking his conjugal rights.

    Yep, happened to a friend of ours. She was in a two-bed room; Italian lady in the bed next to her. Italian husband did the same thing; tried to get in bed with his wife and get it on. The nurses were less than sympathetic (or gentle) to his demands.

  6. Fergus
    #2521083, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Hiding the bad things that happened, just because we don’t want to acknowledge them, just allows the truth evaders on the other side to carry on with their fantasies too. Shit things happened in the past, and still.
    Islanders were badly mistreated and abused and Islanders ate plenty of ship wrecked people, and their own. People cry over the massacres of the past, and then look at you blankly when you ask “So what did you do to stop the recent slaughters in Africa/Middle East/Myanmar? ”
    Shit happened and no society is innocent. In the west, we acknowledged that but then it grew to coverups over the evil that even victims can perpetrate.

  7. Mike of Marion
    #2521084, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Bruce in WA
    #2521082, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Ah! The old European “jiggy jig”!

  8. srr
    #2521085, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Tommy Robinson’s News Roundup: Who is Harvey Weinstein?
    Rebel Media
    Oct 11, 2017
    Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media: I also read stories today that the police are holding workshops that exclude white people.

  9. struth
    #2521086, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Mr Rusty

    #2521081, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I am working on my escape plan as well.

    I did my bit in the fight.

    I would suggest that what is coming soon will mean the sooner we are out the better.

    My choices are limited so it really has to be N Z.
    I believe they are in a much better state of affairs, after numerous recent visits.

  10. Snoopy
    #2521088, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Are leftist women in the US so outraged about sexual abuse committed by the rich and powerful that they will finally hold Bill Clinton to account?

  11. Gab
    #2521090, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Winston, what is this “armboob” of which you speak?

  12. Snoopy
    #2521092, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:12 am

    ‘Filmmaker’ Sophie Mathisen’s solution to alleged sexual assault in the Australian film industry is to have gender balance prescribed. Distilled, this simply means she sees the Weinstein scandal as an opportunity to hoover a greater proportion of government funding because vagina.

  13. srr
    #2521093, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Tommy Robinson: My Columbia U. Talk, What Happened & What’s Next
    Rebel Media
    Oct 11, 2017
    (LANGUAGE WARNING) Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media tried to give a talk at Columbia University in New York (via Skype) and the left shut it down. So he has some plans…

  14. Senile Old Guy
    #2521094, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:22 am

    This is typical.

    Phil Miller is a lifelong resident of Anthepe town camp on the outskirts of Alice Springs, but the lights don’t work and the windows are boarded up. His home is not quite what he had hoped for. “This light doesn’t work… this one is always blinking… when we try and go to the toilet it’s too dark,” Mr Miller said. All the windows in this public housing property are boarded up; Mr Miller has been asking for years for them to be repaired, without any luck. “The Government better do something to renovate our houses… so we can live like a family, you know?” he said.

    My roof needs fixing. I have to organise that and pay for it. And the mortgage, electricity, rates, etc. But certain people don’t take care of their property and expect others to fix it and pay for it.

  15. srr
    #2521095, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:22 am

    ha ha ha …

    DEPLORABLE BIKERS 🏍 and 8 others liked
    James O’Keefe‏ @JamesOKeefeIII 22h22 hours ago
    More James O’Keefe Retweeted Clifford Levy

    Too late. More videos coming.

    Clifford LevyVerified account @cliffordlevy

    Newsrooms beware:
    Someone claiming to be a college student is trying to interview NYT journalists.
    We’re concerned that it’s a ruse.

    It’s funny because the stupid little online verballing liars think they have time to cover their tracks, when they’ve also long been tagged for sorting.

  16. Eddystone
    #2521096, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Gab, armboob is when a young lady expresses interest in the possibility of exploring a relationship with a young(ish) man by standing close to his side and slightly to the rear with her breast pressing into the back of his upper arm.

    Can happen in the most unexpected circumstances.

    Probably best ignored.

  17. johanna
    #2521098, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Here is Judge Judy at the Oxford Union, very entertaining. It’s about an hour.

    She does, sadly, fall into the “hate speech” trap. Considering that she is in the New York Jooish world, it’s not surprising. The rest of her schtick is solidly conservative.

    It’s fascinating to watch how this tiny woman with a huge personality and heaps of brains, and a sense of humour, cows the privileged kiddies. It’s a treat!

  18. Gab
    #2521099, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Thanks, Winston. The things one learns at the Cat!

  19. Myrddin Seren
    #2521101, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Democratic Mega-Donor Demands Democrats Pledge to Impeach Trump

    Tom Steyer, Democratic mega-donor and environmentalist, has demanded Democratic lawmakers and candidates pledge to to push for the impeachment of President Donald Trump if they take control of Congress next year.

    Well at least Steyer is open about the fact that he has bought and paid for these muppets, and expects them to dance to his tune on command.

    As opposed to the mysteriously inexplicable wealth – across both sides of the aisle – of dedicated ( cough ) servants of the people like Harry Reid, Maxine Waters and Bob Corker.

  20. srr
    #2521102, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Eminem is a Complete Idiot
    Paul Joseph Watson
    Oct 11, 2017
    Isn’t it an amazing coincidence how rappers all loved Trump, but then he suddenly became a racist when he took on the establishment?

  21. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2521103, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:30 am

    A review of a book in The Spectator catches my attention. The subject being the Warner Brothers and their impact on Hollywood. It disconcerts me to a degree to read the following:

    Harry, the eldest, fancied himself the moral conscience of the family. Eleven years senior to Jack, he cleaved to the old morality of the shtetl. He never forgave the baby of the famiy for having gone native – for getting married more than once, and for the afternoon ritual on the office sofa with the latest chorus-line hopeful.

  22. memoryvault
    #2521105, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:36 am

    A lot of South Pacific Islanders came to work in the canfields for quite low pay and lousy conditions, Dave.

    What a pity we didn’t have minimum wage laws to protect them.
    (Dives behind sofa).

  23. memoryvault
    #2521107, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I opined that on the face of the evidence Paddock may well have acted alone and until proven otherwise we should wait and see. A grave sin, indeed.

    All the back of house access offered to all high rollers information does is support the available evidence that Paddock acted alone.

    Factcheck = True, Nota.

    There’s a million and one conspiracy theories out there now, all fuelled by little more than the MSM’s need for a new, daily talking point.

  24. stackja
    #2521108, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:44 am

    memoryvault
    #2521107, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:41 am
    I opined that on the face of the evidence Paddock may well have acted alone and until proven otherwise we should wait and see. A grave sin, indeed.

    All the back of house access offered to all high rollers information does is support the available evidence that Paddock acted alone.

    Factcheck = True, Nota.

    There’s a million and one conspiracy theories out there now, all fuelled by little more than the MSM’s need for a new, daily talking point.

    MSM blame DT/NRA.

  25. notafan
    #2521110, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I’m not saying it was a perfect Australia, Des, it just makes us similar to most other first world countries, except that having expensive consumer goods left us well behind countries like the US, in terms of living standards.

  26. Myrddin Seren
    #2521111, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Rabz

    I think this is a little bit of an exaggeration. Corruption in the states is all encompassing, entrenched in every level of government and the bureaucracy. Look at the IRS Tea Party example – apart from the unions we look like rank amateurs.

    Sorry, but I disagree.

    In the States, the corruptocrats may have broken cover, but Australia is equally as corrupt.

    As people like various foreign entrepreneurs have allegedly remarked – they know Australia is corrupt. It is just the mechanisms are not as overt as they are used to dealing with in other places.

    The IRS. Okay – political activists off the reservation.

    I see you and raise you and raise you Underbelly: ATO. How deep is the rot that the idiot Cranston crime family revealed by dancing in front of the AFP waving mountains of cash, drugs and illegal firearms ? when you have lost the Canberra Times…. !

    Our ridiculous cost of living is no longer a function of tyranny of distance and concentration of ownership.

    The electricity grid is being shut down to rapidly enrich the industry super funds ( union warlords ) and crony corporates.

    The aboriginal industry ?

    $50 billion + fantasy submarines ( anyone else wondering why Xenaphon is hotfooting it back to Adelaide where he can try to be a spoiler on anything until he is ‘convinced’ ? ). On and on and on.

    Right now the corrupt seem, for whatever reason, to have broken in to an open sprint to not just drain Australia like parasites, but to clean out the wealth ASAP.

    And then presumably head for more salubrious climes once they have loaded the last pallet of cash.

    I believe Australia is a massively corrupt place, the more so because the corrupt manage to keep a lid on it so well. Next time you look at your mortgage payment, tax bill, retail purchases or the inflated cost of eating out, think about Australian costs of living compared to corrupt places elsewhere.

  27. memoryvault
    #2521112, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:48 am

    MSM blame DT/NRA.

    Only because Abbott666 doesn’t live in America.

  28. srr
    #2521113, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The UN has lost control of it’s narrative.

    That is the story behind all the rabid squirrels.

    Politics is downstream from culture.

    The Cults that captured the culture have been exposed.

    The sheets are too short and narrow now to ever cover the monsters on the couch again.

    Hence the other desperate rush to normalise it all.

    No mercy for those who continue to fight for the cults of The Lie.

    Always pay attention to the details being ignored.

    Especially the details ignored by those liars addicted to trying to nail David Icke-isms to others.

    P.S. we do have ‘a Trump‘. As he kept telling us himself, Pres. D.J. Trump is only the messenger … and he hung up on the POS that the traitorous Textorites installed. 🙂

  29. notafan
    #2521114, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:51 am

    As for Mr Weinerstain, rich powerful man uses his position to bed venial grasping young women.

    Since when was that news at 11?

    Unless there were actual criminal assaults I’m not buying the, very belated,outrage.

  30. Dr Faustus
    #2521115, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:51 am

    The BCA’s Jennifer Westacott sees the future:

    Westacott said in the evolving labour market, it could be envisaged that a worker could earn income from “a bit of super, some part-time work and … some kind of government payment.”

    Everyone is in the tank.

  31. memoryvault
    #2521116, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I believe Australia is a massively corrupt place, the more so because the corrupt manage to keep a lid on it so well.

    There is no corruption in Australia, Myrrdin.
    Our governments have sanctified, sanitised, and legalised it all.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2521117, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:54 am

    ( anyone else wondering why Xenaphon is hotfooting it back to Adelaide where he can try to be a spoiler on anything until he is ‘convinced’ ? ).

    The High Court is due to decide whether or not he’s eligible to sit in the Senate, quite soon, and Xylophone is jumping before he’s pushed?

  33. Dr Faustus
    #2521118, posted on October 12, 2017 at 10:59 am

    NDIS hiring generates job growth

    The surge in employment this year owes more to the ramp up of the National Disability Insurance Scheme than to any broad recovery in the health of the economy.

    An analysis by economists and JPMorgan shows that virtually all the rise in employment growth this year is accounted for by women in the healthcare sector, with the NDIS by far the largest employer.

    NDIS has crossed the event horizon. It is now too big a feature in the Australian economy for anyone to control and will automatically demand, and receive, whatever public resources it requires.

  34. notafan
    #2521119, posted on October 12, 2017 at 11:00 am

    There’s a million and one conspiracy theories out there now, all fuelled by little more than the MSM’s need for a new, daily talking point.

    Not only the MSM but every wacko making a buck off monetised video on youtube

    and here it is srr’s determination to control the narrative and continue with his bizarre vendetta against anyone who dare’s challenge his nonsense.

    remember when Sinc had to bloke him from linking to daily storm trooper or whatever that supremacist site was?

    I fully acknowledge my funding by and links to; George Soros, Russian hackers. Communists (all sorts) the abortion industry, the biotech industry, the Catholic Church (of baby sacrificing satanists), state sanctioned child murdering textorites, and whatever srr choses to accuse me (and various others) of this week.

    I mean the money is GREAT and the work is easy, how else could I afford to travel overseas, right?

    Now waiting for another dance of the hobgoblins

