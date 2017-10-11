Liberty Quote
The only thing that saves us from the bureaucracy is inefficiency. An efficient bureaucracy is the greatest threat to liberty.— Eugene McCarthy
-
Recent Comments
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Deplorable on Will the Victorian judiciary apologise?
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Up The Workers! on Master and apprentice
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Eddystone on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Suburban Boy on Will the Victorian judiciary apologise?
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- What an apt analogy
- Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Will the Victorian judiciary apologise?
- Master and apprentice
- Peter O’Brien: Nick Xenophon and the ‘Casual’ Senate Vacancy
- Swamp increasingly isolated by Trump
- A parliament that does not legislate – call in the police.
- Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel
- Q&A Forum: October 9, 2017
- Marcus Classis: Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Ministerial Press Releases
- Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Richard Ebeling: All Government Powers are based on Mystical Justifications
- The Trump effect
- Roundup Oct 8
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity politics
- Be careful what you wish for. Very careful.
- No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left
- “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Labor threatens renewed land expropriation to meet greenhouse emission reductions
- Xenophon goes down
- Laura Williams: Catalonia Shows the Danger of Disarming Civilians
- If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere
- Evidence Based Policy
- A metaphor for the relationship between the elected and the electors
- The words speak for themselves
- An unnatural rate of economic ignorance
- David Leyonhjelm: Regulate first, ask questions later
- Political Reform
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
534 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
The IMF has downgraded the Australian growth outlook from 3% to 2.2%. Imagine how low it would be without the GDP boost derived from the Turnbull government paying households not to use electricity!
Imagine how it would look without the artificial stimulus of 210 000 migrants every year!
Struth, the film industry is an industry just as renewables electricity generation is an industry. Both are government subsidy magnets.
Chris;
What I learned too late could fill a book.
But the worst was not knowing the significance of armboob.
Still furious…
We are way worse than the states.
Way more corrupt.
Way more socialist.
Totally agree Struth. It’s why I’m currently working on an escape plan. The U.S still has a chance, we have none. The utter cowardice and lack of fight on the right is why we are heading for a very preventable catastrophe.
Conservatives have been found wanting but the Fagertarians are the most contemptible trash of all. The biggest bunch of useless losers since the Judean People’s Front crack suicide squad. Every single one of them to a woman (cos there are no men amongst them that’s for sure) is voting for
SSMCultural Marxism.
Can anyone name one single victory the right has had in the past 10 years? Just one? Now think of what the left has done. All we do is sit in echo chambers, listen to talks and write articles that are basically documenting the end of Western society or screeching “…..errrrrr look at what the left are doing!” Or best of all, the greatest weapon the right currently has – the email harvesting online petition!
Newsflash people – the left don’t give a shit about anyone exposing their hypocrisy or lies or corruption. They have no morals or ethics. They only care about power and money, namely YOUR money.
It’s so depressing about how easily we’ve given up and not even attempted to put a fight. We deserve everything coming for us.
Yep, happened to a friend of ours. She was in a two-bed room; Italian lady in the bed next to her. Italian husband did the same thing; tried to get in bed with his wife and get it on. The nurses were less than sympathetic (or gentle) to his demands.
Hiding the bad things that happened, just because we don’t want to acknowledge them, just allows the truth evaders on the other side to carry on with their fantasies too. Shit things happened in the past, and still.
Islanders were badly mistreated and abused and Islanders ate plenty of ship wrecked people, and their own. People cry over the massacres of the past, and then look at you blankly when you ask “So what did you do to stop the recent slaughters in Africa/Middle East/Myanmar? ”
Shit happened and no society is innocent. In the west, we acknowledged that but then it grew to coverups over the evil that even victims can perpetrate.
Bruce in WA
#2521082, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:55 am
Ah! The old European “jiggy jig”!
Tommy Robinson’s News Roundup: Who is Harvey Weinstein?
Rebel Media
Oct 11, 2017
Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media: I also read stories today that the police are holding workshops that exclude white people.
Mr Rusty
#2521081, posted on October 12, 2017 at 9:53 am
I am working on my escape plan as well.
I did my bit in the fight.
I would suggest that what is coming soon will mean the sooner we are out the better.
My choices are limited so it really has to be N Z.
I believe they are in a much better state of affairs, after numerous recent visits.
Are leftist women in the US so outraged about sexual abuse committed by the rich and powerful that they will finally hold Bill Clinton to account?
Winston, what is this “armboob” of which you speak?
‘Filmmaker’ Sophie Mathisen’s solution to alleged sexual assault in the Australian film industry is to have gender balance prescribed. Distilled, this simply means she sees the Weinstein scandal as an opportunity to hoover a greater proportion of government funding because vagina.
Tommy Robinson: My Columbia U. Talk, What Happened & What’s Next
Rebel Media
Oct 11, 2017
(LANGUAGE WARNING) Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media tried to give a talk at Columbia University in New York (via Skype) and the left shut it down. So he has some plans…
This is typical.
My roof needs fixing. I have to organise that and pay for it. And the mortgage, electricity, rates, etc. But certain people don’t take care of their property and expect others to fix it and pay for it.
ha ha ha …
DEPLORABLE BIKERS 🏍 and 8 others liked
James O’Keefe @JamesOKeefeIII 22h22 hours ago
More James O’Keefe Retweeted Clifford Levy
Too late. More videos coming.
It’s funny because the stupid little online verballing liars think they have time to cover their tracks, when they’ve also long been tagged for sorting.
Gab, armboob is when a young lady expresses interest in the possibility of exploring a relationship with a young(ish) man by standing close to his side and slightly to the rear with her breast pressing into the back of his upper arm.
Can happen in the most unexpected circumstances.
Probably best ignored.
Here is Judge Judy at the Oxford Union, very entertaining. It’s about an hour.
She does, sadly, fall into the “hate speech” trap. Considering that she is in the New York Jooish world, it’s not surprising. The rest of her schtick is solidly conservative.
It’s fascinating to watch how this tiny woman with a huge personality and heaps of brains, and a sense of humour, cows the privileged kiddies. It’s a treat!
Thanks, Winston. The things one learns at the Cat!
Well at least Steyer is open about the fact that he has bought and paid for these muppets, and expects them to dance to his tune on command.
As opposed to the mysteriously inexplicable wealth – across both sides of the aisle – of dedicated ( cough ) servants of the people like Harry Reid, Maxine Waters and Bob Corker.
Eminem is a Complete Idiot
Paul Joseph Watson
Oct 11, 2017
Isn’t it an amazing coincidence how rappers all loved Trump, but then he suddenly became a racist when he took on the establishment?
A review of a book in The Spectator catches my attention. The subject being the Warner Brothers and their impact on Hollywood. It disconcerts me to a degree to read the following:
Harry, the eldest, fancied himself the moral conscience of the family. Eleven years senior to Jack, he cleaved to the old morality of the shtetl. He never forgave the baby of the famiy for having gone native – for getting married more than once, and for the afternoon ritual on the office sofa with the latest chorus-line hopeful.
What a pity we didn’t have minimum wage laws to protect them.
(Dives behind sofa).
Factcheck = True, Nota.
There’s a million and one conspiracy theories out there now, all fuelled by little more than the MSM’s need for a new, daily talking point.
MSM blame DT/NRA.
I’m not saying it was a perfect Australia, Des, it just makes us similar to most other first world countries, except that having expensive consumer goods left us well behind countries like the US, in terms of living standards.
Rabz
Sorry, but I disagree.
In the States, the corruptocrats may have broken cover, but Australia is equally as corrupt.
As people like various foreign entrepreneurs have allegedly remarked – they know Australia is corrupt. It is just the mechanisms are not as overt as they are used to dealing with in other places.
The IRS. Okay – political activists off the reservation.
I see you and raise you and raise you Underbelly: ATO. How deep is the rot that the idiot Cranston crime family revealed by dancing in front of the AFP waving mountains of cash, drugs and illegal firearms ? when you have lost the Canberra Times…. !
Our ridiculous cost of living is no longer a function of tyranny of distance and concentration of ownership.
The electricity grid is being shut down to rapidly enrich the industry super funds ( union warlords ) and crony corporates.
The aboriginal industry ?
$50 billion + fantasy submarines ( anyone else wondering why Xenaphon is hotfooting it back to Adelaide where he can try to be a spoiler on anything until he is ‘convinced’ ? ). On and on and on.
Right now the corrupt seem, for whatever reason, to have broken in to an open sprint to not just drain Australia like parasites, but to clean out the wealth ASAP.
And then presumably head for more salubrious climes once they have loaded the last pallet of cash.
I believe Australia is a massively corrupt place, the more so because the corrupt manage to keep a lid on it so well. Next time you look at your mortgage payment, tax bill, retail purchases or the inflated cost of eating out, think about Australian costs of living compared to corrupt places elsewhere.
Only because Abbott666 doesn’t live in America.
The UN has lost control of it’s narrative.
That is the story behind all the rabid squirrels.
Politics is downstream from culture.
The Cults that captured the culture have been exposed.
The sheets are too short and narrow now to ever cover the monsters on the couch again.
Hence the other desperate rush to normalise it all.
No mercy for those who continue to fight for the cults of The Lie.
Always pay attention to the details being ignored.
Especially the details ignored by those liars addicted to trying to nail David Icke-isms to others.
P.S. we do have ‘a Trump‘. As he kept telling us himself, Pres. D.J. Trump is only the messenger … and he hung up on the POS that the traitorous Textorites installed. 🙂
As for Mr Weinerstain, rich powerful man uses his position to bed venial grasping young women.
Since when was that news at 11?
Unless there were actual criminal assaults I’m not buying the, very belated,outrage.
The BCA’s Jennifer Westacott sees the future:
Everyone is in the tank.
There is no corruption in Australia, Myrrdin.
Our governments have sanctified, sanitised, and legalised it all.
The High Court is due to decide whether or not he’s eligible to sit in the Senate, quite soon, and Xylophone is jumping before he’s pushed?
NDIS hiring generates job growth
NDIS has crossed the event horizon. It is now too big a feature in the Australian economy for anyone to control and will automatically demand, and receive, whatever public resources it requires.
Not only the MSM but every wacko making a buck off monetised video on youtube
and here it is srr’s determination to control the narrative and continue with his bizarre vendetta against anyone who dare’s challenge his nonsense.
remember when Sinc had to bloke him from linking to daily storm trooper or whatever that supremacist site was?
I fully acknowledge my funding by and links to; George Soros, Russian hackers. Communists (all sorts) the abortion industry, the biotech industry, the Catholic Church (of baby sacrificing satanists), state sanctioned child murdering textorites, and whatever srr choses to accuse me (and various others) of this week.
I mean the money is GREAT and the work is easy, how else could I afford to travel overseas, right?
Now waiting for another dance of the hobgoblins