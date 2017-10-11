Liberty Quote
Western civilisation has been transformed from the love child of Christianity and the Enlightenment into a malformed neo-Marxist culture where minority groups manufactured for political purposes are bestowed with special privileges by the state.— Jennifer Oriel
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
Uh-oh, more trouble for the 7th fleet. USS Shiloh – a floating prison.
“It’s only a matter of time before something horrible happens,” one shipmate warned. “Our sailors do not trust the CO,” another noted. It’s a “floating prison,” one said.
“I just pray we never have to shoot down a missile from North Korea,” a distraught sailor lamented, “because then our ineffectiveness will really show.”
These comments come from three command climate surveys taken on the cruiser Shiloh during Capt. Adam M. Aycock’s recently-completed 26-month command. The Japan-based ship is a vital cog in U.S. ballistic missile defense and the 7th Fleet’s West Pacific mission to deter North Korea and counter ascendant Chinese and Russian navies. These comments are not unique. Each survey runs hundreds of pages, with crew members writing anonymously of dysfunction from the top, suicidal thoughts, exhaustion, despair and concern that the Shiloh was being pushed underway while vital repairs remained incomplete.’
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2017/10/09/i-now-hate-my-ship-surveys-reveal-disastrous-morale-on-cruiser-shiloh/
Millennial sooks on the Shiloh get a voice and do what – whinge.
Yawn.
I wouldn’t be so quick to write it off as a whinge, Makka.
Obongo culled a lot of command talent from the military and promoted PC hacks. There will be consequences.
Should never have abolished flogging, or hanging from the yardarm. Only way to keep the little sooks in line.
Ah yes the Great Green Fleet.
Fighting for Gaia using used chip oil as fuel.
The US Navy – no rum, Obama encouraged the sodomy, and the lash has just been applied as huge command failures were revealed after the two collisions.
The sooking is just now while the bad smell hangs over them. They have what it takes to work hard and get over it.
Those comments don’t sound like they come from seasoned old salts to me, Empire. More like precious petals.
“The guided-missile cruiser Shiloh sailor who was presumed lost at sea only to be found a week later in the ship’s engine room was charged with abandoning watch and dereliction of duty after admitting that he intentionally hid from his fellow sailors, Navy officials say.”
Millennial.
Exactly.
Considering how many US Navy accidents there have been of late they are probably spot on. The western world’s military is in tatters. We are in big trouble.
LOL. It’s a bitch when the ship’s NEX store runs out of hair conditioner.
Gilas;
The fact that the lass has dark brown hair is evident in her photo.
Do you not have the full length non squared box version?
Oh.
That’s bad luck, is it not?
“While USS Shiloh was meeting all operational requirements, a positive command climate should also be enforced,” Perkins said in an email.
He was a hard arse. Old school. The petals couldn’t hack it and cried to HR.
What’s the problem? The bread might be stale, but you get all the water you can drink.
No argument about him.
Home is the sailor, home from the sea, and the hunter home from the hill.
Just unpacked after 4 1/2 weeks abroad. This is still the best place in the world (with the possible exception of Japan). But Sydney airport is still a disgrace.
Some things never change.
Hopefully the USN has learned that 10 years of rimming the brass’s arse at the Pentagon doesn’t equip someone to command a warship.
Lol. A quick upscroll reveals JugsGate is still a thing. 😀