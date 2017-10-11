Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, October 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
766 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017

  1. test pattern
    #2521384, posted on October 12, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Uh-oh, more trouble for the 7th fleet. USS Shiloh – a floating prison.

    “It’s only a matter of time before something horrible happens,” one shipmate warned. “Our sailors do not trust the CO,” another noted. It’s a “floating prison,” one said.

    “I just pray we never have to shoot down a missile from North Korea,” a distraught sailor lamented, “because then our ineffectiveness will really show.”

    These comments come from three command climate surveys taken on the cruiser Shiloh during Capt. Adam M. Aycock’s recently-completed 26-month command. The Japan-based ship is a vital cog in U.S. ballistic missile defense and the 7th Fleet’s West Pacific mission to deter North Korea and counter ascendant Chinese and Russian navies. These comments are not unique. Each survey runs hundreds of pages, with crew members writing anonymously of dysfunction from the top, suicidal thoughts, exhaustion, despair and concern that the Shiloh was being pushed underway while vital repairs remained incomplete.’

    https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2017/10/09/i-now-hate-my-ship-surveys-reveal-disastrous-morale-on-cruiser-shiloh/

  2. Makka
    #2521385, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Millennial sooks on the Shiloh get a voice and do what – whinge.

    Yawn.

  3. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2521388, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    I wouldn’t be so quick to write it off as a whinge, Makka.

    Obongo culled a lot of command talent from the military and promoted PC hacks. There will be consequences.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2521389, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Millennial sooks on the Shiloh get a voice and do what – whinge.

    Yawn.

    Should never have abolished flogging, or hanging from the yardarm. Only way to keep the little sooks in line.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2521391, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Obongo culled a lot of command talent from the military and promoted PC hacks.

    Ah yes the Great Green Fleet.
    Fighting for Gaia using used chip oil as fuel.

  6. Chris
    #2521393, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Should never have abolished flogging, or hanging from the yardarm. Only way to keep the little sooks in line.

    The US Navy – no rum, Obama encouraged the sodomy, and the lash has just been applied as huge command failures were revealed after the two collisions.

    The sooking is just now while the bad smell hangs over them. They have what it takes to work hard and get over it.

  7. Makka
    #2521394, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Those comments don’t sound like they come from seasoned old salts to me, Empire. More like precious petals.

    “The guided-missile cruiser Shiloh sailor who was presumed lost at sea only to be found a week later in the ship’s engine room was charged with abandoning watch and dereliction of duty after admitting that he intentionally hid from his fellow sailors, Navy officials say.”

    Millennial.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2521395, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I wouldn’t be so quick to write it off as a whinge, Makka.

    Obongo culled a lot of command talent from the military and promoted PC hacks. There will be consequences.

    Exactly.

    Considering how many US Navy accidents there have been of late they are probably spot on. The western world’s military is in tatters. We are in big trouble.

  9. Snoopy
    #2521396, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    ,” a distraught sailor lamented,

    LOL. It’s a bitch when the ship’s NEX store runs out of hair conditioner.

  10. Winston Smith
    #2521398, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Gilas;

    The absent linea nigra would support my view that the model is dark-haired and nulli-gravida.

    The fact that the lass has dark brown hair is evident in her photo.
    Do you not have the full length non squared box version?
    Oh.
    That’s bad luck, is it not?

  11. Makka
    #2521399, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    “While USS Shiloh was meeting all operational requirements, a positive command climate should also be enforced,” Perkins said in an email.

    He was a hard arse. Old school. The petals couldn’t hack it and cried to HR.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2521400, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    ‘USS Bread and Water’: Old and rare punishment loomed over a demoralized crew

    Sailors aboard the cruiser Shiloh often worried about the commanding officer’s use of an antiquated punishment: Three days in the brig with nothing to eat but bread and water.

    What’s the problem? The bread might be stale, but you get all the water you can drink.

  13. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2521401, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Millennial

    No argument about him.

  14. calli
    #2521402, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Home is the sailor, home from the sea, and the hunter home from the hill.

    Just unpacked after 4 1/2 weeks abroad. This is still the best place in the world (with the possible exception of Japan). But Sydney airport is still a disgrace.

    Some things never change.

  15. Snoopy
    #2521403, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Considering how many US Navy accidents there have been of late they are probably spot on. The western world’s military is in tatters. We are in big trouble.

    Hopefully the USN has learned that 10 years of rimming the brass’s arse at the Pentagon doesn’t equip someone to command a warship.

  16. calli
    #2521404, posted on October 12, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Lol. A quick upscroll reveals JugsGate is still a thing. 😀

