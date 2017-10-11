Liberty Quote
A government that is big enough to give you all you want is big enough to take it all away.— Barry Goldwater
-
Recent Comments
- struth on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Peter on Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- Des Deskperson on Merit is code for wanting someone who looks just like you do.
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- cynical1 on Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- struth on Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- Chris M on Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- Sparkx on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Entropy on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Deplorable on Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- struth on Merit is code for wanting someone who looks just like you do.
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Alex Davidson on Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- H B Bear on Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Sentinel Man on Merit is code for wanting someone who looks just like you do.
- stackja on Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- Indolent on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- candy on Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Rabz on Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
-
Recent Posts
- Wendy McElroy: An Introduction to “The Satoshi Revolution”
- Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- Merit is code for wanting someone who looks just like you do.
- Welcome to the ideas boom
- Stephen Cable: True Signs of Desperation
- Getting your priorities right
- What an apt analogy
- Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Will the Victorian judiciary apologise?
- Master and apprentice
- Peter O’Brien: Nick Xenophon and the ‘Casual’ Senate Vacancy
- Swamp increasingly isolated by Trump
- A parliament that does not legislate – call in the police.
- Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel
- Q&A Forum: October 9, 2017
- Marcus Classis: Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Ministerial Press Releases
- Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Richard Ebeling: All Government Powers are based on Mystical Justifications
- The Trump effect
- Roundup Oct 8
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity politics
- Be careful what you wish for. Very careful.
- No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left
- “Oh, that is brilliant!”
- Open Forum: October 7, 2017
- Labor threatens renewed land expropriation to meet greenhouse emission reductions
- Xenophon goes down
- Laura Williams: Catalonia Shows the Danger of Disarming Civilians
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,024 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Btw, why did the NYT start on this Winestine dude? Did he try it on with the editor’s missus or something?
More like someone’s young daughter. Somewhere he crossed a Hollywood “line”, even for those hypocrites.
Melbourne international is nothing like as bad as Dubai or Abu Dhabi.
Dan Andrews might be doing his his best, but he has a way to go to match either.
It’s a misquote of the standard ending of an old UK comedy show, “The Two Ronnies”, with Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker.
“Well, it’s goodnight from me, and goodnight from him”.
Another two Pommy comedians with their own show, Morecombe and Wise, used to spoof it sometimes.
My dance teacher put me on to this. Ballet and illusion. Amazing, and half the fun is watching the faces on the Chinese audience.
http://youtu.be/pKiNCbbuuqA
Someone here quoted a story that W was too pro-Israel.
This speaks volumes about how if you are in clink and serious about staying out of trouble you should avoid going back into it in your ‘community’, where drink, dope and sit-down money will once more ensure that you live in a situation of learned helplessness, seething violence and the inevitable lawbreaking.
Tom – Zanetti is becoming excellent value. His last two have been classics.
I love his rendering of Josh the Wombat.
At what point does Monty say – as Timbo Flanders should – “You know what? I make prediction after prediction, and I get them wrong every time. Not one wrong here, not one wrong there. Every time. Statistically, my results are next to impossible. I perform worse than random chance – a monkey throwing darts at a board. Maybe I’m not the expert I think I am after all…? “
alexnoaholdmate
Never.
The left are not big on self-criticism. They know they are always correct. Reality is just a minor obstacle.
What is today’s Los Vegas shooter conspiracy? Or have we moved on to something else?
I found his grandstanding about about the NFL and the inevitable complete misreading of the likely outcome to be typical, but hilarious.
Never back an incompetent sport administration and brain damaged athletes in a stoush with Fatty Trump and an increasingly pissed off fan base.
Clearly not eligible for refugee status illegal immigrants are just hanging around for welfare, and the criminal excusing organisation that is known as the asylum seekers welfare Centre, parasites feeding off parasites, continue to encourage them.
Dutton throws down the gauntlet
The U.S. is has formally notified the UN that it is withdrawing from UNESCO.
Re suggestions upthread – I am neither grey nor a nomad, and I have about as much desire to visit Antarctica as take a rocket to the moon. I’d consider the inhabited parts of the Arctic though, a scenic cruise to upper Norway or Alaska. Hairy is geeing up for Africa and the wildebeest though and I doubt I can avoid it if we are to remain friends. I thought marriage was more about ungirding the loins than girding up, but in this instance it seems not.
Thank you.
I love it. A great metaphor for much of human endeavour and probably wasted on just M0nty.
That illusionist ballerina was amazing Lizzie. I will show the miss Entropy’s tonight to see if their school would try it on 😊
And a thank you from me Lizzie. An amazing clip.
If Cloive is so clever, why does he behave so stupidly?
Clive Palmer is trying to delay a judge from deciding whether $200 million worth of his assets should be frozen, as he fights to rely on a controversial conspiracy-filled affidavit about Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Taxpayer-funded liquidators for Mr Palmer’s collapsed Queensland Nickel company have asked the Queensland Supreme Court to freeze the former federal MP’s assets, to stop him from shifting his wealth to avoid paying the company’s creditors.
The case is due back in court on Tuesday, but Mr Palmer and his companies want it delayed, until he appeals a recent decision which banned him from relying on late, controversial and allegedly “scandalous” evidence.
Queensland Supreme Court judge John Bond told Mr Palmer he could not use as evidence an affidavit in which he made wild allegations about Mr Turnbull, other politicians and liquidators. Mr Palmer was also stopped from tendering a self-published book about his “achievements” as the one-term federal MP for the Sunshine Coast electorate of Fairfax.
Justice Bond said Mr Palmer’s attempt to rely on the self-published book was hard to take seriously. Barrister Tom Sullivan QC, for liquidators PPB Advisory, said Mr Palmer’s other affidavit was “scandalous” and successfully applied for it to be temporarily removed from the public record.
In an appeal filed in the Queensland Supreme Court this week, Mr Palmer’s lawyers said Justice Bond erred in refusing to allow him to adduce further evidence.
Mr Palmer is representing himself in the asset-freezing case, even though his companies are being represented by a team of barristers and solicitors.
In his recent judgment, Justice Bond noted that he would not accept Mr Palmer’s proposition that he was an “ordinary litigant … outnumbered by senior counsel, well resourced, on the other side”.
Link
2GB Sweden shooting.
That is exactly what I said, alex. The case they removed was Trump v IRAP, which was about the expired ban. They still are yet to hear Trump v Hawaii, which is about the current ban.
You just raked yourself.
It is well known that in the Northern Territory, some crimes by aboriginal people are committed in the hope of being sent to jail.
A good clean up, three square meals, airconditioning and to catch up with your mates without the Missus screaming at you and whacking you with anything she can find 24/7.
In Alice Springs, the prison has some accommodation homes for prisoners OUTSIDE of the prison.
When they need to go in and bash the missus or anything else, they walk in or get a lift and then come back.
No shit.
I used to make deliveries into the prison and the blackfellas would come out and help me unload.
Nicest bunch of blokes you could meet once outside of their socialist controlled hellholes.