Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017

  1. candy
    #2521793, posted on October 13, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Btw, why did the NYT start on this Winestine dude? Did he try it on with the editor’s missus or something?

    More like someone’s young daughter. Somewhere he crossed a Hollywood “line”, even for those hypocrites.

  2. notafan
    #2521798, posted on October 13, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Melbourne international is nothing like as bad as Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

    Dan Andrews might be doing his his best, but he has a way to go to match either.

  3. memoryvault
    #2521800, posted on October 13, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Well it’s night for me and it’s night for him.

    I never got the meaning of that, if any Cats would oblige I’d be grateful.

    It’s a misquote of the standard ending of an old UK comedy show, “The Two Ronnies”, with Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker.

    “Well, it’s goodnight from me, and goodnight from him”.

    Another two Pommy comedians with their own show, Morecombe and Wise, used to spoof it sometimes.

  4. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2521801, posted on October 13, 2017 at 8:45 am

    My dance teacher put me on to this. Ballet and illusion. Amazing, and half the fun is watching the faces on the Chinese audience.

    http://youtu.be/pKiNCbbuuqA

  5. stackja
    #2521804, posted on October 13, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Someone here quoted a story that W was too pro-Israel.

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2521806, posted on October 13, 2017 at 8:54 am

    MORE than a quarter of eligible Northern Territory prisoners declined to be released on parole in 2016, rather than risk breaching their conditions and facing extra jail time.

    This speaks volumes about how if you are in clink and serious about staying out of trouble you should avoid going back into it in your ‘community’, where drink, dope and sit-down money will once more ensure that you live in a situation of learned helplessness, seething violence and the inevitable lawbreaking.

  7. Rabz
    #2521807, posted on October 13, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Tom – Zanetti is becoming excellent value. His last two have been classics.

    I love his rendering of Josh the Wombat.

  8. alexnoaholdmate
    #2521808, posted on October 13, 2017 at 8:55 am

    At what point does Monty say – as Timbo Flanders should – “You know what? I make prediction after prediction, and I get them wrong every time. Not one wrong here, not one wrong there. Every time. Statistically, my results are next to impossible. I perform worse than random chance – a monkey throwing darts at a board. Maybe I’m not the expert I think I am after all…? “

  9. Boambee John
    #2521811, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:00 am

    alexnoaholdmate

    Never.

    The left are not big on self-criticism. They know they are always correct. Reality is just a minor obstacle.

  11. Rabz
    #2521815, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:03 am

    “You know what? I make prediction after prediction, and I get them wrong every time. Not one wrong here, not one wrong there. Every time.

    I found his grandstanding about about the NFL and the inevitable complete misreading of the likely outcome to be typical, but hilarious.

    Never back an incompetent sport administration and brain damaged athletes in a stoush with Fatty Trump and an increasingly pissed off fan base.

  12. notafan
    #2521816, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Clearly not eligible for refugee status illegal immigrants are just hanging around for welfare, and the criminal excusing organisation that is known as the asylum seekers welfare Centre, parasites feeding off parasites, continue to encourage them.


    Dutton throws down the gauntlet

  13. Indolent
    #2521817, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:05 am

    The U.S. is has formally notified the UN that it is withdrawing from UNESCO.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2521821, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Re suggestions upthread – I am neither grey nor a nomad, and I have about as much desire to visit Antarctica as take a rocket to the moon. I’d consider the inhabited parts of the Arctic though, a scenic cruise to upper Norway or Alaska. Hairy is geeing up for Africa and the wildebeest though and I doubt I can avoid it if we are to remain friends. I thought marriage was more about ungirding the loins than girding up, but in this instance it seems not.

  15. stackja
    #2521823, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Thank you.

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2521825, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I perform worse than random chance – a monkey throwing darts at a board.

    I love it. A great metaphor for much of human endeavour and probably wasted on just M0nty.

  17. Entropy
    #2521829, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:18 am

    That illusionist ballerina was amazing Lizzie. I will show the miss Entropy’s tonight to see if their school would try it on 😊

  18. stackja
    #2521830, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Noosheen Mogadam, a policy adviser with the Norwegian Refugee Council based in Gaziantep on the Turkish-Syrian border.

  19. Sparkx
    #2521831, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:19 am

    And a thank you from me Lizzie. An amazing clip.

  20. Top Ender
    #2521834, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:21 am

    If Cloive is so clever, why does he behave so stupidly?

    Clive Palmer is trying to delay a judge from deciding whether $200 million worth of his assets should be frozen, as he fights to rely on a controversial conspiracy-filled affidavit about Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

    Taxpayer-funded liquidators for Mr Palmer’s collapsed Queensland Nickel company have asked the Queensland Supreme Court to freeze the former federal MP’s assets, to stop him from shifting his wealth to avoid paying the company’s creditors.

    The case is due back in court on Tuesday, but Mr Palmer and his companies want it delayed, until he appeals a recent decision which banned him from relying on late, controversial and allegedly “scandalous” evidence.

    Queensland Supreme Court judge John Bond told Mr Palmer he could not use as evidence an affidavit in which he made wild allegations about Mr Turnbull, other politicians and liquidators. Mr Palmer was also stopped from tendering a self-published book about his “achievements” as the one-term federal MP for the Sunshine Coast electorate of Fairfax.

    Justice Bond said Mr Palmer’s attempt to rely on the self-published book was hard to take seriously. Barrister Tom Sullivan QC, for liquidators PPB Advisory, said Mr Palmer’s other affidavit was “scandalous” and successfully applied for it to be temporarily removed from the public record.

    In an appeal filed in the Queensland Supreme Court this week, Mr Palmer’s lawyers said Justice Bond erred in refusing to allow him to adduce further evidence.

    Mr Palmer is representing himself in the asset-freezing case, even though his companies are being represented by a team of barristers and solicitors.

    In his recent judgment, Justice Bond noted that he would not accept Mr Palmer’s proposition that he was an “ordinary litigant … outnumbered by senior counsel, well resourced, on the other side”.

    Link

  22. stackja
    #2521838, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Guman opens fire in market in Trelleborg, Sweden
    BREAKING: AT least seven people have been seriously injured after a gunman fired at customers at a busy market in Sweden.

  23. m0nty
    #2521839, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Today: the Supreme Court rules not only to remove the case from the upcoming docket, but also rules 8-1 to vacate all lower court decisions restricting Trump’s travel ban.

    Rakes ahoy!

    That is exactly what I said, alex. The case they removed was Trump v IRAP, which was about the expired ban. They still are yet to hear Trump v Hawaii, which is about the current ban.

    You just raked yourself.

  24. struth
    #2521842, posted on October 13, 2017 at 9:31 am

    MORE than a quarter of eligible Northern Territory prisoners declined to be released on parole in 2016, rather than risk breaching their conditions and facing extra jail time.

    It is well known that in the Northern Territory, some crimes by aboriginal people are committed in the hope of being sent to jail.
    A good clean up, three square meals, airconditioning and to catch up with your mates without the Missus screaming at you and whacking you with anything she can find 24/7.

    In Alice Springs, the prison has some accommodation homes for prisoners OUTSIDE of the prison.
    When they need to go in and bash the missus or anything else, they walk in or get a lift and then come back.
    No shit.
    I used to make deliveries into the prison and the blackfellas would come out and help me unload.
    Nicest bunch of blokes you could meet once outside of their socialist controlled hellholes.

