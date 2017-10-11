Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017

  srr
    #2522194, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Lori Hendry‏ @Lrihendry 5h5 hours ago

    In 1487, 5 yrs before Columbus’ arrival, the Aztec people sacrificed as many as 84k men, women, & children.
    https://twitter.com/Lrihendry/status/918626728699973633
    Happy Indigenous People’s Day!

  stackja
    #2522195, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Conflict Among the Tribes – NebraskaStudies.Org
    http://www.nebraskastudies.org/0500/stories/0503_0106.html
    There were a variety of Native American tribes living on the Great Plains, competing for scarce resources. Inevitably, the various tribes came into conflict with each other.

  C.L.
    #2522196, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Wow. Clem Ford’s dad is one successful, sensible and high quality man.
    See Blair latest.
    What happened?

  Gab
    #2522197, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Still relevant today

    David Burge‏ @iowahawkblog 26 Sep 2014

    Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2522198, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    They were obviously onto global warming from the get go. Not goats into the volcano, but live humans at the dawning. Gaia would be pleased, and the Greens too with all this culling.

    In 1487, 5 yrs before Columbus’ arrival, the Aztec people sacrificed as many as 84k men, women, & children.

  srr
    #2522200, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    More Question on Vegas Mystery, 1830
    The Still Report
    Oct 12, 2017
    URL for Petition:
    https://tinyurl.com/SR1830Petition

    Good morning, I’m still reporting on: More Question on Vegas Mystery, 1830
    Synopsis: Last night, Tucker Carlson and good guy, former DC police homicide investigator Ted Williams brought a good deal of skepticism to the latest police version of events about the crime of the year.
    [insert]
    This has always been interesting to me and I have not seen anyone else bring this up. We know from the audio tracks that these weapons fired at about 11 rounds per second. That would be 19 seconds of firing if continuous. Gun experts say that there are 250 round magazines for the weapons pictured in the police photos of the crime scene, but only 100 round mags are visible. That means that the shooter had to reload, lengthening the time it would have taken to shoot that many rounds.
    Do you think the guard would have just stood there for 25 seconds as automatic weapons fire shredded the door? The point is that the story about 200 rounds sounds preposterous – as does much everything we have been told by the Las Vegas police at this point – that is, since the Sheriff and Under Sheriff suddenly did 180s about having evidence that the shooter had help, had an escape plan and did not want to die.
    One other thing. If this guy was such a cold-blooded killer, why did he shoot for the legs of the guard. One other thing, the previous timeline made some sense – that once he had shot the guard – he would have known that the police would certainly be close behind. Yet, this guy who had an escape plan, and did not want to die, then focused all his attention to laying down a withering 2,000 rounds of automatic weapons fire? The entire thing makes no sense, and that’s the reaction both Tucker and Ted Williams display throughout this entire interview.
    [insert]
    Well, ok. What do they disagree with? Why is every detail of this story held onto tightly? It’s like pulling teeth to get anything solid – nearly 2 weeks after the crime.

  rickw
    #2522205, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Happy Indigenous People’s Day!

    Any Australian who thinks there is such a thing should be compelled to live in the highlands of PNG for 12 months so they fully understand what they are celebrating.

  rickw
    #2522207, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Wow. Clem Ford’s dad is one successful, sensible and high quality man.
    See Blair latest.
    What happened?

    An example of just how destructive Australia’s “education” system is?

  Tel
    #2522208, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Why is every detail of this story held onto tightly? It’s like pulling teeth to get anything solid – nearly 2 weeks after the crime.

    Don’t want the perpetrator to know how close they are getting. Best keep quiet!

  calli
    #2522209, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    In the same breath as she excused Polanski of his crime because “different time”, Isha Sesay also excused Woody Allen.

    Interesting that Allen’s stepson and brother-in-law, Farrow, is the one who leaked the Weinstein story.

    And Sesay has had no blowback for dismissing these two creeps from the Strong Wymminses. Perhaps because children were involved rather than aspiring starlets.

  Mother Lode
    #2522210, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Happy Indigenous People’s Day!

    In my experience, indigenous peoples are never happy.

    They are only indigenous because someone else came along who thoroughly outmatched them. And, more embarrassing still, who offered a life so much more desirable than the indigenous one that the contemporary indigenes flock to it – they knew the reality of the two choices.

    It falls to a later generation to romanticise the past to make themselves valiant David’s against the Goliath that succours, protects and provides for them.

    The moral cache of a failed culture is apparently greater than that of a successful one.

    Still, we can’t gloat. When the Lizard people finally reveal themselves – in their own time and in their own terrible way, we will be the miserable indigenous peoples.

    Je suis indigine

  incoherent rambler
    #2522212, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Bin werkin.

    What’s the price of a watt today?

    Is Trumble still PM?

  calli
    #2522214, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Isha Sesay who thinks it’s okay to drug and sexually assault a minor, and seduce a stepchild because “different time”.

  rickw
    #2522215, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Stan Grant has compared Indigenous cultural heritage sites such as Lake Mungo to the Sistine Chapel

    Does sTan realise that there is no genetic link between him and Mungo Man?

  srr
    #2522216, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Eminem is a Moron
    Angry Foreigner
    Oct 12, 2017
    Eminem rips into Donald Trump and does a freestyle rap on why he hates the US president. Well, the Angry Foreigner sure has something to say about it, and I don’t like the half-truths and hypocrisy he’s spewing on BET. Enjoy.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2522217, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Stan Grant has compared Indigenous cultural heritage sites such as Lake Mungo to the Sistine Chapel

    Is it possible to fit more ignorance in one statement?

  BrettW
    #2522219, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Whatever happened to the conga line of women who made allegations against Trump before the election ?

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2522220, posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    And, more embarrassing still, who offered a life so much more desirable than the indigenous one that the contemporary indigenes flock to it – they knew the reality of the two choices.

    Like the indigenous stock men quite happy to work for the whiteman’s flour , beef, tea, tobacco and blankets, provided all the extended family were fed?

  Snoopy
    #2522221, posted on October 13, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Stan Grant has compared Indigenous cultural heritage sites such as Lake Mungo to the Sistine Chapel

    Is it possible to fit more ignorance in one statement?

    Isn’t the Sistine Chapel constructed of stone?

