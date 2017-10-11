Liberty Quote
It seems like no one remembers how an economy creates jobs anymore. The right answer, in fact the only answer, for jobs and better living standards, is productivity.— Andy Kessler
-
Recent Comments
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- BrettW on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Dr Fred Lenin on Lenin-One-Seven
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Tel on The first refuge of the anti-free-speech scoundrel
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- The Fifth Bike Rider of the Apocalypse on Oh really
- Bushkid on And so it begins
- Mak Siccar on Trump vs Obama on regulations
- rickw on Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Defender of the faith on And so it begins
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Deplorable on Oh really
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Trump vs Obama on regulations
- The first refuge of the anti-free-speech scoundrel
- Oh really
- Lenin-One-Seven
- And so it begins
- Wendy McElroy: An Introduction to “The Satoshi Revolution”
- Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- Merit is code for wanting someone who looks just like you do.
- Welcome to the ideas boom
- Stephen Cable: True Signs of Desperation
- Getting your priorities right
- What an apt analogy
- Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
- Will the Victorian judiciary apologise?
- Master and apprentice
- Peter O’Brien: Nick Xenophon and the ‘Casual’ Senate Vacancy
- Swamp increasingly isolated by Trump
- A parliament that does not legislate – call in the police.
- Richard Thaler wins the 2017 economics Nobel
- Q&A Forum: October 9, 2017
- Marcus Classis: Lies, Damned Lies, Statistics and Ministerial Press Releases
- Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
- Monday Forum: October 9, 2017
- Richard Ebeling: All Government Powers are based on Mystical Justifications
- The Trump effect
- Roundup Oct 8
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity politics
- Be careful what you wish for. Very careful.
- No news is good news if it’s bad news for the left
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,269 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
Lori Hendry @Lrihendry 5h5 hours ago
In 1487, 5 yrs before Columbus’ arrival, the Aztec people sacrificed as many as 84k men, women, & children.
https://twitter.com/Lrihendry/status/918626728699973633
Happy Indigenous People’s Day!
Wow. Clem Ford’s dad is one successful, sensible and high quality man.
See Blair latest.
What happened?
Still relevant today
They were obviously onto global warming from the get go. Not goats into the volcano, but live humans at the dawning. Gaia would be pleased, and the Greens too with all this culling.
In 1487, 5 yrs before Columbus’ arrival, the Aztec people sacrificed as many as 84k men, women, & children.
More Question on Vegas Mystery, 1830
The Still Report
Oct 12, 2017
URL for Petition:
https://tinyurl.com/SR1830Petition
Good morning, I’m still reporting on: More Question on Vegas Mystery, 1830
Synopsis: Last night, Tucker Carlson and good guy, former DC police homicide investigator Ted Williams brought a good deal of skepticism to the latest police version of events about the crime of the year.
[insert]
This has always been interesting to me and I have not seen anyone else bring this up. We know from the audio tracks that these weapons fired at about 11 rounds per second. That would be 19 seconds of firing if continuous. Gun experts say that there are 250 round magazines for the weapons pictured in the police photos of the crime scene, but only 100 round mags are visible. That means that the shooter had to reload, lengthening the time it would have taken to shoot that many rounds.
Do you think the guard would have just stood there for 25 seconds as automatic weapons fire shredded the door? The point is that the story about 200 rounds sounds preposterous – as does much everything we have been told by the Las Vegas police at this point – that is, since the Sheriff and Under Sheriff suddenly did 180s about having evidence that the shooter had help, had an escape plan and did not want to die.
One other thing. If this guy was such a cold-blooded killer, why did he shoot for the legs of the guard. One other thing, the previous timeline made some sense – that once he had shot the guard – he would have known that the police would certainly be close behind. Yet, this guy who had an escape plan, and did not want to die, then focused all his attention to laying down a withering 2,000 rounds of automatic weapons fire? The entire thing makes no sense, and that’s the reaction both Tucker and Ted Williams display throughout this entire interview.
[insert]
Well, ok. What do they disagree with? Why is every detail of this story held onto tightly? It’s like pulling teeth to get anything solid – nearly 2 weeks after the crime.
Happy Indigenous People’s Day!
Any Australian who thinks there is such a thing should be compelled to live in the highlands of PNG for 12 months so they fully understand what they are celebrating.
Wow. Clem Ford’s dad is one successful, sensible and high quality man.
See Blair latest.
What happened?
An example of just how destructive Australia’s “education” system is?
Don’t want the perpetrator to know how close they are getting. Best keep quiet!
In the same breath as she excused Polanski of his crime because “different time”, Isha Sesay also excused Woody Allen.
Interesting that Allen’s stepson and brother-in-law, Farrow, is the one who leaked the Weinstein story.
And Sesay has had no blowback for dismissing these two creeps from the Strong Wymminses. Perhaps because children were involved rather than aspiring starlets.
In my experience, indigenous peoples are never happy.
They are only indigenous because someone else came along who thoroughly outmatched them. And, more embarrassing still, who offered a life so much more desirable than the indigenous one that the contemporary indigenes flock to it – they knew the reality of the two choices.
It falls to a later generation to romanticise the past to make themselves valiant David’s against the Goliath that succours, protects and provides for them.
The moral cache of a failed culture is apparently greater than that of a successful one.
Still, we can’t gloat. When the Lizard people finally reveal themselves – in their own time and in their own terrible way, we will be the miserable indigenous peoples.
Je suis indigine
Bin werkin.
What’s the price of a watt today?
Is Trumble still PM?
Isha Sesay who thinks it’s okay to drug and sexually assault a minor, and seduce a stepchild because “different time”.
Stan Grant has compared Indigenous cultural heritage sites such as Lake Mungo to the Sistine Chapel
Does sTan realise that there is no genetic link between him and Mungo Man?
Eminem is a Moron
Angry Foreigner
Oct 12, 2017
Eminem rips into Donald Trump and does a freestyle rap on why he hates the US president. Well, the Angry Foreigner sure has something to say about it, and I don’t like the half-truths and hypocrisy he’s spewing on BET. Enjoy.
Is it possible to fit more ignorance in one statement?
Whatever happened to the conga line of women who made allegations against Trump before the election ?
Like the indigenous stock men quite happy to work for the whiteman’s flour , beef, tea, tobacco and blankets, provided all the extended family were fed?
Isn’t the Sistine Chapel constructed of stone?