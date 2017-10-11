Will the Victorian judiciary apologise?

Three Turnbull government ministers yesterday withdrew their most contentious criticisms of the Victorian judiciary’s handling of terrorism sentences but refused to apologise to the Court of Appeal, leaving open the threat of contempt charges.
Ministers Greg Hunt, Michael Sukkar and Alan Tudge retracted their accusations against the judiciary, signalling regret after this week dismissing Victorian judges as handing down light sentences on terror as part of “ideological experiments’’.
It turned out that three ministers of the Crown – duly elected members of the Parliament – were forced to apologise to the Victorian judiciary. But now the High Court has ruled:
Terrorists, rapists, pedophiles and other criminals in Victoria have been handed overly lenient sentences because some of the state’s judges have been incorrectly interpreting the law, a landmark High Court decision has revealed.
The High Court has this morning unanimously ruled that a five-and-a-half-year maximum prison sentence handed to a man who sexually abused his de facto partner’s two daughters was “manifestly inadequate” and should have been corrected by the Victorian Court of Appeal.
Is that the same Victorian Court of Appeal that got criticised by MPs? Apparently so. If the Turnbull government had any backbone whatsoever it would arrange for several Dorothy Dixers in Question Time to raise this very issue.
Well spotted. However, Turnbull and his sycophants won’t do a dammed thing about it.
And the spineless three should never have apologised in the first place.
If the Turnbull government had a clue how to govern …
If the Turnbull government gave a stuff about the national interest …
If the Turnbull government had any principles …
He’s your man Sinc. Own it.
In other words, if the negligent and incompetent judges of the wacko left-wing Victorian judiciary had attempted to prosecute the three ministers, they would have won in the High Court.
Comrade Hulls ,the Bracks commisar fpr peoples decromatic justice ,stacked the judiciary with comrades from “ liberty Victoria” a branch of the u.n. Communist party ,part of agenda 21 . Maybe one day we will have a real liberal government in Victoria ,one that is not infested with leftoids that will reverse the situation ,and get rid of the comrades mreplacing them with no political real judges ,who are interested in justice ,not leftist politics .
A backbone? A jellyfish would have more chance of having a backbone than Turnbull and his sycophants.
Hahahaha…ah fuck.
Well spotted Prof Sinc. Being a conservative Queenslander now living in a strong Labor seat in Victoriastan, I am immensely frustrated at the blatant political corruption that seems to be accepted by the majority of the residents here. Email your suggestion about a Dorothy to one of those MP’s and see if they have the gonads to follow it through.