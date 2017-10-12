Getting your priorities right

Posted on 2:33 pm, October 12, 2017 by Steve Kates

From Drudge, and no doubt representing the news balance everywhere.

 

NKorea: Trump Has ‘Lit The Wick Of War’…
Threatens ‘Hail Of Fire’…
USA DEPLOYS ANOTHER NUKE WARSHIP…

7 Responses to Getting your priorities right

  1. Mike of Marion
    #2521261, posted on October 12, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Get this bloke but under no circumstanced go near Bill.

  2. Robbo
    #2521299, posted on October 12, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    If that grubby bastard topped himself it would be poetic justice.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2521316, posted on October 12, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    To avoid “suicide” I suspect he’d be wise to flee to Moscow or Tel Aviv as soon as possible.

  4. LGS
    #2521320, posted on October 12, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I remember some years ago when now-Senator Derryn Hinch was still broadcasting on the radio, he responded to concerns that a convicted paedophile might commit suicide, by saying that he “wished he had topped himself many years ago”!

  5. Myrddin Seren
    #2521329, posted on October 12, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Why would the FBI be probing an alleged mental health issue ?

    Or is this a Clinton mental health intervention ?

    FBI finds Harvey Weinstein slumped over his keyboard. He was shot five times in the back of the head. The FBI director has indicated no medical examiner is needed – it was plainly suicide. Hillary Clinton has Tweeted that she is relieved we can all put this shameful moment in Hollywood’s grand history of women’s empowerment behind us.

  6. Myrddin Seren
    #2521331, posted on October 12, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Woop.

    Goddit.

    Two different DM stories.

    FBI on the case for plant molestation – a breach of Federal EPA regs.

    LAPD looking for suicidal Harvey.

    Love this header from the DM scribbler:

    The DOJ’s order is likely to be seen in a political light given Weinstein’s friendship with President Trump’s defeated rival Hillary Clinton

    Right – hands off the various crims connected to the DNC in case the dots connect too closely. Goddit.

  7. Up The Workers!
    #2521339, posted on October 12, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Oh No! Shock Horror!

    “Weinstein Suicide Fears”

    Would they be fears that the cowardly Leftard grub WILL suicide?
    Or fears that he WON’T?

    Maybe the sisterhood at ‘Emily’s List’ could give him a helping hand – after all, death is just as much their business as any Auschwitz Concentration Camp Guard’s, but they are virulent Leftards too, which would explain their utter silence.

