Here’s a riddle.

Q: What does it cost to achieve pay equity in an organisation?

A: $5.6 million

That’s what Ahmed Fahour earned a year as chief executive officer of Australia Post. And his legacy is worth far more than that to the women at Australia Post, which this week reported a zero gender pay gap for the first time across the enterprise.

Fahour was as aggressive in pursuing improvements for women in his workplace as he was in pursuing remuneration – and that should be applauded.

It’s a challenge few other chief executives pursue with any enthusiasm. Instead, they meet the dead gaze of boards and senior management who bang on about “merit”, as if that concept had any objective meaning. Merit is code for wanting someone who looks just like you do.

There are plenty of men earning the big bucks in organisations where the gender pay gap is deplorable, where the gendered job trajectory is a disgrace, where women are shepherded into low-paid jobs in admin. Where there are no women on boards (Flight Centre. Not one single woman on the board. Not one. I will never, ever use Flight Centre until that changes.)

And Fahour changed that at Australia Post, across an organisation that employs 34,000 people. While we were all critiquing his remuneration package, he instituted processes that included the removal of employee names from job applications to avoid unconscious bias, and purposefully recruited more women into senior and operational roles.

This is not a retrofit – in other words, I’m not just attributing the result to him with 20/20 hindsight. Diane Smith-Gander, the immediate past president of Chief Executive Women and non-executive director on the board of a number of big organisations, remembers hearing Fahour speak at a CEDA event in Perth in August 2013. She says he listed all the ways he was set to achieve a zero gender pay gap: internal mentoring (including mentoring he was doing himself) and moving women into leadership roles.

“He was asking all the right and the tough questions,” says Smith-Gander.

Then, whenever he would see her at functions in the years following, Fahour would seek out Smith-Gander, asking her advice on this particular topic, garnering support for actions he planned to take.

The gender pay gap will only budge if senior managements and boards take it dead seriously. Workplace Gender Equality Agency research shows overwhelmingly that the majority of Australian organisations have an overall gender pay gap in favour of men.

What’s worse is that the agency’s data set shows gender pay gaps exist for full-time employees across every industry, occupation and manager group.

Every industry. Every occupation. Every manager group. That’s not an accident and I can barely call it unconscious bias. That’s systemic rorting of processes so it disadvantages women. Think that’s too tough?

Andrew McMahon, research manager at WGEA, says a minority of employers try to address the problem of gender pay equity. Only 27 per cent of organisations reported in 2015-16 that they had conducted a gender pay gap analysis. About half of those had actually taken any action.

Fahour should be centre stage now, at least getting some credit for his legacy – but he was pay-shamed so comprehensively, it’s unlikely he would be acknowledged appropriately. So I’m doing it here. Ahmed, we hardly knew you.

There are some others who deserve a shout-out for trying to even up the score.

Michelle Dixon, partner and CEO at Maddocks, famously had to tell a senior partner to take a significant pay cut thee years ago. Like a champ, he took it on the chin. He’s still with the business and is an equity partner. Dixon says he understood it was about fairness.

“If things are out of whack, you have to take action,” she says.

And that’s what real leadership looks like. There are far too many men who refuse to see the evidence within their own organisations – refuse to even conduct gender pay gap audits. Closing an organisation-wide gender pay gap is hard work and can be confronting (take Dixon’s experience, for one).

It’s not just looking at like for like, it’s looking at the under-representation of women in the big jobs – not just the ones that hive them off into HR and comms.

There are also organisations that have made a contribution to women’s financial security by augmenting superannuation – at Unions NSW and at consultancy firm Rice Warner, women have been getting an extra 2 per cent towards their superannuation since 2013.

The news is good for those at Australia Post – but the circle will only be complete when its new CEO, Christine Holgate, earns what her predecessor did. Instead, she will earn a base salary of $1.4 million with a possible bonus of $1.4 million.

What advice does Gander-Smith have for leaders who think they want to make change in their organisations?

Ring Ahmed Fahour. Ask him how he did it.