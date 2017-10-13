And so it begins. Is the end nigh? Has the process of nationalising superannuation begun?
This morning, Adam Creighton in the Australian reports that Peter Costello has proposed that compulsory worker superannuation contributions be invested by government.
In a speech in Melbourne, the former Treasurer and current chairman of the Future Fund urged the government to “show some interest in managing (super) in a cost-efficient way”
Yes. Let the government hold and invest your superannuation for you. The government can invest superannuation into a portfolio of good debt and NBN. Oh and yes. An allocation of Gonski also; after all, Gonski 2.0 is about investing in our children. How about some innovation investment. The government gets lots of great returns from there also.
Plus the notion of Government doing ANYTHING in a “cost-efficient way” is laughable in its own right.
Some Cats may recall an earlier Sparta-post warning people to be careful what they wished for. The comments section took me to task. Well Cats. What do you think now? Are you feeling relaxed and comfortable?
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
And as is the case with all ‘religions’, the preachers will next assure the peasants that they will receive their dividends in the “NEXT WORLD”.
Amen.
Costello had a senior’s moment. He should be ashamed.
The other thing about it, is it is about power and the power money brings. He of course envisaging himself or other like minded person directing this superannuation “investments”.
The wankers that suggest these things never seem to realise the other mob get to decide about half the time.
Unless it really is the uniparty against the rest of us./conspiracy
So we give our money to the Government, so they can give it back to us as a pension, as they see fit.
Imagine the ALP in charge of the till, Twenty million dollars could arrive each day and by the end of the day there would be no money to distribute.
Government (and Costello isn’t even there) just needs to get out of our lives.
The next step they will take is to remove the ability to access your superannuation before age 65.
Then 70.
By which time they have stolen it all and you won’t receive any of it.
I was entertained that there’s been a rash of retirements from the public sector in some US states lately, most recently Kentucky.
Kentucky Pension Crisis Goes Nuclear As Teacher Retirements Surge 64% Over Last Year (Wednesday)
Unfortunately for these poor fleeing rodents their action is futile, since they almost certainly get their pension as a pension…not a lump sum. So when the state goes bankrupt they’ll lose it.
Guys, you should have thought about that one before choosing to work for the government.
Most stay at home mums could do a better job with the economy than these deluded whack jobs.
Was it really a feat of brilliance on Costello’s part to leave government with a surplus, or something anyone who has ever had a household or small business budget to live by could do?
I suggest the latter.
When surrounded by criminal negligence, basic competence may appear brilliant.
So at the moment the big super funds are controlled by the Unions, and that isn’t good, so now Costello wants to switch control to the Government instead. Same diff really.
Only a few years to go until I can commence drawdown. Looks like the goalposts will have moved by then.
I can see arguments for both sides. Under the current structure, a lot of compulsory worker superannuation goes to industry super funds, many of which are dominated by ex-unionists and ex-labor politicians, resulting in a lot of investment going into left policy assets – such as renewable energy. (See what happens to those fund returns when the RET is inevitably pared back). On the other side, the wise Government super department , under the control of the government of the day, will do the same thing. Which is worse? Costello seems to be focussed on lower costs but does not discuss investment policy.
I think you need to look at what Costello said. His suggestion that the default funds be managed by the Futures Fund is worth considering. The government does not make investment decisions on this. A Board appoints fund managers to do it. Futures fund performs better than most super funds and at lower costs.
I think it has some potential.
Profit motive for banks and fee / slush fund for Unions is nuts for these funds. At least the Futures Fund would not be using member money to sponsor a football team! I hope.
Our super fees are like power prices. Highest in the world.
It’s a gteat idea and would be in the public interest. People would get higher returns and the unions would hate it
Same as every other superfund in the country.
I am still looking for an “unethical” superfund that invests in weapons manufacturers, coal/mining and tobacco, and avoids the green schemes.
And who appoints the board?
And who says that a government operated “fund manager” has to have the same governance and investment strategy?
This is not the first time. We used to pay national insurance for our old age pension until the government decided to sweep it into consolidated revenue and then refuse to pay out on the basis that we have already more money than some poor devil or other. Nice work if they can pull the same scam twice
Same as every other superfund in the country.
I am still looking for an “unethical” superfund that invests in weapons manufacturers, coal/mining and tobacco, and avoids the green schemes.
Me too!
The government already has its hands in the till through regulations, laws, rules, subsidies of a myriad of other shit and the continual push of diverse, ethical and environmental frogshit. Simply invest as little in super as you can. It won’t be there when you need it.