Lenin-One-Seven

With a generous dose of weltschmerz, it is noted that 2017 commemorates not only the 10 year anniversary of the formation of the Kevin Rudd government in 2007 but also the 100 year anniversary of the formation of the Vladimir Lenin Government in 1917. Perhaps a moment of silence is warranted.

Do any other Cats recall reading somewhere that Lenin was a fiscal conservative and that he saved Russia from the then GFC (known as WW1). But notwithstanding.

Mark Twain is attributed as having written that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme. So let’s follow the bouncing ball.

Vladimir Lenin led the government of the Soviet Union operating under a philosophy of Marxism-Leninism-Socialism-Communism. Lenin’s successor, Stalin, was not as charismatic as Lenin, but was a much more efficient and effective “executive”. Apparently a lot of laws were passed.

After Stalin’s departure from office, a number of other leaders followed, but the economic and social pathway initiated by Lenin proved unsustainable until ultimately the whole system collapsed into a heap. Post collapse, many plutocrats and kleptocrats prospered at the expense of the masses.

Hmmm. Makes you think doesn’t it.

