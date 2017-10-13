Lenin-One-Seven

With a generous dose of weltschmerz, it is noted that 2017 commemorates not only the 10 year anniversary of the formation of the Kevin Rudd government in 2007 but also the 100 year anniversary of the formation of the Vladimir Lenin Government in 1917. Perhaps a moment of silence is warranted.
Do any other Cats recall reading somewhere that Lenin was a fiscal conservative and that he saved Russia from the then GFC (known as WW1). But notwithstanding.
Mark Twain is attributed as having written that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme. So let’s follow the bouncing ball.
Vladimir Lenin led the government of the Soviet Union operating under a philosophy of Marxism-Leninism-Socialism-Communism. Lenin’s successor, Stalin, was not as charismatic as Lenin, but was a much more efficient and effective “executive”. Apparently a lot of laws were passed.
After Stalin’s departure from office, a number of other leaders followed, but the economic and social pathway initiated by Lenin proved unsustainable until ultimately the whole system collapsed into a heap. Post collapse, many plutocrats and kleptocrats prospered at the expense of the masses.
Hmmm. Makes you think doesn’t it.
For heaven’s sake! It is …the 10th anniversary of…and the centenary of…
Are you trying to raise my blood pressure?
Its also 500 years since Luther did his bit of amateur carpentry on the doors of the church at Wittenberg. Yet another obnoxious loud mouth egomaniac throwing his weight around.
Lenin and his descendants might have got it wrong but we here in Australia have the Lib-Labs showing the world how to get it right.
ACTOldFart—among others on other pages—has convinced me to remove Catalaxy Files from the bookmarks. Pity.
“I’m Kevin from Queensland and I’m here to help.”
Written without an ounce of irony.
Be that as it may, the seeds of our destruction were actually sown by John Howard who initiated the population-economic growth Ponzi scheme known as our “immigration policy”.
Laws can always be expunged or amended, but once a people and their culture are changed, there is no going back.
Other than by mass expulsions.
Socialism is the ideology of deceit. It can only “work” when it is taking everyone else’s stuff and enslaving the population…. In the name of freedom and equality of course. 😉