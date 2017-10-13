Writing in the Fairfax papers, Debi Enker writes:

I am not sure who Debi Enker is, but I did notice the following in her comment

the way it (ABC) runs should be a matter for its board and its management.

Oh really. The way an organisation is run should be a matter for its board and its management?

I wonder what Ms Enker’s views are about how the following enterprises are run given the intervention of government into operations, governance and remuneration:

banking and finance

superannuation administration and investment

electricity generation, distribution and retailing

education

mineral and energy exploration and extraction

any and every other private enterprise in Australia

