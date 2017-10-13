Writing in the Fairfax papers, Debi Enker writes:
The news is sad for ABC viewers under Michelle Guthrie’s rule.
I am not sure who Debi Enker is, but I did notice the following in her comment
the way it (ABC) runs should be a matter for its board and its management.
Oh really. The way an organisation is run should be a matter for its board and its management?
I wonder what Ms Enker’s views are about how the following enterprises are run given the intervention of government into operations, governance and remuneration:
- banking and finance
- superannuation administration and investment
- electricity generation, distribution and retailing
- education
- mineral and energy exploration and extraction
- any and every other private enterprise in Australia
One of the ironies of this is that for years Fairfax staff have demanded that the board of Fairfax not determine the way its newspapers are run. The so called charter of editorial independence. Leaving the kiddies in charge of the product extruded at the Fairfax asylum has helped reduced those titles to the smouldering ruins that they are today.
It would be a damn good thing if the ABC board was to show some interest in the ABC’s output. Maurice Newman was the last person to even try and he didn’t achieve much. Malcolm’s mate doesn’t even think there is a problem.