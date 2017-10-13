The first refuge of the anti-free-speech scoundrel

The first defense given by anti-free speech advocates when arguing for speech limitations is line about “shouting fire in a crowded theater“. The irony is that, if the anti-free speech advocates actually knew the origins of this argument, they would never use it.
The “shouting fire in a crowded theater” line comes from a (in)famous US court case called Schenck v. United States that was determined by the US Supreme Court in 1919. US Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. wrote the opinion.
Here are some of the facts:
- Charles T. Schenck was the secretary of the Socialist Party of America in Philadelphia during the World War One.
- Schenck organised the printing of 15,000 copies of a pamphlet opposing conscription and U.S. involvement in WW1.
- Some copies of the pamphlet were distributed to men who had been listed in the paper as accepted into the armed forces.
- Schenk was arrested for violation of the Espionage Act of 1917 and convicted for attempting to obstruct the draft.
- Schenck appealed to the United States Supreme Court, arguing that the court decision violated his First Amendment right to free speech.
- The Supreme Court unanimously upheld his conviction and gave birth to the shouting fire in a crowded theater line.
- Schenck served six months in a US federal prison.
Below is a copy of the pamphlet. Imagine what the Australian Human Rights Commission would have done to Shenck! Tim Soutphommasane would have invited complaints on the basis that racial minorities were not equally subject to subscription.
4th thread started by Spartacus today and I am sure it must be incredibly interesting to somebody but seems pointless to me.
It is an Islamophobic Facist white supremacist dog whistle to the neo nazi thugs comprising the Cats readership,
he means “shouting allahu akbar in a crowded theater“, ~wink nod~.
This would have to apply equally to crowded office buildings. We can do away with all those annoying fire drills by simply arresting that guy who calls the drill.
That certainly solves a lot of problems.
I thought the stock response to the ‘free speech = the ability to shout “fire!” in a crowded theatre’ trope was that your free speech rights don’t allow you to perniciously violate the property of others – in this case, the property of the theatre owners and the other ticket holders, who have all had their property devalued due to your (presumably) show-stopping and scurrilous interruption.
Now that the institutions have been taken over by the Left they behave the same way the old conservative Right once did.
manalive
#2522242, posted on October 13, 2017 at 6:01 pm
I think that is being a bit trite and relativist. Can you provide some examples to bolster your case?