Trump vs Obama on regulations

A bit of progress.

October 12, 2017: As of September 30, the Federal Register for this year totaled 45,678 pages. That reflects a 32 percent decline from the comparable time frame during President Barack Obama’s final year in office. (Last year’s total through September was 67,900 pages.)

Still busy regulating but. OK some of the rules are eliminating rules. Still some way to go to achieve deregulation. Check out number of staff and the cost of regulation agencies which is only the tip of the iceberg of the cost of regulations.

The Trump administration has implemented 2,183 new rules so far in 2017. That’s down from the 2,686 rules implemented by the Obama administration in the first nine months of 2016.[1] Some of the Trump administration rules eliminated rules from the Obama administration, so the actual gap in new rules may be even larger.