Who cares if NKorea EMP would kill “90% of Americans”?

That’s the lead story at Drudge and everywhere. Meanwhile this hardly gets a mention:
Congress warned: NKorea EMP would kill ‘90% of Americans’…
Mysterious absence of ‘rocket men’…
Earthquake sparks concern of another nuke test…
How about a bit more detail:
William R. Graham, chairman of the former EMP commission and its former chief of staff, Peter Vincent Pry, said that the U.S. has ignored the warning signs for years and that North Korea’s military moves this year must be seen as a wake-up call.
They said:
Just six months ago, most experts thought North Korea’s nuclear arsenal was primitive, some academics claiming it had as few as 6 A-Bombs. Now the intelligence community reportedly estimates North Korea has 60 nuclear weapons.
Just six months ago, most experts thought North Korea’s ICBMs were fake, or if real could not strike the U.S. mainland. Now the intelligence community reportedly estimates North Korea’s ICBMs can strike Denver and Chicago, and perhaps the entire United States.
Just six months ago, most experts thought North Korea was many years away from an H-Bomb. Now it appears North Korea has H-Bombs comparable to sophisticated U.S. two-stage thermonuclear weapons.
Just six months ago, most experts claimed North Korean ICBMs could not miniaturize an A-Bomb or design a reentry vehicle for missile delivery. Now the intelligence community reportedly assesses North Korea has miniaturized nuclear weapons, and has developed reentry vehicles for missile delivery, including by ICBMs that can strike the U.S.
This ought to be beyond politics, but I guess nothing is beyond politics. You would still think that this is more important than Harvey Weinstein but it’s not, or at least not yet.
