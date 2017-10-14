Another Nobel Peace Prize fail

What is it with the Nobel Peace Prize selectors who seem to have a penchant for choosing people or groups that have done nothing to advance world peace or even have worsened that cause?

We’ve had Al Gore and his climate alarmism. We’ve had Barack Obama for promise never fulfilled.

And now in 2017 it is to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). If this group of nutters achieved their objective, the world would be at war. They attempt to put pressure on the United States to give up its nuclear arsenal. Do they really think Kim Jong-Un , Mamnoon Hussain, Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin will be similarly disposed? It is absolutely ludicrous and the campaign should and will fail.

Nuclear weapons are the key to peace. We have not had World War III precisely because of nuclear weapons.

Rather than listening to the ICAN, the Nobel committee should have read Brad Roberts’ excellent book The Case for US Nuclear Weapons in the 21st Century. Roberts’ exposition shows clearly why ICAN is wrong, very wrong.

Rather than eliminating nuclear weapons, the United States should develop a doomsday machine, and announce that it has been deployed. That would enable States to reduce military spending.