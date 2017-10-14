Open Forum: October 14, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
13 Responses to Open Forum: October 14, 2017

  2. zyconoclast
    #2522499, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:08 am

    4 hours online with a Microsoft tech so I miss out on first place

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2522500, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:09 am

    And a new thread, all bright and shiny.

  4. Adam
    #2522501, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Good evening chaps and chappettes.

  5. Davey Boy
    #2522502, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:12 am

    SFFP go you good thing in Cootamundra and Murray, today!

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2522504, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Rises to his feet, doffs his top hat, adjusts his opera cloak, and staggers off to bed.

  7. memoryvault
    #2522505, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Rises to his feet, doffs his top hat, adjusts his opera cloak, and staggers off to bed.

    Jeez, Zulu, it’s only 9.00pm in your neck of the woods.

  8. twostix
    #2522506, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Australia has its own weinsteins.

    They are people you know the name of.

  9. zyconoclast
    #2522507, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Maybe the wrong time of the day but…
    I know a 9-year-old girl who can read at 13 yo level but most of the modern books at this age level consist of broken families, drug addicted/alcoholic parents, criminal siblings, mental disorders or any combination of this or worse.

    One example is one of 12 yo con-joined twins with an unemployed, drunk father, recently unemployed mother, who has to sell their life story to reality TV, the twins have to attend public school for the first time because the mother lost her job. They are bullied at school the only friends the twins can find a druggie boy, an HIV positive girl called Yassmin, and a boy who lives alone in an abandoned building. They skip school and experiment with drink and drugs.
    The book is considered brave and inspirational.

    I think it would be depressing and suicidal.

    She has read all the ones that are not like this.

    Anyone have any ideas of not historical fiction that might suit her?

  10. Muzzlehatch
    #2522508, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:30 am

    I knew of one like that who loved “screwtape letters”.

  11. Dave in Marybrook
    #2522509, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Zyco-
    I’m rediscovering my own childhood books now that my 7yo is eating them for brekkie, lunch and dins.
    C.S. Lewis. A bit cute, but very long twisty plots and heaps of kids going through the wringer.

  12. Dave in Marybrook
    #2522510, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:31 am

    … but is that conjoined twins book dinkum, or are you winding us up?

  13. memoryvault
    #2522511, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Anyone have any ideas of not historical fiction that might suit her?

    Harry Potter
    The Hobbit
    Lord of the Rings
    Once and Future King
    David Eddings Belgariad series.

