Liberty Quote
By definition, a government has no conscience. Sometimes it has a policy, but nothing more.— Albert Camus
-
-
Open Forum: October 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hello
4 hours online with a Microsoft tech so I miss out on first place
And a new thread, all bright and shiny.
Good evening chaps and chappettes.
SFFP go you good thing in Cootamundra and Murray, today!
Rises to his feet, doffs his top hat, adjusts his opera cloak, and staggers off to bed.
Jeez, Zulu, it’s only 9.00pm in your neck of the woods.
Australia has its own weinsteins.
They are people you know the name of.
Maybe the wrong time of the day but…
I know a 9-year-old girl who can read at 13 yo level but most of the modern books at this age level consist of broken families, drug addicted/alcoholic parents, criminal siblings, mental disorders or any combination of this or worse.
One example is one of 12 yo con-joined twins with an unemployed, drunk father, recently unemployed mother, who has to sell their life story to reality TV, the twins have to attend public school for the first time because the mother lost her job. They are bullied at school the only friends the twins can find a druggie boy, an HIV positive girl called Yassmin, and a boy who lives alone in an abandoned building. They skip school and experiment with drink and drugs.
The book is considered brave and inspirational.
I think it would be depressing and suicidal.
She has read all the ones that are not like this.
Anyone have any ideas of not historical fiction that might suit her?
zyconoclast
#2522507, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:24 am
I knew of one like that who loved “screwtape letters”.
Zyco-
I’m rediscovering my own childhood books now that my 7yo is eating them for brekkie, lunch and dins.
C.S. Lewis. A bit cute, but very long twisty plots and heaps of kids going through the wringer.
… but is that conjoined twins book dinkum, or are you winding us up?
Harry Potter
The Hobbit
Lord of the Rings
Once and Future King
David Eddings Belgariad series.